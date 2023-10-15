Breakfast

Breakfast Burritos

Brisket Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Brisket, egg and pepperjack

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Sausage, egg, and cheddar

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Bacon, egg and chaddar

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Chorizo, egg, and cheddar

Spinach Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Spinach, roasted tomatoes, egg whites, and pepper jack

Potato Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Potato, egg, and cheddar

Plates

Texas Croque Madame

$12.00

NY Style Lox & Bagel

$14.00

Two & Two

$12.50

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$11.00

Bagels

$3.50

Toast

Avocado

$11.00

Savory

$11.00

Sweet

$11.00

Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Potatoes

$2.50

Fruit

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Lunch

Grilled Cheese

BYO Old Fashioned

$7.00

The Ultimate

$10.50

Provoalone, cheddar, and garlic and herb spread on sourdough

Black Truffle

$14.00

Tomato Mozzarella

$12.00

Roasted tomaotes, basil, mozzarella, and basil pesto on sourdough

Kids Cheese

$6.00

Sandwiches

Sloppy Joe

$12.00

Big Tex

$14.00

Magic Mushroom

$11.50

Chipotle Chicken

$12.00

Cuban

$13.00

Impossible

$13.00

Soup

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00

12 oz cup

Side

Zapps Potato Chips

$2.50

Poppyseed Cole Slaw

$2.50

Asian Power Slaw

$2.50

Balsamic Red Potato Salad

$2.50

Drinks

Bubbly

$2.75

Unity

$5.00

Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$3.50

Exchange

$2.95

Coke Bottled

$2.50

Grab & Go

Grab and Go

Chop Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce mix, grape tomatoes, cucmbers, apples, red onions, blue cheese, and candied pecans with a blush vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce mix, crispy bacon bits, hard boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, cheddar, blue cheese, and black olives, with housemade ranch

BBQ

$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce mix, grape tomatoes, sweet bell pepper, cilantro, green onion, cheddar, and onion strings with housemade BBQ ranch

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, and croutons with Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad without Chicken

$9.00

Romaine, parmesan, and croutons with Caesar dressing

Asian

$12.50

Grilled chicken, red and green cabbage, carrots, green onions, peanuts, cilantro, red onions, edamame, sesame seeds, and wontons with a ginger soy dressing

Greek Salad with Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce mix, kalamata olives, red onions, green onions, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and feta cheese with a lemon vinaigrette

Greek Salad without Chicken

$9.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce mix, kalamata olives, red onions, green onions, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and feta cheese with a lemon vinaigrette

Lighter Side

Turkey and Avocado Wrap

$10.00

Roasted turkey, avocado, cheddar, baby spinach, rooasted tomatoes in a whole wheat wrap with black pepper mayo

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, baby spinach, roasted tomaotes, in a whole wheat wrap with housemade ranch

Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant

$10.00

Grilled chicken, mayo, celery seed, celery, and roasted almonds on a fresh baked croissant