  • Home
  • /
  • New York
  • /
  • Uncle Ted's Modern Chinese Cuisine - 36 E 8 St
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uncle Ted's Modern Chinese Cuisine 36 E 8 St

review star

No reviews yet

36 E 8 St

New York, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Garlic Cucumber

Garlic Cucumber

$9.00

Cold Sesame Noodles

$9.00

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$16.00

Rock Shrimp

$16.00

Mouth Watering Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Multi Spiced Beef Tendon

$12.00

Chili Crispy Beef

$18.00

BBQ Pork

$14.00

Baby Ribs

$14.00

Cauliflower in Chili Sauce

$14.00

Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.00

Wonton Soup

$5.00

Egg Corn Soup

$5.00

Hot & Sour Fish Soup

$15.00

Fish Maw Soup w. Crab Meat

$18.00

Dim Sum

Pork Egg Roll

$4.00

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.00

Pork Dumplings

$9.00

Pork fried Dumplings

$9.00

Vegetable Dumplings

$7.00

Crystal Shrimp Dumplings

$7.00

Scallion Pancakes

$8.00

Soup Dumplings

$8.00

Wonton in Hot Chili Oil

$7.00

Dumplings in Hot & Sour Soup

$10.00

Sweet Shrimp Spring Roll

$7.00

Crab Rangoon

$10.00

Chicken Shumai

$8.00

Roast Pork Bun

$8.00

Sesame Shrimp Toast

$9.00

Poultry

Chicken w. Broccoli

$17.00
General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$18.00

Sesame Chicken

$18.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$18.00

Chicken w. Mixed Vegetables

$17.00
Chongqing Spicy Chicken

Chongqing Spicy Chicken

$18.00

Kung Pao Chicken w. Peanut

$17.00

Chicken w. Cashew Nuts

$17.00

Mushu Chicken w. Pancakes

$18.00

Orange Chicken

$18.00

Crispy Chicken w. Magic Chili

$17.00

Chicken w. String Beans

$18.00

Chicken w. Garlic Sauce

$17.00

Crispy Duck w. Chow Fun

$23.00

White Rice

Brown Rice

Meat

Beef w. Broccoli

$19.00

Beef w. Jalapeno

$19.00

Orange Beef

$24.00

Sizzling Beef

$21.00

Beef in Hot Chili Oil

$24.00

Beef in Pickle Chili Soup

$26.00

Spicy Beef

$28.00

Cumin Lamb

$25.00

Garlic Lamp Chop

$36.00

Cumin Lamp Chop

$36.00

Mushu Pork

$17.00

Pork Belly w. Preserved Vegetable

$22.00

Peking Pork Chop

$21.00

Sweet & Sour Pork Chop

$21.00

Salt & Pepper Pork Chop

$21.00

Double Cooked Spicy Pork

$17.00

Pork w.Garlic Sauce

$17.00

Ma Po Tofu w/ Minced Pork

$17.00

Brown Rice

White Rice

Seafood

Chicken & Prawn

$28.00

Orange Crispy Shrimp

$25.00

Salt & Pepper Crispy Prawn

$25.00

Jumbo Shrimp & Walnut w/ Marnier Sauce

$25.00

Jumbo Shrimp w/ Broccoli

$23.00

Wok Prawn

$25.00

Tofu w.Crab Meat

$28.00

Salt & Pepper Fish Fillet

$22.00

Fish in Hot Chili Oil

$24.00

Fish w. Ginger & Scallion

$22.00

Steamed Fish w/ Sichuan Pickled

$24.00

Salmon w.Ginger Scallion

$24.00

Sizzling Seafood Delight

$30.00

Brown Rice

White Rice

Vegetables

Baby Bok Choy w. Garlic

$13.00

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$13.00

Sauteed String Beans

$15.00

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$15.00

Vegetable in Brown Sauce

$16.00

Stir Fried Cabbage w.Chili

$15.00

Mapo Tofu

$14.00

Sauteed Chinese Broccoli

$15.00

Vegetable General Tso's

$19.00

Brown Rice

White Rice

Rice and Noodles

Young Chow Fried Rice

$14.00

House Special Fried Rice

$15.00

Singapore Rice Noodles

$14.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Pork Fried Rice

$13.00

Beef Fried Rice

$13.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.00

Chicken Lo Mein

$13.00

Pork Lo Mein

$13.00

Beef Lo Mein

$13.00

Shrimp Lo Mein

$13.00

Vegetable Lo Mein

$13.00

Chicken Chow Fun

$14.00

Pork Chow Fun

$14.00

Beef Chow Fun

$14.00

Shrimp Chow Fun

$14.00

Vegetable Chow Fun

$14.00

Chicken Rice Noodle

$14.00

Pork Rice Noodle

$14.00

Beef Rice Noodle

$14.00

Shrimp Rice Noodle

$14.00

Vegetable Rice Noodle

$14.00

Noodles w. Beef Jalapeno

$15.00

Noodles w. Kung Pao Chicken

$15.00

Noodles w. Pork Garlic Sauce

$15.00

Noodles w. Double Coooked Spicy Pork

$15.00

Noodles w. Mix Vegetable in Brown Sauce

$15.00

Lunch Special (11am-3pm)

L/ Chicken with Broccoli

$11.00

L/ General Tso's Chicken

$12.00

L/ Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$11.00

L/ Kung Pao Chicken with Peanut

$11.00

L/ Sweet and Sour Chicken

$12.00

L/ Beef with Broccoli

$12.00

L/Pepper Steak

$12.00

L/ Pork with Garlic Sauce

$11.00

L/ Peppercorn Pork Chop

$12.00

L/ Pork Chop in Peking Style

$12.00

L/ Double Cooked Spicy Pork

$11.00

L/ Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$12.00

L/ Shrimp with Broccoli

$12.00

L/ Vegetable in Brown Sauce

$11.00

L/ Ma Po Tofu

$11.00

L/Chicken Lo Mein

$11.00

L/Pork Lo Mein

$11.00

L/Beef Lo Mein

$11.00

L/Vegatable Lo Mein

$11.00

L/Shrimp Lo Mein

$11.00

L/Chicken Fried Rice

$11.00

L/Pork Fried Rice

$11.00

L/Vegatable Fried Rice

$11.00

L/Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.00

L/Beef Fried Rice

$11.00

Wonton soup

Hot and sour soup

Egg drop soup

White Rice

Brown Rice

Create Your Own Healthy Menu

Create Your Own

$13.00

Brown Rice

White Rice

Dessert

Pineapple Chunks

$3.00

Lychee Nuts

$3.00

Golden Sesame Banana

$5.00

Crisp Sesame Glue Pudding

$10.00

Sticky Rice Pudding

$12.00

Extra

Pancake

$0.75

Dry Noodles

$1.00

Steamed White Rice

$2.00

Steamed Brown Rice

$3.00

Additional Sauce

$3.00

Non Alcohol

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Non Alcohol

Coke

$3.15

Diet Coke

$3.15

Sprite

$3.15

Ginger Ale

$3.15

Fanta

$3.15

Club Soda

$3.15

Starters

Garlic Cucumber

Garlic Cucumber

$9.45

Cold Sesame Noodles

$9.45

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$16.80

Rock Shrimp

$16.80

Mouth Watering Chicken

$12.60

Chicken Wings

$10.50

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$16.80

Multi Spiced Beef Tendon

$12.60

Chili Crispy Beef

$18.90

BBQ Pork

$14.70

Baby Ribs

$14.70

Cauliflower in Chili Sauce

$14.70

Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.20

Wonton Soup

$5.25

Egg Corn Soup

$5.25

Hot & Sour Fish Soup

$15.75

Fish Maw Soup w. Crab Meat

$18.90

Dim Sum

Pork Egg Roll

$4.20

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.30

Pork Dumplings

$9.45

Pork fried Dumplings

$9.45

Vegetable Dumplings

$7.35

Crystal Shrimp Dumplings

$7.35

Scallion Pancakes

$8.40

Soup Dumplings

$8.40

Wonton in Hot Chili Oil

$7.35

Dumplings in Hot & Sour Soup

$10.50

Sweet Shrimp Spring Roll

$7.35

Crab Rangoon

$10.50

Chicken Shumai

$8.40

Roast Pork Bun

$8.40

Sesame Shrimp Toast

$9.45

Poultry

Chicken w. Broccoli

$17.85
General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$18.90

Sesame Chicken

$18.90

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$18.90

Chicken w. Mixed Vegetables

$17.85
Chongqing Spicy Chicken

Chongqing Spicy Chicken

$18.90

Kung Pao Chicken w. Peanut

$17.85

Chicken w. Cashew Nuts

$17.85

Mushu Chicken w. Pancakes

$18.90

Orange Chicken

$18.90

Crispy Chicken w. Magic Chili

$17.85

Chicken w. String Beans

$18.90

Chicken w. Garlic Sauce

$17.85

Crispy Duck w. Chow Fun

$24.15

White Rice

Brown Rice

Meat

Beef w. Broccoli

$19.95

Beef w. Jalapeno

$19.95

Orange Beef

$25.20

Sizzling Beef

$22.05

Beef in Hot Chili Oil

$25.20

Beef in Pickle Chili Soup

$27.30

Spicy Beef

$29.40

Cumin Lamb

$26.25

Garlic Lamp Chop

$37.80

Cumin Lamp Chop

$37.80

Mushu Pork

$17.85

Pork Belly w. Preserved Vegetable

$23.10

Peking Pork Chop

$22.05

Sweet & Sour Pork Chop

$22.05

Salt & Pepper Pork Chop

$22.05

Double Cooked Spicy Pork

$17.85

Pork w.Garlic Sauce

$17.85

Ma Po Tofu w/ Minced Pork

$17.85

Brown Rice

White Rice

Seafood

Chicken & Prawn

$29.40

Orange Crispy Shrimp

$26.25

Salt & Pepper Crispy Prawn

$26.25

Jumbo Shrimp & Walnut w/ Marnier Sauce

$26.25

Jumbo Shrimp w/ Broccoli

$24.15

Wok Prawn

$26.25

Tofu w.Crab Meat

$29.40

Salt & Pepper Fish Fillet

$23.10

Fish in Hot Chili Oil

$25.20

Fish w. Ginger & Scallion

$23.10

Steamed Fish w/ Sichuan Pickled

$25.20

Salmon w.Ginger Scallion

$25.20

Sizzling Seafood Delight

$31.50

Brown Rice

White Rice

Vegetables

Baby Bok Choy w. Garlic

$13.65

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$13.65

Sauteed String Beans

$15.75

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$15.75

Vegetable in Brown Sauce

$16.80

Stir Fried Cabbage w.Chili

$15.75

Mapo Tofu

$14.70

Sauteed Chinese Broccoli

$15.75

Vegetable General Tso's

$19.95

Brown Rice

White Rice

Rice and Noodles

Young Chow Fried Rice

$14.70

House Special Fried Rice

$15.75

Singapore Rice Noodles

$14.70

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.65

Pork Fried Rice

$13.65

Beef Fried Rice

$13.65

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.65

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.65

Chicken Lo Mein

$13.65

Pork Lo Mein

$13.65

Beef Lo Mein

$13.65

Shrimp Lo Mein

$13.65

Vegetable Lo Mein

$13.65

Chicken Chow Fun

$14.70

Pork Chow Fun

$14.70

Beef Chow Fun

$14.70

Shrimp Chow Fun

$14.70

Vegetable Chow Fun

$14.70

Chicken Rice Noodle

$14.70

Pork Rice Noodle

$14.70

Beef Rice Noodle

$14.70

Shrimp Rice Noodle

$14.70

Vegetable Rice Noodle

$14.70

Noodles w. Beef Jalapeno

$15.75

Noodles w. Kung Pao Chicken

$15.75

Noodles w. Pork Garlic Sauce

$15.75

Noodles w. Double Coooked Spicy Pork

$15.75

Noodles w. Mix Vegetable in Brown Sauce

$15.75

Lunch Special (11am-3pm)

L/ Chicken with Broccoli

$11.55

L/ General Tso's Chicken

$12.60

L/ Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$11.55

L/ Kung Pao Chicken with Peanut

$11.55

L/ Sweet and Sour Chicken

$12.60

L/ Beef with Broccoli

$12.60

L/Pepper Steak

$12.60

L/ Pork with Garlic Sauce

$11.55

L/ Peppercorn Pork Chop

$12.60

L/ Pork Chop in Peking Style

$12.60

L/ Double Cooked Spicy Pork

$11.55

L/ Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$12.60

L/ Shrimp with Broccoli

$12.60

L/ Vegetable in Brown Sauce

$11.55

L/ Ma Po Tofu

$11.55

L/Chicken Lo Mein

$11.55

L/Pork Lo Mein

$11.55

L/Beef Lo Mein

$11.55

L/Vegatable Lo Mein

$11.55

L/Shrimp Lo Mein

$11.55

L/Chicken Fried Rice

$11.55

L/Pork Fried Rice

$11.55

L/Vegatable Fried Rice

$11.55

L/Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.55

L/Beef Fried Rice

$11.55

Wonton soup

Hot and sour soup

Egg drop soup

White Rice

Brown Rice

Create Your Own Healthy Menu

Create Your Own

$13.65

Brown Rice

White Rice

Dessert

Pineapple Chunks

$3.15

Lychee Nuts

$3.15

Golden Sesame Banana

$5.25

Crisp Sesame Glue Pudding

$10.50

Sticky Rice Pudding

$12.60

Extra

Pancake

$0.79

Dry Noodles

$1.05

Steamed White Rice

$2.10

Steamed Brown Rice

$3.15

Additional Sauce

$3.15
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Chinese Food Favorites with A Modern Twist!

Location

36 E 8 St, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pranakhon Thai Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
88 University Place New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Bronx Brewery & Bastard Burgers - East Village - 64 2nd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
64 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Ruby's Cafe - East Village
orange starNo Reviews
198 East 11th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Wild Mirrors - 95 2nd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
95 2nd Ave New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
58 3rd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Chippery - NYC - 85 1st Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
85 1st Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston