  • Clandestino Gastro Bar - East Foothill Boulevard
A map showing the location of Clandestino Gastro Bar East Foothill Boulevard

Clandestino Gastro Bar East Foothill Boulevard

No reviews yet

East Foothill Boulevard

Azusa, CA 91702

APPETIZERS

Charcuterie board

$22.00

Bruschetta sampler

$18.00

Empanadas

$18.00

Pork belly bites

$16.00

Tuna tostada

$16.00

Shrimp lollipops

$18.00

Guac and chips

$12.00

SUSHI AND MARISCO

Aguachile

$18.00

Srhimp cocktail

$18.00

Baja sashimi

$18.00

Ahi roll

$18.00

Salmon roll

$18.00

Crunchy roll

$16.00

SOUP / SALADS

Artichoke & tomato salad

$14.00

Arugula salad

$14.00

Tortilla soup

$12.00

Soup of the day

$12.00

TACOS AND BURRITOS

Veggie tacos

$15.00

Fish tacos

$15.00

Burrito

$16.00

Asada tacos

$18.00

pork belly tacos

$18.00

Pastor tacos

$18.00

Grill chicken tacos

$16.00

Nachos

$15.00

ENTREES

Ribeye steak

$42.00

Herb salmon

$29.00

Grilled chicken

$25.00

Hamburger

$20.00

Carne asada

$32.00

pulpo zarandeado

$29.00

House pasta

$22.00

DESSERT

New York cheesecake

$12.00

Creme brulee

$12.00

Churros

$12.00

Draft beer

MODELO

$6.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

MICHELOB

$6.00

CORONA PRE

$6.00

805

$6.00

BLUE MOON

$6.00

HOUSE DRAFT

$5.00

NEGRA MODELO

$6.00

BUENAVEZA

$6.00

BIG WAVE

$6.00

DOS EQUIS

$6.00

Bottle beer

MODELO BTL

$5.00

NEGRA MODELO BTL

$5.00

PACIFICO BTL

$5.00

CORONA BTL

$5.00

DOS EQUIS BTL

$5.00

805 CERVEZA BTL

$5.50

STELLA BTL

$5.50

MICHELOB BTL

$5.00

BUD LIGHT BTL

$5.00

ELYSIAN BTL

$6.00

COORS BTL

$5.00

HEINEIKEN 00 BTL

$5.00

Micheladas

CLANDESTINO MICHE

$12.00

MANGO CHAMOY MICHE

$12.00

WATERMELON MICHE

$12.00

GUAYABA PULQUELADA

$12.00

TAMARINDO PULQUELADA

$12.00

NINA FRESA PULQUELADA

$12.00

Margaritas

LIME MARGARITA

$7.00

MANGO CHAMOY MARGARITA

$7.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$7.00

GUAYABA MARGARITA

$7.00

TAMARINDO MARGARITA

$7.00

CUCUMBER JALA MARGARITA

$7.00

SANDIA MARGARITA

$7.00

MARGARITA BOARD SAMPLER

$35.00

Shots

HOT CUCUMBER SHOT

$5.00

MEX CANDY SHOT

$5.00

MANGO CHAMOY SHOT

$5.00

TAMARINDO JALA SHOT

$5.00

SHOOTER BOARD SAMPLER

$18.00

Champagne & Sparkling

WICLIF BTL

$25.00

White wine

Pinot Grigio glass

$8.00

Chardonnay glass

$8.00

Cabernet saiviynon

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Red blend

$8.00

Red wine

Merlot

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Red blend

$7.00

Cocktails

Paloma rosa

$10.00

White mojito

$10.00

Clandestino sour

$12.00

The black sheep

$10.00

White sangria

$10.00

Water melon jala spritz

$8.00

Spiced red sangria

$10.00

Raspberry mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa board sampler

$25.00

Soft drinks

Mexican coke

$4.00

Horchata

$7.00

Voss Water

$4.00

Perrier

$5.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Orange Crush

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Unsweetened Tea

$7.00

Cucumber Water

$7.00

Sandia Water

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

KIDS

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$8.00

KIDS BURGER

$10.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS QUESADILLAS

$8.00

BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

East Foothill Boulevard, Azusa, CA 91702

Directions

Gallery

