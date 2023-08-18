Menu

Appetizers

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Fried cheese, red sauce, Romano, basil

The Big Pretzel

$10.00

Pretzel stick, beer cheese and pepper jack queso topped with salt

Honeycomb Brie

$12.00

Grilled ciabatta, local Honeycomb, Brie, apples, balsamic glaze, salt pepper, olive oil

Gouda Mac Bites

$13.00

Mac bites pickled jalapenos BBQ/honey BBQ, cole slaw, pulled pork

Chicken Nacho

$15.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with Chicken, black beans corn jack queso sour cream jalapeños and green onion

Classic Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Homemade chicken tenders

Grilled Shrimp Bruschetta

$14.00

Tortilla Chips

$7.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.00

1 Simon Snacks

$3.00

brown sugar, and pepper candied bacon

2 Simon Snacks

$5.00

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Tomato herb wrap romaine, fresh basil, chicken, bacon, ranch, shredded cheddar

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Blue cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce tomato red onion grilled or fried chicken on flour tortilla

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Spinach wrap romaine Caesar shredded parmesan grilled chicken

Pulled Pork Wrap

$13.00

Pulled pork, sriracha cole slaw, cheddar, caramelized onion, Flour tortilla

Handhelds

Pork Belly Reuben

$15.00

Swiss, Russian slaw, rye, pork belly

Polynesian Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Polynesian grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, arugula, roasted red peppers, honey BBQ, on brioche

Pork Wonton Tacos

$11.00

Chicken Wonton Tacos

$11.00

Homemade chicken tenders, Lettuce, tomato, red onion, Baccon, avocado (Golden BBQ or honey mustard) Guda, texas toast

California Chicken Club

$14.00

Polynesian grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, arugula, roasted red peppers, honey BBQ, on brioche

Smash Burger

Pimento Burger

$14.00

Diced Onion, Diced tomato, lettuce, American cheese, homemade Russian dressing on brioche

Smokehouse Smash Burger

$14.00

2 burger pattys caramelized onions, NY sharp cheddar cheese, smokehouse aioli, on brioche

Urban Bourbon Burger

$14.00

2 burger pattys, Burbon bacon jam, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion on brioche

Porky Burger

$14.00

2 burger pattys, pulled pork, coleslaw, onion frizzies, BBQ, beer cheese, jalapeno, on Texas toast

Confetti Burger

$14.00

Flatbreads

Southwest Flatbread

$14.00

Roasted corn, black beans, chipotle chicken, pepper jack queso, lime sour cream, micro cilantro on a flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$14.00

Lavash, tomato, fresh mozzarella, garlic butter, basil, romano

Goat Cheese Flatbread

$15.00

Caramelized Onion, goat cheese, arugula, fig jam OR bacon bourbon jam, balsamic glaze, on a flatbread

Salads

Chicken Cesar Salad

$16.00

Romain lettuce, parm cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken UT Salad

$13.00

Crispy Chicken UT Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, cucumber, fries, red onion, grape tomato, shredded cheddar

Urban Southwest Salad

$16.00

Black beans, roasted corn, tomato, red onion, sharp cheddar, lime ranch avocado dressing. Option of shredded chicken or pulled pork

Steak Salad

$22.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Veggie Of The Day

$5.00

Pasta

$5.00

Side Beer Cheese

$3.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Our homemade chicken tenders

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

American cheese on toasted sour dough

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Red sauce, and mozzerella

Burger

$10.00

Burger, lettuce, tomato, katchup

Entrees

Chicken Parm

$18.00

BLT Pasta

$19.00

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Desserts

Cake Ball Single

$4.00

Cake Ball Flight

$10.00

Cookie and Milk

$7.00

Apple Tart

$10.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Gingerale

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Tomato juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

Tonic

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Starry

$2.25

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$2.25