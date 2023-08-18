Restaurant info

We are a locally owned and operated restaurant serving the Warren and surrounding areas. Our goal is to bring the community together, and to create an amazing experience every time you walk through our doors. Like our business, our family hails from Warren, Ohio. Our mission is to nourish our community and inspire our team members. We carry a great amount of pride in contributing to our revitalization of our city and its residents. You will be met with respect, kindness, and embrace upon entering our establishment as we would our own family. We plan to continue tailoring our menu to meet the needs of our customers needs with fresh flavors.