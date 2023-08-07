American Asian vegetarian/vegan food restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to our American Asian vegetarian/vegan food restaurant, we believe that healthy, sustainable food should be accessible to everyone. Please Visit Ubereats, Grubhub and Doordash for delivery order.
Location
18 Brooklyn Ave, Freeport, NY 11520
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Imperial Diner - Catering - 63 West Merrick Road
No Reviews
63 West Merrick Road Freeport, NY 11520
View restaurant
FoodRockett Latin Food Truck - 565 Old Mill Rd, Baldwin, NY 11510
No Reviews
997 Merrick Road Unit B Baldwin, NY 11510
View restaurant