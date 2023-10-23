- Home
Ventana Gourmet Grill
117 West Broadway Street
Excelsior Springs, MO 64024
Full Menu
Appetizers
Grande fresh Burrata cheese ball with roasted red pepper and tomato bruschetta drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with Romano-Parmesan cheese blend served with grilled baguette
fresh crushed garlic with olive oil and Grande Romano-Parmesan cheese blend served with fresh baked bread.
8 shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Smoked chicken blended with spices and a creamy cheese served with tortilla chips
spinach, artichokes, spices blended with cheese served with tortilla chips
Beef
10 oz culotte sirloin topped with blue cheese crumbles and balsamic glaze served with seasoned potatoes and grilled zucchini.
10 oz culotte sirloin topped with red onions and crimini mushrooms in a red wine butter sauce served with seasoned mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini.
10 oz culotte sirloin served with loaded mashed potatoes topped with bacon, cheese, and green onions and grilled zucchini.
14 oz Sirloin steak served with loaded mashed potatoes topped with bacon, cheese, and green onions and choice of vegetable.
16 oz Prime rib served with choice potato and choice of vegetable.
16 oz Rib Eye served with choice of potato and choice of vegetable.
8 oz baseball cut sirloin topped with blue cheese crumbles and balsamic glaze served with seasoned mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini.
8 oz baseball cut sirloin topped with red onions and crimini mushrooms in a red wine butter sauce served with seasoned mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini
8 oz baseball cut sirloin served with loaded mashed potatoes topped with bacon, cheese, and green onions and green beans.
tender roast beef served with mashed potatoes and homemade gravy and green beans.
Chicken
Dessert
Apple tart served with vanilla ice-cream.
our homemade Bread Pudding served with a caramel hazelnut sauce and whipped cream.
homemade brownie, topped with vanilla ice-cream chocolate, caramel, and whipped cream.
Many varieties, changes weekly. you can order and choose your flavor by calling.
tart of blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries served with vanilla ice-cream.
one of our 9-inch gourmet cheesecakes. Serves 12 pieces.
kids
kid sized cheeseburger served with chips, pickle, fruit and soft drink.
Kids cheese pizza topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with fruit.
grilled chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, and a soft drink.
Kids grilled cheese served with chips, pickle, fruit, and a soft drink.
kid sized hamburger served with chips, pickle, fruit and a soft drink.
spaghetti with marinara sauce and garlic toast comes with a soft drink.
penne pasta in homemade alfredo sauce served with garlic toast comes with a soft drink.
Lunch menu
4 oz fresh salmon served with seasoned potatoes and grilled zucchini.
Fresh beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a grilled glossy bun
grilled chicken breast topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a grilled glossy bun.
Cajun seasoned shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato and a Cajun aioli served on a grilled baguette.
Fresh beef patty with sauteed onions, cheese, and 1000 island served on grilled marbled rye bread.
grilled chicken breast, sauteed onions, cheese, and 1000 island served on grilled marbled rye bread.
sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, crimini mushrooms, tomatoes topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese served on grilled marbled rye.
roast beef served over a slice of sourdough and mashed potatoes with gravy and green beans on the side.
Fresh beef patty sauteed onions, jalapeños, topped with cheddar cheese on a grilled glossy bun.
grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onions, jalapenos and cheddar cheese served on a grilled glossy bun.
tender beef with sauteed onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese on a grilled baguette.
grilled chicken breast sliced and topped with sauteed onions, peppers, and provolone cheese served on a grilled baguette.
Fresh beef patty smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon served on a maple glazed Belgium waffles.
grilled chicken breast with a smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon served on Maple glazed Belgian waffles.
grilled chicken, smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese and bacon wrapped in a flour torilla.
turkey, bacon, chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese drizzled with ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
grilled chicken, lettuce, slaw, crunchy rice noodles, green onions, Thai peanut sauce, and sesame dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
roast beef, 3 cheeses, horseradish sauce served on parmesan encrusted sourdough bread.
grilled sliced turkey, lettuce, bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, and garlic aioli served on grilled sourdough bread.
homemade chicken salad with apples, walnuts, craisins in a sweet mayo dressing served on a croissant.
Pasta
grilled chicken breast, capers, crimini mushrooms, and penne pasta in a white wine lemon garlic butter sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese.
Creamy alfredo sauce tossed with penne pasta topped with parmesan cheese.
Italian Sausage, green onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, olive oil and garlic tossed with penne pasta and topped with parmesan cheese.
Homemade Lasagna with Italian sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onion, with a blend of 4 cheeses topped with marinara and parmesan cheese.
grilled chicken breast-diced, roasted red peppers, red onions, Cajun seasoning, garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, olive oil tossed with spaghetti and topped with parmesan cheese.
Angel hair pasta tossed with grape tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, basil and topped with marinara and a parmesan encrusted chicken breast.
shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, tomato, Cajun seasoning, penne pasta in a white wine garlic butter sauce topped with Parmesan cheese
Spaghetti topped with marinara and parmesan cheese.
tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms, fresh spinach, olive oil, garlic topped with feta cheese.
Pork
Salad
leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, croutons
Leaf lettuce, Grande Romano-Parmesan blend cheese, croutons served with a creamy Caesar dressing.
spinach, leaf lettuce, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, egg served with a sweet vinegar and oil dressing
leaf lettuce, shredded cabbage, green onions, crunchy rice noodles, spicy peanut sauce and homemade oriental dressing
leaf lettuce, spring mix, craisins, sugared walnuts, feta cheese with a raspberry vinaigrette.
iceberg wedge, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, ranch and balsamic glaze drizzle
Sandwich
Cajun seasoned shrimp, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Cajun aioli on a grilled baguette.
Fresh beef patty with sauteed onions, jalapenos and topped with cheddar cheese served on a grilled glossy bun.
grilled chicken breast with sauteed onions, jalapeños, and topped with cheddar cheese served on a grilled glossy bun.
Fresh Beef patty with a smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon served on maple glazed Belgian waffle.
grilled chicken breast topped with a smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese and bacon served on maple glazed Belgium waffle.
Seafood
8 oz fresh salmon braised in butter served with seasoned mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini.
Whiskey glaze sauce over 8 oz salmon served with roasted sweet potatoes and grilled zucchini
grilled tuna steak topped with sauteed zucchini and red onion in a sweet vinegar sauce.
shrimp sauteed in a pesto served with couscous drizzled with our homemade alfredo sauce and grilled zucchini.
Sides
broccoli, zucchini, and mushrooms sauteed in garlic and olive oil.
Special
Liquor Menu
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktail Menu
Cocktails
Beer Menu
Bottled Beer
Wine Menu
Red Wine
White Wine
NA Beverage Menu
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
117 West Broadway Street, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024