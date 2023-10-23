Full Menu

Appetizers

Burrata-Chetta
$14.00

Grande fresh Burrata cheese ball with roasted red pepper and tomato bruschetta drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with Romano-Parmesan cheese blend served with grilled baguette

Italain Butter
$10.00

fresh crushed garlic with olive oil and Grande Romano-Parmesan cheese blend served with fresh baked bread.

Shrimp Cocktail
$11.00

8 shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Smoked Chicken Dip
$10.50

Smoked chicken blended with spices and a creamy cheese served with tortilla chips

Spinach Artichoke Dip
$10.00

spinach, artichokes, spices blended with cheese served with tortilla chips

Beef

10 oz Blue Balsamic
$35.00

10 oz culotte sirloin topped with blue cheese crumbles and balsamic glaze served with seasoned potatoes and grilled zucchini.

10 oz Burgundy Steak
$35.00

10 oz culotte sirloin topped with red onions and crimini mushrooms in a red wine butter sauce served with seasoned mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini.

10 oz Sirloin
$30.00

10 oz culotte sirloin served with loaded mashed potatoes topped with bacon, cheese, and green onions and grilled zucchini.

12 oz KC Strip
$35.00

14 oz Sirloin steak served with loaded mashed potatoes topped with bacon, cheese, and green onions and choice of vegetable.

16 oz Prime Rib
$42.00

16 oz Prime rib served with choice potato and choice of vegetable.

16 oz Rib Eye
$42.00

16 oz Rib Eye served with choice of potato and choice of vegetable.

8 oz Blue Balsamic
$28.00

8 oz baseball cut sirloin topped with blue cheese crumbles and balsamic glaze served with seasoned mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini.

8 oz Burgundy Steak
$28.00

8 oz baseball cut sirloin topped with red onions and crimini mushrooms in a red wine butter sauce served with seasoned mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini

8 oz. Sirloin
$23.00

8 oz baseball cut sirloin served with loaded mashed potatoes topped with bacon, cheese, and green onions and green beans.

Roast Beef
$18.50

tender roast beef served with mashed potatoes and homemade gravy and green beans.

Chicken

Garden Chicken
$18.00

grilled chicken breast sauteed broccoli, zucchini and mushrooms in olive oil and garlic served over red skin mashed potatoes.

Smothered Chicken
$17.00

grilled chicken breast served over red skinned mashed potatoes topped with sauteed mushrooms, onion, and bacon in a butter sauce.

Dessert

Apple Tart
$7.50

Apple tart served with vanilla ice-cream.

Bread Pudding
$6.50

our homemade Bread Pudding served with a caramel hazelnut sauce and whipped cream.

Brownie Sundae
$6.50

homemade brownie, topped with vanilla ice-cream chocolate, caramel, and whipped cream.

Gourmet Cheesecake
$6.50

Many varieties, changes weekly. you can order and choose your flavor by calling.

Triple Berry Tart
$7.50

tart of blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries served with vanilla ice-cream.

Whole Bread Pudding
$35.00
Whole Cheesecake
$50.00

one of our 9-inch gourmet cheesecakes. Serves 12 pieces.

kids

Kids Cheeseburger
$6.00

kid sized cheeseburger served with chips, pickle, fruit and soft drink.

Kids Pizza
$6.00

Kids cheese pizza topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with fruit.

Kids grilled Chicken
$6.99

grilled chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, and a soft drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese
$6.99

Kids grilled cheese served with chips, pickle, fruit, and a soft drink.

Kids hamburger
$6.99

kid sized hamburger served with chips, pickle, fruit and a soft drink.

Kids Spaghetti
$6.99

spaghetti with marinara sauce and garlic toast comes with a soft drink.

Kids Alfredo
$6.99

penne pasta in homemade alfredo sauce served with garlic toast comes with a soft drink.

Lunch menu

4 oz Salmon
$13.00

4 oz fresh salmon served with seasoned potatoes and grilled zucchini.

American Burger
$13.50

Fresh beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a grilled glossy bun

American Chicken Sandwich
$13.50

grilled chicken breast topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a grilled glossy bun.

Cajun Shrimp BLT
$14.00

Cajun seasoned shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato and a Cajun aioli served on a grilled baguette.

Frisco Burger
$14.00

Fresh beef patty with sauteed onions, cheese, and 1000 island served on grilled marbled rye bread.

Frisco Chicken
$14.00

grilled chicken breast, sauteed onions, cheese, and 1000 island served on grilled marbled rye bread.

Gourmet Veggie
$12.50

sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, crimini mushrooms, tomatoes topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese served on grilled marbled rye.

Hot Beef-open faced
$12.50

roast beef served over a slice of sourdough and mashed potatoes with gravy and green beans on the side.

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger
$14.50

Fresh beef patty sauteed onions, jalapeños, topped with cheddar cheese on a grilled glossy bun.

Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken
$14.50

grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onions, jalapenos and cheddar cheese served on a grilled glossy bun.

Philly Beef
$14.00

tender beef with sauteed onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese on a grilled baguette.

Philly Chicken
$14.00

grilled chicken breast sliced and topped with sauteed onions, peppers, and provolone cheese served on a grilled baguette.

Sugar Burger
$16.00

Fresh beef patty smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon served on a maple glazed Belgium waffles.

Sugar Chicken
$16.00

grilled chicken breast with a smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon served on Maple glazed Belgian waffles.

Sugar Chicken Wrap
$13.00

grilled chicken, smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese and bacon wrapped in a flour torilla.

TBC Wrap
$13.00

turkey, bacon, chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese drizzled with ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Thai Chicken Wrap
$12.50

grilled chicken, lettuce, slaw, crunchy rice noodles, green onions, Thai peanut sauce, and sesame dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Toasty Beef and Cheese
$14.00

roast beef, 3 cheeses, horseradish sauce served on parmesan encrusted sourdough bread.

Turkey Blt
$13.50

grilled sliced turkey, lettuce, bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, and garlic aioli served on grilled sourdough bread.

Waldorf Chicken Salad
$12.50

homemade chicken salad with apples, walnuts, craisins in a sweet mayo dressing served on a croissant.

Pasta

Chicken Piccata
$18.50

grilled chicken breast, capers, crimini mushrooms, and penne pasta in a white wine lemon garlic butter sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese.

Homemade Alfredo
$13.00

Creamy alfredo sauce tossed with penne pasta topped with parmesan cheese.

Italiana
$18.00

Italian Sausage, green onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, olive oil and garlic tossed with penne pasta and topped with parmesan cheese.

Lasagna
$19.00

Homemade Lasagna with Italian sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onion, with a blend of 4 cheeses topped with marinara and parmesan cheese.

New Orleans
$18.00

grilled chicken breast-diced, roasted red peppers, red onions, Cajun seasoning, garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, olive oil tossed with spaghetti and topped with parmesan cheese.

Pomodoro
$18.50

Angel hair pasta tossed with grape tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, basil and topped with marinara and a parmesan encrusted chicken breast.

Shrimp Scampi
$20.00

shrimp, mushrooms, green onions, tomato, Cajun seasoning, penne pasta in a white wine garlic butter sauce topped with Parmesan cheese

Spaghetti
$11.00

Spaghetti topped with marinara and parmesan cheese.

Tuscany
$20.00

tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms, fresh spinach, olive oil, garlic topped with feta cheese.

Pork

Whiskey Glazed Pork Chop
$32.00

14 oz grilled pork chop topped with a whiskey brown sugar sauce and served with sweet potatoes and grilled zucchini.

Salad

American
$6.50

leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, croutons

Caesar Salad
$6.50

Leaf lettuce, Grande Romano-Parmesan blend cheese, croutons served with a creamy Caesar dressing.

Spinach Salad
$7.50

spinach, leaf lettuce, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, egg served with a sweet vinegar and oil dressing

Thai
$7.50

leaf lettuce, shredded cabbage, green onions, crunchy rice noodles, spicy peanut sauce and homemade oriental dressing

Ventana Salad
$7.50

leaf lettuce, spring mix, craisins, sugared walnuts, feta cheese with a raspberry vinaigrette.

Wedge
$7.50

iceberg wedge, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, ranch and balsamic glaze drizzle

Sandwich

Cajun Shrimp BLT
$14.00

Cajun seasoned shrimp, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Cajun aioli on a grilled baguette.

Jalepeno Cheddar Burger
$14.50

Fresh beef patty with sauteed onions, jalapenos and topped with cheddar cheese served on a grilled glossy bun.

Jalepeno Cheddar Chicken
$14.50

grilled chicken breast with sauteed onions, jalapeños, and topped with cheddar cheese served on a grilled glossy bun.

Sugar Burger
$16.00

Fresh Beef patty with a smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon served on maple glazed Belgian waffle.

Sugar Chicken
$16.00

grilled chicken breast topped with a smoky brown sugar glaze, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese and bacon served on maple glazed Belgium waffle.

Seafood

8 oz Salmon
$26.00

8 oz fresh salmon braised in butter served with seasoned mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini.

Whiskey Glazed Salmon
$28.00

Whiskey glaze sauce over 8 oz salmon served with roasted sweet potatoes and grilled zucchini

Sweet Vinegar Tuna
$23.00

grilled tuna steak topped with sauteed zucchini and red onion in a sweet vinegar sauce.

Pesto Shrimp
$18.00

shrimp sauteed in a pesto served with couscous drizzled with our homemade alfredo sauce and grilled zucchini.

Sides

Potato salad
$4.50
Slaw
$4.25
Fruit
$4.25
Chips
$3.75
Baked potato
$5.00
Loaded Baked Potato
$7.50
Mashed potatoes
$4.00
Seasoned Mashed Potatoes
$4.25
Mashed potatoes and gravy
$4.50
Loaded Mashed potatoes
$4.50
Sweet Potatoes
$4.50
Vegetable Medley
$6.50

broccoli, zucchini, and mushrooms sauteed in garlic and olive oil.

Broccoli
$4.50
Green Beans
$4.50
Zucchini
$4.50
Condiments
$0.50
Cajun Seasoning
$12.95
Blue Cheese Crumbles
$2.50
Cheese
$1.50
Pita
$3.00
Baguette
$2.00
Toast
$2.00
Gravy
$2.00

soup

Cup of Soup
$5.50
Bowl of Soup
$7.50

Special

All you Can Eat Shrimp
$28.00

Liquor Menu

Vodka

Top Shelf Vodka
$14.00
Well Vodka
$7.50
Absolut
$8.50
Belvedere
$10.50
Grey Goose
$10.50
Absolut Citron
$8.75
Absolut Lime
$8.75
Titos
$8.50
Pink Lemonade Vodka
$10.00
DBL Well Vodka
$9.00
DBL Absolut
$10.50
DBL Belvedere
$12.50
DBL Grey Goose
$10.50
DBL Absolut Citron
$10.75
DBL Absolut Lime
$10.75
DBL Titos
$10.50
DBL Pink Lemonade Vodka
$12.00

Gin

Top Shelf Gin
$14.00
Well Gin
$7.50
Leatherbee
$11.50
Bombay Saphire
$10.50
Elephant Sloe Gin
$14.00
Tanqueray
$9.50
DBL Well Gin
$9.50
DBL Leatherbee
$13.00
DBL Bombay Saphire
$12.50
DBL Elephant Sloe Gin
$16.00
DBL Tanqueray
$11.50

Rum

Top Shelf Rum
$14.00
Well Rum
$7.50
Bacardi Gold
$8.00
Blue Chair Coconut Rum
$8.00
Vizcaya Cuban Rum
$14.00
Captain Morgan
$8.50
Meyers
DBL Well Rum
$9.50
DBL Bacardi Gold
$10.00
DBL Blue Chair Coconut Rum
$10.00
DBL Vizcaya Cuban Rum
$16.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$10.50

Tequila

Top Shelf Tequila
$14.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$8.00
Espolon Blanco
$10.50
Excellia Resposado
$14.00
DBL Jose Cuervo Gold
$10.00
DBL Espolon Blanco
$12.50
DBL Excellia Resposado
$16.00

Whiskey

Top Shelf Whiskey
$14.00
Jack Daniels
$7.50
Jack Daniels Honey
$8.00
Seagrams 7
$7.50
Wild Turkey
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Fireball WHiskey
$8.50
Tom's Town
$14.00
Cask and Crew Walnut
$12.00
Bloody Dapper
$12.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Whiskey Smith Caramel
$9.50
Still 630 Rye Whisley
$14.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$9.50
DBL Jack Daniels Honey
$10.00
DBL Seagrams 7
$9.50
DBL Wild Turkey
$10.00
DBL Jameson
$10.00
DBL Fireball WHiskey
$10.50
DBL Tom's Town
$16.00
DBL Cask and Crew Walnut
$14.00
DBL Bloody Dapper
$14.00
DBL Makers Mark
$12.00
DBL Whiskey Smith Caramel
$11.50
DBL Still 630 Rye Whiskey
$16.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Top Shelf Scotch/Bourbon
$14.00
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
$10.50
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Dewars
$9.50
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Red
$9.00
DBL Chivas Regal
$12.50
DBL Dewars
$11.50
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
$11.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Giffard Liquers
$14.00
$360.00
$8.00
Giffard
$10.00
McGillicuddy's
$9.00
Disaronno
$9.00
Drambuie
$8.50
Frangelico
$7.00
Bailey's
$7.00
Rumchata
$7.00
Kahlua
$6.00
Lemoncello
$10.00
DBL $360.00
$10.00
DBL Martini and Rossi Bitters
DBL Giffard
$12.00
DBL McGillicuddy's
$11.00
DBL Disaronno
$11.00
DBL Drambuie
$10.50
DBL Frangelico
$9.00
DBL Bailey's
$9.00
DBL Rumchata
$9.00
DBL Kahlua
$8.00
DBL Lemoncello
$12.00

Cocktail Menu

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer
$7.00
Appletini
Bloody Mary
$11.00
Blackberry Lemonade
$11.50
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
$12.50
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
$12.00
Gimlet
Greyhound
$14.00
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
$14.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Peach Long Island
$12.50
Passion Fruit Mai Tai
$12.50
Manhattan
$14.00
Margarita
$10.50
Martini
$14.00
Mimosa
$12.00
Mint Julep
Mojito
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$12.50
Blackberry Moscow Mule
$13.50
Old Fashioned
$14.00
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
$11.00
Sangria
$12.00
Ventana Vacation
$11.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.50
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
$12.00
Whiskey Sour
$10.50
White Russian

Beer Menu

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon
$5.25
Corona
$5.25
Boulevard Wheat
$5.25
Tank 7
$5.25
Boulevard Pale Ale
$5.25
Boulevard Single Wide IPA
$5.25
Excel Lefty's Lager
$5.25
Excel Citrus Radler
$5.25
Excel Stay Golden
$5.25
Buffalo Sweat
$5.25
Moose Drool
$5.25
Guiness
$5.25
Menabrea
$5.25
Stella Artois
$5.25
Modelo Especial
$5.25
Budweiser
$4.75
Bud Light
$4.75
Busch Light
$4.75
Coors Light
$4.75
Mich Ultra
$4.75
Miller Lite
$4.75
Magners Cider
$5.25
Quirks
$5.25

Wine Menu

Red Wine

GL Alias Merlot
$10.00
GL Black Cabra Malbec
$9.00
GL Braida Brachetto
$13.00
GL Buckshack Cabernet Sauvignon
$15.00
GL Cultisbuoni Chianti
$11.00
GL Cycles Gladiator Cab Sav
$10.00
GL Dao Quinta De Saes
$16.00
GL Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
$15.00
GL Felino Malbec
$13.00
GL Folly of the Beast P. Noir
$12.00
GL Grayson Merlot
$9.50
GL La Cuadrilla Red
$18.00
GL Promisqous
$8.50
GL Ramsay Cabernet Sav
$13.00
GL Ryder Merlot
$9.00
GL Tassajara Pinot Noir
$11.00
GL Tilia Cabernet Sauvignon
$9.00
GL Urgency Pinot Noir
$11.00
GL Zolo Malbec
$10.00
BTL Alias Merlot
$30.00
BTL Black Cabra Malbec
$27.00
BTL Braida Brachetto
$36.00
BTL Buckshack Cabernet Sauvignon
$46.00
BTL Cultisbuoni Chianti
$34.00
BTL Cycles Gladiator Cab Sav
$30.00
BTL Dao Quinta De Saes
$45.00
BTL Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
$45.00
BTL Felino Malbec
$36.00
BTL Folly of the Beast P. Noir
$36.00
BTL Grayson Merlot
$29.00
BTL La Cuadrilla Red
$50.00
BTL Promisqous
$26.00
BTL Ramsay Cabernet Sav
$38.00
BTL Ryder Merlot
$27.00
BTL Tassajara Pinot Noir
$33.00
BTL Tilia Cabernet Sauvignon
$28.00
BTL Urgency Pinot Noir
$33.00
BTL Zolo Malbec
$30.00

White Wine

GL Ca' Del Sarto Pinot Grigio
$8.00
GL Castello Del Paggio Rose
$9.50
GL Centorri Sparkling Moscato
$9.00
GL Charles Bove Touraine
$15.00
GL Daou Chardonnay Select
$14.00
GL Daou Sauvignon Blanc
$14.00
GL Dough Chardonnay
$14.00
GL Mont Gravet Rose
$8.50
GL Riff Pinot Grigio
$9.50
GL Saracco Moscati D' Asti
$12.00
GL Sauvage Chardonnay
$15.00
GL Selbach Reisling
$11.00
GL Smoking Loon Chardonnay
$9.00
GL Wither Hills Sav Blanc
$11.00
BTL Ca' Del Sarto Pinot Grigio
$24.00
BTL Castello Del Paggio Rose
$29.00
BTL Centorri Sparkling Moscato
$28.00
BTL Charles Bove Touraine
$45.00
BTL Daou Chardonnay Select
$40.00
BTL Daou Sauvignon Blanc
$40.00
BTL Dough Chardonnay
$39.00
BTL Mont Gravet Rose
$24.00
BTL Riff Pinot Grigio
$29.00
BTL Saracco Moscati D' Asti
$34.00
BTL Sauvage Chardonnay
$45.00
BTL Selbach Reisling
$35.00
BTL Smoking Loon Chardonnay
$24.00
BTL Wither Hills Sav Blanc
$35.00

NA Beverage Menu

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Add a flavor
$0.50
Coffee
$3.50
Coke
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Mr Pibb
$3.50
Root beer
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Sweet Tea
$3.50
Tea
$3.50
Water
Hot Tea
$3.50
Club Soda
$3.50

Candy

After Shocks
$2.50
Candy Bar- Hammonds
$3.99
Candy Bars
$2.25
Candy Cigarettes
$2.50
Chewy Packs
$2.50
Chocolate Covered Almonds
$4.50
Jawbreaker
$3.50
Sea Salt Caramels
$0.50
Suckers- Medium
$3.50
Suckers- Large
$5.99
Suckers- Small
$0.50