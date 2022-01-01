Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries

D'Creamery

467 Reviews

$

105 S. Jefferson Street

Kearney, MO 64060

Order Again

Drinks

COFFEE

$2.00

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

ROOT BEER

$2.00

PIBB EXTRA

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

HOT TEA

$2.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

MILK

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50

HOT COCOA WITH WHIPPED TOPPING

$3.50

WATER

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$4.50

FROZEN BLENDED COFFEE - VANILLA

$4.50Out of stock

FROZEN BLENDED COFFEE - MOCHA

$3.00Out of stock

EXTRAS

DRESSING

$0.50

DIPS/BBQ SAUCES

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

We are a local family, specializing in fresh-made-to-order Breakfasts, Burgers, and BBQ! Many other awesome options - including tenderloins, salads, gluten-free and keto-friendly options, too!!

Website

Location

105 S. Jefferson Street, Kearney, MO 64060

Directions

