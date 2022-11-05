Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Via Veneto Ristorante - Manasquan

2410 HWY 35

Manasquan, NJ 08736

Popular Items

Parmigiano
Arugola Special
Orecchiette With Broccoli Rabe And Sausage

Apps & Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, grated cheese, with a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and seasonings.

Calamari & Shrimp Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Stracciatella Romana Soup

$8.00

egg drop soup, fresh spinach parmigiana in a clear consomme.

Pasta Fagioli

$8.00
Burrata

Burrata

$16.00

tomato confit, prosciutto, honey garlic drizzle, basil.

Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.00
Polpette al Sugo

Polpette al Sugo

$12.00

Veal Meatballs in Tomato Sauce & Basil

Clams Oreganata

Clams Oreganata

$14.00

little neck clams dusted with season breadcrumbs and baked.

Arancini(6)

Arancini(6)

$10.00

ground veal, peas, mozzarella stuffed rice ball.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Vongoli Marechiaro

$16.00

little neck clams steamed in a herb light tomato and chardonnay broth.

Mista Via Veneto

Mista Via Veneto

$12.00

mix greens, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, pine nuts fresh mozzarella, Via Veneto vinaigrette

DINNER

Kids Chicken Tenders (5pcs)

Kids Chicken Tenders (5pcs)

$12.00

Butter Pasta Din

$20.00

Garlic & Oil Din

$22.00

Marinara Pasta Din

$20.00
Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$24.00

homemade ricotta cheese filled ravioli, tomato sauce.

Capellini Della Casa

$30.00

bay scallops, baby shrimp, sun dried tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms, in a tomato brodetto, garnished with arugula.

Gamberi Fra diavolo

$32.00

Gamberi Marinara

$32.00
Orecchiette With Broccoli Rabe And Sausage

Orecchiette With Broccoli Rabe And Sausage

$22.00

Sauteed with Garlic &E.V.O.O.

Paccheri Amatriciana

$24.00
Papardelle Bolognese

Papardelle Bolognese

$29.00

pasta with classic veal meat sauce.

Tortellini Boscaiola

$27.00
Rigatoni Via Veneto

Rigatoni Via Veneto

$32.00

shrimp, shiitake mushrooms, peas, sun dried tomato, cognac pink cream sauce.

Rigatoni Vodka

Rigatoni Vodka

$22.00

vodka infused pink cream sauce.

Penne Norma

$27.00

Bistecca Sciliana

$49.00

Bistecca Pizzaiola

$49.00

Parmigiano

$30.00

Choose Chicken, Veal or Shrimp

Picatta

$30.00

Choose Chicken, Veal or Shrimp

Pillared

Pillared

$28.00

thin pounded chicken, grilled & topped with arugula & tomato salad

Chicken Scarpariello

$28.00

Chicken on the bone sauteed with mushrooms and sausage garlic white wine sauce.

Melanzane Parmigiana

$24.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$20.00
Pollo Balsamic

Pollo Balsamic

$28.00

chicken breast pieces sautéd with sliced sausage in a balsamic reduction sauce finished with fresh arugula.

Francaise

Francaise

$28.00

Choose Chicken, Veal or Shrimp in a white wine lemon sauce.

Marsala

$30.00

Choose Chicken, Veal or Shrimp

Pollo Murphy

Pollo Murphy

$30.00
Pork Chop Prime Reserve

Pork Chop Prime Reserve

$37.00

prime reserve double cut, sautéed cherry peppers roasted potatoes, broccoli rabe.

Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb

$49.00

grilled lollipop cut lamb rack, broccoli rabe, demi-garlic rosemary sauce roasted potatoes

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$32.00

shrimp sautéed in a white wine garlic butter sauce & capellini

Veal Rossini

$32.00

veal sauteed in a light tomato sauce topped with prosciutto, mozzarella and fresh sliced tomato.

Veal Saltimboca Alla Romana

Veal Saltimboca Alla Romana

$32.00

Veal Sorrentino

$32.00

topped with eggplant, prosciutto and mozzarella in a fresh tomato sauce.

Veal Valdostana

Veal Valdostana

$34.00
Zuppe Di Pesce

Zuppe Di Pesce

$42.00

lobster, shrimp, calamari, scungille, anchovies, fish of the day, clams & mussels in a red sauce served over linguine.

Trippa Romana Dinner

$26.00

Special's

Arugola Special

$12.00

roasted golden beets, red onion, goat white balsamic dressing

Spring Mix Special

$12.00

please check our online menu on our website.

Mussels

$17.00

Pasta Special

$30.00

Sides

Broccoletti Di Rapini

$10.00

Spinach Sauté

$10.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Ricotta

$6.00

Side Pasta Garlic & Oil

$4.00

Side Pasta Marinara

$4.00

Side Pasta Butter

$5.00

Side Pasta Plain

$4.00

Qrt Bolognese Sauce

$18.00

C Qrt Maranara Sauce

$18.00
C Qrt Vodka Sauce

C Qrt Vodka Sauce

$18.00

Dessert

Tartufo

Tartufo

$8.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Drinks

Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$7.00

Panna Water

$7.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Italian comfort food

Location

2410 HWY 35, Manasquan, NJ 08736

