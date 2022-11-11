Restaurant info

The Village Grill, situated in the beautiful Lafayette Village in North Raleigh, offers gourmet prime burgers, main plate salads, a variety of fresh appetizers, small plates, homemade soups, fabulous entrees, craft beers, and a full line of top shelf spirits. The inventive menu choices surpass the typical casual food found in other restaurants. Locally crafted beers and food products highlight a menu that is focused on the very best that American Cuisine has to offer. The original artwork displayed at The Village Grill adds to the restaurant’s dynamic and fun ambiance. The works of April Stein and Tom Orsini represent the culture of today’s world told through a series of vignettes or mini stories taken from the artists’ personal experience. They are rich in caricatures and dreamlike storyboards relishing in the American Experience. This celebration of America is reflected in our menu items – eclectic choices that represent different styles of cuisine found throughout the country.

Website