The Village Grill

8470 Honeycutt Rd Suite 102

Raleigh, NC 27615

Order Again

Popular Items

Village Grill Burger
Boneless Wings
Chef's Burger

Appetizers

12 Piece Wings

$17.99

Served with baby carrots and celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

8 Piece Wings

$12.99

Served with baby carrots and celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Bavarian Pretzel Bites

$11.99

Freshly cooked tossed in sea salt and served with warm melted cheese dip and mustard sauce

Boneless Wings

$15.99

Served with baby carrots and celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Chipotle Chicken Taquitos

$12.99

Chicken simmered in chipotle mixed with pepper jack, cheddar, and mozzarella, rolled in soft flour tortillas, lightly fried served with homemade salsa & sour cream

Chips and Dip

$13.99

Crispy tortillas chips served with fresh homemade guacamole, salsa and queso

Coconut Shrimp

$15.99

Six Black Tiger Shrimp coated in shredded coconut and lightly fried, drizzled with raspberry glaze and served with Orange Marmalade dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Marinated Mount Olive pickle chips lightly fried and served with Ranch

Loaded Carnival Fries

$10.99

Cajun fries topped with queso, smoked bacon, jalapenos and chopped tomatoes

San Antonio Nachos

$14.99

Pulled pork, queso, corn tortilla chips, black bean corn salsa, pickled jalapeños, chipotle mayo drizzled and served with charred tomato salsa

Toasted Garlic Bread

$2.99

Soup & Salad

Five Onion Soup

$7.99

Chef’s creation using fresh quality ingredients served with crackers

House Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, fresh tomato, red onion, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, garlic croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$9.99

Pretzel Chicken Cobb

$16.99

Crispy pretzel crusted chicken, romaine, blue cheese crumbles, egg, bacon, tomato, cucumber, guacamole, and blue cheese dressing

Southwest Caesar Salad

$14.99

Chopped Romaine tossed in Chipotle Caesar, topped with fresh black bean and corn salsa, shredded cheddar, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, and crispy tortilla strips

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens, roasted beets, roasted red peppers and fresh green beans tossed in lemon vinaigrette and topped with warm deep fried crusted goat cheese

Wedge Salad

$11.99

Iceberg Wedge, blue cheese dressing, tomatoes, bacon, red onion slivers

Clear Conscience

Black Bean Corn Burger

$14.99

Homemade black bean and veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, fresh guacamole served with chipotle mayo

Blackened Chicken

$17.99

Blackened Chicken Breast served over grilled vegetables and topped with baby spinach, diced fresh tomatoes, pesto, and balsamic reduction

Blackened Salmon

$22.99

6oz salmon filet served over grilled vegetables and topped with baby spinach, diced fresh tomatoes, pesto, and balsamic reduction

Paleo Burger

$15.99

Ground Angus Beef served bun less over lettuce and tomatoes topped with an egg, smoked bacon & guacamole served with salad

Thai Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$15.99

Finely chopped chicken breasts, Asian slaw sauteed in Thai Chili and Peanut Wasabi Sauce served with Fresh Iceberg Lettuce Wraps and Crispy Chinese Wonton Strips

Skinny Spinach Salad

$13.99

Spinach, pineapple, cantaloupe, strawberries, blueberries, crunchy granola, almonds, goat cheese, fat-free raspberry vinaigrette

Tuna Stack

$14.99

Finely chopped RAW sushi grade Yellowfin Tuna, layered with freshly made guacamole and diced ripe tomatoes drizzled with Teriyaki-ginger sauce and served with English cucumbers

Burgers & Sandwiches

Village Grill Burger

$14.99

7oz Ground Angus Beef topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles

Chef's Burger

$17.99

7oz Ground Angus Beef topped with pepper jack cheese, sauteed onion, bacon, mushrooms, Buff-A-Que glaze

Bison Burger

$16.99

Fresh and Lean Buffalo patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickled chips

Memphis Smokehouse Burger

$18.99

7oz Ground Angus Beef, pickle chips topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and crispy fried onion straws

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.99

Tender pulled pork with our homemade BBQ sauce, pickle chips, and crispy fried onions piled high on a toasted roll

Chicken BLT Wrap

$15.99

Our delicious chicken salad, iceberg lettuce, bacon and ranch dressing wrapped up in a whole wheat tortilla and served with your choice of house side

Angry BLT

$15.99

Grilled multigrain bread with melted pepper jack cheese, homemade Jalapeño bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo served with Cajun Fries

Pretzel Cordon Bleu

$16.99

Crispy pretzel crusted chicken with melted Swiss cheese, grilled ham, and mustard sauce 1

Crispy Chicken Buffalo Sandwich

$16.99

Crispy fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato and pickles served with one house side.

Turkey Club Sandwich

$16.99

Sliced turkey breasts, swiss cheese, crispy smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo in sourdough bread

Blackened Tuna Wrap

$17.99

Thinly sliced blackened Tuna, baby spinach, Asian slaw, cucumbers, peanut wasabi dressing wrapped in whole wheat tortilla

House Specialties

Avocado Chicken

$18.99

Boneless Chicken Breasts seared then simmered in avocado cream sauce, Served with roasted vegetables & jasmine Rice. 1

Captains Platter

$22.99

Flash fried flounder and jumbo shrimp served with french fries and coleslaw and tartar sauce

Cedar Plank Salmon

$23.99

Fresh salmon filet roasted and served on a Cedar plank with roasted beets, potato medley, wilted baby spinach in warm house made Lemon Vinaigrette.

NY Strip Steak

$27.99

12oz NY Strip Steak char grilled to your liking and served with creamy mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, served with toasted garlic bread

Pineapple Chicken

$18.99

Grilled chicken breast glazed with our Teriyaki ginger glaze served over Jasmine rice and steamed broccoli then topped with Maria’s fresh pineapple salsa

Shrimp Alfredo

$21.99

Surf and Turf

$28.99

Chargrilled 10oz ribeye steak and grilled jumbo shrimp served with mashed potatoes

Sides

Asian Broccoli

$6.00

Black Bean Corn Salad

$4.00

Cajun Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Roasted Potatoe Medley

$6.00

Roasted Vegetables

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Finger

$7.99

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kids Pasta Butter

$7.99

Kids Pasta Marinara

$7.99

Kids Pasta and Meatballs

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Protein on Side

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Blackened Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Blackened Shrimp

$8.00

Grilled Salmon

$9.00

Blackened Salmon

$9.00

Burger Patty

$7.00

Bison Burger Patty

$8.00

Blackbean Corn Patty

$4.00

Chicken Salad Scoop

$6.00

Pretzel Chicken

$6.00

Sauces & Dressings

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

SAM Dressing

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Southwest Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Peanut Wasabi

$0.50

Sesame Ginger

$0.50

Buff-a-que Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Korean Sauce

$0.50

Thai Chili Sauce

$0.50

Parmesan Caesar Sauce

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Guacamole

$2.99

Queso

$2.99

Salsa

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.99

Orange Marmalade

$0.50

Gluten Free

GF Avocado Chicken

$18.99

GF Blackened Chicken

$17.99

GF Blackened Salmon

$21.99

GFCedar Plank Salmon

$23.99

GF Grilled 8pc Wings

$12.99

GF Grilled 12pc Wings

$17.99

GF House Salad

$10.99

GF NY Strip Steak

$28.99

GF Southwest Caesar Salad

$14.99

GF Chicken Salad Plate

$15.99

GF Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$15.99

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.99

Warm Cookie Ice Cream

$6.00

Choco Chip Mousse Cake

$7.00

One Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Bottled Sparkling Water

$4.00

Bottled Still Water

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sunkist

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Tonic

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
The Village Grill, situated in the beautiful Lafayette Village in North Raleigh, offers gourmet prime burgers, main plate salads, a variety of fresh appetizers, small plates, homemade soups, fabulous entrees, craft beers, and a full line of top shelf spirits. The inventive menu choices surpass the typical casual food found in other restaurants. Locally crafted beers and food products highlight a menu that is focused on the very best that American Cuisine has to offer. The original artwork displayed at The Village Grill adds to the restaurant’s dynamic and fun ambiance. The works of April Stein and Tom Orsini represent the culture of today’s world told through a series of vignettes or mini stories taken from the artists’ personal experience. They are rich in caricatures and dreamlike storyboards relishing in the American Experience. This celebration of America is reflected in our menu items – eclectic choices that represent different styles of cuisine found throughout the country.

8470 Honeycutt Rd Suite 102, Raleigh, NC 27615

