Sushi Time

7901 Falls of Neuse Road

Suite 121

Raleigh, NC 27615

DRINK MENU

DRINK

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Hi-c

$2.95

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.95

Thai Ice Tea (no free refill)

$4.00

16 oz.

Thai Ice Coffee (no free refill)

$4.00

16 oz.

Hot Tea

$2.50

Perrier

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice (no free refill)

$2.00

TUM-E Yummies

$2.00

Club soda

$2.95

Online - FOOD MENU

Starters

Crab Wonton

$7.00

Crispy fried wonton filled with imitation crab, carrots & cream cheese. Served with plum sauce

Dynamite Appetizer

$9.00

Baked mixed seafood with japanese mayo

Dynamite Mussels

$12.00

Baked New Zealand green Mussels with japanese mayo ​

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed soybeans with light sea salt

Fresh Summer Roll

$7.00

Shrimp, lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts, noodles and avocado wrapped in rice shells. Served with our homemade sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Fried Calamari

$8.00

Lightly battered deep fried calamari. Served with sweet chili sauce

Fried Sweet Potato

$5.55

Yummy fried sweet potato. Served with plum sauce

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Yummy tofu fried to golden brown. Served with sweet chili sauce and crushed peanuts

Golden Triangle

$6.00

Yummy tofu fried to golden brown served with sweet chili sauce and crushed peanuts.

GYOZA Fried

$7.00

GYOZA steamed

$7.00

Savory steamed or fried dumplings filled with ground chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms & bamboo. Served with citrus soy dipping sauce

Hamachi Jalapeno

$12.00

Yellow Tail with jalapeño, scallion and ponzu sauce

Ika Sansai

$7.00

Chilled and marinated squid salad

Pot Stickers

$8.00

Savory dumplings served with homemade curry sauce

Satay

$8.00

Grilled skewered chicken marinated in Thai spices, served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Chilled and marinated Seaweed sprinkled with sesame seed

Spicy Octopus Salad

$11.00

Octopus and cucumber with spicy sauce

Spicy Tuna or Salmon Salad

$11.00

(or Salmon) Tuna, avocado & cucumber with spicy sauce

Spring Roll

$6.00

Three Homemade vegetarian fried spring rolls with sweet and sour sauce

Sushi Time Platter

$15.00

A little bit of appetizer: 2 spring roll, 2 shrimp in blanket, 2 crab wonton, 1 steam gyoza and 1 fried gyoza. ​

Takoyaki

$6.99

Five ball of diced octopus topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Thai Chicken Wings

$10.00

Thai Dumplings

$8.00

Steam dumplings filled with ground pork, water chestnuts, mushrooms and carrot. Served with soy dipping sauce

Tuna Tataki

$11.00

Seared tuna topped with ponzu sauce and scallions

Salad

House Salad

$4.00

Fresh greens with ginger dressing or peanut dressing

Japanese Salad

$9.00

Shrimp, crab, avocado, cucumber & lettuce

Yum Beef

$11.00

Grilled beef sliced & dressed with lime juice dressing, red onions, cucumber, tomato, scallions, cilantro, chili & ground roasted rice Yum Roasted

Yum Shrimp

$11.00

Shrimp with chopped lemongrass, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red onion & chilies in lime juice dressing

Yum Talay (Seafood Salad)

$12.00

Shrimp, squid, mussels with chopped lemongrass, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red onion and chilies in lime juice dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Fresh greens topped with grilled chicken breast served with ginger or peanut dressing.

Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed & scallions

Tom Yum soup

$5.95

Fresh white mushroom, onion, bell pepper in spicy lime juice and lemongrass broth

Wonton Soup

$5.95

Pork wonton in clear broth

Tom Ka Soup

$5.95

Fresh white mushroom, coconut milk, onion, bell pepper in spicy lime juice and galangal flavored broth.

Sushi Rolls - BOGO

Sushi Rolls are buy one get one free of equal or lesser value higher price prevails. The free rolls do not come automatically No substitution for all BOGO rolls. Additions may subject to be charged and will not be part of BOGO. Code is - B1G1, B2G2, B3G3 etc. Change number of rolls that align with your.

Alaska

$17.00

crab, shrimp, fish roe, tempura flake & mayo

Avocado Roll

$11.00

Bagel

$16.00

deep fried, fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado and sweet Sauce

Bangkok

$17.00

spicy tuna, avocado, carrot inside, topped with escolar, black tobiko and spicy mayo

Banzai

$18.00

scallop, salmon, eel, cucumber, sweet sauce, avocado and sesame seed

Beautiful

$17.00

tempura shrimp and avocado, toped with tuna spicy mayo, black and red tobiko

Big Five Roll

$19.00

yellow tail, escolar, white fish, avocado top with salmon, tuna, masago and scallion.

Big Island

$17.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, top with avocado, masago, spicy mayo, sweet sauce and tempura flake

Big Kahuna

$15.00

lobster salad, crab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese & green onion & sesame seeds

Boston

$15.00

soy bean wrap with tempura shrimp, deep fried crab, mayo and sesame seeds

California Roll

$13.00

Captain Nemo

$15.00

soy bean wrap with tempura shrimp, crab stick, shrimp, cucumber, tamago and scallion ​

Caribbean Roll

$16.00

Deep fried soft-shell crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, fish roe, spicy mayo and green Onion

Carolina Snow

$15.00

shrimp, avocado, crab stick, fish roe, tempura flake and mayo ​

Caterpillar

$17.00

salmon baked, cucumber, seaweed salad, toped with avocado, sesame seeds and tempura flake

Crab Stick Roll

$13.00

Crazy Girl

$16.00

eel, avocado, seaweed salad, crab stick, spicy mayo, topped with sweet sauce, fish roe and scallion

Crunchy Special

$17.00

crab salad, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, corn flake, crab stick, eel sauce & fried onion ​

Cucumber Roll

$10.00

Deep Ocean

$16.00

spicy tuna and avocado, tempura batter fried with spicy mayo, sweet sauce, green onion ​

Dynamite

$13.00

crab stick, shrimp, fish roe, spicy mayo and tempura crispy

Eel Roll

$12.00

Escolar Roll

$13.00

Firework

$16.00

crab, cream cheese, avocado, Jalapeño, pepper powder, spicy mayo, sweet sauce ​

Five star

$17.00

spicy tuna, avocado, tobiko, lobster salad, soy wrap

Florida Roll

$17.00

shrimp tempura, fish roe, avocado, top with escolar, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flake

Futo Maki Roll

$15.00

crab, egg, cucumber, eel, green onion

Geisha Roll

$16.00

tuna, salmon, escolar, yellow tail, avocado, fish roe and scallion

Green Dragon Roll

$17.00

tempura shrimp, fish roe, spicy mayo, topped with avocado, eel sauce and tobiko

Hawaiian Roll

$18.00

tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with tuna and bake Jalapeño, spicy mayo and hot sauce

Hot Roe

$17.00

tempura shrimp, crab stick, spicy mayo, rolled with salmon, topped with strawberry slices and tobiko

Hurricane Roll

$16.00

crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, scallion and fish roe

Kanisu

$16.00

kani, avocado, masago and scallions wrapped in cucumber

Lobster Roll

$19.00

lobster tempura, lobster salad. cream cheese, scallion, crab stick, avocado spicy mayo & eel sauce with red and black tobiko

New York Roll

$17.00

spicy tuna, cucumber inside scallop, sweet sauce, top spicy mayo, & hot sauce, strawberry

Octopus Roll

$12.00

Omakase Roll

$17.00

tuna, salmon, cream cheese, topped with eel, tobiko, salmon roe and scallion

Omami Roll

$18.00

tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, smoke salmon baked, wasabi, eel sauce and red tobiko baked

Philly Roll

$13.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, onion, sesame seed

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

salmon, tuna, carb stick, avocado, cucumber, yellow tail and shrimp

Red Bull Roll

$17.00

top tuna, avocado, mayo, eel sauce, inside spicy crab, cucumber, tempura flake

Rock N' Roll

$18.00

crab stick, tempura shrimp, avocado, salmon, spicy mayo, baked, topped sweet sauce, scallion and tobiko ​

Saba Roll

$11.00

Salmon roll

$12.00

Sashimi Cucumber Roll

$17.00

tuna, salmon, white fish, yellow tail, carrot, wrapped with cucumber slice

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

shrimp tempura, fish roe, mayo, sesame seeds outside

Smoked Salmon Roll

$12.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$14.00

crab, cucumber, tempura flakes, masago and spicy sauce ​

Spicy Scallop Roll

$15.00

scallop, cucumber, tempura flakes, masago and spicy sauce. ​

Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.00

Spicy Tuna Wrap

$16.00

rice paper, lettuce, cucumber, spicy tuna, carrot with spicy mayo and avocado

Spider Roll

$16.00

tempura soft shell crab, avocado, fish roe, cucumber, lettuce, scallion, sweet sauce and spicy mayo

Sunrise Roll

$17.00

cream cheese, crab, avocado, fish roe, special sauce with scallop, shrimp, green onion

Susuki900

$16.00

salmon, eel, avocado, crab, green onion, deep fried & served with a ponzu & eel sauce ​

Sweet Dragon

$17.00

tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, fish roe, eel sauce, avocado and eel

Tokyo

$18.00

tempura shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, topped with tuna, avocado, wasabi sauce, eel sauce, sesame seeds ​

Tempura 2

$16.00

crab, shrimp, chef's choice of fish and avocado, batter fried, wrapped in rice, top spicy mayo, eel sauce

Tuna Ecstasy

$17.00

crab, avocado, cucumber, mix seafood top tuna, scallop, spicy mayo, green onion ​

Tuna Roll

$12.00

Tuna Tataki Roll

$12.00

Tunagi

$17.00

crab stick, avocado, eel, topped with tuna, yum sauce and masago

Ultimate Chili

$17.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, mayo, tempura crispy, eel sauce and tobiko ​

Vegetable Roll

$11.00

Victoria Secret

$18.00

cream cheese, tempura shrimp, lettuce, topped with fresh salmon, scallion, spicy mayo, fish roe and eel sauce

Volcano

$17.00

crab stick, cream cheese, avocado, fish roe with special cream sauce

White Dragon

$17.00

Escolar, yellowtail, inside crab, cucumber, avocado

White Fish Roll

$11.00

Wolf Pack

$17.00

white fish, avocado, cucumber, top with seaweed salad, & tuna, sesame seeds

Yellowtail Roll

$13.00

Yum Yum

$16.00

shrimp, crab stick, cucumber, bake salmon, topped with sweet sauce, spicy mayo

Yummy

$18.00

fried lobster, cucumber, fish roe, spicy mayo tempura shrimp, crab stick, eel sauce & scallion

Extra

Fried Rice and Noodles Dishes

House Fried Rice

$14.00

Authentic stir-fried rice with egg, onion, sweet pea & carrot.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Thai style fried rice with onions, basil leaves, chili, scallions and bell pepper.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.00

Stir fried rice with egg, shrimp, chicken, pineapple, curry powder, raisins, onions, cashew nuts and scallion

Pad Thai Noodle

$14.00

Most popular noodle dish. Rice noodle, egg, ground peanuts, bean sprouts & scallions.

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

$14.00

Stir-fried rice noodle, broccoli, carrots, onion, bell pepper and basil (Wild Noodle — Optional)

Hai Lum

$14.00

Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts and scallions.

See Ew

$14.00

Stir-fried wide noodle with egg and broccoli in black sweet soy sauce

Pad Woon Sen (Glass Noodle)

$14.00

Bean threads stir-fried with onion, mushrooms, carrots, scallions and egg

Lad Na

$14.00

Thai style wide noodle in warm gravy sauce with broccoli, carrot and mushrooms (Lad Na with crispy egg noodle — add $1)

Lomein Noodle

$14.00

Stir-fried with onion, carrot, zucchini, mushroom, bean sprout and scallion

Duck Kee Mao

$19.00

Stir-fried Duck with wide noodle, broccoli, carrots, onions, hell peppers, basil and chili

Thai Curry

Served with choice of white, brown or fried riec

Red Curry

$14.00

With bamboo shoot, bell pepper, coconut milk and basil leaves.

Yellow Curry

$14.00

With potatoes, bell pepper, coconut milk & onion.

Green Curry

$14.00

With bamboo shoot, green beans, coconut milk and bell pepper.

Panang Curry

$14.00

Creamy style curry with coconut milk green bean and carrot.

Masaman Curry

$14.00

With potatoes, carrot, onion, coconut milk and cashew nuts.

Duck Panang Curry

$19.00

Creamy peanut sauce style curry with coconut milk, green bean and carrots

Salmon Panang Curry

$21.00

Creamy peanut sauce style curry with coconut milk, green bean and carrots

Pineapple Curry Duck

$19.00

Crispy duck, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, tomato, pine apple & basil in home made curry

Soft Shell Crab in Curry Sauce

$20.00

Crispy soft shell crab with bell pepper, carrot, onion, scallion & egg in homemade curry

Entrees

Served with choice of white, brown or fried riec

Mixed vegetables

$14.00

Broccoli, carrots, onion, cabbage & zucchini.

Fresh Ginger shreds

$14.00

Stir-fried with fresh ginger, onions, mushroom, zucchini and carrots

Duck Ginger

$19.00

Stir-fried with fresh ginger, onions, mushroom, zucchini and carrots

Salmon Ginger

$21.00

Stir-fried with fresh ginger, onions, mushroom, zucchini and carrots

Thai Cashew Nut

$14.00

Stir-fried with carrot, onions, scallions and bell pepper.

Garlic Sauce

$14.00

On a bed of mix vegetable (cabbage, broccoli, carrots)

Soft Shell Crab Garlic

$19.95

Soft Shell Crab on a bed of mix vegetable (cabbage, broccoli, carrots)

Thai Spicy Basil

$14.00

Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.

Duck Spicy Basil

$19.00

Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.

Soft Shell Crab Basil

$20.00

Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.

Salmon Basil

$21.00

Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.

Thai Sweet & Sour

$14.00

With sauté of pineapple, sweet pea, onion and bell pepper.

Broccoli & Mushroom with Oyster

$14.00

Broccoli and mushroom sautéed with oyster sauce.

Spicy Thai Eggplant

$14.00

Stir fried eggplant, onion, basil and bell pepper with soy bean paste sauce

Peanut Lover

$14.00

Stir-fried with peanut sauce over broccoli and spinach

Hibachi

$14.00

Served with assorted vegetables (zucchini, onion and mushroom)

Teriyaki

$14.00

Served with teriyaki sauce and assorted vegetables.

Tempura

$14.00

Lightly battered and deep fried with assorted vegetables.

Modify My Roll

Deep fried roll

$4.00

Price is per order

Wrap in cucumber

$4.00

No rice

$4.00

Soy wrap

$2.00

2PCs Sushi / 3PCs Sashimi

Ikura : Salmon Roe

$6.00

Tobiko : Flying Fish Roe

$5.00

Masago: Smelt Fish Roe

$5.00

Tamago : Japanese Omelet

$4.00

Maguro : Tuna

$6.00

Tako : Octopus

$5.50

Ika : Squid

$4.00

Sake : Salmon

$6.00

Shiromi : White Fish

$6.00

Ebi : Boiled Shrimp

$5.00

Kanikama : Crab Stick

$4.00

Hamachi : Yellowtail

$6.00

Saba : Mackerel

$4.50

Butter Fish : Escolar

$5.95

Unagi : Smoked Freshwater Eel

$5.95

Ama Ebi : Sweet Shrimp

$8.00

Hotategai : Scallop

$5.95

Smoked Salmon

$5.95

Combo Sushi/Sashimi

Sushi Regular Dinner

$17.95

California roll and 7 pieces of nigiri

Sushi Deluxe Dinner

$21.95

Shrimp tempura Roll and 9 pieces of nigiri

Roll Combo

$14.95

California roll, Tuna roll and salmon roll

Sushi and Sashimi Dinner

$31.95

California roll, 7 pieces of nigiri and 9 pieces of sashimi

Sashimi Combo Dinner

$23.99

15 pieces of sashimi served with sushi rice

Salmon Lover

$20.00

4 pieces of nigiri and 6 pieces of sashimi

Chirashi

$27.95

A variety of sashimi arranged sushi rice

Unagi Don

$19.00

Eel lover's favorite. Eel lightly fried & pickled served on top of a bed of sushi rice, masago and sesame seeds topped with eel sauce

Sushi for Two

$35.95

14 nigiri California Roll and Spider Roll

Salmon Poke Bowls

$16.00

Salmon, seaweed salad, avocado, carrot, strawberry, scallions, Nori sesame seed, pepper powder, splashed with our Poke sauce over sushi rice

Tuna Poke Bowls

$17.00

Tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, carrot, strawberry, scallions, Nori sesame seed, pepper powder, splashed with our Poke sauce over sushi rice

Salmon & Tuna Poke Bowls

$18.00

Salmon, Tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, carrot, strawberry, scallions, Nori sesame seed, pepper powder, splashed with our Poke sauce over sushi rice

Kids Menu

For kids 12 years old and under

KID Chicken Pad Thai

$8.00

Traditional Thai stir-fried rice noodle with egg, ground peanuts, bean sprouts & scallion

KID Chicken Fried Rice

$8.00

Authentic stir-fried rice with egg, onion, sweet pea and carrot

KID Chicken Hibachi

$9.00

Served with assorted vegetables (zucchini, onion and mushroom)

KID Chicken Tempura

$9.00

Lightly battered and deep fried with assorted vegetables.

KID Chicken Lo Mein

$8.00

Stir-fried with onion, carrot, zucchini, mushroom, bean spout and scallion

KID Sweet & Sour Chicken

$8.00

Chicken with sauté of pineapple, sweet pea, onion and bell pepper

KID Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

KID Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Sides & Sauces

Crab wonton sauce

$1.00

Curry sauce (8oz.)

$4.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Fried rice Side order

$4.00

Ginger dressing

$1.00

Ginger Pickle

$1.00

Ginger sauce

$1.00

Gyoza sauce

$1.00

Other Sauce

$1.00

Peanut sauce

$1.00

Potsticker sauce

$1.00

Soy sauce

$1.00

Soy sauce gluten free

$1.00

Soy sauce Low sodium

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Spring rolls sauce

$1.00

Sriracha sauce

$1.00

Steamed Brown Rice

$3.00

Steamed Ramen Noodle

$4.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Steamed White Rice

$3.00

Summa roll sauce

$1.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Wasabi

$0.75

White Sauce

$1.00

Online - LUNCH MENU

Lunch

Mon-Fri 11.00 am – 2.30 pm / Sat-Sun 12.00 am – 3.00 pm ​Item 6-20 Served with choice of white, brown or fried rice

L. Pad Thai

$10.00

Most popular noodle dish. Rice noodle, egg, ground peanuts, bean sprouts & scallions.

L. Pad Kee Mao

$10.00

Rice noodle, broccoli, carrots, onion, bell pepper and basil (Wild Noodle — Optional)

L. Basil Fried Rice

$10.00

Fried rice with onions, basil leaves, chili, scallions and bell pepper.

L. House Fried Rice

$10.00

Fried rice with egg, onion, sweet pea & carrot.

L. Hal lum noodle

$10.00

Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts and scallions.

L. Red curry

$10.00

With bamboo shoot, bell pepper, coconut milk and basil leaves.

L. Green curry

$10.00

With bamboo shoot, green beans, coconut milk and bell pepper.

L. Yellow curry

$10.00

With potatoes, bell pepper, coconut milk & onion.

L. Masaman curry

$10.00

With potatoes, carrot, onion, coconut milk and cashew nuts.

L. Panang carry

$10.00

Creamy style curry with coconut milk green bean and carrot.

L. Mixed vegetables

$10.00

Broccoli, carrots, onion, cabbage & zucchini.

L. Fresh ginger shreds

$10.00

Stir-fried with fresh ginger, onions, mushroom, zucchini and carrots

L. Thai cashew nut

$10.00

Stir-fried with carrot, onions, scallions and bell pepper.

L. Thai spicy basil

$10.00

Stir-fried basil leaves, onion, zucchini, carrot, chili and bell pepper.

L. Garlic sauce

$10.00

On a bed of mix vegetable (cabbage, broccoli, carrots)

L. Thai sweet & sour

$10.00

With sauté of pineapple, sweet pea, onion and bell pepper.

L. Broccoli & mushroom

$10.00

Broccoli and mushroom sautéed with oyster sauce.

L-Teriyaki

$10.00

Served with teriyaki sauce and assorted vegetables.

L-Hibachi

$10.00

Served with assorted vegetables (zucchini, onion and mushroom)

L-Tempura

$10.00

Lightly battered and deep fried with assorted vegetables.

Box #1 Pad Thai

$15.00

Pad Thai chicken, California roll*, 2 pieces of fried gyoza and salad..

Box #2 mix veg

$14.00

Mix vegetable with tofu, rice, vegetable roll, spring roll and salad

Box #3 teriyaki

$15.00

Chicken teriyaki, rice, California roll*, 2 pieces of fried gyoza and salad.

Box #4 Sh tempura

$16.00

Shrimp & vegetables tempura, rice, California roll*, 2 pieces of fried gyoza & salad.

Box #6 tuna tataki

$17.00

Tuna tataki*, sushi rice, 4pieces of California roll*, 2 pieces of fried gyoza and salad.

Box #7 sashimi-lomein

$18.00

6 pieces of sashimi*, lo mein with chicken, 4 pieces of California roll*, 2 pieces of fried gyoza and salad ​

Sushi Regular Lunch

$12.95

California roll and 4 pieces of nigiri

Sushi Deluxe Lunch

$16.97

Tuna roll and 6 pieces of nigiri

Sushi and Sashimi Lunch

$19.95

California roll, 3 pieces of nigiri and 6 pieces of sashimi

Sashimi Combo Lunch

$14.99

9 pieces of sashimi served with sushi rice

