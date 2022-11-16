Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vincent & Melo's Crafthouse

review star

No reviews yet

1691 N Zaragoza suite 03

El Paso, TX 79936

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Draft Beer

Stiel Grapefruit

$5.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$7.00

Brooklyn Lager

$6.00

Dallas Blonde

$6.00

DeadBeach Abuela

$8.00

DeadBeach Chuco Lager

$5.00

Down Under Strawberry Kiwi Sour

$8.00

Fat Tire Amber Lager

$6.00

Juicy Haze IPA

$7.00

Stone IPA

$7.00

Franziskaner

$5.00

YLW Rose

$7.00

805

$7.00

Gold Mango

$7.00

Asahi

$7.00

8th Haterade

$7.00

Aure golden Age

$8.00

Bosq Elephants

$6.00

Marble Cerveza

$6.00

Firestone Nitro

$7.00

8oz Dead Beach

$6.00

16oz Dead Beach

$8.00

24oz Dead Beach

$10.00

Bottled Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Canned Beer

Sapporo Tall

$6.00

Lone Star

$3.50

White Claw

$4.00

Pickle Beer

$5.00

Buenaveza

$5.00

$5 Pint

Paulaner

$5.00

Eats

Bang Bang Shrimp OR Tofu & Noodles

Bang Bang Shrimp OR Tofu & Noodles

$18.20

Crispy Shrimp OR Tofu tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce that is creamy and light. Placed on top of house made noodles with Thai basil, green onions and cabbage.  This traditional American Asian appetizer becomes a fulfilling dish.

Korean BBQ Pork Sandwhich w/ fries

Korean BBQ Pork Sandwhich w/ fries

$14.95

A street food classic served on a Butter Bun (by Razi Bakery) is fresh, spicy, savory with a hint of sweetness. Pork Belly marinaded in a Korean BBQ sauce. Grilled to order and filled with a pickled daikon salad, fresh jalapenos and cilantro. Topped off with an herb and garlic mayo.   Served with seasoned fries.

Chicken Skewers w/ fries

Chicken Skewers w/ fries

$14.30

Get them grilled and pick your sauce!   Spicy Korean BBQ Honey Sriracha and cilantro Sweet & Tangy Lemon pepper glaze Sichuan dry rub that's hot and savory and lastly straight up Salt & Pepper.  Severed with seasoned fries.

Dumplings

Dumplings

$11.70

Tender and savory pork mix stuffed into handmade dough. Served Steamed, fried or Laced. With chilli oil and dipping sauce. **ask for our vegan mushroom version.**

Crab Rangoon Dip

Crab Rangoon Dip

$11.38

Everything you love about Crab Rangoons, just severed to share and dip into.  Creamy Crab filling poured into pan topped with Jack cheese and fired to a golden brown!  Served with fried seasoned wong tong chips and sweet chili sauce.

Egg Rolls (Gluten Free)

Egg Rolls (Gluten Free)

$12.35

Vietnamese style, sweet and savory, light and crispy. Served with sweet Thai chilli. **ask for our vegan Tofu version.**

Corn Dog & fries

$10.33

Nuggets & fries

$10.33

Grilled Cheese

$7.74
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We offer over 20 taps of pure craft beer, so you can never get tired of our selection. Some of our selected beers are crafted in local breweries, and you will be sure to have the best selection of local brewed beer. Our 1500 sq ft bar and outdoor patio is a beloved hangout space for anyone who would like to catch the next game or fight with our offer of 65” 4k TVS in all areas of the bar, indoor and outdoor. Smoking is permitted.

Website

Location

1691 N Zaragoza suite 03, El Paso, TX 79936

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet District Dessert Lounge - 1550 N Zaragoza 201
orange starNo Reviews
1550 N Zaragoza 201 El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
El Muchacho Alegre - 1452 N Zaragoza Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1452 N Zaragoza Rd El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
Urban Gyros Mediterranean Street Food
orange star4.7 • 242
1550 N Zaragoza El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
Friendz Sports Bar - 1978 George Dieter
orange starNo Reviews
1798 George Dieter El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
Tarahumara Mexican Food - 1495 George Dieter Suite 201
orange star3.5 • 7
1495 George Dieter Suite 201 El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
Dirty Daqs
orange starNo Reviews
1475 George Dieter Dr, Ste A El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in El Paso

Pho Tre Bien Cafe - Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,734
12302 Montana suite #502 El Paso, TX 79938
View restaurantnext
Pho Tre Bien Express - Northeast
orange star4.3 • 1,585
4309 Fred Wilson El Paso, TX 79934
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Joint - West
orange star4.4 • 1,500
7000 Westwind El Paso, TX 79912
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - El Paso TX
orange star4.3 • 1,130
8889 Gateway Blvd El Paso, TX 79925
View restaurantnext
Joe Vinny & Bronsons Bohemian Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,054
824 N Piedras St El Paso, TX 79903
View restaurantnext
Rockstar Burger Bar
orange star4.6 • 835
217 N Stanton St El Paso, TX 79901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near El Paso
Las Cruces
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston