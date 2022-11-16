Vincent & Melo's Crafthouse
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We offer over 20 taps of pure craft beer, so you can never get tired of our selection. Some of our selected beers are crafted in local breweries, and you will be sure to have the best selection of local brewed beer. Our 1500 sq ft bar and outdoor patio is a beloved hangout space for anyone who would like to catch the next game or fight with our offer of 65” 4k TVS in all areas of the bar, indoor and outdoor. Smoking is permitted.
Location
1691 N Zaragoza suite 03, El Paso, TX 79936
