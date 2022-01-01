Main picView gallery

Vine Bar - Scituate

135 Front Street

Scituate, MA 02066

Order Again

Flights

Let's Get Fizzy-cal; The Italian Odd Couple

$25.00

Pet Nat Bois

$38.00

Not Your Average Blanco; Italy Style

$30.00

Turkey Day Prep

$38.00

Natty Boombalatti White

$28.00

Natty Boombalatti Red

$38.00

These Wine In Spain Stay Mainly on the Plain

$32.00

We're On a World Tour with a Cab in Our Hand

$30.00

Flights BTG

Guerrieri Rizzardi Prosecco

$12.00+

Dama del Rovere

$15.00+

Tenuta Santome

$10.00+

L'Archetipo

$14.00+

Melsheimer

$12.00+

Quinta da Lixa

$14.00+

Luis Pato

$18.00+

Sage Rat

$21.00+

Marco Porello

$13.00+

Kuenhof

$20.00+

Nunzio Ghiraldi

$13.00+

San Marzano

$14.00+

Michael Shaps

$20.00+

Chateau de Pibarnon

$27.00+

Baron di Villagrande

$15.00+

Domaine de Collette

$14.00+

Les Equilibristes

$16.00+

Pomum

$14.00+

Lost Slough

$12.00+

Ampeleia

$18.00+

Alpamata

$22.00+

Niepoort

$12.00+

Birichino

$20.00+

Peaux Rouges

$17.00+

Josep Forastor

$15.00+

Bodegas Valdemar

$12.00+

Fento Wines

$16.00+

Black Slate

$16.00+

Gal Tibor

$14.00+

Fourcas -Dupre

$24.00+

Pedroncelli

$12.00+

I Greppi

$16.00+

Wine

Random Open BTL

$15.00

Avinyo ' Can Fontals' Brut Cava

$13.00+

Moutard-Diligent Les Vignolles' Cremant BdB

$16.00+

Laherte Freres Ultradition

$28.00+

L'archetipo 'Susumante' Spumante Rosado Brut

$14.00+

J.M. Seleque Rose Extra Brut

$33.00+

Clos Amador Rose Tendre

$12.00+

Dr Fischer Non-Alcoholic Sparkling

$11.00+

Vigna Saetti Lambrusco

$12.00+

BT Quinta da Lixa Alvarhino Blend, ‘Morgado de Vila’ Pét-Nat

$54.00

BT Dama del Rovere Durello, ’36 Mesi,’ Extra-Brut Metodo Classico

$45.00

BT Domaine Huet Chenin Blanc, ‘Petillant’

$75.00

BT Domaine St. Remy Pinot Auxerrois/Chardonnay/Pinot Noir

$48.00

BT Diebolt-Vallois Chardonnay, ‘Prestige,' Blanc de Blanc

$110.00

BT Vazart-Coquard & Fils Chardonnay, Réserve,’ Blanc de Blancs

$125.00

BT Moutard-Diligent Les Vignolles' Cremant BdB

$56.00

BT Champagne Castelnau Brut Rosé

$115.00

BT Tenuta Santome Glera/Pinot Nero, Prosecco Brut Rosé

$27.00

BT Champagne Castelnau Chardonnay, Blanc de Blancs

$150.00

BT Francois Secondé, Brut Rosé

$175.00

BT Laherte Frères Ultradition

$98.00

BT Château de la Liquière L'Unique Gaz de Schiste Effervescent Rosé

$46.00

BT JM Seleque Solessence

$115.00

BT Clos Amador Rose Tendre

$42.00

BT Melsheimer Riesling PetNat Brut

$35.00

BT Guerrieri Rizzardi Glera, Prosecco

$42.00

BT Avinyo ' Can Fontals' Brut Cava

$48.00

BT L'archetipo ' Susumante ' Spumante Rosado Brut

$52.00

BT Vigneto Saetti Lambrusco dell'Emilia

$42.00

WT Granit Muscadet

$14.00+

WT Boccadigabbia Verdicchio

$10.00+

WT Fluer ' Las Brisas Vineyard '

$12.00+

WT Huber Gruner Veltliner

$15.00+

WT Sybille Kuntz Trocken

$16.00+

WT Barboursville Vineyards Pinot Grigio

$13.00+

WT Lagar de Costa Albarino

$15.00+

WT Broadbent

$12.00+

WT Ch. Guiraud 'G'

$15.00+

WT Vidiano

$12.00+

WT Maison Schaps Aligote ' Les Clous '

$20.00+

WT Screen Door Chardonnay ' Asern Vineyard '

$16.00+

BT Boccadigabbia Verdicchio di Matelico

$35.00

BT Broadbent Madeiranese DO

$42.00

BT Carol Shelton Wild Thing'

$56.00

BT Domaine de l'Ecu Muscadet Sevre-et-Maine Granite

$49.00

BT Lagar de Costa Albarino

$53.00

BT Paterianakis Crete Vidiano

$42.00

BT Quinta de Santiago Vinho Verde Assinatura de Família S

$39.00

BT Weingut Markus Huber Gruner Veltliner Obere Steigen

$53.00

BT Barboursville Vineyards Pinot Grigio

$46.00

BT Maison Schaps Aligote

$70.00Out of stock

BT Sybille Kuntz Riesling

$56.00

BT Ampeleia Trebbiano/Malvasia/Ansonica, ‘Bianco’

$54.00

BT Babylonstoren Chenin Blanc/Viognier, ‘Candide’

$34.00

BT Bruno Clair Chardonnay

$90.00

BT Caruso & Minini Catarratto, ‘Naturalmento Bio’

$50.00

BT Château du Breuil Chenin Blanc, ‘Couleurs du Breuil-Petites Rochettes'

$35.00

BT Clos Henri Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00Out of stock

BT Domaine Bailly-Reverdy Sauvignon Blanc, ‘Le Perrier de la Chapelle’

$62.00

BT Domaine Huet Chenin Blanc, 'Le Haut Lieu'

$80.00

BT Domaine la Remejeanne Clairette/Rousanne/Grenache Blanc

$38.00

BT Domaine l'Enclos Chardonnay, ‘Beauroy,' 1er Cru

$74.00

BT Domaine Terre Rouge Marsanne/Roussanne/Viognier, ‘Enigma'

$58.00

BT Domaine Terres de Velle Chardonnay

$115.00

BT Domaine Terres de Velle Chardonnay, ‘Charmes,’ 1er Cru

$195.00

BT Domaine Terres de Velle Chardonnay, ‘La Platiere’

$130.00

BT Domaine Terres de Velle Chardonnay, ‘Les Chaumées,’ 1er Cru

$145.00

BT Domaine Terres de Velle Chardonnay, ‘Referts’ 1er Cru

$200.00

BT Domaine Thierry Hamelin Chardonnay

$56.00

BT Fento Albariño

$45.00

BT Glen Carlou Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

BT Inconnu Chenin Blanc, Chenin Blanc

$56.00

BT Jean Teiler, Sauvignon Blanc

$58.00

BT Jean-Charles Fagot Chardonnay, Rully

$68.00

BT Kuenhof Riesling, ‘Kaiton'

$58.00

BT Les Equilibristes Jacquere/Altesse, ‘Borboyen’

$50.00

BT Les Equilibristes Semillon/Sauvignon/Chenin, ‘Hirsute Blanc’

$36.00

BT Liquid Farm Chardonnay, ‘Golden Slope’

$115.00

BT Marco Porello Arneis, Roero Arneis

$42.00

BT Monemvasia Assyrtiko, ‘Laconia'

$34.00

BT Montenidoli Vernaccia, ‘Tradizionale’

$45.00

BT Morgen Long Chardonnay, ‘Marine'

$58.00

BT Mount Eden Vineyards Chardonnay, ‘Estate’

$125.00

BT Nunzio Ghiraldi Lugana, ‘Il Gruccione’

$35.00

BT Perticaia Grechetto

$33.00

BT Poe Chardonnay, ‘Ferrington Vineyard’

$95.00

BT Racines Chardonnay, ‘Bentrock Vineyard'

$180.00

BT Revelry Chardonnay (unoaked)

$35.00

BT Saloman Undof, Grüner Veltliner, ‘Weiden’

$48.00

BT San Marzano Chardonnay/Fiano/Muscatel, ‘Edda’ Bianco

$40.00

BT The Paring Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

BT Venica Sauvignon Blanc, ‘Ronco del Cero'

$56.00

BT Moulin des Veilleres Sancerre ( HALF BOTTLE )

$34.00

BT J. Lohr Chardonnay, 'October Nights'

$52.00

BT Massey Dacta NZ SB

$35.00

BT Boulder Bank NZ SB

$38.00

BT Fluer Vermentino ' Les Brisas Vineyard '

$45.00

BT Ch. Guiraud ' G'

$56.00

BT Screen Door Chardonnay ' Asern Vineyard '

$56.00

BT Maison Foucher Sauvignon Blanc

$70.00

Reuilly Petit Gris Rosé

$12.00+

Balea Txakoli Rosé

$13.00+

GD Rosabella

$11.00+

Troupis Thunder

$9.00+

Holloran Rose Willamette Valley

$13.00+Out of stock

Saumur Rosé

$8.00+

Gordonne 'Tête de Cuvée’

$17.00+

Lorenza True Rose

$8.00+

Scala Ciro Rosato

$12.00+

BT Antonio Scala Ciro Rosato

$42.00

BT Caves de Saumur Saumur Les Pouches Rosé

$28.00

BT Domaine Dyckerhoff Reuilly Petit Gris Rosé

$42.00

BT Domaine Petroni Rose Corse

$35.00Out of stock

BT GD Vajra Rosabella

$39.00

BT Holloran Rose Willamette Valley

$46.00Out of stock

BT Lasalde Elkartea Balea Txakoli Rosé

$46.00

BT Lorenza True Rose

$28.00

BT Troupis Thunder

$32.00

BT La Chapelle Gordonne 'Tête de Cuvée’

$64.00

BT Alpamanta Syrah, ‘Breva’

$64.00

BT Bedrock Vineyards Mourvedre/Carignan/Grenache, ‘Ode to Lulu’

$48.00

BT Château de Pibarnon Mourvedre/Cinsault

$75.00

BT Domaine Lelievre Pinot Noir/Gamay, ‘Gris de Toul’ (1.5L Magnum)

$90.00

BT François Crochet Pinot Noir

$58.00

BT Le Fraghe Corvina/Rondinella, ‘Rodon’

$28.00

BT Limited Addition Pinot Gris/Muscat/Riesling, ‘Orange Crush’

$56.00

BT Saurus Pinot Noir

$30.00

BT Tenuta Santa Lucia Albana/Bombino Bianco, 'Panta Rhei'

$40.00

RD Niepoort ' Nat Cool - Drink me '

$12.00+

RD Skull red

$14.00+

RD Bench Pinot Noir

$15.00+

RD Dom. A Chopin et Fils ' Vielles Vignes '

$24.00+

RD Giacomo Vico Roero Riserva

$18.00+Out of stock

RD Felsina ' Berardegna ' Sangiovese

$17.00+

RD Gregoire Hoppenot Indigene

$16.00+

RD La Varenne Chinon

$17.00+

RD Mt Olivet Lirac

$14.00+

RD Vega Aixala ' Emma'

$15.00+

RD B. Kosuge ' Hudson Vineyard

$26.00+

RD Ch. Yon ' Grand Cru'

$16.00+

RD JRG Cab

$15.00+

RD Fondreche

$14.00+

RD Guidobono Loreto

$16.00+

RD Conterno Nebbiolo

$16.00+

BT Blood Root Pinot Noir

$53.00

BT Domaine de Fa En Basset' Made by Graillot

$56.00

BT Giacomo Vico Roero Riserva

$63.00Out of stock

BT I Greppi Greppicante Rosso- Bolgheri

$70.00

BT J.Bouchon Pais Viejo

$39.00

BT Jax Vineyards Y3

$56.00

BT Josep Forastor Trepat

$53.00

BT La Varenne Chinon Tradition

$60.00

BT Maitre de Chai Abba Vineyard'

$60.00

BT Saint Eulalie 'Cantilene' Faugeres

$46.00Out of stock

BT Vina Skaramuca Plavac Premium Plavac Mali

$42.00

BT Bodegas Valdemar Fincas Valdemacuco Ribera del Duero Roble

$42.00

BT Domaine Arnoux Les Beaumonts

$81.00

BT Guidobono Loreto

$56.00

BT Altesino, Sangiovese Grosso

$150.00

BT Anthill Farms Pinot Noir, ‘Peters Vineyard’

$115.00

BT Antonio Bernardino Paulo da Silva Ramisco, ‘Casal da Azenha’

$45.00

BT Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

BT Ayres Pinot Noir, ‘Lewis Rogers Lane’

$78.00

BT Baron di Villagrande Nerello Mascalese/Cappucio/Mantellato, ‘Rosso’

$42.00

BT Belle Pente Pinot Noir, ‘Murto Vineyard’

$88.00

BT Birichino Carignan, ‘Montague Vineyard’

$60.00

BT Birichino Cinsault, ‘Bechthold Vineyard – Old Vines’

$55.00

BT Bodegas Estefania Mencia, ‘Tilenus’ Roble

$42.00

BT Broc Cellars Sangiovese/ Montepulciano/ SB/ Dolcetto, ‘Amore Blendo’

$65.00

BT Celler Vega Aixala, ‘EMMA,’ Carignan/Marselan

$48.00

BT Cesca Vicent Grenache/Carignan/Merlot/ Cab/Syrah, ‘La Piot’

$65.00

BT Ch Carbonnieux Cabernets/Merlot, Grand Cru Classé De Graves

$122.00

BT Ch Peybonhomme (Latour) Merlot/Cab Franc/Malbec, ‘Les Tours’

$36.00

BT Clos Erasmus Cab Sauv/Grenache/Syrah, ‘Laurel’

$150.00

BT Cos Labory Cabernets/Merlot, 5th Growth

$175.00

BT Croizet-Bages Cabernets/Merlot, 5th Growth

$150.00

BT David Durband Pinot Noir

$175.00

BT David Durband Pinot Noir, ‘Le Broc,’ 1er Cru

$205.00

BT David Durband Pinot Noir, ‘Les Pruliers,’ 1er Cru

$220.00

BT Day Cellars Pinot Noir, ‘Deep Blue’

$70.00

BT Domaine du Columbier Syrah

$165.00

BT Domaine Jean-Marc Bouley Pinot Noir

$160.00

BT Domaine le Ligiere Grenache/Mourvedre, ‘Les Bergines’

$58.00

BT Domaine Lou Frejau ALL THE GRAPES ALLOWED

$98.00

BT Domaine Raphael Chopin Gamay, ‘La Ronze'

$40.00

BT Drew Family Cellars Grenache/Syrah/Mourvedre, ‘The Field Blend’

$70.00

BT Fourcas-Dupre Cabernets/Merlot

$56.00

BT Franco Pacenti Sangiovese Grosso

$105.00

BT G.D. Vajra Dolcetto d’Alba, ‘Coste & Fossati’

$50.00

BT Gal Tibor Kékfrankos/Kadarka/ Cabernets, TiTi Egri Bikavér

$40.00

BT Guidobono Nebbiolo, ‘Loreto’

$45.00

BT Guimaro Mencia, ‘Tinto’

$38.00

BT Inconnu Cabernet Franc/ Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot, ‘Kitsune’

$68.00

BT Inconnu Cabernet Sauvignon, ‘Alaric’

$105.00

BT Inconnu Cabernet Sauvignon, ‘No Gods No Masters’

$72.00

BT La Leccia Sangiovese/Malvasia/Syrah, ‘Vivaio del Cavaliere’

$32.00

BT Les Equilibristes Pineau d’Aunis, ‘Babil’

$38.00

BT Lewis Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$215.00

BT Margerum Wine Company Gr/Syr/Mour/Coun/Cins, ‘M5 Reserve’

$60.00

BT Matthiasson Cabernet Sauvignon

$155.00

BT Matthieu Barret Syrah, ‘Brise Cailloux’

$150.00

BT McNabb Ridge Winery Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

BT Montelpeloso Montepulciano/Sangio/ Malvasia Nera/Alicante, ‘Eneo’

$100.00

BT O Estranxeiro Mencia

$58.00

BT Oddero Barbera d’Asti, ‘Nizza’

$48.00

BT Peaux Rouges Malbec/Gamay, ‘Côt Boy’

$50.00

BT Pierre Gaillard Syrah, ‘Les Pierres’

$115.00

BT Poe Pinot Noir, ‘Van der Kamp Vineyard’

$95.00

BT Remelluri Tempranillo, Reserva

$90.00

BT Snowden Cabernet Sauvignon, ‘The Ranch’

$140.00

BT Trig Point Zinfandel, ‘The Railyard’

$44.00

BT Clos Mont Olivet Lirac

$60.00

BT Fondreche Ventoux

$50.00

BT JRG Cab

$53.00

BT Niepoort ' Nat Cool- Drink Me '

$45.00

BT Skull Wines ' Red Wine'

$48.00

BT Bench Wines Pinot Noir

$56.00

BT Dom. A. Chp[in et Fils ' Vielles Vignes '

$90.00

BT Felsina ' Berargegna '

$64.00

BT Gregoire Hoppenot ' Indigene' Gamay

$56.00

BT Vega Aixala ' Emma'

$56.00

BT B. Kosuge Wines ' Hudson Vineyard '

$98.00

BT Ch. Yon " Grand Cru '

$56.00

BT Pamplin Cab

$88.00

BT Prunotto Nebbiolo

$64.00

Bellini Trebbiano/Malvasia, Vin Santo Del Chianti

$23.00

Casa de Santa Eufamia 10 Year Tawny Port

$16.00

Château Guiraud Sémillon/Sauvignon Blanc, ‘Petit Guiraud’

$13.00

Chateau Memoires

$10.00

Neipoort Late Bottled Vintage Port

$12.00

Château Doisy-Védrines Sémillon/Muscadelle, Grand Cru Classé

$25.00

Château Rabaud-Promis Sémillon/SB/Muscadelle 1er Grand Cru Classé

$40.00

Domaine Huet Chenin Blanc, ‘Première Trie,’ Moelleux

$22.00

Quinta Infantado 20 Year Tawny Port

$26.00

Taylor Fladgate Vintage Port

$38.00

Warre’s Vintage Port

$45.00

Graham’s Vintage Port

$52.00

Beer

Vitamin Sea Seas & Desist Rose Seltzer

$7.00Out of stock

Untold Brewing Harvest

$7.00

BHZ Sunny & 79 Pilsner

$6.00

Vitamin Sea Little Treasures IPA

$8.00

Stellwagen Coastal Slammer IPA

$8.00

Stellwagen Das Köbes Kolsch

$6.00

Barrel House Z Arnie Palmer

$7.00

Fore River Rasp. Preble Fruited Sour

$8.00

Night Shift Nite Lite American Light Lager (4.3%)

$5.00

Charles Towne Yacht Party Light Lager

$8.00

Untold No Contada Mexican Lager (4.7%)

$5.00

Other Half Forever Ever Session IPA (4.7%)

$8.00

Schilling Alexander Czech Pilsner

$6.00

Stellwagen Baby Unicorns NE IPA (5.3%)

$8.00

Fiddlehead IPA (6.2%)

$7.00

Untold Sunny Sea NE IPA (6.4%)

$8.00Out of stock

Equilibrium Wavelength American IPA (6.5%)

$9.00

Maine Beer Company Lunch American IPA (7.0%)

$9.00

Frost Beer Works Lush DIPA (8.0%)

$8.00

Sloop Juicier Bomb DIPA (8.0%)

$8.00

Stellwagen Fourth Anniversary DIPA (8.5%)

$8.00

Other Half DDH Citra + Galaxy DIPA (8.5%)

$9.00

Guinness Draught Irish Dry Stout (4.2%)

$6.00

Athletic Brewing Cerveza Atletica (Non-alcoholic)

$4.00

Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA (Non-alcoholic)

$4.00

Zero Gravity Little Wolf

$5.00

Citizens Unified Press Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Stormalong Legendary Dry

$6.00

Press Lime Lemongrass

$4.00

Press Pomegranate Ginger

$4.00

Press Grapefruit Cardamom

$4.00

Press Blackberry Hibiscus

$4.00

Stellwagen Sweet Emocean NE IPA

$8.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Ghostfish Peak Buster

$8.00

Other Half Green Everything

$9.00

Downeast Pumpkin Cider

$5.00

Stowe " Tips Up " Semi-dry Cider

$6.00

Stellwagen Gummihoser Festbier

$6.00

BHZ Marzen Festbier

$6.00

Stellwagen Invisible Airwaves

$8.00

The Alchemist Heady Topper

$10.00

Liquor

Drake's

$12.00

Green Mountain

$14.00

Invocacio

$12.00

Gunpowder

$15.00

Dyfi

$18.00

Rumson's Spiced Rum

$12.00Out of stock

Chamucos Blanco

$14.00

Chamucos Reposado

$18.00

Chamucos Anejo

$22.00

Monte Azul

$12.00

Borros Mezcal

$16.00

Whistlepig Piggyback

$14.00

Drumshambo Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

$18.00

Drumshambo 'Galanta' Single Malt Irish Whiskey

$24.00

Filibuster Single Estate Bourbon Whiskey

$16.00

Smugglers Notch Bourbon

$16.00

Hillrock Shea Barrel

$28.00

Hillrock Cab Barrrel

$28.00

Hillrock Sauternes Barrel

$28.00

Hillrock Flight

$42.00

Bunnahabhain 12yr Islay

$19.00

Mossburn Island

$16.00

Torabhaig Sngl Malt

$18.00

Cocchi ' Americano' Vermouth

$12.00

Cocchi ' Rossa ' Vermouth

$12.00

Rothman & Winter Orchard Cherry

$18.00

American Gin Co. ' Averell's ' Plum

$17.00

Osterrrichischer Pear Eau de Vie

$25.00

Cardamaro ' Amaro al Cardoon'

$13.00

Girolamo Varnelli ' Amaro Sibilla'

$14.00

Bràulio Amaro

$12.00

Fontafredda Barolo Chinato

$18.00

Griffo Cold Brew Coffee Liquer

$14.00

Caperitif Aperitif

$15.00

Smuggler's Notch Maple Cream

$12.00

Walcher Arancello

$14.00

Artiguelongue Armagnac

$18.00

VB Fall Cocktails

PSBS

$16.00

Spiced Rum Cider

$14.00

The Dude Wants S'more

$13.00

Maple Bourbon Gave It Your Way...Mostly

$17.00

VB OG's Cocktails

VB Spritz

$13.00

French 135

$16.00

Aviacion

$15.00

The Whippet

$14.00

Cocktails

Harvey Wallbanger

$8.00

Spritz

$15.00

1oz Cocchi Rossa 1oz Caperitif Top with Melshimer Sekt PetNat

French 75

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Grapefruit Juice

Snacks & Small Bites

Vine Bar Trail Mix

$12.00

Trio of nuts, olives, cicis and dried fruit

Just Nuts

$8.00

Mixed flavored nuts

Just Olives

$6.00

Mixed Mediterranean olives

Just Pepitas

$6.00

Roasted spiced pumpkin seeds

Butter Beans

$8.00

El Navarrico Judion butter beans with olive oil, lemon zest, Maldon sea salt flakes

Peppadew Hummus & Feta Dip

$12.00

House made hummus dip with carrots, crackers and cucumbers

Whipped Truffle Ricotta

$16.00

House made whipped ricotta with parmesan crisps and grilled garlic toasts

Dip Duo

$18.00

House made hummus & whipped truffle ricotta

Gotta Be Tartin' Something

$16.00

Savory roasted winter squash tart with gruyere, truffled leeks & sage topped with goat cheese.

The All Fall Salad

$15.00

Roasted butternut squash, candied pecans, dried cranberries & goat cheese over spinach tossed in apple cider maple vinaigrette.

Bleu Pear Special

$15.00

Caramelized pear, roasted walnut, and bleu cheese toast. Or make it a salad over arugula tossed in a lemon honey dressing.

Bleu Pear Special SALAD

$15.00

Goat Cheese Figs

$13.00

Seasonal fresh figs topped with baked goat cheese and balsamic glaze

She Saw Seashells

I Sea Food, I Eat It Platter

$75.00+

Oysters

$3.00

Ask server for options

Shrimp

$15.00

Cocktail shrimp served in a glass w/ sauce

Daily Ceviche

$16.00

Local raw fish cured in fresh citrus

Lobster Roll Slider Duo

$22.00

(2) sliders, one with hot butter, another cold with mayo…..decide which is better!

Rotating Shareables

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Fresh gruyere and caramelized onions on pressed sourdough, in shareable pieces

Duck, Duck.....Ruben!

$16.00

Thinly sliced duck prosiutto, sauerkraut, melted Alpine cheese and house made Russian dressing pressed on rye bread.

A Play on Meatballs

$17.00

Your favorite entrée taking on a new shape…ask your server for the special

Roasted Sugar Pumpkin Risotto

$20.00

Brown sugar & thyme-roasted pumpkin risotto

So Take...These Coq Au Vin Wings

$20.00

Red wine- marinated roasted chicken wings coated in a braise glaze served with roasted seasonal vegatables.

Seas of Cheese & Charcuterie Boards

Little Guy

$25.00

7x7 board with selection of 3 cheeses, hard, soft, semi-soft, crackers, fresh and dried fruit

A Little of This, A Little of That

$34.00

10x10 board with mixed selection of 4 cheeses, crackers, fresh and dried fruit, charcuterie

I Want It All (And I Want It Now)

$42.00

10x14 board with everything: mixed selection of 5 cheeses, crackers, fruit, charcuterie , chocolate, nuts, and whatever can fit on the board

Breads & Spreads

Duo

$12.00

Trio

$15.00

Honey Truffle Butter

$10.00

Fresh baked bread with a choice of flavored butter or infused olive oil

Maple Bacon Butter

$8.00

Fresh baked bread with a choice of flavored butter or infused olive oil

Sour Cream & Chive

$8.00

Apple Cinnamon

$8.00

Fresh baked bread with a choice of flavored butter or infused olive oil

Truffle Olive Oil

$10.00

Fresh baked bread with a choice of flavored butter or infused olive oil

Garlic Rosemary Olive Oil

$8.00

Fresh baked bread with a choice of flavored butter or infused olive oil

Basil Olive Oil

$8.00

Fresh baked bread with a choice of flavored butter or infused olive oil

Chili Olive Oil

$8.00

Fresh baked bread with a choice of flavored butter or infused olive oil

Nightly Additions

Capt Phil's Daily Catch

$20.00Out of stock

Desserts

Choco Torte

$10.00

Maple Creme Brulee

$12.00

Pear Cheesecake

$12.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are a Wine Bar and restaurant also serving craft beers and small batch spirits. Focusing on cheese&charcuterie, small plates and local/seasonal purveyors, we look forward to showing you our brand of hospitality and knowledge while removing intimidation with our guest focused service.

Location

135 Front Street, Scituate, MA 02066

Main pic

