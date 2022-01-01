Vine Bar - Scituate 135 Front Street
No reviews yet
135 Front Street
Scituate, MA 02066
Flights
Flights BTG
Guerrieri Rizzardi Prosecco
Dama del Rovere
Tenuta Santome
L'Archetipo
Melsheimer
Quinta da Lixa
Luis Pato
Sage Rat
Marco Porello
Kuenhof
Nunzio Ghiraldi
San Marzano
Michael Shaps
Chateau de Pibarnon
Baron di Villagrande
Domaine de Collette
Les Equilibristes
Pomum
Lost Slough
Ampeleia
Alpamata
Niepoort
Birichino
Peaux Rouges
Josep Forastor
Bodegas Valdemar
Fento Wines
Black Slate
Gal Tibor
Fourcas -Dupre
Pedroncelli
I Greppi
Wine
Random Open BTL
Avinyo ' Can Fontals' Brut Cava
Moutard-Diligent Les Vignolles' Cremant BdB
Laherte Freres Ultradition
L'archetipo 'Susumante' Spumante Rosado Brut
J.M. Seleque Rose Extra Brut
Clos Amador Rose Tendre
Dr Fischer Non-Alcoholic Sparkling
Vigna Saetti Lambrusco
BT Quinta da Lixa Alvarhino Blend, ‘Morgado de Vila’ Pét-Nat
BT Dama del Rovere Durello, ’36 Mesi,’ Extra-Brut Metodo Classico
BT Domaine Huet Chenin Blanc, ‘Petillant’
BT Domaine St. Remy Pinot Auxerrois/Chardonnay/Pinot Noir
BT Diebolt-Vallois Chardonnay, ‘Prestige,' Blanc de Blanc
BT Vazart-Coquard & Fils Chardonnay, Réserve,’ Blanc de Blancs
BT Moutard-Diligent Les Vignolles' Cremant BdB
BT Champagne Castelnau Brut Rosé
BT Tenuta Santome Glera/Pinot Nero, Prosecco Brut Rosé
BT Champagne Castelnau Chardonnay, Blanc de Blancs
BT Francois Secondé, Brut Rosé
BT Laherte Frères Ultradition
BT Château de la Liquière L'Unique Gaz de Schiste Effervescent Rosé
BT JM Seleque Solessence
BT Clos Amador Rose Tendre
BT Melsheimer Riesling PetNat Brut
BT Guerrieri Rizzardi Glera, Prosecco
BT Avinyo ' Can Fontals' Brut Cava
BT L'archetipo ' Susumante ' Spumante Rosado Brut
BT Vigneto Saetti Lambrusco dell'Emilia
WT Granit Muscadet
WT Boccadigabbia Verdicchio
WT Fluer ' Las Brisas Vineyard '
WT Huber Gruner Veltliner
WT Sybille Kuntz Trocken
WT Barboursville Vineyards Pinot Grigio
WT Lagar de Costa Albarino
WT Broadbent
WT Ch. Guiraud 'G'
WT Vidiano
WT Maison Schaps Aligote ' Les Clous '
WT Screen Door Chardonnay ' Asern Vineyard '
BT Boccadigabbia Verdicchio di Matelico
BT Broadbent Madeiranese DO
BT Carol Shelton Wild Thing'
BT Domaine de l'Ecu Muscadet Sevre-et-Maine Granite
BT Lagar de Costa Albarino
BT Paterianakis Crete Vidiano
BT Quinta de Santiago Vinho Verde Assinatura de Família S
BT Weingut Markus Huber Gruner Veltliner Obere Steigen
BT Barboursville Vineyards Pinot Grigio
BT Maison Schaps Aligote
BT Sybille Kuntz Riesling
BT Ampeleia Trebbiano/Malvasia/Ansonica, ‘Bianco’
BT Babylonstoren Chenin Blanc/Viognier, ‘Candide’
BT Bruno Clair Chardonnay
BT Caruso & Minini Catarratto, ‘Naturalmento Bio’
BT Château du Breuil Chenin Blanc, ‘Couleurs du Breuil-Petites Rochettes'
BT Clos Henri Sauvignon Blanc
BT Domaine Bailly-Reverdy Sauvignon Blanc, ‘Le Perrier de la Chapelle’
BT Domaine Huet Chenin Blanc, 'Le Haut Lieu'
BT Domaine la Remejeanne Clairette/Rousanne/Grenache Blanc
BT Domaine l'Enclos Chardonnay, ‘Beauroy,' 1er Cru
BT Domaine Terre Rouge Marsanne/Roussanne/Viognier, ‘Enigma'
BT Domaine Terres de Velle Chardonnay
BT Domaine Terres de Velle Chardonnay, ‘Charmes,’ 1er Cru
BT Domaine Terres de Velle Chardonnay, ‘La Platiere’
BT Domaine Terres de Velle Chardonnay, ‘Les Chaumées,’ 1er Cru
BT Domaine Terres de Velle Chardonnay, ‘Referts’ 1er Cru
BT Domaine Thierry Hamelin Chardonnay
BT Fento Albariño
BT Glen Carlou Sauvignon Blanc
BT Inconnu Chenin Blanc, Chenin Blanc
BT Jean Teiler, Sauvignon Blanc
BT Jean-Charles Fagot Chardonnay, Rully
BT Kuenhof Riesling, ‘Kaiton'
BT Les Equilibristes Jacquere/Altesse, ‘Borboyen’
BT Les Equilibristes Semillon/Sauvignon/Chenin, ‘Hirsute Blanc’
BT Liquid Farm Chardonnay, ‘Golden Slope’
BT Marco Porello Arneis, Roero Arneis
BT Monemvasia Assyrtiko, ‘Laconia'
BT Montenidoli Vernaccia, ‘Tradizionale’
BT Morgen Long Chardonnay, ‘Marine'
BT Mount Eden Vineyards Chardonnay, ‘Estate’
BT Nunzio Ghiraldi Lugana, ‘Il Gruccione’
BT Perticaia Grechetto
BT Poe Chardonnay, ‘Ferrington Vineyard’
BT Racines Chardonnay, ‘Bentrock Vineyard'
BT Revelry Chardonnay (unoaked)
BT Saloman Undof, Grüner Veltliner, ‘Weiden’
BT San Marzano Chardonnay/Fiano/Muscatel, ‘Edda’ Bianco
BT The Paring Sauvignon Blanc
BT Venica Sauvignon Blanc, ‘Ronco del Cero'
BT Moulin des Veilleres Sancerre ( HALF BOTTLE )
BT J. Lohr Chardonnay, 'October Nights'
BT Massey Dacta NZ SB
BT Boulder Bank NZ SB
BT Fluer Vermentino ' Les Brisas Vineyard '
BT Ch. Guiraud ' G'
BT Screen Door Chardonnay ' Asern Vineyard '
BT Maison Foucher Sauvignon Blanc
Reuilly Petit Gris Rosé
Balea Txakoli Rosé
GD Rosabella
Troupis Thunder
Holloran Rose Willamette Valley
Saumur Rosé
Gordonne 'Tête de Cuvée’
Lorenza True Rose
Scala Ciro Rosato
BT Antonio Scala Ciro Rosato
BT Caves de Saumur Saumur Les Pouches Rosé
BT Domaine Dyckerhoff Reuilly Petit Gris Rosé
BT Domaine Petroni Rose Corse
BT GD Vajra Rosabella
BT Holloran Rose Willamette Valley
BT Lasalde Elkartea Balea Txakoli Rosé
BT Lorenza True Rose
BT Troupis Thunder
BT La Chapelle Gordonne 'Tête de Cuvée’
BT Alpamanta Syrah, ‘Breva’
BT Bedrock Vineyards Mourvedre/Carignan/Grenache, ‘Ode to Lulu’
BT Château de Pibarnon Mourvedre/Cinsault
BT Domaine Lelievre Pinot Noir/Gamay, ‘Gris de Toul’ (1.5L Magnum)
BT François Crochet Pinot Noir
BT Le Fraghe Corvina/Rondinella, ‘Rodon’
BT Limited Addition Pinot Gris/Muscat/Riesling, ‘Orange Crush’
BT Saurus Pinot Noir
BT Tenuta Santa Lucia Albana/Bombino Bianco, 'Panta Rhei'
RD Niepoort ' Nat Cool - Drink me '
RD Skull red
RD Bench Pinot Noir
RD Dom. A Chopin et Fils ' Vielles Vignes '
RD Giacomo Vico Roero Riserva
RD Felsina ' Berardegna ' Sangiovese
RD Gregoire Hoppenot Indigene
RD La Varenne Chinon
RD Mt Olivet Lirac
RD Vega Aixala ' Emma'
RD B. Kosuge ' Hudson Vineyard
RD Ch. Yon ' Grand Cru'
RD JRG Cab
RD Fondreche
RD Guidobono Loreto
RD Conterno Nebbiolo
BT Blood Root Pinot Noir
BT Domaine de Fa En Basset' Made by Graillot
BT Giacomo Vico Roero Riserva
BT I Greppi Greppicante Rosso- Bolgheri
BT J.Bouchon Pais Viejo
BT Jax Vineyards Y3
BT Josep Forastor Trepat
BT La Varenne Chinon Tradition
BT Maitre de Chai Abba Vineyard'
BT Saint Eulalie 'Cantilene' Faugeres
BT Vina Skaramuca Plavac Premium Plavac Mali
BT Bodegas Valdemar Fincas Valdemacuco Ribera del Duero Roble
BT Domaine Arnoux Les Beaumonts
BT Guidobono Loreto
BT Altesino, Sangiovese Grosso
BT Anthill Farms Pinot Noir, ‘Peters Vineyard’
BT Antonio Bernardino Paulo da Silva Ramisco, ‘Casal da Azenha’
BT Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon
BT Ayres Pinot Noir, ‘Lewis Rogers Lane’
BT Baron di Villagrande Nerello Mascalese/Cappucio/Mantellato, ‘Rosso’
BT Belle Pente Pinot Noir, ‘Murto Vineyard’
BT Birichino Carignan, ‘Montague Vineyard’
BT Birichino Cinsault, ‘Bechthold Vineyard – Old Vines’
BT Bodegas Estefania Mencia, ‘Tilenus’ Roble
BT Broc Cellars Sangiovese/ Montepulciano/ SB/ Dolcetto, ‘Amore Blendo’
BT Celler Vega Aixala, ‘EMMA,’ Carignan/Marselan
BT Cesca Vicent Grenache/Carignan/Merlot/ Cab/Syrah, ‘La Piot’
BT Ch Carbonnieux Cabernets/Merlot, Grand Cru Classé De Graves
BT Ch Peybonhomme (Latour) Merlot/Cab Franc/Malbec, ‘Les Tours’
BT Clos Erasmus Cab Sauv/Grenache/Syrah, ‘Laurel’
BT Cos Labory Cabernets/Merlot, 5th Growth
BT Croizet-Bages Cabernets/Merlot, 5th Growth
BT David Durband Pinot Noir
BT David Durband Pinot Noir, ‘Le Broc,’ 1er Cru
BT David Durband Pinot Noir, ‘Les Pruliers,’ 1er Cru
BT Day Cellars Pinot Noir, ‘Deep Blue’
BT Domaine du Columbier Syrah
BT Domaine Jean-Marc Bouley Pinot Noir
BT Domaine le Ligiere Grenache/Mourvedre, ‘Les Bergines’
BT Domaine Lou Frejau ALL THE GRAPES ALLOWED
BT Domaine Raphael Chopin Gamay, ‘La Ronze'
BT Drew Family Cellars Grenache/Syrah/Mourvedre, ‘The Field Blend’
BT Fourcas-Dupre Cabernets/Merlot
BT Franco Pacenti Sangiovese Grosso
BT G.D. Vajra Dolcetto d’Alba, ‘Coste & Fossati’
BT Gal Tibor Kékfrankos/Kadarka/ Cabernets, TiTi Egri Bikavér
BT Guidobono Nebbiolo, ‘Loreto’
BT Guimaro Mencia, ‘Tinto’
BT Inconnu Cabernet Franc/ Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot, ‘Kitsune’
BT Inconnu Cabernet Sauvignon, ‘Alaric’
BT Inconnu Cabernet Sauvignon, ‘No Gods No Masters’
BT La Leccia Sangiovese/Malvasia/Syrah, ‘Vivaio del Cavaliere’
BT Les Equilibristes Pineau d’Aunis, ‘Babil’
BT Lewis Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
BT Margerum Wine Company Gr/Syr/Mour/Coun/Cins, ‘M5 Reserve’
BT Matthiasson Cabernet Sauvignon
BT Matthieu Barret Syrah, ‘Brise Cailloux’
BT McNabb Ridge Winery Cabernet Sauvignon
BT Montelpeloso Montepulciano/Sangio/ Malvasia Nera/Alicante, ‘Eneo’
BT O Estranxeiro Mencia
BT Oddero Barbera d’Asti, ‘Nizza’
BT Peaux Rouges Malbec/Gamay, ‘Côt Boy’
BT Pierre Gaillard Syrah, ‘Les Pierres’
BT Poe Pinot Noir, ‘Van der Kamp Vineyard’
BT Remelluri Tempranillo, Reserva
BT Snowden Cabernet Sauvignon, ‘The Ranch’
BT Trig Point Zinfandel, ‘The Railyard’
BT Clos Mont Olivet Lirac
BT Fondreche Ventoux
BT JRG Cab
BT Niepoort ' Nat Cool- Drink Me '
BT Skull Wines ' Red Wine'
BT Bench Wines Pinot Noir
BT Dom. A. Chp[in et Fils ' Vielles Vignes '
BT Felsina ' Berargegna '
BT Gregoire Hoppenot ' Indigene' Gamay
BT Vega Aixala ' Emma'
BT B. Kosuge Wines ' Hudson Vineyard '
BT Ch. Yon " Grand Cru '
BT Pamplin Cab
BT Prunotto Nebbiolo
Bellini Trebbiano/Malvasia, Vin Santo Del Chianti
Casa de Santa Eufamia 10 Year Tawny Port
Château Guiraud Sémillon/Sauvignon Blanc, ‘Petit Guiraud’
Chateau Memoires
Neipoort Late Bottled Vintage Port
Château Doisy-Védrines Sémillon/Muscadelle, Grand Cru Classé
Château Rabaud-Promis Sémillon/SB/Muscadelle 1er Grand Cru Classé
Domaine Huet Chenin Blanc, ‘Première Trie,’ Moelleux
Quinta Infantado 20 Year Tawny Port
Taylor Fladgate Vintage Port
Warre’s Vintage Port
Graham’s Vintage Port
Beer
Vitamin Sea Seas & Desist Rose Seltzer
Untold Brewing Harvest
BHZ Sunny & 79 Pilsner
Vitamin Sea Little Treasures IPA
Stellwagen Coastal Slammer IPA
Stellwagen Das Köbes Kolsch
Barrel House Z Arnie Palmer
Fore River Rasp. Preble Fruited Sour
Night Shift Nite Lite American Light Lager (4.3%)
Charles Towne Yacht Party Light Lager
Untold No Contada Mexican Lager (4.7%)
Other Half Forever Ever Session IPA (4.7%)
Schilling Alexander Czech Pilsner
Stellwagen Baby Unicorns NE IPA (5.3%)
Fiddlehead IPA (6.2%)
Untold Sunny Sea NE IPA (6.4%)
Equilibrium Wavelength American IPA (6.5%)
Maine Beer Company Lunch American IPA (7.0%)
Frost Beer Works Lush DIPA (8.0%)
Sloop Juicier Bomb DIPA (8.0%)
Stellwagen Fourth Anniversary DIPA (8.5%)
Other Half DDH Citra + Galaxy DIPA (8.5%)
Guinness Draught Irish Dry Stout (4.2%)
Athletic Brewing Cerveza Atletica (Non-alcoholic)
Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA (Non-alcoholic)
Zero Gravity Little Wolf
Citizens Unified Press Cider
Stormalong Legendary Dry
Press Lime Lemongrass
Press Pomegranate Ginger
Press Grapefruit Cardamom
Press Blackberry Hibiscus
Stellwagen Sweet Emocean NE IPA
Allagash White
Ghostfish Peak Buster
Other Half Green Everything
Downeast Pumpkin Cider
Stowe " Tips Up " Semi-dry Cider
Stellwagen Gummihoser Festbier
BHZ Marzen Festbier
Stellwagen Invisible Airwaves
The Alchemist Heady Topper
Liquor
Drake's
Green Mountain
Invocacio
Gunpowder
Dyfi
Rumson's Spiced Rum
Chamucos Blanco
Chamucos Reposado
Chamucos Anejo
Monte Azul
Borros Mezcal
Whistlepig Piggyback
Drumshambo Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey
Drumshambo 'Galanta' Single Malt Irish Whiskey
Filibuster Single Estate Bourbon Whiskey
Smugglers Notch Bourbon
Hillrock Shea Barrel
Hillrock Cab Barrrel
Hillrock Sauternes Barrel
Hillrock Flight
Bunnahabhain 12yr Islay
Mossburn Island
Torabhaig Sngl Malt
Cocchi ' Americano' Vermouth
Cocchi ' Rossa ' Vermouth
Rothman & Winter Orchard Cherry
American Gin Co. ' Averell's ' Plum
Osterrrichischer Pear Eau de Vie
Cardamaro ' Amaro al Cardoon'
Girolamo Varnelli ' Amaro Sibilla'
Bràulio Amaro
Fontafredda Barolo Chinato
Griffo Cold Brew Coffee Liquer
Caperitif Aperitif
Smuggler's Notch Maple Cream
Walcher Arancello
Artiguelongue Armagnac
VB Fall Cocktails
VB OG's Cocktails
Cocktails
N/A Beverages
Snacks & Small Bites
Vine Bar Trail Mix
Trio of nuts, olives, cicis and dried fruit
Just Nuts
Mixed flavored nuts
Just Olives
Mixed Mediterranean olives
Just Pepitas
Roasted spiced pumpkin seeds
Butter Beans
El Navarrico Judion butter beans with olive oil, lemon zest, Maldon sea salt flakes
Peppadew Hummus & Feta Dip
House made hummus dip with carrots, crackers and cucumbers
Whipped Truffle Ricotta
House made whipped ricotta with parmesan crisps and grilled garlic toasts
Dip Duo
House made hummus & whipped truffle ricotta
Gotta Be Tartin' Something
Savory roasted winter squash tart with gruyere, truffled leeks & sage topped with goat cheese.
The All Fall Salad
Roasted butternut squash, candied pecans, dried cranberries & goat cheese over spinach tossed in apple cider maple vinaigrette.
Bleu Pear Special
Caramelized pear, roasted walnut, and bleu cheese toast. Or make it a salad over arugula tossed in a lemon honey dressing.
Bleu Pear Special SALAD
Goat Cheese Figs
Seasonal fresh figs topped with baked goat cheese and balsamic glaze
She Saw Seashells
Rotating Shareables
French Onion Grilled Cheese
Fresh gruyere and caramelized onions on pressed sourdough, in shareable pieces
Duck, Duck.....Ruben!
Thinly sliced duck prosiutto, sauerkraut, melted Alpine cheese and house made Russian dressing pressed on rye bread.
A Play on Meatballs
Your favorite entrée taking on a new shape…ask your server for the special
Roasted Sugar Pumpkin Risotto
Brown sugar & thyme-roasted pumpkin risotto
So Take...These Coq Au Vin Wings
Red wine- marinated roasted chicken wings coated in a braise glaze served with roasted seasonal vegatables.
Seas of Cheese & Charcuterie Boards
Little Guy
7x7 board with selection of 3 cheeses, hard, soft, semi-soft, crackers, fresh and dried fruit
A Little of This, A Little of That
10x10 board with mixed selection of 4 cheeses, crackers, fresh and dried fruit, charcuterie
I Want It All (And I Want It Now)
10x14 board with everything: mixed selection of 5 cheeses, crackers, fruit, charcuterie , chocolate, nuts, and whatever can fit on the board
Breads & Spreads
Duo
Trio
Honey Truffle Butter
Fresh baked bread with a choice of flavored butter or infused olive oil
Maple Bacon Butter
Fresh baked bread with a choice of flavored butter or infused olive oil
Sour Cream & Chive
Apple Cinnamon
Fresh baked bread with a choice of flavored butter or infused olive oil
Truffle Olive Oil
Fresh baked bread with a choice of flavored butter or infused olive oil
Garlic Rosemary Olive Oil
Fresh baked bread with a choice of flavored butter or infused olive oil
Basil Olive Oil
Fresh baked bread with a choice of flavored butter or infused olive oil
Chili Olive Oil
Fresh baked bread with a choice of flavored butter or infused olive oil
Extra Bread
Extra Pita
Nightly Additions
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are a Wine Bar and restaurant also serving craft beers and small batch spirits. Focusing on cheese&charcuterie, small plates and local/seasonal purveyors, we look forward to showing you our brand of hospitality and knowledge while removing intimidation with our guest focused service.
