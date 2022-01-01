Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

CP's Woodfired Pizza

212 Reviews

$$

17 New Driftway

Scituate, MA 02066

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Garlic Knots (4)

Pizza/Calzones

Margherita Pizza

$13.95

Margherita No Basil (Pizza)

$13.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.95

Quattro Formaggi (Pizza)

$15.95

Napolitana (Pizza)

$15.95

Pancetta ( has sausage, peppers and pancetta) (Pizza)

$16.95

Vegetarian (Pizza)

$16.95

Rep Peppers And Sausage (Pizza)

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken (Pizza)

$17.95

Baby Spinach And Truffle Oil (Pizza)

$16.95

Bbq Chicken (Pizza)

$17.95

Chicken Pesto (Pizza)

$16.95

4 Cheese And Broccoli (Pizza)

$17.95

Hamburger (Pizza)

$15.95

Hawaiian (Pizza)

$17.95

Meatball And Tomato (Pizza)

$17.95

Prosciutto (Pizza)

$17.95

Meat Lovers (Pizza)

$17.95

Broccoli Chicken Alfredo (Pizza)

$17.95

Grecian (Pizza)

$16.95

Roasted Garlic (Pizza)

$14.95

Marinara (Pizza)

$11.95

Special (Pizza) ( Check Facebook for Special)

$17.95

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$13.95

Harrison special

$17.95

Pulled pork pizza

$17.95

Margherita (Calzone)

$13.95

Pepperoni (Calzone)

$15.95

Hamburger (Calzone!!!)

$15.95

Napolitana (Calzone)

$15.95

Meatball And Tomato (Calzone)

$17.95

4 Cheese And Broccoli (Calzone)

$17.95

Quattro Formaggi (Calzone)

$15.95

Rep Peppers And Sausage (Calzone)

$16.95

Vegetarian (Calzone)

$16.95

Baby Spinach And Truffle Oil (Calzone)

$16.95

Bbq Chicken (Calzone)

$17.95

Broccoli Chicken Alfredo (Calzone)

$17.95

Buffalo Chicken (Calzone)

$17.95

Chicken Pesto (Calzone)

$16.95

Grecian (Calzone)

$16.95

Hawaiian (Calzone)

$17.95

Marinara (Calzone)

$11.95Out of stock

Meat Lovers (Calzone)

$17.95

Pancetta (Calzone)

$16.95

Prosciutto (Calzone)

$17.95

Roasted Garlic (Calzone)

$14.95

Margherita No Basil (Calzone)

$13.95

Special (Calzone)

$17.95

Pastas

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$12.99

Mac And Cheese

$12.99

Broccoli Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Cajun Pasta

$12.99

Pulled pork Mac and cheese

$14.99

Southern Dishes ( Are Rotated, Only 1 available at a time)

Crawfish Etouffee

$10.50Out of stock

Seafood Gumbo

$10.50Out of stock

Jambalaya

$10.50

Red Beans And Rice

$10.50Out of stock

Sandwiches ( Only available 12pm-4pm)

Meatball Sandwich (Lunch only)

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich (Lunch only)

$9.99

Bbq Chicken Sandwich ( Lunch Only)

$9.99

Caprese Sandwich (Lunch Only)

$9.99

Veggie Sandwich (Lunch Only)

$9.99

Garlic Chicken Sandwich ( Lunch Only)

$9.99

Italian Sandwich (Lunch Only)

$9.99

Side Dishes

Garlic Knots (4)

$7.50

Garden Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Casear Salad

$8.99

Slice Margarita

$4.25

Slice Pepperoni

$4.75

Slice Gourmet ( Only available 12pm-4pm)

$5.25

Side of Sauce

Wings

$15.95Out of stock

Desserts

S'mores (4)

$7.50

Cookie (1)

$1.60

Tiramisu (1)

$7.50

Anisette cookies

$8.99Out of stock

Misc

Dough

$4.00

Frozen Marg

$11.99

Frozen Roni

$13.99

Pizza kit

$10.99

Scituate sticker

$3.99Out of stock

Donation

$5.00Out of stock

Mesquite BBQ Chips

$1.75

Frozen Gourmet

$15.99

Frozen lobster

$25.99Out of stock

Pizza

Margherita Pizza (Heritage Days)

$20.00

Pepperoni Pizza (Heritage Days)

$25.00

Slices

Margherita Slice (Heritage Days)

$4.00

Pepperoni Slice (Heritage Days)

$5.00
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

17 New Driftway, Scituate, MA 02066

Directions

