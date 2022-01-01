Mamma Mia's Plymouth
122 Water Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
Popular Items
Small Pizzas
Small Cheese
Cheese | Homemade Red Sauce
Small Regular BYO
Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica | Extra Cheese | Ham
Small Specialty BYO
Feta | Fried Eggplant | Sautéed Chicken | Buffalo Chicken | BBQ Chicken | Bacon | Anchovy | Buffalo Mozzarella | Salami Capicola | Artichoke Hearts | Broccoli | Pineapple | Spinach
Small Hawaiian
Ham | Pineapple
Small Veggie
Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom
Small Chicken Brocc Alfredo
Chicken | Broccoli | Alfredo
Small Margherita
Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil
Small House Special
Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica
Large Pizzas
Large Cheese
Cheese | Homemade Red Sauce
Large Regular BYO
Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica | Extra Cheese | Ham
Large Specialty BYO
Feta | Fried Eggplant | Sautéed Chicken | Buffalo Chicken | BBQ Chicken | Bacon | Anchovy | Buffalo Mozzarella | Salami Capicola | Artichoke Hearts | Broccoli | Pineapple | Spinach
Large Hawaiian
Ham | Pineapple
Large Veggie
Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom
Large Chicken Brocc Alfredo
Chicken | Broccoli | Alfredo
Large Margarita
Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil
Large House Special
Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Slice Pizza
Soups
Salads
SM House Salad
Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black Olives | Provolone Cheese
SM Caesar Salad
Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese
SM Greek Salad
House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek Dressing
Chopped Salad
Salami | Ham | Lettuce | Tomato | Pepper | Cucumber Artichoke | Black Olive | Balsamic Glaze
LG House Salad
Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black Olives | Provolone Cheese
LG Caesar Salad
Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese
LG Greek Salad
House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek Dressing
Caprese Salad
Tomato | Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella | Chopped Onion | Basil | Balsamic Glaze
LG Antipasto Salad
Tomato | Cucumber | Peppers | Onion | Provolone | Italian Meats | Pepperoncini | Homemade Italian Dressing
Artichoke Salad
Marinated Artichokes | Red Peppers | Red Onion | Kalamata Olives | Tomatoes | Garlic | Basil | Balsamic Glaze
Chicken Ranch Salad
Breaded Chicken | Bacon | Peppers | Tomato | Cucumber | Black Olive | Monterey Jack Cheddar | Ranch Dressing
Appetizers
Bar Fries
Monterey Jack Cheddar | Bacon | Hot Pepper Spice Served with Ranch Dressing
Bruschetta
Garlic Bread | Tomato | Red Onion | Basil | Mozzarella | Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Buffalo Tenders
Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki
Chicken Tenders
Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki
Eggplant Tower
Pan-Fried Eggplant | Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Tomato | Basil | Roasted Garlic and Oil | Balsamic Glaze
Fried Calamari
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Classic Calamari
Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Garlic Bread
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Seafood Quahog
Lobster | Bacon | Crab | Cod | Clam Stuffing
Side Stuffed Red Pepper
Red Pepper | Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins
Wing Your Way 6
Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki
Wing Your Way 12
Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki
Sausage / Pepper / Potato
Wings Dings
Stuffed Mushrooms
Homemade Seafood Stuffing
Papa's Mussels
Served Fra Diavolo or Scampi Style
Shrimp Crostini
Sauteed Shrimp | Garlic Cream | Crostini Bread
Side of Eggplant Parmigiana
Sides
Side Sauces
SPECIALTIES
Baked Ziti
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Mozzarella and Romano
Baked Ziti W/ Eggplant
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Eggplant | Mozzarella and Romano
Eggplant Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Eggplant Manicotti
Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Cheese Manicotti
Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Lasagna
Homemade Pasta | Three Types of Cheese | Sliced Meatball Our Traditional Red Sauce
Mamma’s Combo
Stuffed Pepper | Manicotti | Eggplant | Seafood Stuffed Mushroom | Pasta
Pasta Bolognese
Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings
Stuffed Pepper Dinner
Seasoned Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins | Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Braciolettini
Rolled Chicken | Blend of Savory Spices | Breadcrumbs Served with a House Salad
Chicken Broccoli Penne
Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil
Chicken Marsala
Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Chicken Piccata
White Wine | Lemon | Capers | Your Choice of Pasta
Papa’s Combo Chicken
Chicken or Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Saltimbocca
Chicken | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Dry Veal
Veal Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Papa’s Combo Veal
Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Fish and Chips
Lightly Battered and Deep Fried | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Cod | Shrimp | Scallop | Calamari | Homemade Spicy Marinara Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Grilled Salmon
Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs | Served with Roasted Potato and Choice of Vegetable
Pesci Italia
Cod | Mamma’s Famous House Dressing | Tomato | Fresh Breadcrumbs Served with Potato and Vegetable
Shrimp Broccoli Ziti
Shrimp | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Your Choice of Pasta
Seafood Florentine
Cod | Sea Scallops | Shrimp | Spinach | Tomato | Mushrooms Cheddar | Your Choice of Pasta
Veal Saltimboca
Veal | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Sausage Al Forno
Sweet Italian Sausage | Ricotta | Spinach | Cavatappi Pasta Our Traditional Red Sauce
PASTA DISHES
Chicken Cacciatore
Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone
Sausage Cacciatore
Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo
Cream Sauce | Parmesan
Homemade Gnocchi
Served with Your Choice of our Traditional Red Sauce or Cream Sauce
Cheese Ravioli
Homemade Pasta | Cheese | Spices | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Mammas Chop Suey
Angus Beef | Herbs | Garlic | Pepper | Onion | Olive Oil | Tomato | Tri-Color Rotini | Parmesan | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Pasta Primavera
Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Your Choice of Pasta
Pasta w/ Sauce
Your Choice of: Ziti | Angel Hair | Linguine | Spaghetti Add Sausages or Meatballs
Tortellini
Hand-Twisted Pasta | Cheese | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Tortellini Carbonara
Garlic | Mushroom | Bacon | Cream Sauce
SEASONAL MENU
Lunch Entrees
Lunch Baked Ziti
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Mozzarella and Romano
Lunch Pasta with Our Traditional Red Sauce
Your Choice of: Ziti | Angel Hair | Linguine | Spaghetti Add Sausages or Meatballs
Lunch Cheese Manicotti
Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Lunch Eggplant Manicotti
Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Lunch Lasagna
Homemade Pasta | Three Types of Cheese | Sliced Meatball Our Traditional Red Sauce
Lunch Pasta Primavera
Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Your Choice of Pasta
Lunch Chop Suey
Angus Beef | Herbs | Garlic | Pepper | Onion | Olive Oil | Tomato | Tri-Color Rotini | Parmesan | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Lunch Chicken Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Lunch Chicken Broccoli Penne
Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil
Lunch Chicken Marsala
Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta
Lunch Chicken Piccata
White Wine | Lemon | Capers | Your Choice of Pasta
Lunch Chicken Cacciatore
Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone
Lunch Chicken Braciolettini
Rolled Chicken | Blend of Savory Spices | Breadcrumbs Served with a House Salad
Lunch Veal Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Lunch Mamma Mia’s Chop Suey
Angus Beef | Herbs | Garlic | Pepper | Onion | Olive Oil | Tomato | Tri-Color Rotini | Parmesan | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Lunch Sausage Cacciatore
Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Lunch Fish and Chips
Lightly Battered and Deep Fried | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
Lunch Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Your Choice of Pasta
Lunch Pesci Italia
Cod | Mamma’s Famous House Dressing | Tomato | Fresh Breadcrumbs Served with Potato and Vegetable
SANDWICHES / WRAPS
Italian Sub
Italian Meats | Provolone
Meatball Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Sausage Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Chicken Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Eggplant Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Veal Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Fish Sandwich
Hand Battered | Deep Fried | Lettuce | Tomato Tartar Sauce | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
Steak and Cheese Supreme Sub
Provolone | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms
Caesar Wrap
Romaine Lettuce | Caesar Dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Caesar Dressing
PANINI'S
Chicken Parmigiana Panini
Chicken Cutlet | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Provolone
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Chicken Cutlet | Mozzarella | Buffalo Sauce Served with Bleu Cheese on the Side
Italian Panini
Italian Meats | Provolone
Veggie Panini
Mushroom | Roasted Red Pepper | Eggplant Mozzarella
Caprese Panini
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Basil Vine Ripe Tomato | Balsamic Glaze
KIDS MENU
KID CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRENCH FRIES
KID CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
KID PASTA W SAUCE
KID PASTA W BUTTER
KID PASTA W MEATBALL
KID PASTA & SAUSAGE
KID CHEESE RAVIOLI
KID MOZZ STICKS & FF
KID CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI
KID SLICE OF PEPPERONI
KID SLICE OF CHEESE
HOODSIE CUP
KID CHEESE TORTELLINI
Gluten Sensitive Salads & Pizza
Gluten Sensitive Entrees
GF Pasta with Marinara Sauce
Change up your sauce! See choices below
GF Chicken Cacciatore with Pasta
Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone
GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta
Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil
GF Pasta Bolognese
Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings
GF Shrimp, Broccoli Pasta Alfredo
Shrimp | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil
GF Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Gluten Free Pasta
GF Pasta Primavera
Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Gluten Free Pasta
GF Seafood Fra Diavolo
Cod | Shrimp | Scallop | Calamari | Homemade Spicy Marinara Sauce | Gluten Free Pasta
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
122 Water Street, Plymouth, MA 02360