Main picView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Mamma Mia's Plymouth

review star

No reviews yet

122 Water Street

Plymouth, MA 02360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Large Regular BYO
Chicken Parmigiana

Small Pizzas

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$14.50

Cheese | Homemade Red Sauce

Small Regular BYO

Small Regular BYO

$13.74

Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica | Extra Cheese | Ham

Small Specialty BYO

Small Specialty BYO

$14.75

Feta | Fried Eggplant | Sautéed Chicken | Buffalo Chicken | BBQ Chicken | Bacon | Anchovy | Buffalo Mozzarella | Salami Capicola | Artichoke Hearts | Broccoli | Pineapple | Spinach

Small Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$14.50

Ham | Pineapple

Small Veggie

Small Veggie

$15.50

Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom

Small Chicken Brocc Alfredo

Small Chicken Brocc Alfredo

$15.50

Chicken | Broccoli | Alfredo

Small Margherita

Small Margherita

$17.50

Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil

Small House Special

Small House Special

$17.50

Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica

Large Pizzas

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$16.00

Cheese | Homemade Red Sauce

Large Regular BYO

Large Regular BYO

$14.49

Pepper | Onion | Sausage | Pepperoni | Meatball | Linguica | Extra Cheese | Ham

Large Specialty BYO

Large Specialty BYO

$15.50

Feta | Fried Eggplant | Sautéed Chicken | Buffalo Chicken | BBQ Chicken | Bacon | Anchovy | Buffalo Mozzarella | Salami Capicola | Artichoke Hearts | Broccoli | Pineapple | Spinach

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$16.50

Ham | Pineapple

Large Veggie

Large Veggie

$16.50

Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom

Large Chicken Brocc Alfredo

Large Chicken Brocc Alfredo

$17.50

Chicken | Broccoli | Alfredo

Large Margarita

Large Margarita

$19.50

Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil

Large House Special

Large House Special

$19.50

Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.50

Slice Pizza

Slice of Cheese

Slice of Cheese

$2.75
Slice of Pepperoni

Slice of Pepperoni

$3.00

Soups

Cup of Tortellini soup

Cup of Tortellini soup

$5.99
Bowl Tortellini Soup

Bowl Tortellini Soup

$7.99

Cup Minestrone

$4.99

Bowl of Minestrone

$5.99
Quart of Tortellini

Quart of Tortellini

$13.99

Cup of Italian Wedding

$4.99Out of stock

Bowl of Italian Wedding

$5.99Out of stock

Salads

SM House Salad

SM House Salad

$5.99

Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black Olives | Provolone Cheese

SM Caesar Salad

SM Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese

SM Greek Salad

SM Greek Salad

$9.99

House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek Dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.99

Salami | Ham | Lettuce | Tomato | Pepper | Cucumber Artichoke | Black Olive | Balsamic Glaze

LG House Salad

LG House Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Green Pepper | Red Onion | Black Olives | Provolone Cheese

LG Caesar Salad

LG Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine | Caesar Dressing | House Made Croutons | Parmesan Cheese

LG Greek Salad

LG Greek Salad

$13.99

House Salad | Feta Cheese | Pepperoncini Served with Greek Dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.99

Tomato | Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella | Chopped Onion | Basil | Balsamic Glaze

LG Antipasto Salad

LG Antipasto Salad

$15.99

Tomato | Cucumber | Peppers | Onion | Provolone | Italian Meats | Pepperoncini | Homemade Italian Dressing

Artichoke Salad

Artichoke Salad

$13.99

Marinated Artichokes | Red Peppers | Red Onion | Kalamata Olives | Tomatoes | Garlic | Basil | Balsamic Glaze

Chicken Ranch Salad

Chicken Ranch Salad

$12.99

Breaded Chicken | Bacon | Peppers | Tomato | Cucumber | Black Olive | Monterey Jack Cheddar | Ranch Dressing

Appetizers

Bar Fries

Bar Fries

$10.99

Monterey Jack Cheddar | Bacon | Hot Pepper Spice Served with Ranch Dressing

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.99

Garlic Bread | Tomato | Red Onion | Basil | Mozzarella | Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Buffalo Tenders

$9.99

Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki

Eggplant Tower

Eggplant Tower

$15.99

Pan-Fried Eggplant | Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Tomato | Basil | Roasted Garlic and Oil | Balsamic Glaze

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Classic Calamari

Classic Calamari

$14.99

Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.99

Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$8.99

Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Seafood Quahog

Seafood Quahog

$6.99

Lobster | Bacon | Crab | Cod | Clam Stuffing

Side Stuffed Red Pepper

Side Stuffed Red Pepper

$13.99

Red Pepper | Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins

Wing Your Way 6

$10.99

Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki

Wing Your Way 12

$15.99

Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki

Sausage / Pepper / Potato

$14.99

Wings Dings

$7.99Out of stock

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.99

Homemade Seafood Stuffing

Papa's Mussels

Papa's Mussels

$14.99

Served Fra Diavolo or Scampi Style

Shrimp Crostini

Shrimp Crostini

$12.99

Sauteed Shrimp | Garlic Cream | Crostini Bread

Side of Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.99

Sides

Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.99
French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99
Roasted Potato

Roasted Potato

$2.99
Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$4.99

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Side of grated chz

$0.50
Side Of Mixed Vegetables

Side Of Mixed Vegetables

$4.99
Side Order Meatballs

Side Order Meatballs

$5.99
Side Order Sausages

Side Order Sausages

$5.99

Side of Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.99

Side Sweet Potato Fry

$4.99
Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$1.99

Side Sauces

Cup of Sauce

$3.00

Cup of Alfredo

$5.00

Quart of Alfredo

$15.99

1/2 Quart Sauce

$6.00

Quart of Red Sauce

$12.99

1/2 Quart Dressing

$6.00

Quart of Dressing

$11.99

Cup of Dressing

$0.50

FLATBREAD

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.99

Crispy Chicken | Bacon | Cheddar | Drizzled with Ranch Dressing

Margarita Flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$14.99

Sliced Tomato | Mozzarella | Olive Oil | Chopped Basil

Primavera Flatbread

Primavera Flatbread

$14.99

Eggplant | Roasted Pepper | Artichoke | Feta | Balsamic Glaze

SPECIALTIES

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$17.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Mozzarella and Romano

Baked Ziti W/ Eggplant

Baked Ziti W/ Eggplant

$18.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Eggplant | Mozzarella and Romano

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Eggplant Manicotti

$18.99

Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Cheese Manicotti

Cheese Manicotti

$16.99

Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Lasagna

Lasagna

$19.99

Homemade Pasta | Three Types of Cheese | Sliced Meatball Our Traditional Red Sauce

Mamma’s Combo

Mamma’s Combo

$21.99

Stuffed Pepper | Manicotti | Eggplant | Seafood Stuffed Mushroom | Pasta

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$19.99

Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings

Stuffed Pepper Dinner

Stuffed Pepper Dinner

$16.99

Seasoned Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins | Your Choice of Pasta

Chicken Braciolettini

Chicken Braciolettini

$22.99

Rolled Chicken | Blend of Savory Spices | Breadcrumbs Served with a House Salad

Chicken Broccoli Penne

Chicken Broccoli Penne

$20.99

Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.99

Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$21.99

White Wine | Lemon | Capers | Your Choice of Pasta

Papa’s Combo Chicken

Papa’s Combo Chicken

$21.99

Chicken or Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Chicken Saltimbocca

Chicken Saltimbocca

$22.99

Chicken | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Dry Veal

$19.99
Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$22.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Papa’s Combo Veal

Papa’s Combo Veal

$22.99

Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Fish and Chips

$17.99

Lightly Battered and Deep Fried | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Seafood Fra Diavolo

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$24.99

Cod | Shrimp | Scallop | Calamari | Homemade Spicy Marinara Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$24.99

Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs | Served with Roasted Potato and Choice of Vegetable

Pesci Italia

$24.99

Cod | Mamma’s Famous House Dressing | Tomato | Fresh Breadcrumbs Served with Potato and Vegetable

Shrimp Broccoli Ziti

$21.99

Shrimp | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$24.99

Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Your Choice of Pasta

Seafood Florentine

$24.99

Cod | Sea Scallops | Shrimp | Spinach | Tomato | Mushrooms Cheddar | Your Choice of Pasta

Veal Saltimboca

$23.99

Veal | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Sausage Al Forno

Sausage Al Forno

$20.99

Sweet Italian Sausage | Ricotta | Spinach | Cavatappi Pasta Our Traditional Red Sauce

PASTA DISHES

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone

Sausage Cacciatore

$19.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.99

Cream Sauce | Parmesan

Homemade Gnocchi

Homemade Gnocchi

$17.99

Served with Your Choice of our Traditional Red Sauce or Cream Sauce

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$16.99

Homemade Pasta | Cheese | Spices | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Mammas Chop Suey

Mammas Chop Suey

$17.99

Angus Beef | Herbs | Garlic | Pepper | Onion | Olive Oil | Tomato | Tri-Color Rotini | Parmesan | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$17.99

Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Your Choice of Pasta

Pasta w/ Sauce

Pasta w/ Sauce

$15.50

Your Choice of: Ziti | Angel Hair | Linguine | Spaghetti Add Sausages or Meatballs

Tortellini

$17.99

Hand-Twisted Pasta | Cheese | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Tortellini Carbonara

Tortellini Carbonara

$19.99

Garlic | Mushroom | Bacon | Cream Sauce

SEASONAL MENU

SAUTEED SHRIMP IN A GARLIC CREAM AND WINE SAUCE SERVED OVER CROSTINI BREAD
Shrimp Crostini

Shrimp Crostini

$12.99

Sauteed Shrimp | Garlic Cream | Crostini Bread

ARUGULA SALAD

$13.99
BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.99
PEAR SALAD

PEAR SALAD

$14.99
CACIO E PEPE

CACIO E PEPE

$15.99
PUMPKIN & SAUSAGE FLATBREAD

PUMPKIN & SAUSAGE FLATBREAD

$15.99

Lunch Entrees

Lunch Baked Ziti

Lunch Baked Ziti

$11.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Mozzarella and Romano

Lunch Pasta with Our Traditional Red Sauce

Lunch Pasta with Our Traditional Red Sauce

$11.50

Your Choice of: Ziti | Angel Hair | Linguine | Spaghetti Add Sausages or Meatballs

Lunch Cheese Manicotti

Lunch Cheese Manicotti

$12.99

Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana

Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Lunch Eggplant Manicotti

$12.99

Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Lunch Lasagna

Lunch Lasagna

$12.99

Homemade Pasta | Three Types of Cheese | Sliced Meatball Our Traditional Red Sauce

Lunch Pasta Primavera

Lunch Pasta Primavera

$12.99

Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Your Choice of Pasta

Lunch Chop Suey

Lunch Chop Suey

$13.99

Angus Beef | Herbs | Garlic | Pepper | Onion | Olive Oil | Tomato | Tri-Color Rotini | Parmesan | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Lunch Chicken Parmigiana

Lunch Chicken Parmigiana

$13.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Lunch Chicken Broccoli Penne

Lunch Chicken Broccoli Penne

$12.99

Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil

Lunch Chicken Marsala

Lunch Chicken Marsala

$14.99

Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta

Lunch Chicken Piccata

Lunch Chicken Piccata

$14.99

White Wine | Lemon | Capers | Your Choice of Pasta

Lunch Chicken Cacciatore

$13.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone

Lunch Chicken Braciolettini

Lunch Chicken Braciolettini

$15.99

Rolled Chicken | Blend of Savory Spices | Breadcrumbs Served with a House Salad

Lunch Veal Parmigiana

Lunch Veal Parmigiana

$14.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Lunch Mamma Mia’s Chop Suey

Lunch Mamma Mia’s Chop Suey

$13.99

Angus Beef | Herbs | Garlic | Pepper | Onion | Olive Oil | Tomato | Tri-Color Rotini | Parmesan | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Lunch Sausage Cacciatore

$13.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Lunch Chicken Cacciatore

$13.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone

Lunch Fish and Chips

$14.99

Lightly Battered and Deep Fried | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Lunch Shrimp Scampi

Lunch Shrimp Scampi

$15.99

Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Your Choice of Pasta

Lunch Pesci Italia

$17.99

Cod | Mamma’s Famous House Dressing | Tomato | Fresh Breadcrumbs Served with Potato and Vegetable

SANDWICHES / WRAPS

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.99

Italian Meats | Provolone

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Sausage Sub

$10.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Veal Parm Sub

$12.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Hand Battered | Deep Fried | Lettuce | Tomato Tartar Sauce | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Steak and Cheese Supreme Sub

$15.99

Provolone | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce | Caesar Dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Caesar Dressing

PANINI'S

Chicken Parmigiana Panini

Chicken Parmigiana Panini

$13.99

Chicken Cutlet | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Provolone

Buffalo Chicken Panini

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$12.99

Chicken Cutlet | Mozzarella | Buffalo Sauce Served with Bleu Cheese on the Side

Italian Panini

$12.99

Italian Meats | Provolone

Veggie Panini

$10.99

Mushroom | Roasted Red Pepper | Eggplant Mozzarella

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$11.99

Thinly Sliced Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Basil Vine Ripe Tomato | Balsamic Glaze

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Bottle Mountain Dew

$3.50

Bottle Pepsi

$3.50

Bottle Sierra Mist

$3.50Out of stock

Mamma Mias Rootbeer

$3.50

Sm Pellegrino Bottle

$4.50

Lg Pellegrino Bottle

$7.50

Acqua Panna

$5.00

Aquafina

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$3.50

KIDS MENU

KID CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRENCH FRIES

$7.95

KID CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$8.99

KID PASTA W SAUCE

$5.95

KID PASTA W BUTTER

$5.95

KID PASTA W MEATBALL

$7.95

KID PASTA & SAUSAGE

$7.95

KID CHEESE RAVIOLI

$7.95

KID MOZZ STICKS & FF

$7.95

KID CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI

$5.99

KID SLICE OF PEPPERONI

$2.95

KID SLICE OF CHEESE

$2.95

HOODSIE CUP

$2.25

KID CHEESE TORTELLINI

$7.95

Gluten Sensitive Salads & Pizza

10" Gluten Free Pizza

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$9.99
SM GF House Salad

SM GF House Salad

$5.99
LG GF House Salad

LG GF House Salad

$8.99
SM GF Greek Salad

SM GF Greek Salad

$9.99
LG GF Greek Salad

LG GF Greek Salad

$13.99
SM GF Caesar Salad

SM GF Caesar Salad

$6.99
LG GF Caesar Salad

LG GF Caesar Salad

$10.99
GF Caprese Salad

GF Caprese Salad

$13.99
GF Antipasto Salad

GF Antipasto Salad

$15.99
GF Chicken Ranch Salad

GF Chicken Ranch Salad

$13.99
GF Artichoke Salad

GF Artichoke Salad

$13.99

Gluten Sensitive Entrees

GF Pasta with Marinara Sauce

GF Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$15.99

Change up your sauce! See choices below

GF Chicken Cacciatore with Pasta

$19.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone

GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta

GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta

$20.99

Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil

GF Pasta Bolognese

GF Pasta Bolognese

$19.99

Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings

GF Shrimp, Broccoli Pasta Alfredo

$22.99

Shrimp | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil

GF Shrimp Scampi

GF Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Gluten Free Pasta

GF Pasta Primavera

GF Pasta Primavera

$16.99

Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Gluten Free Pasta

GF Seafood Fra Diavolo

GF Seafood Fra Diavolo

$23.99

Cod | Shrimp | Scallop | Calamari | Homemade Spicy Marinara Sauce | Gluten Free Pasta

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$8.00
CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$5.00
CANNOLI W CH. CHIPS

CANNOLI W CH. CHIPS

$4.99
CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$7.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00
BROWNIE SUNDAE

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$10.00
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$8.00

OREO PIE

$7.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$5.00

VALENTINE LAVA CAKE

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

122 Water Street, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dillon’s Local
orange starNo Reviews
21 S. Park Ave Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Lucioso's Pub - Plymouth, MA
orange star4.2 • 606
6 Spring Ln Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1186 - Plymouth, Carver Rd. Rt. 44
orange star4.4 • 399
81 Carver Road Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Orta Trattoria and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
114 Main St Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
Mamma Mia's Kingston
orange starNo Reviews
134 Main Street Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
orange starNo Reviews
3 Village Green North Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Plymouth

Tavern on the Wharf
orange star4.5 • 3,400
6 Town Wharf Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Rio Brazilian Steakhouse
orange star4.6 • 2,048
318 Court st Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Surfside Smokehouse
orange star4.3 • 923
14 Union Street Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
The Blue Eyed Crab Caribbean Grill & Rum Bar - 170 Water St
orange star4.0 • 912
170 Water St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Kogi Bar and Grill
orange star4.6 • 723
8 Court St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Lucioso's Pub - Plymouth, MA
orange star4.2 • 606
6 Spring Ln Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plymouth
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Duxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Marshfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Norwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Scituate
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston