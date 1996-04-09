Kogi Bar and Grill
8 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
Popular Items
Kitchen Apps
5 oz bottle of Dumpling Sauce
5 oz bottle of hot sauce
Asparagus Tempura
Chicken Skewers (4 pc)
Mild or spicy chicken skewers.
Chicken Wings (12 pc)
Choice of house sauce (sweet and spicy), soy garlic, mild bbq or spicy bbq.
Chicken Wings (6 pc)
Choice of house sauce (sweet and spicy) soy garlic, mild bbq or spicy bbq.
Edamame
Fried Baby Octopus (7 pc)
Fried egg rolls (3pc)
Fried Kimchi Dumplings (6 pc)
Kogi Fries
Fries with queso cheese, bulgogi beef, scallions, onions and gochujang hot sauce topped with a fried egg.
Plain fries
Pork Dumplings (6 pc)
Scallion Pancake
Scallions, onions, and carrots.
Shrimp Shumai (7 pc)
Side of rice
Umma’s Jalapeño Rangoons(5pc)
Umma’s Rangoons (5 pc)
Crab meat, cream cheese, and curry rangoons.
Vegetable dumplings
Sushi Apps
Agedashi Tofu
Fried silky tofu with sweet soy and bonito flakes.
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail cheek served over lettuce.
Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice Balls (3 pc)
Crispy rice ball topped with spicy tuna, avocado, tobiko, spicy mayo and kabayaki.
Spider Tartare
Soft shell crab tempura topped with spicy tuna, avocado, kabayaki and tobiko.
Tuna Tartare
Spicy tuna, spicy mayo, mango salsa and tobiko. Served with wonton chips.
Yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño
Tuna dumplings with crab meat (2pc)
Tuna stuffed with spicy real crab meat and avocado. Topped with tobiko, and spicy mayo.
Tuna dumplings with spicy tuna (2pc)
Salmon tartar
Spicy salmon and mango topped with sliced avocado and tobiko.
Nigiri Appetizer
Chef choice of 4 piece nigiri
Sashimi Appetizer
Chef choice of 6 piece sashimi
Kitchen
Bibimbap
Rice bowl with seasoned carrots, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, bean sprouts, and a fried egg.
Chap Chae
Stir fried sweet potato vermicelli noodles with spinach, onions, and carrots
Chicken Skewer Box
Six skewers, choice of mild or spicy with rice and lettuce on the side.
Dolsot Bibimbap
Bibimbap cooked in a granite stone bowl, creating crispy rice and enhancing flavors and aromas.
Grilled Pork Belly Plate
Six pieces of marinated and grilled pork belly served with rice, lettuce, fried egg, and gochujang hot sauce on the side.
Kimbap (10 pc)
Korean sushi with pickled daikon, spinach, fried egg, carrots, onions.
Korean Burrito
Flour tortilla burrito filled with rice, bulgogi beef, lettuce, queso cheese, and avocado. Served with gochujang hot sauce, pico de gallo and French fries on the side.
Plate katsu
Breaded, deep-fried cutlet, with sweet katsu sauce. Served with rice, cabbage, kogi sauce and carrots. Choice of chicken or pork.
Sizzling Bulgogi
Thinly sliced marinated beef with onions and scallions. Served with a side of rice and lettuce. (12 oz)
Sizzling Galbi
Marinated, on the bone short ribs. Served with rice and lettuce on the side.
Sizzling Spicy Pork Belly
Spicy marinated pork belly with onions and scallions. Served with rice and lettuce on the side. (12 oz)
Small Bulgogi
Thinly sliced marinated beef with onions and scallions. Served with side of rice and lettuce. (8 oz)
Small Spicy Pork Belly
Spicy marinated pork belly with onions and scallions. Served with a side of rice and lettuce. (8 oz)
Tacos
Three soft-shelled flour tortillas filled with rice, bulgogi beef, queso cheese, kogi sauce, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Vegan chicken cutlet plate
Soup/Ramen
Beef Ramen
Beef Udon
Broth only
Chicken Katsu Ramen
Chicken Katsu Udon
House Ramen
Contains whisk egg, carrots, scallions, cabbage, onions, and grilled pork belly.
Plain noodles
Pork Katsu Ramen
Pork Katsu Udon
Soon Dubu
Vegetable ramen
Vegetable udon
American wagyu Ramen
American Wagyu Udon
Nigiri 2 pieces (on rice)
Ame-Ebi Nigiri
American wagyu nigiri
Avocado Nigiri
Ebi Nigiri (shrimp)
Hamachi Belly (Yellowtail Belly) Nigiri
Hamachi Nigiri (yellowtail)
Hokkigai Nigiri
Ikura Nigiri (salmon eggs)
Inari Nigiri (tofu skin)
Kanikama Nigiri (imitation crab stick)
Maguro Nigiri (tuna)
Saba Nigiri (mackerel)
Sake Belly (Salmon Belly) Nigiri
Sake Nigiri (salmon)
Scallop Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Tako Nigiri (octopus)
Tobiko Nigiri
Torched Marinated Albacore Nigiri
Toro Nigiri
Unagi nigiri (eel)
Uni nigiri
Red snapper nigiri
Sashimi 3 pieces (no rice)
Ame-Ebi Sashimi
Avocado Sashimi
Ebi Sashimi (shrimp)
Hamachi Belly (Yellow Tail Belly) Sashimi
Hamachi Sashimi (Yellowtail)
Ikura Sashimi (salmon eggs)
Inari Sashimi (tofu skin)
Kanikama Sashimi (imitation crab stick)
Maguro Sashimi (tuna)
Saba Sashimi (mackerel)
Sake Belly (Salmon Belly) Sashimi
Sake Sashimi (salmon)
Scallop Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Snapper sashimi
Tako Sashimi (octopus)
Tobiko Sashimi
Torched Marinated Albacore Sashimi
Toro Sashimi
Unagi Sashimi (eel)
Uni sashimi
American Wagyu sashimi
Regular
Alaskan Roll
Salmon and avocado.
California Roll ( real crab meat)
Kalifornia Roll
Negi- Hamachi Roll
Negi-Toro Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, avocado and cream cheese.
Salmon Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Hamachi Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber and tobiko.
Tempura Philly Roll
Fried Philadelphia roll with spicy mayo and kabayaki.
Tempura Spicy Tuna
Tuna & Avocado Roll
Tuna Roll
Unagi and avocado roll
Salmon skin maki
Salmon skin and cucumber
Veggie
Avocado & Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Hot Vegan Roll
Spinach, carrots, oshinko, onions and zucchini topped with sriracha.
Mushroom & Avocado Roll
Spinach Roll
Sweet potato
Triple “A” Roll
Avocado, apple and tempura asparagus.
Special
Albacore Lover
California roll topped with seared albacore, and fried onions
Cali surf n turf
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside. Topped with seared beef, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Caterpillar roll
Unagi and cucumber inside topped with avocado. Drizzled with eel sauce
Crab crawler
Soft shell crab, spicy crab topped with avocado, eel sauce, sriracha, fried onions
Dark samurai
Spicy crab, shrimp tempura topped with unagi, avocado, crunch, sriracha and eel sauce
Dragon Roll
California roll topped with eel and avocado.
El Diablo (spicy)
Spicy shrimp tempura inside. Spicy tuna, ebi, and avocado on top. Drizzled with sweet spicy sauce.
Firecracker Roll
Avocado, cucumber and spicy tuna inside with tuna, salmon, sweet thai chili sauce, kabayaki, spicy mayo and tempura flakes on top.
Heart attack
Cream cheese, Jalapenos, shrimp tempura, crab, avocado tempura fried topped with spicy mayo, sriracha and eel sauce
Katsu roll
Pork katsu , drizzled with katsu sauce
Kogi shrimp dynamite (spicy)
California roll topped with baked shrimp tempura with special sauce
Naruto
Kanikama, avocado, tobiko, tuna, wrapped in cucumber. Topped with ponzu sauce.
Ninja assassin
Tempura white fish, avocado, jalapenos, spicy mayo topped with seared tuna, ponzu, negi, fried onions and eel sauce
Plymouth Rock Roll
tuna, salmon, white fish, and avocado roll, with spicy mayo, kabayaki and tobiko on top, then fried
Rainbow roll
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside with tuna, spicy mayo, and tobiko on top.
Russian Roulette
Real crab meat inside topped with avocado. One piece contains wasabi oil!!!!
Salmon lemon pepper roll
Imitation crab and spicy tuna inside. Topped with seared salmon with pepper and slices of lemon
Shaggy dog
Shrimp tempura and avocado on the inside. Topped with kanikama, spicy mayo and tobiko
Sushi burrito
Albacore, spicy crab, spicy tuna, mango, avocado wrapped in soy paper
Tomo Roll
Spicy salmon and mango on the inside. Topped with albacore, salmon and crunch. Drizzled with spicy mayo, honey wasabi, and eel sauce
Yellow fever
Spicy tuna and avocado inside. Topped with yellowtail, jalapeño and tobiko
Snow mountain
Henry’s volcano
Salmon, asparagus, cream cheese, avocado. Tempura fried on the outside then topped with baked seafood sauce.
Wagyu turf
Shrimp Tempura and avocado roll. Topped with American Wagyu, jalapeños and chefs secret sauce.
Sushi Combinations
Chirashi
Chef's choice of sashimi over rice.
Sashimi entree
Nigiri & Maki combo
8 piece nigiri and 1 basic roll
Mayflower sushi combo for 2
12 PC sashimi, 8 PC Nigiri, 2 basic roll. ( all chef choice )
Mayflower sushi combo for 4
16 PC Nigiri, 24 PC sashimi, 2 special rolls ( all chef choice )
Beverages
Apple juice
Bubble Tea
Coke
Cranberry juice
Diet coke
Ginger ale
Ginger beer
Hot green tea
Ito En Bottled Green Tea
Japanese Soda (melon)
Japanese soda (original)
Japanese Soda (strawberry)
Jasmine green tea cans
Kona black coffee can
Lemonade
Pineapple juice
Root beer
Shirley Temple
Soda water
Sparkling water
Sprite
One Piece Sanji soda (tropical punch)
Beer
Blue Moon
Bud light BTL
Cape cod blonde
Cape cod red
Cape cod summer
Carlsons Oakland Cider
Coors light BTL
Corona BTL
Downeast cider
Draft Castle Island American Lager
Draft Kona Big Wave
Draft Mayflower Leisure Time IPA
Draft Shipyard Pumpkin Ale
Hite
Kirin
Lucky buddha
Lychee beer Can
Mayflower Crispy business kolsch style
Mayflower The Earth Laughs in Flowers
Non alcoholic coors
Sapporo Can
Two roads too juicy IPA Can
White claw black cherry BTL
White claws lime
Wine
Bottle chardonnay
Bottle Fleur De Prairie Rose
Bottle of Cabernet
Bottle of girard
Bottle of Malbec
Bottle of Red Blend
Bottle of Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle pinot grigio
Crossings Sauvignon blanc
Fini Pinot Grigio
Fleur De Prairie Rose
Girard glass
Hess Chardonnay
Josh reserve Cabernet
Kenwood pinot noir
Prosecco
Rutta 22 Malbec
Spartico Organic Red Blend (Spain)
Pizzolato sparkling rose
Sake & Soju
Hot Sake
Tyku Cucumber (Sake)
Junmai (sake)
Junmai Ginjo (sake)
Tyku Coconut (sake)
Hana Lychee (sake)
Jinro Bottle
Plum Bottle
Green grape soju bottle
Strawberry soju
Grapefruit Soju
Shot of soju
Blueberry soju
Demon slayer sake
Watermelon soju
Unfiltered sake
Soku pineapple
Soku Tangerine
Jinro soju (blue)
Dessert
Mochi Ice cream
Under special instructions, please indicate if you want more than one of the same flavor.
Fried ice cream chai latte
Fish waffle ice cream strawberry
Fish waffle ice cream brown sugar
Fish waffle ice cream matcha
Fish waffle ice cream chocolate
Cocktails
Botanical Spritz
Dark n stormy
Espresso Martini
Forbidden Fruit
Crown Apple, pomegranate liqueur and topped with cranberry juice.
Key Lime Martini
Lychee Martini
Mai tai
Plymouth mule
Raspberry Gimlet
Bluecoat gin, Pomegranate liqueur, lime juice and simple syrup
Redemption Arnold Palmer
Sex On The Jetty
Deep Eddy Orange Vodka, Crown Peach, pineapple and cranberry juice.
Spiced Apple Toddy
Watermelon Daquiri
Watermelon Malibu, watermelon liqueur, sweetened with simple syrup.
Whales Tale
Whales tale gin. Chambord and splash of soda
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
“Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness”; "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.”
