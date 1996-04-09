Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kogi Bar and Grill

723 Reviews

$$

8 Court St

Plymouth, MA 02360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Dumplings (6 pc)
Bubble Tea
Chicken Katsu Ramen

Kitchen Apps

5 oz bottle of Dumpling Sauce

$7.50

5 oz bottle of hot sauce

$7.50

Asparagus Tempura

$9.00

Chicken Skewers (4 pc)

$9.00

Mild or spicy chicken skewers.

Chicken Wings (12 pc)

$15.00

Choice of house sauce (sweet and spicy), soy garlic, mild bbq or spicy bbq.

Chicken Wings (6 pc)

$9.00

Choice of house sauce (sweet and spicy) soy garlic, mild bbq or spicy bbq.

Edamame

$6.00

Fried Baby Octopus (7 pc)

$12.00

Fried egg rolls (3pc)

$6.00

Fried Kimchi Dumplings (6 pc)

$7.00Out of stock
Kogi Fries

Kogi Fries

$12.00

Fries with queso cheese, bulgogi beef, scallions, onions and gochujang hot sauce topped with a fried egg.

Plain fries

$5.50

Pork Dumplings (6 pc)

$7.00

Scallion Pancake

$14.00

Scallions, onions, and carrots.

Shrimp Shumai (7 pc)

$7.00

Side of rice

$2.00

Umma’s Jalapeño Rangoons(5pc)

$9.50

Umma’s Rangoons (5 pc)

$9.00

Crab meat, cream cheese, and curry rangoons.

Vegetable dumplings

$6.00

Sushi Apps

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Fried silky tofu with sweet soy and bonito flakes.

Hamachi Kama

$14.00

Grilled yellowtail cheek served over lettuce.

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice Balls (3 pc)

$9.00

Crispy rice ball topped with spicy tuna, avocado, tobiko, spicy mayo and kabayaki.

Spider Tartare

$16.00

Soft shell crab tempura topped with spicy tuna, avocado, kabayaki and tobiko.

Tuna Tartare

$13.00

Spicy tuna, spicy mayo, mango salsa and tobiko. Served with wonton chips.

Yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño

$14.00
Tuna dumplings with crab meat (2pc)

Tuna dumplings with crab meat (2pc)

$15.00

Tuna stuffed with spicy real crab meat and avocado. Topped with tobiko, and spicy mayo.

Tuna dumplings with spicy tuna (2pc)

$15.00
Salmon tartar

Salmon tartar

$12.00

Spicy salmon and mango topped with sliced avocado and tobiko.

Nigiri Appetizer

$10.00

Chef choice of 4 piece nigiri

Sashimi Appetizer

$14.00

Chef choice of 6 piece sashimi

Soups & Salads

Japanese Avocado Salad

$8.50

Kanikama, avocado and cucumber mixed with spicy mayo and topped with tobiko.

Kogi Avocado Salad

$6.50

Romaine lettuce with avocado, sesame seeds and citrus dressing.

Miso Soup

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Kitchen

Bibimbap

$12.00

Rice bowl with seasoned carrots, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, bean sprouts, and a fried egg.

Chap Chae

$12.00

Stir fried sweet potato vermicelli noodles with spinach, onions, and carrots

Chicken Skewer Box

$13.00

Six skewers, choice of mild or spicy with rice and lettuce on the side.

Dolsot Bibimbap

Dolsot Bibimbap

$14.00

Bibimbap cooked in a granite stone bowl, creating crispy rice and enhancing flavors and aromas.

Grilled Pork Belly Plate

$16.00

Six pieces of marinated and grilled pork belly served with rice, lettuce, fried egg, and gochujang hot sauce on the side.

Kimbap (10 pc)

$10.00

Korean sushi with pickled daikon, spinach, fried egg, carrots, onions.

Korean Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla burrito filled with rice, bulgogi beef, lettuce, queso cheese, and avocado. Served with gochujang hot sauce, pico de gallo and French fries on the side.

Plate katsu

$14.00

Breaded, deep-fried cutlet, with sweet katsu sauce. Served with rice, cabbage, kogi sauce and carrots. Choice of chicken or pork.

Sizzling Bulgogi

$18.00

Thinly sliced marinated beef with onions and scallions. Served with a side of rice and lettuce. (12 oz)

Sizzling Galbi

$25.00

Marinated, on the bone short ribs. Served with rice and lettuce on the side.

Sizzling Spicy Pork Belly

Sizzling Spicy Pork Belly

$20.00

Spicy marinated pork belly with onions and scallions. Served with rice and lettuce on the side. (12 oz)

Small Bulgogi

$13.00

Thinly sliced marinated beef with onions and scallions. Served with side of rice and lettuce. (8 oz)

Small Spicy Pork Belly

$13.00

Spicy marinated pork belly with onions and scallions. Served with a side of rice and lettuce. (8 oz)

Tacos

$13.00

Three soft-shelled flour tortillas filled with rice, bulgogi beef, queso cheese, kogi sauce, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Vegan chicken cutlet plate

$16.00

Soup/Ramen

Beef Ramen

$13.00

Beef Udon

$13.00

Broth only

$6.00

Chicken Katsu Ramen

$15.00

Chicken Katsu Udon

$15.00

House Ramen

$17.00

Contains whisk egg, carrots, scallions, cabbage, onions, and grilled pork belly.

Plain noodles

$6.00

Pork Katsu Ramen

$14.00

Pork Katsu Udon

$14.00
Soon Dubu

Soon Dubu

$12.00

Vegetable ramen

$11.00

Vegetable udon

$11.00

American wagyu Ramen

$25.00

American Wagyu Udon

$25.00

Nigiri 2 pieces (on rice)

Ame-Ebi Nigiri

$9.00Out of stock

American wagyu nigiri

$14.00

Avocado Nigiri

$5.00

Ebi Nigiri (shrimp)

$7.00

Hamachi Belly (Yellowtail Belly) Nigiri

$9.00

Hamachi Nigiri (yellowtail)

$7.00

Hokkigai Nigiri

$5.00Out of stock

Ikura Nigiri (salmon eggs)

$6.00

Inari Nigiri (tofu skin)

$4.00

Kanikama Nigiri (imitation crab stick)

$4.00

Maguro Nigiri (tuna)

$8.00

Saba Nigiri (mackerel)

$6.00

Sake Belly (Salmon Belly) Nigiri

$9.00

Sake Nigiri (salmon)

$7.00

Scallop Nigiri

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Tako Nigiri (octopus)

$6.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$5.00

Torched Marinated Albacore Nigiri

$7.00

Toro Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Unagi nigiri (eel)

$7.00

Uni nigiri

$19.00

Red snapper nigiri

$7.00

Sashimi 3 pieces (no rice)

Ame-Ebi Sashimi

$11.00Out of stock

Avocado Sashimi

$6.00Out of stock

Ebi Sashimi (shrimp)

$6.00

Hamachi Belly (Yellow Tail Belly) Sashimi

$11.00

Hamachi Sashimi (Yellowtail)

$10.00

Ikura Sashimi (salmon eggs)

$8.00

Inari Sashimi (tofu skin)

$6.00

Kanikama Sashimi (imitation crab stick)

$6.00

Maguro Sashimi (tuna)

$10.00

Saba Sashimi (mackerel)

$8.00

Sake Belly (Salmon Belly) Sashimi

$11.00

Sake Sashimi (salmon)

$9.00

Scallop Sashimi

$9.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$8.00

Snapper sashimi

$9.00

Tako Sashimi (octopus)

$8.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$7.00

Torched Marinated Albacore Sashimi

$9.00

Toro Sashimi

$15.00Out of stock

Unagi Sashimi (eel)

$8.00

Uni sashimi

$24.00

American Wagyu sashimi

$17.00

Regular

***************

------------------

Alaskan Roll

$9.00

Salmon and avocado.

California Roll ( real crab meat)

$10.00

Kalifornia Roll

$8.00

Negi- Hamachi Roll

$8.00

Negi-Toro Roll

$12.00Out of stock

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Salmon, avocado and cream cheese.

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.50

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$8.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Spider Roll

$14.00

Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber and tobiko.

Tempura Philly Roll

$9.50

Fried Philadelphia roll with spicy mayo and kabayaki.

Tempura Spicy Tuna

$9.50

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$9.00

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Unagi and avocado roll

$9.00

Salmon skin maki

$7.50

Salmon skin and cucumber

Veggie

****************

---------------------

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Hot Vegan Roll

$10.00

Spinach, carrots, oshinko, onions and zucchini topped with sriracha.

Mushroom & Avocado Roll

$8.00

Spinach Roll

$6.00

Sweet potato

$7.50

Triple “A” Roll

$8.00

Avocado, apple and tempura asparagus.

Special

***************

----------------

Albacore Lover

$15.00

California roll topped with seared albacore, and fried onions

Cali surf n turf

$18.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside. Topped with seared beef, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Caterpillar roll

$15.00

Unagi and cucumber inside topped with avocado. Drizzled with eel sauce

Crab crawler

$18.00

Soft shell crab, spicy crab topped with avocado, eel sauce, sriracha, fried onions

Dark samurai

$16.00

Spicy crab, shrimp tempura topped with unagi, avocado, crunch, sriracha and eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with eel and avocado.

El Diablo (spicy)

$16.00

Spicy shrimp tempura inside. Spicy tuna, ebi, and avocado on top. Drizzled with sweet spicy sauce.

Firecracker Roll

$16.00

Avocado, cucumber and spicy tuna inside with tuna, salmon, sweet thai chili sauce, kabayaki, spicy mayo and tempura flakes on top.

Heart attack

$14.00

Cream cheese, Jalapenos, shrimp tempura, crab, avocado tempura fried topped with spicy mayo, sriracha and eel sauce

Katsu roll

$10.00

Pork katsu , drizzled with katsu sauce

Kogi shrimp dynamite (spicy)

$18.00

California roll topped with baked shrimp tempura with special sauce

Naruto

Naruto

$17.00

Kanikama, avocado, tobiko, tuna, wrapped in cucumber. Topped with ponzu sauce.

Ninja assassin

Ninja assassin

$18.00

Tempura white fish, avocado, jalapenos, spicy mayo topped with seared tuna, ponzu, negi, fried onions and eel sauce

Plymouth Rock Roll

$15.00

tuna, salmon, white fish, and avocado roll, with spicy mayo, kabayaki and tobiko on top, then fried

Rainbow roll

$15.00

Red Dragon Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside with tuna, spicy mayo, and tobiko on top.

Russian Roulette

$17.00

Real crab meat inside topped with avocado. One piece contains wasabi oil!!!!

Salmon lemon pepper roll

$18.00

Imitation crab and spicy tuna inside. Topped with seared salmon with pepper and slices of lemon

Shaggy dog

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado on the inside. Topped with kanikama, spicy mayo and tobiko

Sushi burrito

$16.00

Albacore, spicy crab, spicy tuna, mango, avocado wrapped in soy paper

Tomo Roll

Tomo Roll

$16.00

Spicy salmon and mango on the inside. Topped with albacore, salmon and crunch. Drizzled with spicy mayo, honey wasabi, and eel sauce

Yellow fever

Yellow fever

$16.00

Spicy tuna and avocado inside. Topped with yellowtail, jalapeño and tobiko

Snow mountain

$15.00

Henry’s volcano

$19.00

Salmon, asparagus, cream cheese, avocado. Tempura fried on the outside then topped with baked seafood sauce.

Wagyu turf

Wagyu turf

$25.00

Shrimp Tempura and avocado roll. Topped with American Wagyu, jalapeños and chefs secret sauce.

Handrolls

Geisha handroll

$8.00

Real crab, tempura flakes, masago, avocado and scallions.

Sushi Combinations

Chirashi

Chirashi

$25.00

Chef's choice of sashimi over rice.

Sashimi entree

$30.00
Nigiri & Maki combo

Nigiri & Maki combo

$23.00

8 piece nigiri and 1 basic roll

Mayflower sushi combo for 2

$59.00

12 PC sashimi, 8 PC Nigiri, 2 basic roll. ( all chef choice )

Mayflower sushi combo for 4

$115.00

16 PC Nigiri, 24 PC sashimi, 2 special rolls ( all chef choice )

Beverages

Apple juice

$2.50

Bubble Tea

$5.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry juice

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Ginger beer

$4.00

Hot green tea

$2.00

Ito En Bottled Green Tea

$3.00

Japanese Soda (melon)

$3.00
Japanese soda (original)

Japanese soda (original)

$3.00

Japanese Soda (strawberry)

$3.00Out of stock

Jasmine green tea cans

$2.50

Kona black coffee can

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Pineapple juice

$2.50

Root beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda water

$2.00

Sparkling water

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

One Piece Sanji soda (tropical punch)

$3.50

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud light BTL

$5.00

Cape cod blonde

$6.00

Cape cod red

$6.00

Cape cod summer

$6.00

Carlsons Oakland Cider

$6.00

Coors light BTL

$5.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Downeast cider

$6.00Out of stock

Draft Castle Island American Lager

$7.00

Draft Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Draft Mayflower Leisure Time IPA

$7.00

Draft Shipyard Pumpkin Ale

$7.00

Hite

$6.00Out of stock
Kirin

Kirin

$6.00
Lucky buddha

Lucky buddha

$4.00
Lychee beer Can

Lychee beer Can

$5.00

Mayflower Crispy business kolsch style

$6.00

Mayflower The Earth Laughs in Flowers

$6.00Out of stock

Non alcoholic coors

$5.00
Sapporo Can

Sapporo Can

$8.50

Two roads too juicy IPA Can

$6.00

White claw black cherry BTL

$5.00

White claws lime

$5.00

Wine

Bottle chardonnay

$24.00

Bottle Fleur De Prairie Rose

$33.00

Bottle of Cabernet

$33.00

Bottle of girard

$45.00

Bottle of Malbec

$25.00

Bottle of Red Blend

$30.00

Bottle of Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Bottle pinot grigio

$24.00

Crossings Sauvignon blanc

$9.50

Fini Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Fleur De Prairie Rose

$11.00

Girard glass

$15.00

Hess Chardonnay

$8.50

Josh reserve Cabernet

$11.00

Kenwood pinot noir

$12.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Rutta 22 Malbec

$8.00

Spartico Organic Red Blend (Spain)

$9.00

Pizzolato sparkling rose

$10.00

Sake & Soju

Hot Sake

$10.00

Tyku Cucumber (Sake)

$12.00Out of stock

Junmai (sake)

$13.00Out of stock

Junmai Ginjo (sake)

$15.00Out of stock

Tyku Coconut (sake)

$12.00Out of stock

Hana Lychee (sake)

$12.00

Jinro Bottle

$16.00

Plum Bottle

$18.00

Green grape soju bottle

$18.00

Strawberry soju

$18.00

Grapefruit Soju

$18.00

Shot of soju

$5.00

Blueberry soju

$18.00Out of stock

Demon slayer sake

$18.00

Watermelon soju

$18.00Out of stock

Unfiltered sake

$14.00

Soku pineapple

$6.00

Soku Tangerine

$6.00

Jinro soju (blue)

$10.00

Dessert

Under special instructions, please indicate if you want more than one of the same flavor.

Mochi Ice cream

$10.00+Out of stock

Under special instructions, please indicate if you want more than one of the same flavor.

Fried ice cream chai latte

$5.00Out of stock

Fish waffle ice cream strawberry

$3.50

Fish waffle ice cream brown sugar

$3.50

Fish waffle ice cream matcha

$3.50

Fish waffle ice cream chocolate

$3.50

Cocktails

Botanical Spritz

$13.00

Dark n stormy

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Forbidden Fruit

$13.00

Crown Apple, pomegranate liqueur and topped with cranberry juice.

Key Lime Martini

$14.00

Lychee Martini

$14.00

Mai tai

$13.00

Plymouth mule

$11.00

Raspberry Gimlet

$14.00

Bluecoat gin, Pomegranate liqueur, lime juice and simple syrup

Redemption Arnold Palmer

$12.00
Sex On The Jetty

Sex On The Jetty

$13.00

Deep Eddy Orange Vodka, Crown Peach, pineapple and cranberry juice.

Spiced Apple Toddy

$9.00Out of stock

Watermelon Daquiri

$12.00

Watermelon Malibu, watermelon liqueur, sweetened with simple syrup.

Whales Tale

$13.00

Whales tale gin. Chambord and splash of soda

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

“Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness”; "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.”

Website

Location

8 Court St, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

Gallery
Kogi Bar and Grill image
Kogi Bar and Grill image
Kogi Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dillon’s Local
orange starNo Reviews
21 S. Park Ave Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Tavern on the Wharf
orange star4.5 • 3,400
6 Town Wharf Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Keegans Kreation
orange star4.9 • 96
20 Court Street Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Mamma Mia's Plymouth
orange starNo Reviews
122 Water Street Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
East Bay Grille - 173 WATER ST
orange starNo Reviews
173 WATER ST Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Food Court
orange starNo Reviews
39 Court Street Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plymouth

Tavern on the Wharf
orange star4.5 • 3,400
6 Town Wharf Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Rio Brazilian Steakhouse
orange star4.6 • 2,048
318 Court st Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Surfside Smokehouse
orange star4.3 • 923
14 Union Street Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
The Blue Eyed Crab Caribbean Grill & Rum Bar - 170 Water St
orange star4.0 • 912
170 Water St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Lucioso's Pub - Plymouth, MA
orange star4.2 • 606
6 Spring Ln Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
The Tasty
orange star4.7 • 585
42 Court St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plymouth
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Duxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Marshfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Norwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Scituate
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston