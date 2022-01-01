Plymouth pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Plymouth
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
81 Carver Road, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
|2 Meatballs Side
|$1.00
|Cheese Breadsticks
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
Cappy's House of Pizza
741 State Rd, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Steak Bomb Sub
|$7.99
Steak, American cheese, onions, green pepper, mushrooms.
|Steak and Cheese Sub
|$7.99
Shaved Sirloin Steak and American Cheese
|Hamburguer Sub
|$7.99
Hamburguer Beef served with the toppings of your choice