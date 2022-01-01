Plymouth pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Plymouth

Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

81 Carver Road, Plymouth

Avg 4.4 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
Cheese Breadsticks
More about Papa Gino's
Cappy's House of Pizza image

 

Cappy's House of Pizza

741 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Bomb Sub$7.99
Steak, American cheese, onions, green pepper, mushrooms.
Steak and Cheese Sub$7.99
Shaved Sirloin Steak and American Cheese
Hamburguer Sub$7.99
Hamburguer Beef served with the toppings of your choice
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
Lucioso's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Lucioso's Pub

6 Spring Ln, Plymouth

Avg 4.2 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hamburger$10.99
BUILD YOUR OWN - PLEASE CHOOSE TOPPINGS
Wings 6pc$7.99
Small 10" Cheese Pizza$7.99
More about Lucioso's Pub

