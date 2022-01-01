Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve fish and chips

Dillon’s Local image

 

Dillon’s Local

21 S. Park Ave, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$19.00
More about Dillon’s Local
Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Fish n Chips$8.00
Fish & Chips$19.00
Fresh deep fried local cod, served with crispy tavern fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Main pic

 

Mamma Mia's Pinehills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips$17.99
Fresh cod, lightly battered and deep fried served with french fries and coleslaw
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
Item pic

 

Cappy's House of Pizza

741 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$13.49
Fresh Haddock battered and deep fried, served with french fries and tartar sauce.
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
2e1d2000-2e94-468f-90f2-06b3097bc4f1 image

 

Marshland 3A

986 State Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Fish N Chips Online$18.89
Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw
Kids Fish & Chips Online
Flake Pieces of White Fish Fried Golden Brown. You Get To Pick Your Side
More about Marshland 3A
Lucioso's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Lucioso's Pub

6 Spring Ln, Plymouth

Avg 4.2 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Fish n Chips$18.99
More about Lucioso's Pub
Consumer pic

 

Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Fish n Chips$8.00
Fish and Chips$19.00
More about Plymouth Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Pudding

Chips And Salsa

Risotto

French Fries

Steak Tacos

Blt Sandwiches

Reuben

Spinach Salad

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston