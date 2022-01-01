Lobsters in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve lobsters
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Lobster Ravioli
|$27.00
homemade lobster ravioli with sauteed lobster and roasted corn in a creamy vodka laced sauce. Finished with shaved parmesan cheese.
CANT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$30.00
Grilled cheese filled with lobster salad, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, and apple smoked bacon, served on panini bread.
|Lobster Bisque / Bread Bowl
|$11.00
Surfside Smokehouse
14 Union Street, Plymouth
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
|Lobster Quesadilla
|$27.00
Chunks of fresh lobster, mixed cheese, corn and cllantro in a grilled tortilla topped with a chipolte aoili
Marshland 3A
986 State Road, Plymouth
|Lobster Roll Online
|$29.39
Chucks of Lobster Meat Gently Tossed with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw
|Lobster Roll Online
|$28.41
A Local Favorite. Chunks of Lobster Meat Tossed Gently with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries
Roll Street Tavern
35 Main Street, Plymouth
|Lobster Rangoon
|$12.99
|Lobster and Cheese Roll
|$28.99
Fresh lobster meat surrounded by our homemade pimento cheese Egg Roll
Plymouth Public House
2294 State Rd, Plymouth
|Cold Lobster Roll with Mayo
|$30.00
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$30.00
Grilled cheese filled with lobster salad, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, and apple smoked bacon, served on panini bread.
|Hot & Buttered Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Fresh lobster meat tossed with mayonnaise on a grilled roll with lettuce. Also available hot and buttered.