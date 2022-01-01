Mac and cheese in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve mac and cheese
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
6 Middle Street, Plymouth
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Rio Brazilian Steakhouse Plymouth, MA
318 Court st, Plymouth
|Combo #1
|$16.95
|Family Combo
|$57.95
|Churros
|$6.90
Dillon’s Local
21 S. Park Ave, Plymouth
|Reuben
|$14.00
|Pretzels
|$12.00
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Mac & Cheese
A five cheese blend with cavatappi pasta and seasoned bread crumbs.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan and garlic croutons tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing.
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
Warm, soft pretzels served with spicy mustard and cheese sauce.
CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE