TrailsEnd Plymouth

Popular Items

The Southwestern Bowl
LG Build your own Pizza
Caesar Salad

Appetizers

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$13.00

Crispy battered cauliflower florets tossed in sweet chili sauce served with Siracha Aioli.

Basket of French Fries

$7.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Basket of Truffle Fries

$9.00

Our golden fried French fries seasoned with truffle oil, grated parmesan, and dried parsley.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Chicken Tenders (6 strips) Crispy battered chicken strips tossed with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Wings

$14.00

8x count House seasoned wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Meatballs

$15.00

Served with Marinara Sauce and topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Toasted garlic bread.

Tater Kegs

$12.00

Jumbo sized tater tots stuffed with bacon, cheddar cheese, and chives.

Bowls

The Carnitas Bowl

$17.00

Braised Pork, Pico de Gallo & Avocados topped with Siracha Aoili.

The Greek Bowl

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Bell Peppers, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, and Greek Dressing

The Southwestern Bowl

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado and Cherry Tomatoes topped with Chipotle Crema

The Veggie Burger Bowl

$17.00

Grilled Chipotle Bean Patty, Cucumbers, Red Bell Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Pickles & Onions topped with Honey Mustard

Entrees

Bourbon Steak Tips

$27.00

Certified Angus Sirloin Tips marinated, then grilled to preferred temp and tossed in our bourbon sauce. Served with house seasoned mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour.

Tuscan Chicken Gnocchi

$24.00

Sauteed chicken breast in white wine, garlic butter, crispy bacon, leeks, sundried tomatoes, and roasted red peppers served and tossed with gnocchi and broccoli florets.

Sweet Chili Salmon

$27.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Pasta & Marinara w/ Linguini

$10.00

Pasta & Marinara w/ Ziti

$10.00

Pasta & Butter

$10.00

Large Pizzas

LG CHEESE

$17.00

LG BBQ

$23.00

Your choice of Pork Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Crispy Chicken, or Bacon. BBQ base sauce, topped with Cheddar Jack.

LG Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders diced and tossed in buffalo. Buffalo Sauce base. Cheddar and Jack Cheese.

LG Build your own Pizza

$17.00

LG Hot Roni

$23.00

Marinara and Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Topped with Hot Honey.

LG Meatballs & Ricotta

$23.00

Our house meatballs, ricotta, marinara and mozzarella.

LG Nanina's Special

$23.00

Olive Oil and Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, and Grated Pecorino Romano.

LG Tuscan Sausage

$23.00

Italian Sausage, Marinara, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Basil.

LG Veggie Lovers

$23.00

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, and Broccoli, topped with a drizzle of Balsamic Glaze.

LG Zola

$23.00

Spinach, Mushroom, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella Blend, Grated Pecorino.

Pastas

Alfredo

$17.00

Bolognese

$24.00

Ground Beef, Veal, and Pork slowly braised in our house marinara with red wine, milk, and fresh herbs, then finished with parmesan cheese.

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Two sauteed chicken breasts in a marsala wine reduction with shallots, garlic and mushrooms.

Chicken Parm

$20.00

House breaded seasoned Chicken Cutlet smothered in Marinara. Topped with parmesan and fresh Parsley.

Eggplant Parm Lasagna

$19.00

Eggplant cutlets smothered in our house marinara then layered with ricotta and provolone cheese between lasagna sheets.

Mac n Cheese Shells

$17.00

Pasta shells tossed in house made three cheese sauce made with cheddar, jack, and smoked gouda cheese.

Seafood Ravioli

$30.00

Sweet Maine Lobster filled raviolis topped with sauteed shrimp in a shallot sauce with fresh basil.

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Sauteed shrimp in a white wine scampi butter with diced tomato and broccoli florets. Tossed with romano cheese and topped with scallions.

Spinach Ricotta Ravioli

$19.00

Tossed with a fresh sage garlic butter and white wine sauce. Topped with shaved pecorino.

Touscan Chicken Gnocchi

$24.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Artichoke, Olives, Provolone, Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Croutons

Garden Salad

$9.00

Choice of lettuce with Cherry Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Cucumbers & Croutons

Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese

Side Ceasar

$4.00

Side Garden

$5.00

Sandwiches

TrailsEnd Burger

$17.00

Certified Angus Beef burger on a toasted Brioche Roll with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Lemon and Herbs House Marinated Grilled Chicken served your way with choice of cheese lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

Pastrami

$17.00

Fresh pastrami sauteed with onions and topped with swiss and mustard on a toasted brioche.

Steak n Cheese

$17.00

Certified Angus Beef shaved steak on a toasted sub roll with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese.

BLT

$12.00

Toasted Sourdough Bread, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato. Add Turkey 4, Grill Chicken 6.

Caprese Panini

$12.00

House Made Pesto, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella on a panini pressed with ciabatta bread.

Italian Sub

$17.00

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Oil & Vinegar, Oregano.

Southwestern Panini

$17.00

Choice of Turkey or Grilled Chicken with Bacon, sliced Avocados, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Crema on Ciabatta Bread

El Cubano

$17.00

Slowly braised pork with ham, swiss, sliced dill pickles, mustard, and mojo crema on a Ciabatta bread.

Sides

Side of Asparagus

$4.00

Side of Cauliflower Rice

$3.00

Side of French Fries

$4.00

Side of Jasmine Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Onion Rings

$4.00

Side of Parm Truffle Fries

$4.00

Side of Quinoa

$3.00

Side of Roasted Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side of Vegetable Du Jour

$3.00

Small Pizzas

SM CHEESE

$13.00

SM BBQ Pork or Chicken

$17.00

Your choice of our pork carnitas, grilled chicken, crispy chicken, or bacon tossed in BBQ and served over BBQ sauce base with shredded cheddar and jack cheese.

SM Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Diced Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in buffalo. Buffalo Sauce base. Cheddar and Jack Cheese.

SM Build Your Own

$13.00

SM Feisty Roni

$17.00

Marinara and Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Topped with Hot Honey.

SM Meatballs & Ricotta

$17.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Blend, Ricotta Cheese, and House Meatballs.

SM Nanina's Special

$17.00

Olive Oil and Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Grated Pecorino Romano.

SM Tuscan Sausage

$17.00

Italian Sausage, Marinara, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Basil

SM Veggie Lovers

$17.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Blend, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, and Broccoli, Balsamic Glaze Finish.

SM Zola

$17.00

Spinach, Mushroom, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella Blend, Grated Pecorino.

Soups

Tune into our Instagram Stories or Facebook Page to find out what is the soup of the day.

Soup du Jour

$8.00

Tune into our Instagram Stories to find out our Soup of the day.

Wraps

Antipasto Wrap

$12.00

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Garden Wrap

$12.00

Greek Wrap

$12.00

SPECIALS

Hearty Lentil Soup

$9.00

Fall Harvest Field Greens Salad

$12.00

Roasted Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Monte Cristo Wrap

$17.00

Braised Short Rib

$32.00

Fettuccine Vodka w Sauteed Chicken

$26.00

Lentil Soup over Rice w/ Veggie Burger

$21.00

Pies

Apple Crisp Pie

$9.00

Served with vanilla ice cream, topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream.

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Reeses Peanut Butter Cup pie with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Ice Cream

Brownie Sundae w/ Icecream

$9.00Out of stock

Double Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.00

French Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Sodas

Coke-Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Dasani Water Bottle

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Fanta

$2.75

Juices

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coffee & Teas

Hot Coffee

$2.75

English Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

White Milk

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We provide a casual dining experience with all of the favorite take out options as well. Between rice bowls to pasta dishes, burgers and sandwiches, chicken tender baskets, salads and wraps, to house made pizzas fresh out of the our deck ovens. We are here to cater to our new local thriving community along with foodies from all over New England.

Location

1 Greenside Way North, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

