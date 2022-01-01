TrailsEnd Plymouth
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We provide a casual dining experience with all of the favorite take out options as well. Between rice bowls to pasta dishes, burgers and sandwiches, chicken tender baskets, salads and wraps, to house made pizzas fresh out of the our deck ovens. We are here to cater to our new local thriving community along with foodies from all over New England.
Location
1 Greenside Way North, Plymouth, MA 02360
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bucatino Restaurant and Wine Bar - 7 Nathan Ellis Highway, PO Box 797
4.0 • 92
7 Nathan Ellis Highway North Falmouth, MA 02556
View restaurant
The Jetty Kitchen & Bar - 278 Ocean Street - Marshfield, MA 02050
No Reviews
278 Ocean Street Marshfield, MA 02050
View restaurant
Salvatore's Ristorante Italiano - 20 union street
No Reviews
20 Union Street Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurant
Nina's Dine-N-Dash - 61 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven, MA, 02568
No Reviews
61 Beach Road Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Plymouth
The Blue Eyed Crab Caribbean Grill & Rum Bar - 170 Water St
4.0 • 912
170 Water St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurant