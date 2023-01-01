N/A BEVERAGE

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Rootbeer

$3.25

Gingerale

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Kiddy Cocktail

$3.25

Water

Panna 1 L

$7.00

Pellegrino 1 L

$7.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$6.00

Double Decaf Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.50

Café Latte

$4.50

Decaf Café Latte

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate MIlk

$4.00

MENU

Classic Vinny's

Clam Chowda

$8.00+

Fries alla Vinny

$17.00

Tomato Bread

$15.00

Grilled Pizza

$15.00

Heirloom Tomato

$18.00

Village Salad

$18.00

South Side Wedge

$15.00

Caesar

$15.00

Meatball Salad

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$19.00

Clams Casino

$14.00

Clams Vino Verde

$21.00

Mussels Marinara

$18.00

Grilled Oysters

$23.00

Grilled Shrimp

$25.00

Shucked & Raw

1/2 DZ Oysters

$18.00

DZ Oysters

$33.00

Clams Half Shell

$12.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Sicilian Seafood Salad

$25.00

Lump Crab Salad

$25.00

Piccolo Platter

$59.00

Grande Platter

$98.00

Oyster Shooter

$8.00

Pasta

Bucatini Carbonara

$22.00

Pennette Arrabiatta

$21.00

Ravioli alla Vodka

$25.00

Linguine White Clam Sauce

$31.00

Shrimp Scampi Linguine

$31.00

Linguine Tutto Mare

$37.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$26.00

Alfredo's Fettucine

$21.00

Side Pasta

$8.00

Fish

Fish and Frites

$27.00

Shrimp alla Francese

$46.00

Twin Lobsta Tails

$56.00

Whole Branzino

$47.00

Scallop Picatta

$42.00

Specialty

Chicken Diavola

$31.00

Crispy Chicken Parmigiana

$35.00

Lemon Chicken

$31.00

Polenta & Gravy

$29.00

Double Cut Pork Chop

$37.00

22 oz Ribeye

$65.00

Veal alla Vinny

$45.00Out of stock

Sides

Marsala Mushrooms

$8.00Out of stock

Sea Salt Fries

$8.00

Baked Potato

$7.00+

Roasted Peppers

$8.00

Sausage & Peppers

$9.00

Spinach

$9.00

Broccoli Rabb

$9.00

Side Pasta

$8.00

SPIRITS

Cocktails

Down & Dirty

$16.00

Banana Bliss

$16.00

Giacomo"s Sazerac

$16.00

The Scott

$16.00

Lemon Creek Park

$16.00

The Kate Moss

$16.00

Frozee

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00Out of stock

Broadway

$14.00

South Side Johnny

$14.00

Washington Heights

$14.00

Brooklyn Bridge

$14.00

The Vincenzo

$14.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$14.00

Hangar 1 Budapest Citron

$10.00

Ketel One Cuc & Mint

$14.00

Three Olives Citrus

$10.00

Three Olives Espresso

$10.00

Three Olives Rose

$10.00

Three Olives Vanilla

$10.00

Tito's Handmade

$12.00

Volcanica

$12.00

Wheatley

$11.00

Grey Goose Rx

$16.00

Hangar 1 Budapest Citron Rx

$12.00

Ketel One Cuc & Mint Rx

$16.00

Three Olives Espresso Rx

$12.00

Three Olives Rose Rx

$12.00

Three Olives Vanilla Rx

$12.00

Tito's Handmade Rx

$14.00

Volcanica Rx

$14.00

Wheatley Rx

$13.00

Grey Goose Up

$18.00

Hangar 1 Budapest Citron Up

$14.00

Ketel One Cuc & Mint Up

$18.00

Three Olives Espresso Up

$14.00

Three Olives Rose Up

$14.00

Three Olives Vanilla Up

$14.00

Tito's Handmade Up

$16.00

Volcanica Up

$16.00

Wheatley Up

$15.00

Gin

Elena

$12.00

Gray Whale

$13.00

Poli Macroni 42

$12.00

Tanqueray 10

$14.00

Elena Rx

$14.00

Gray Whale Rx

$15.00

Poli Macroni 42 Rx

$14.00

Tanqueray 10 Rx

$16.00

Elena Up

$16.00

Gray Whale Up

$17.00

Poli Macroni 42 Up

$16.00

Tanqueray 10 Up

$18.00

Rum

Diamond Reserve Dark

$10.00

Diamond Reserve White

$11.00

El Dorado 8yr Aged

$11.00

Kraken Spiced

$12.00

Diamond Reserve Dark Rx

$12.00

Diamond Reserve White Rx

$13.00

El Dorado 8yr Aged Rx

$13.00

Kraken Spiced Rx

$14.00

Diamond Reserve White Up

$15.00

Diamond Reserve Dark Up

$14.00

El Dorado 8yr Aged Up

$15.00

Kraken Spiced Up

$16.00

Tequila

400 Conejos

$12.00

Centenario Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Jose Cuervo Traditional

$10.00

400 Conejos Rx

$14.00

Centenario Reposado Rx

$13.00

Don Julio 1942 Rx

$50.00

Don Julio Anejo Rx

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco Rx

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado Rx

$17.00

Jose Cuervo Traditional Rx

$12.00

400 Conejos Up

$16.00

Centenario Reposado Up

$15.00

Don Julio 1942 Up

$100.00

Don Julio Anejo Up

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco Up

$19.00

Don Julio Reposado Up

$19.00

Jose Cuervo Traditional Up

$14.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden 2x2

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Proper 12

$12.00

Rieger's KC

$12.00

Rittenhouse

$10.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Basil Hayden 2x2 Rx

$17.00

Jack Daniels Rx

$15.00

Proper 12 Rx

$14.00

Rieger's KC Rx

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rx

$12.00

Sazerac Rx

$14.00

Basil Hayden 2x2 Up

$19.00

Jack Daniels Up

$17.00

Proper 12 Up

$16.00

Rieger's KC Up

$16.00

Rittenhouse Up

$14.00

Sazerac Up

$16.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Blanton's

$25.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$25.00

EH Taylor

$25.00

Evan Williams Bonded

$13.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Penelope 4 Grain

$10.00

Penelope Barrel Strength

$16.00

Weller

$25.00

Angel's Envy Rx

$16.00

Buffalo Trace Rx

$15.00

Evan Williams Bonded Rx

$15.00

Jim Beam Rx

$14.00

Maker's Mark Rx

$16.00

Penelope 4 Grain Rx

$12.00

Penelope Barrel Strength Rx

$18.00

Angel's Envy Up

$18.00

Buffalo Trace Up

$17.00

Evan Williams Bonded Up

$17.00

Jim Beam Up

$16.00

Maker's Mark Up

$18.00

Penelope 4 Grain Up

$14.00

Penelope Barrel Strength Up

$20.00

Glenmorangie 15 Cadboll

$16.00

JW Black

$14.00

JW Blue

$40.00

JW Red

$12.00

Lagavulin 16

$18.00

Glenmorangie 15 Cadboll Rx

$18.00

JW Black Rx

$16.00

JW Blue Rx

$50.00

JW Red Rx

$14.00

Lagavulin 16 Rx

$20.00

Glenmorangie 15 Cadboll Up

$20.00

JW Black Up

$18.00

JW Blue Up

$60.00

JW Red Up

$16.00

Lagavulin 16 Up

$24.00

Brandy

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$16.00

Villon

$12.00

Hennessy VS Rx

$17.00

Remy Martin VSOP Rx

$18.00

Villon Rx

$14.00

Hennessy VS Up

$19.00

Remy Martin VSOP Up

$20.00

Villon Up

$16.00

Cordials

Alpe Genepy

$10.00

Amaro Averna

$14.00

Amaro del Cansiglio

$12.00

Amaro del Cappo

$12.00

Amaro Meletti

$12.00

Amaro Noninno

$16.00

Aperol

$13.00

Bitter Chinato

$13.00

Bitter Nardini

$12.00

Caffo Solara

$12.00

Caffo Vecchia

$12.00

Chambord

$13.00

Dekuyper Triple Sec

$10.00

Felsina Vin Santo

$14.00

Fratello Hazlenut

$12.00

Fruitful Blood Orange

$10.00

Kapriol

$12.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$12.00

Lazzaroni Fernet

$12.00

Licor 43

$13.00

Luxardo Cherry Molacco

$13.00

Marolo Milla

$13.00

Nardini L'Amaro

$12.00

Poli Sweet Vermouth

$12.00

Poli White Vermouth

$12.00

Rieger's Cafe Amaro

$12.00

Rosen Bitter

$12.00

St. Elder Elderflower

$10.00

St. Elder Pamplemousse

$10.00

TF Creme de Banane

$13.00

TF Creme de Cacao Van

$13.00

Tia Maria

$13.00

Trentadue Chocolate Amore

$10.00

Tuaca

$12.00

Alpe Genepy Rx

$12.00

Amaro Averna Rx

$16.00

Amaro del Cansiglio Rx

$14.00

Amaro del Cappo Rx

$14.00

Amaro Meletti Rx

$14.00

Amaro Noninno Rx

$18.00

Aperol Rx

$15.00

Bitter Chinato Rx

$15.00

Bitter Nardini Rx

$14.00

Caffo Solara Rx

$14.00

Caffo Vecchia Rx

$14.00

Chambord Rx

$15.00

Dekuyper Triple Sec Rx

$12.00

Felsina Vin Santo Rx

$16.00

Fratello Hazlenut Rx

$14.00

Fruitful Blood Orange Rx

$12.00

Kapriol Rx

$14.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto Rx

$14.00

Lazzaroni Fernet Rx

$14.00

Licor 43 Rx

$15.00

Luxardo Cherry Molacco Rx

$15.00

Marolo Milla Rx

$15.00

Nardini L'Amaro Rx

$14.00

Poli Sweet Vermouth Rx

$14.00

Poli White Vermouth Rx

$14.00

Rieger's Cafe Amaro Rx

$14.00

Rosen Bitter Rx

$14.00

St. Elder Elderflower Rx

$12.00

St. Elder Pamplemousse Rx

$12.00

TF Creme de Banane Rx

$15.00

TF Creme de Cacao Van Rx

$15.00

Tia Maria Rx

$15.00

Trentadue Chocolate Amore Rx

$12.00

Tuaca Rx

$14.00

BEER

Draft

Flipside (Rotating) Draft

$6.00

Marz Rotating Draft

$6.00

Menabrea Ambrata Draft

$7.00

Menabrea Bionda Draft

$7.00

Miller Highlife Draft

$5.00

Soundgrowler (Rotating) Draft

$6.00

Bottle

High Life Pony

$5.00

Coors Lite

$6.00

Miller Lite BTL

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Stella 0.0

$6.00

3 Floyds Gumballhead

$8.00

Marz (Rotating) BTL

$8.00

Soundgrowler (Rotating)

$8.00

Champagne Bucket

$20.00

Peroni

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Three Floyd's Zombie Ice

$8.00

WINE

Sparkling BTG

GL Pasqua Brut

$12.00

GL Bisol Rose Brut

$14.00

GL Follador XZERO

$16.00

BT Pasqua Brut

$46.00

BT Bisol Rose Brut

$52.00

BT Follador XZERO

$60.00

White BTG

GL Chiarlo Moscato

$16.00

GL Casal Garcia Rose

$12.00

GL Joao Vinho Verde

$12.00

GL Pasqua Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GL Cascina Arneis

$14.00

GL Dipinti Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

GL Villa San Zeno Soave

$12.00

GL Bread & Butter Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Nozzole Le Bruniche Chardonnay

$16.00

BT Chiarlo Moscato

$60.00

BT Casal Garcia Rose

$46.00

BT Joao Vinho Verde

$46.00

BT Pasqua Pinot Grigio

$46.00

BT Cascina Arneis

$52.00

BT Dipinti Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

BT Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

BT Villa San Zeno Soave

$46.00

BT Bread & Butter Chardonnay

$46.00

BT Nozzole Le Bruniche Chardonnay

$60.00

Red BTG

GL Denny Bini Lambrusco

$14.00

GL Mauro Molino Barbera

$14.00

GL Wagner Pinot Noir

$16.00

GL Saracco Pinot Nero

$16.00

GL Fantini Sangiovese

$12.00

GL Chiarlo Nebbiolo

$14.00

GL Matchbook Pillars

$14.00

GL Pasqua LUI Cabernet Sauv

$16.00Out of stock

GL Quilt Cabernet Sauv

$18.00

BT Denny Bini Lambrusco

$52.00

BT Mauro Molino Barbera

$52.00

BT Wagner Pinot Noir

$60.00

BT Saracco Pinot Nero

$60.00

BT Fantini Sangiovese

$46.00

BT Chiarlo Nebbiolo

$52.00

BT Matchbook Pillars

$52.00

BT Pasqua LUI Cabernet Sauv

$60.00

BT Quilt Cabernet Sauv

$68.00

Sparkling BTB

BT Goldeneye

$90.00

BT Moet & Chandon Imperial

$150.00

BT Veuve Clicquot Yellow

$175.00

White BTB

BT Chateau Paradis Rose

$46.00

BT Stoplman Vineyards Love You Bunches Orange

$76.00

BT Sfera Bianco

$56.00

BT Nicosia Lenza di Munti Etna Bianco

$58.00

BT Elena Walch Gewurtztraminer

$54.00

BT Pala i Fiori Vermentino

$50.00

BT San Salvatore Falanghina

$60.00

BT Garofoli Verdicchio

$56.00

BT Cade Sauvignon Blanc

$74.00

BT Milbrandt Chardonnay

$56.00

BT Presqu'ile Chardonnay

$70.00

BT Pride Mountain Chardonnay

$148.00

Red BTB

BT Serena Cascina Pian d'Or

$46.00

BT Sfera Rosso

$56.00

BT Famiglia Pasqua Passimento Rosso

$50.00

BT Olianas Cannonau

$50.00

BT GD Vajra Dolcetto

$54.00

BT Tua Rita Notri

$64.00

BT Roco Gravel Road Pinot Noir

$76.00

BT Famiglia Pasqua Valpolicella Ripasso

$154.00

BT Grattamacco

$82.00

BT Emmolo Merlot

$76.00

BT Baroli Barolo

$154.00

BT Sansonia Evaluna

$60.00

BT Alexander Valley Vineyards Cyrus

$92.00

BT Tolaini Legit

$96.00

BT Hess Iron Corral Cabernet Sauvignon

$156.00

BT Stag's Leap Reserve Edition Cabernet Sauvignon

$220.00

BT Sassicaia

$315.00

KIDS

Kid Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kid Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

Kid Rigatoni Butter

$10.00

Kid Chicken Breast

$10.00

Kid Fish

$10.00

Kid Gelato

Kid Sorbetto

DESSERT

Limoncello Tiramisu

$14.00

Sundae At Vinny's

$14.00

Sicilian Ice Cream Sandwich

$14.00

Cannoli Cake

$20.00

Affogato

$10.00

Gelato

$8.00

Sorbetto

$8.00

1 Scoop Gelato

$4.00

1 Scoop Sorebetto

$4.00