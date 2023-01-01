- Home
Vinny's Clam Bar
No reviews yet
18201 Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
N/A BEVERAGE
Soft Drinks
Coffee
Juice
MENU
Classic Vinny's
Shucked & Raw
Pasta
Fish
Specialty
Sides
SPIRITS
Cocktails
Vodka
Grey Goose
$14.00
Hangar 1 Budapest Citron
$10.00
Ketel One Cuc & Mint
$14.00
Three Olives Citrus
$10.00
Three Olives Espresso
$10.00
Three Olives Rose
$10.00
Three Olives Vanilla
$10.00
Tito's Handmade
$12.00
Volcanica
$12.00
Wheatley
$11.00
Grey Goose Rx
$16.00
Hangar 1 Budapest Citron Rx
$12.00
Ketel One Cuc & Mint Rx
$16.00
Three Olives Espresso Rx
$12.00
Three Olives Rose Rx
$12.00
Three Olives Vanilla Rx
$12.00
Tito's Handmade Rx
$14.00
Volcanica Rx
$14.00
Wheatley Rx
$13.00
Grey Goose Up
$18.00
Hangar 1 Budapest Citron Up
$14.00
Ketel One Cuc & Mint Up
$18.00
Three Olives Espresso Up
$14.00
Three Olives Rose Up
$14.00
Three Olives Vanilla Up
$14.00
Tito's Handmade Up
$16.00
Volcanica Up
$16.00
Wheatley Up
$15.00
Gin
Rum
Diamond Reserve Dark
$10.00
Diamond Reserve White
$11.00
El Dorado 8yr Aged
$11.00
Kraken Spiced
$12.00
Diamond Reserve Dark Rx
$12.00
Diamond Reserve White Rx
$13.00
El Dorado 8yr Aged Rx
$13.00
Kraken Spiced Rx
$14.00
Diamond Reserve White Up
$15.00
Diamond Reserve Dark Up
$14.00
El Dorado 8yr Aged Up
$15.00
Kraken Spiced Up
$16.00
Tequila
400 Conejos
$12.00
Centenario Reposado
$11.00
Don Julio 1942
$40.00
Don Julio Anejo
$16.00
Don Julio Blanco
$15.00
Don Julio Reposado
$15.00
Jose Cuervo Traditional
$10.00
400 Conejos Rx
$14.00
Centenario Reposado Rx
$13.00
Don Julio 1942 Rx
$50.00
Don Julio Anejo Rx
$18.00
Don Julio Blanco Rx
$17.00
Don Julio Reposado Rx
$17.00
Jose Cuervo Traditional Rx
$12.00
400 Conejos Up
$16.00
Centenario Reposado Up
$15.00
Don Julio 1942 Up
$100.00
Don Julio Anejo Up
$20.00
Don Julio Blanco Up
$19.00
Don Julio Reposado Up
$19.00
Jose Cuervo Traditional Up
$14.00
Whiskey
Basil Hayden 2x2
$15.00
Jack Daniels
$13.00
Proper 12
$12.00
Rieger's KC
$12.00
Rittenhouse
$10.00
Sazerac
$12.00
Basil Hayden 2x2 Rx
$17.00
Jack Daniels Rx
$15.00
Proper 12 Rx
$14.00
Rieger's KC Rx
$14.00
Rittenhouse Rx
$12.00
Sazerac Rx
$14.00
Basil Hayden 2x2 Up
$19.00
Jack Daniels Up
$17.00
Proper 12 Up
$16.00
Rieger's KC Up
$16.00
Rittenhouse Up
$14.00
Sazerac Up
$16.00
Angel's Envy
$14.00
Blanton's
$25.00
Buffalo Trace
$13.00
Eagle Rare
$25.00
EH Taylor
$25.00
Evan Williams Bonded
$13.00
Jim Beam
$12.00
Maker's Mark
$14.00
Penelope 4 Grain
$10.00
Penelope Barrel Strength
$16.00
Weller
$25.00
Angel's Envy Rx
$16.00
Buffalo Trace Rx
$15.00
Evan Williams Bonded Rx
$15.00
Jim Beam Rx
$14.00
Maker's Mark Rx
$16.00
Penelope 4 Grain Rx
$12.00
Penelope Barrel Strength Rx
$18.00
Angel's Envy Up
$18.00
Buffalo Trace Up
$17.00
Evan Williams Bonded Up
$17.00
Jim Beam Up
$16.00
Maker's Mark Up
$18.00
Penelope 4 Grain Up
$14.00
Penelope Barrel Strength Up
$20.00
Glenmorangie 15 Cadboll
$16.00
JW Black
$14.00
JW Blue
$40.00
JW Red
$12.00
Lagavulin 16
$18.00
Glenmorangie 15 Cadboll Rx
$18.00
JW Black Rx
$16.00
JW Blue Rx
$50.00
JW Red Rx
$14.00
Lagavulin 16 Rx
$20.00
Glenmorangie 15 Cadboll Up
$20.00
JW Black Up
$18.00
JW Blue Up
$60.00
JW Red Up
$16.00
Lagavulin 16 Up
$24.00
Brandy
Cordials
Alpe Genepy
$10.00
Amaro Averna
$14.00
Amaro del Cansiglio
$12.00
Amaro del Cappo
$12.00
Amaro Meletti
$12.00
Amaro Noninno
$16.00
Aperol
$13.00
Bitter Chinato
$13.00
Bitter Nardini
$12.00
Caffo Solara
$12.00
Caffo Vecchia
$12.00
Chambord
$13.00
Dekuyper Triple Sec
$10.00
Felsina Vin Santo
$14.00
Fratello Hazlenut
$12.00
Fruitful Blood Orange
$10.00
Kapriol
$12.00
Lazzaroni Amaretto
$12.00
Lazzaroni Fernet
$12.00
Licor 43
$13.00
Luxardo Cherry Molacco
$13.00
Marolo Milla
$13.00
Nardini L'Amaro
$12.00
Poli Sweet Vermouth
$12.00
Poli White Vermouth
$12.00
Rieger's Cafe Amaro
$12.00
Rosen Bitter
$12.00
St. Elder Elderflower
$10.00
St. Elder Pamplemousse
$10.00
TF Creme de Banane
$13.00
TF Creme de Cacao Van
$13.00
Tia Maria
$13.00
Trentadue Chocolate Amore
$10.00
Tuaca
$12.00
Alpe Genepy Rx
$12.00
Amaro Averna Rx
$16.00
Amaro del Cansiglio Rx
$14.00
Amaro del Cappo Rx
$14.00
Amaro Meletti Rx
$14.00
Amaro Noninno Rx
$18.00
Aperol Rx
$15.00
Bitter Chinato Rx
$15.00
Bitter Nardini Rx
$14.00
Caffo Solara Rx
$14.00
Caffo Vecchia Rx
$14.00
Chambord Rx
$15.00
Dekuyper Triple Sec Rx
$12.00
Felsina Vin Santo Rx
$16.00
Fratello Hazlenut Rx
$14.00
Fruitful Blood Orange Rx
$12.00
Kapriol Rx
$14.00
Lazzaroni Amaretto Rx
$14.00
Lazzaroni Fernet Rx
$14.00
Licor 43 Rx
$15.00
Luxardo Cherry Molacco Rx
$15.00
Marolo Milla Rx
$15.00
Nardini L'Amaro Rx
$14.00
Poli Sweet Vermouth Rx
$14.00
Poli White Vermouth Rx
$14.00
Rieger's Cafe Amaro Rx
$14.00
Rosen Bitter Rx
$14.00
St. Elder Elderflower Rx
$12.00
St. Elder Pamplemousse Rx
$12.00
TF Creme de Banane Rx
$15.00
TF Creme de Cacao Van Rx
$15.00
Tia Maria Rx
$15.00
Trentadue Chocolate Amore Rx
$12.00
Tuaca Rx
$14.00
BEER
Draft
Bottle
WINE
Sparkling BTG
White BTG
GL Chiarlo Moscato
$16.00
GL Casal Garcia Rose
$12.00
GL Joao Vinho Verde
$12.00
GL Pasqua Pinot Grigio
$12.00
GL Cascina Arneis
$14.00
GL Dipinti Sauvignon Blanc
$12.00
GL Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc
$16.00
GL Villa San Zeno Soave
$12.00
GL Bread & Butter Chardonnay
$12.00
GL Nozzole Le Bruniche Chardonnay
$16.00
BT Chiarlo Moscato
$60.00
BT Casal Garcia Rose
$46.00
BT Joao Vinho Verde
$46.00
BT Pasqua Pinot Grigio
$46.00
BT Cascina Arneis
$52.00
BT Dipinti Sauvignon Blanc
$46.00
BT Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc
$60.00
BT Villa San Zeno Soave
$46.00
BT Bread & Butter Chardonnay
$46.00
BT Nozzole Le Bruniche Chardonnay
$60.00
Red BTG
GL Denny Bini Lambrusco
$14.00
GL Mauro Molino Barbera
$14.00
GL Wagner Pinot Noir
$16.00
GL Saracco Pinot Nero
$16.00
GL Fantini Sangiovese
$12.00
GL Chiarlo Nebbiolo
$14.00
GL Matchbook Pillars
$14.00
GL Pasqua LUI Cabernet Sauv
$16.00Out of stock
GL Quilt Cabernet Sauv
$18.00
BT Denny Bini Lambrusco
$52.00
BT Mauro Molino Barbera
$52.00
BT Wagner Pinot Noir
$60.00
BT Saracco Pinot Nero
$60.00
BT Fantini Sangiovese
$46.00
BT Chiarlo Nebbiolo
$52.00
BT Matchbook Pillars
$52.00
BT Pasqua LUI Cabernet Sauv
$60.00
BT Quilt Cabernet Sauv
$68.00
White BTB
BT Chateau Paradis Rose
$46.00
BT Stoplman Vineyards Love You Bunches Orange
$76.00
BT Sfera Bianco
$56.00
BT Nicosia Lenza di Munti Etna Bianco
$58.00
BT Elena Walch Gewurtztraminer
$54.00
BT Pala i Fiori Vermentino
$50.00
BT San Salvatore Falanghina
$60.00
BT Garofoli Verdicchio
$56.00
BT Cade Sauvignon Blanc
$74.00
BT Milbrandt Chardonnay
$56.00
BT Presqu'ile Chardonnay
$70.00
BT Pride Mountain Chardonnay
$148.00
Red BTB
BT Serena Cascina Pian d'Or
$46.00
BT Sfera Rosso
$56.00
BT Famiglia Pasqua Passimento Rosso
$50.00
BT Olianas Cannonau
$50.00
BT GD Vajra Dolcetto
$54.00
BT Tua Rita Notri
$64.00
BT Roco Gravel Road Pinot Noir
$76.00
BT Famiglia Pasqua Valpolicella Ripasso
$154.00
BT Grattamacco
$82.00
BT Emmolo Merlot
$76.00
BT Baroli Barolo
$154.00
BT Sansonia Evaluna
$60.00
BT Alexander Valley Vineyards Cyrus
$92.00
BT Tolaini Legit
$96.00
BT Hess Iron Corral Cabernet Sauvignon
$156.00
BT Stag's Leap Reserve Edition Cabernet Sauvignon
$220.00
BT Sassicaia
$315.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
18201 Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477
Gallery
