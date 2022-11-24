Restaurant header imageView gallery

WAHOOS EATERY

2 Whites Rd

Wilmington, VT 05363

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Chicken Wrap

Wahoo Fryer

1/2lb Sweet Potato

$5.25Out of stock

Hand Cut Fry Large

$5.25Out of stock

Hand Cut, par cooked and finished to order- so simple stands the test of time.

Hand Cut Fry Small

$4.25Out of stock

Hand Cut, par cooked and finished to order- so simple stands the test of time.

Seasoned Fry Small

$4.00Out of stock

A lightly seasoned Fry

Seasoned Fry Large

$4.99Out of stock

A lightly seasoned Fry

Onion Ring

$5.25Out of stock

Beer-Battered Onion Ring only the best!

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$7.95Out of stock

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00Out of stock

Conch Fritters

$11.50Out of stock

Buffalo Fries

$9.25Out of stock

Wahoo Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$2.99

Kraut Dog

$3.99

W/ Kraut

Cheese Dog

$3.75

Melted Cheese

Bacon Cheese Dog

$4.75

(Bacon & cheese)

Pineapple Bacon Dog

$5.25Out of stock

(Grilled golden pineapple, bacon, & cheddar)

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.50Out of stock

Chili Dog

$4.25Out of stock

Wahoo Chicken

Chicken Marinade Sandwich

$9.25

(It’s a secret, served w/ lettuce & tomato)

Chicken with Cheese

$9.75

(Chicken, cheese, lettuce & tomato)

Cajun Chicken

$9.75

(Cooked w/ Cajun spice, bacon, cheese, lettuce & tomato)

Mushroom Chicken

$9.75Out of stock

(Mushroom, Swiss, lettuce & tomato)

Chicken Club

$10.50

(Bacon, cheese, lettuce & tomato)

Pineapple Bacon Chicken

$10.50Out of stock

(Grilled golden pineapple, bacon, cheddar, lettuce & tomato)

BBQ Chicken

$9.75Out of stock

Wahoo Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

GRILLED CHEESE Served on Cracked Wheat

Grilled Cheese Tomato

$6.25Out of stock

Grilled Cheese with tomato Served on Cracked Wheat

Grilled Cheese Bacon

$7.25

GRILLED CHEESE W/ BACON Served on Cracked Wheat

Grilled Cheese Bacon and Tomato

$7.50Out of stock

GRILLED CHEESE W/ BACON & TOMATO Served on Cracked Wheat

BLT

$7.75Out of stock

Toasted Cracked Wheat Bread, Lettuce, Tomaoto, Mayonaise

Pulled Pork

$9.25Out of stock

Pork Tenderloin

$10.50Out of stock

6 oz Pork Medallions, marinated in a VT Cider Glaze with a Wahoo Aioli Sauce all served on a tasty toasted roll- Wow, is this awesome or what?

Korean BBQ tacos

$9.00

bbq pork, mango salsa, Asian slaw and aioli

Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.50Out of stock

Wahoo Wraps

Buffalo Wrap

$9.75Out of stock

(Tender grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese. Marinated in our special buffalo sauce)

Chicken Wrap

$9.75

(Marinated-tender grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, & cheese, served warm)

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.75Out of stock

Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Tomato, lettuce, Ranch,BBQ Sauce-WOW!)

Portabella Wrap

$9.50

Portabella & Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Veggie Wrap

$6.95Out of stock

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$9.75Out of stock

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$10.25Out of stock

Wahoo Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Grilled Cheese, white or wheat

Kids Hot Dog

$7.25

Hot Dog & Sides

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.25Out of stock

ZooHoo's Sliders

$9.25Out of stock

(2 Mini Burgers Served on Whole Wheat Bun.)

Wahoo Sides

Side American

$1.00

Side Blue

$1.50Out of stock

Side Cheddar

$1.00Out of stock

Side Swiss

$1.00

SIDE OF AIOLI

$1.00

SIDE OF BACON

$2.50

SIDE OF JALAPENO

$1.00

SIDE OF MUSHROOMS

$1.00

SIDE OF ONIONS

$1.00

SIDE OF PEPPERS

$1.00

SIDE OF PORTABELLA

$2.00

Side Lettuce

$0.25

Side Tomato

$0.25Out of stock

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.35

Water

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$2.95

16 oz Soft Serve Shake*

$4.95

22 oz Soft Serve Shake*

$5.50

22 oz Blueberry*

$6.25Out of stock

Rootbeer Float*

$5.75

Mai Chai

$5.75Out of stock

Poppin Blueberry Iced Tea

$2.95Out of stock

Kids Drink

$1.50

Burgers

Burger

$9.25

Cheeseburger

$9.75

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.75

Cajun Burger

$10.25

Garlic Burger

$10.25

Mexican Burger

$10.50

Mushroom Burger

$10.25Out of stock

Bacon Bleu Burger

$11.50Out of stock

Pineapple Bacon Burger

$11.50Out of stock

Western Burger

$11.50Out of stock

Garden Burger

$8.50

SOM Burger

$11.50Out of stock

BBQ Burger

$10.50Out of stock

Bacon Bleu Aioli Burger

$11.50Out of stock

Salmon Burger

$11.50Out of stock

Rice Bowls

Chicken Rice Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Steak Rice Bowl

$10.50Out of stock

Korean Rice Bowl

$10.25Out of stock

Veggie Rice Bowl

$8.50Out of stock

Side Of Sauce

Aioli Side

$0.75

Creama Side

$0.75Out of stock

Chipolte Side

$0.75Out of stock

Buffalo Side

$0.50Out of stock

Horseradish Mayo

$0.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

20th Anniversary Year- Roadside Eatery featuring fresh, hand-patted burgers, fresh produce, wraps, hand-cut FF all served with a smile. Expansive outdoor seating, touch free ordering, clean space, good clean fun!

Location

2 Whites Rd, Wilmington, VT 05363

