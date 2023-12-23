Restaurant info

"Indulge in the rich flavors of the South at What the Sugarbear and every bite of our mouthwatering soulful food, from tender fried chicken to savory collard greens, fried ribs and oxtails. Join us for a truly soulful experience that will leave your taste buds dancing with delight. Serving authentic, scratch made soul food in a hip, energetic atmosphere. All of our food is fresh and made with the best! Come and enjoy the best soul food in town!"