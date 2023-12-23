What The Sugarbear 1526 Woodridge Dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
"Indulge in the rich flavors of the South at What the Sugarbear and every bite of our mouthwatering soulful food, from tender fried chicken to savory collard greens, fried ribs and oxtails. Join us for a truly soulful experience that will leave your taste buds dancing with delight. Serving authentic, scratch made soul food in a hip, energetic atmosphere. All of our food is fresh and made with the best! Come and enjoy the best soul food in town!"
Location
1526 Woodridge Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Chuck's Backyard - 409 Snow Hill Road
No Reviews
409 Snow Hill Road Salisbury, MD 21804
View restaurant
Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House - EVO
4.3 • 778
201 E Vine St Salisbury, MD 21801
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salisbury
Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House - EVO
4.3 • 778
201 E Vine St Salisbury, MD 21801
View restaurant