Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Whole and Grounded Cafe
No reviews yet
5 Delaware St.
Woodbury, NJ 08096
Popular Items
Breakfast
1/2 Dozen bagels
$8.00
Avocado Toast
$6.50
Bacon Egg & Cheese
$6.45
Bagel
$1.50
Choose your bagel, spread, and if you'd like your bagel toasted
Bakers Dozen
$16.00
Breakfast Platter
$7.00
Egg & Cheese
$5.25
Hasbrown
$2.00
Lox Spread Bagel
$6.00
Pork Roll Egg & Cheese
$6.45
Sausage Egg & Cheese
$6.45
Skinny Breakfast Sandwich
$4.00
One Egg and Fresh Spinach on an English Muffin
Steak Egg & Cheese
$7.00
The Big ED
$10.00
2 Eggs , double Meat, Double Cheese on your choice of bagel
Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese
$6.45
Ham Egg And Cheese
$6.45
Egg Cheese Plant Based
$7.45
Vegan Sammie
$8.50
Side Of Sausage
$3.00
Side Of Bacon
$3.50
Side Pork Roll
$3.50
Breakfast Sandwich Tray
$70.00
Assorted Bagel Tray
$25.00
Jersey Style
$8.00
Fruit Salsa
$6.99Out of stock
Sweet Potato Pancakes
$9.50
Paninis
Quesadilla
Salads
Caesar Salad
$7.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, optional Grilled Chicken
Cobb Salad Special
$10.00Out of stock
Grounded Salad
$7.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Hardboiled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons
Spinach Salad
$7.00
Hardboiled Egg, Red Onion, Bacon Over spinach
Sweet and Salty
$7.00
banana chips, dried cherries, walnuts, pecans, parmesan cheese, over mixed greens optional grilled chicken
Strawberry Summer Salad
$7.50Out of stock
1\2pan Casear
$35.00Out of stock
1\2 Pan Grounded Salad
$40.00Out of stock
Fall Salad Special
$9.00
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad on Brioche Roll
$7.00Out of stock
Tuna Salad on Brioche Roll
$7.00
Roasted Turkey on Brioche Roll
$8.00
Ham & Swiss on Brioche Roll
$7.00
Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast
$6.00
BLT Club
$7.50
Tuna Melt
$8.00
Pizza Bagel
$7.00
Assorted Sandwich Tray
$75.00
California WAG burger
$13.00Out of stock
Classic WAG burger
$9.00Out of stock
BBQ WAG burger
$11.00Out of stock
Buffalo Burger
$11.00Out of stock
Hot Honey Garlic Chicken Sammie
$9.00Out of stock
BBQ chicken Sammie
$9.00Out of stock
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Special
$12.50
Soups
Sweets
Blueberry Scone
$4.00Out of stock
Maple Apple Scone
$4.00
Maple Pumpkin Scone
$4.00
Maple Apple Blondie
$5.00Out of stock
Espressso Brownies
$3.00Out of stock
Cookie Brownie
$3.00Out of stock
Caramel Cookie Blondie
$4.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Butter Chocolate Chip Bread
$4.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Blondies
$4.00
Pecan Apple Cider Cake
$4.00Out of stock
Skinny Elvis Blondie(vegan/gf)
$4.00Out of stock
Hippie Bar (Vegan\gf)
$5.00
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00Out of stock
Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00Out of stock
Brookside Cookie
$2.00Out of stock
Peanut Butter Choccy Chunks Cookie
$2.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Shaped Cookie
$1.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Chai Snickerdoodle
$2.00Out of stock
Vegan Banana Bread
$2.50Out of stock
Muffin
$3.00
Cheese Danish
$3.00
Pumpkin Spice Cake Pop 2\$3
$3.50
Pumpkin Spice Cake Pop
$2.50
Large Sweets Tray
$65.00
Poptart
$5.00Out of stock
Hazelnut Beignet
$1.50Out of stock
Mixed Berry Beignet
$1.50Out of stock
Beignet 2\2$
$2.00Out of stock
Beignets 4\3$
$3.00Out of stock
Peach Cobbler Bar
$4.00Out of stock
Blueberry Coffee Cake
$5.00Out of stock
GF Rice Crispy
$4.00Out of stock
Blueberry Lemon Bliss
$2.00Out of stock
Elderberry Lavender Cookies
$2.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll Muffin
$4.00Out of stock
Bread Pudding
$5.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Donuts
$2.00Out of stock
Apple Cider Donuts
$2.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Rolls
$3.00Out of stock
Apple Turnover
$2.50Out of stock
Choccy Chip Cookie
$1.50Out of stock
To Go Case
8 oz Chicken Salad
$7.50Out of stock
8oz Flavored Cream Cheeses
$4.25
8oz Plain Cream Cheese
$3.25
Berry Yogurt Parfait
$5.50Out of stock
Fresh Fruit Cup
$4.50Out of stock
Hummus To Go
$4.50
Smoked Salmon Salad
$4.50Out of stock
Egg Salad
$4.50Out of stock
Tuna Salad
$4.50Out of stock
Chicken Salad
$4.50Out of stock
Overnight Oats Blackbird Local
$8.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Pecan Granola Parfait
$5.00
Wraps
Coffee
Americano
$2.50+
Cafe Au Lait
$2.75+
Cappuccino
$3.50
Cold Brew
$2.75+
Drip Coffee
$2.00+
Espresso
$2.00+
Hot chocolate
$2.50+
Latte
$3.25+
Red Eye
$3.00+
Skinny Legend *triple Shot Nonfat SF Caramel*
$5.75
Dark Forest Latte
$6.00Out of stock
Tiramisu Cold Coam
$6.50Out of stock
Blueberry Pie Latte
$5.25Out of stock
Toasted Smores Latte
$5.25
Honey Vanilla Latte
$5.25
Coffee Flight
$16.95
Cold Brew Gelato Shake
$5.50
Calico Latte
$5.75
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$5.50
Pumpkin Spice Coldbrew Shake
$6.00
Maple Spice Shaken Espresso
$5.75
Gingerbread Latte
$5.50
Peppermint Bark Latte
$5.50
Eggnog Latte
$5.50
Salted Caramel Latte
$5.50
Tea
Blood Orange Hibiscus
$2.75+
Chai Latte
$2.99+
China Jade Green
$2.50+
English Breakfast Tea
$2.50+
Ginger Lemon
$2.50+
Matcha Latte
$2.99+
Mint Matcha Latte
$3.50
Organic Earl Gray
$2.50+
Lemon Chamomile
$2.50+
Jasmine pearls
$2.75+
Tropical Sunrise
$6.00Out of stock
Cup O Milk 16oz
$1.50
Blood Orange CBD
$4.00
Balance CBD
$4.00
Ancient Sage CBD
$4.00
Purification CBD
$4.00
Queen Of Earl CBD
$4.00
Green Tea With Coconut And Pineapple CBD
$4.00Out of stock
*420* Special Iced Tea
$4.00Out of stock
Lavender Matcha CBD Latte
$5.00
Strawberry Matcha
$5.00
Pumpkin Chai Latte
$4.50
Bottled & Canned Beverages
Tropicana Juices
$3.00
Bai Fruit Juices
$3.00Out of stock
Bottled Water
$1.50
Canned Soda
$1.00
Choccy Milk
$2.00
Cranberry Juice
$2.00Out of stock
Juice Box
$1.00
Kombucha
$5.00
La Croix
$1.00Out of stock
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pure Leaf Iced Tea
$3.00
San Pelligrino
$2.00
Suja
$4.00Out of stock
Strawberry Milk
$2.00Out of stock
Liquid Death
$2.00
Fresh squeezed Lemonade
LOT 323
Americano
$3.00Out of stock
Cappuccino
$4.00Out of stock
Chai Latte
$5.00Out of stock
Cold Brew
$5.00Out of stock
Cookie
$2.00Out of stock
Drip Coffee
$2.00Out of stock
Iced Black Tea
$4.00Out of stock
Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus
$4.00Out of stock
Latte
$4.00Out of stock
Red Eye
$4.00Out of stock
Soda
$1.00
Water
$1.00
WAG Shirt
$25.00
sticker
$1.00
CBD Snaps
$4.00
Tote bags
$12.00
High Hemp Tea
$4.00
Peach Cobbler Bars
$4.00
Loose Leaf Tea
Swag
Snacks
Cliff Bar
$2.37
Nuts
$2.00
Fig Bars
$1.50
Biscotti
$1.00
Tates Cookies
$2.49
Pistachios
$1.75
Gf Cookie\ Brownie
$3.00Out of stock
Gf Cookie Pack
$8.00Out of stock
Yes Bar Gf
$2.85
Kind Bar
$1.75
Strawberry Donuts
$2.50
Pretzel Crisps
$2.25
Baked Chips
$2.25
Sahale Nuts
$3.75
Super Cookie
$4.00
Rip Van Wafers
$3.00
Blue Diamond Almonds
$1.35
Miss Vickies Chips
$2.50
Dorito Mix Chips
$2.25
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
$4.50
Whole bean coffee
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5 Delaware St., Woodbury, NJ 08096
Gallery
