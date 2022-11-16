Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Whole and Grounded Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

5 Delaware St.

Woodbury, NJ 08096

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese
Pork Roll Egg & Cheese
Latte

Breakfast

1/2 Dozen bagels

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$6.50

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.45

Bagel

$1.50

Choose your bagel, spread, and if you'd like your bagel toasted

Bakers Dozen

$16.00

Breakfast Platter

$7.00

Egg & Cheese

$5.25

Hasbrown

$2.00

Lox Spread Bagel

$6.00

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese

$6.45

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.45

Skinny Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

One Egg and Fresh Spinach on an English Muffin

Steak Egg & Cheese

$7.00

The Big ED

$10.00

2 Eggs , double Meat, Double Cheese on your choice of bagel

Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.45

Ham Egg And Cheese

$6.45

Egg Cheese Plant Based

$7.45

Vegan Sammie

$8.50

Side Of Sausage

$3.00

Side Of Bacon

$3.50

Side Pork Roll

$3.50

Breakfast Sandwich Tray

$70.00

Assorted Bagel Tray

$25.00

Jersey Style

$8.00

Fruit Salsa

$6.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$9.50

Paninis

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$9.00

Cheesesteak Panini

$9.00

Chicken Parm Panini

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Panini

$9.00

Ham & Swiss Panini

$9.00

Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken and Cheese

$8.00

Cheese

$6.50

Grilled Chicken and Cheese

$8.00

Steak and Cheese

$9.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, optional Grilled Chicken

Cobb Salad Special

$10.00Out of stock

Grounded Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Hardboiled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons

Spinach Salad

$7.00

Hardboiled Egg, Red Onion, Bacon Over spinach

Sweet and Salty

$7.00

banana chips, dried cherries, walnuts, pecans, parmesan cheese, over mixed greens optional grilled chicken

Strawberry Summer Salad

$7.50Out of stock

1\2pan Casear

$35.00Out of stock

1\2 Pan Grounded Salad

$40.00Out of stock

Fall Salad Special

$9.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad on Brioche Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Tuna Salad on Brioche Roll

$7.00

Roasted Turkey on Brioche Roll

$8.00

Ham & Swiss on Brioche Roll

$7.00

Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast

$6.00

BLT Club

$7.50

Tuna Melt

$8.00

Pizza Bagel

$7.00

Assorted Sandwich Tray

$75.00

California WAG burger

$13.00Out of stock

Classic WAG burger

$9.00Out of stock

BBQ WAG burger

$11.00Out of stock

Buffalo Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Hot Honey Garlic Chicken Sammie

$9.00Out of stock

BBQ chicken Sammie

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Special

$12.50

Soups

Chili

$5.45Out of stock

Chilli Vegan

$5.45

Add Cheese& Sour Cream

$1.50Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$5.50Out of stock

Veggie Minestrone

$5.50Out of stock

Tomato Bisque

$5.45

Sweets

Blueberry Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Maple Apple Scone

$4.00

Maple Pumpkin Scone

$4.00

Maple Apple Blondie

$5.00Out of stock

Espressso Brownies

$3.00Out of stock

Cookie Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Caramel Cookie Blondie

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Butter Chocolate Chip Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Blondies

$4.00

Pecan Apple Cider Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Skinny Elvis Blondie(vegan/gf)

$4.00Out of stock

Hippie Bar (Vegan\gf)

$5.00

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Brookside Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Choccy Chunks Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Shaped Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Chai Snickerdoodle

$2.00Out of stock

Vegan Banana Bread

$2.50Out of stock

Muffin

$3.00

Cheese Danish

$3.00

Pumpkin Spice Cake Pop 2\$3

$3.50

Pumpkin Spice Cake Pop

$2.50

Large Sweets Tray

$65.00

Poptart

$5.00Out of stock

Hazelnut Beignet

$1.50Out of stock

Mixed Berry Beignet

$1.50Out of stock

Beignet 2\2$

$2.00Out of stock

Beignets 4\3$

$3.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Coffee Cake

$5.00Out of stock

GF Rice Crispy

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Bliss

$2.00Out of stock

Elderberry Lavender Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Donuts

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Cider Donuts

$2.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$2.50Out of stock

Choccy Chip Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

To Go Case

8 oz Chicken Salad

$7.50Out of stock

8oz Flavored Cream Cheeses

$4.25

8oz Plain Cream Cheese

$3.25

Berry Yogurt Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.50Out of stock

Hummus To Go

$4.50

Smoked Salmon Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Egg Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Tuna Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Overnight Oats Blackbird Local

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pecan Granola Parfait

$5.00

Wraps

Avocado Chicken

$9.50

Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Tomato and Lime Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Cordon Blu Wrap

$9.00

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Assorted Wrap Tray

$80.00

*420 Special* Bald Boy Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Coffee

Americano

$2.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+

Cappuccino

$3.50

Cold Brew

$2.75+

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Espresso

$2.00+

Hot chocolate

$2.50+

Latte

$3.25+

Red Eye

$3.00+

Skinny Legend *triple Shot Nonfat SF Caramel*

$5.75

Dark Forest Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Tiramisu Cold Coam

$6.50Out of stock

Blueberry Pie Latte

$5.25Out of stock

Toasted Smores Latte

$5.25

Honey Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Coffee Flight

$16.95

Cold Brew Gelato Shake

$5.50

Calico Latte

$5.75

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Coldbrew Shake

$6.00

Maple Spice Shaken Espresso

$5.75

Gingerbread Latte

$5.50

Peppermint Bark Latte

$5.50

Eggnog Latte

$5.50

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.50

Tea

Blood Orange Hibiscus

$2.75+

Chai Latte

$2.99+

China Jade Green

$2.50+

English Breakfast Tea

$2.50+

Ginger Lemon

$2.50+

Matcha Latte

$2.99+

Mint Matcha Latte

$3.50

Organic Earl Gray

$2.50+

Lemon Chamomile

$2.50+

Jasmine pearls

$2.75+

Tropical Sunrise

$6.00Out of stock

Cup O Milk 16oz

$1.50

Blood Orange CBD

$4.00

Balance CBD

$4.00

Ancient Sage CBD

$4.00

Purification CBD

$4.00

Queen Of Earl CBD

$4.00

Green Tea With Coconut And Pineapple CBD

$4.00Out of stock

*420* Special Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Lavender Matcha CBD Latte

$5.00

Strawberry Matcha

$5.00

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.50

Bottled & Canned Beverages

Tropicana Juices

$3.00

Bai Fruit Juices

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50

Canned Soda

$1.00

Choccy Milk

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Juice Box

$1.00

Kombucha

$5.00

La Croix

$1.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$2.00

Suja

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Liquid Death

$2.00

Fresh squeezed Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

$4.00

Flavored Lemonade

$4.75

Elderberry Lemonade

$6.00

Flower Power Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Colin's Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Candy Blast Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Sparkling Strawberry Limeade

$5.50Out of stock

LOT 323

Americano

$3.00Out of stock

Cappuccino

$4.00Out of stock

Chai Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Drip Coffee

$2.00Out of stock

Iced Black Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus

$4.00Out of stock

Latte

$4.00Out of stock

Red Eye

$4.00Out of stock

Soda

$1.00

Water

$1.00

WAG Shirt

$25.00

sticker

$1.00

CBD Snaps

$4.00

Tote bags

$12.00

High Hemp Tea

$4.00

Peach Cobbler Bars

$4.00

Cbd

Cbd Snaps

$4.00

10 Pack CBD Snap

$29.95

Gluten Free

2 Pack Biscotti

$1.95Out of stock

Italian Cookie Assortment

$5.50Out of stock

Loose Leaf Tea

English Breakfast Assam

$10.00

Lemon Chamomile

$11.00

Blood Orange Hibiscus

$14.00

Earl Grey

$10.00

China Green Jade

$12.00

Ginger Lemon

$16.00

Rooibos Decorated

$16.50

Iron Goddess

$18.00

Swag

Tie Dye Mask

$1.00

Chapstick

$3.99

Honey Stick Multipack

$2.99

Tshirt Medium

$25.00

Tote Bags

$12.00

WAG tote Bags

$12.00

Art Tote Bag

$20.00

Learn Tarot Event 11\17

$20.00

Snacks

Cliff Bar

$2.37

Nuts

$2.00

Fig Bars

$1.50

Biscotti

$1.00

Tates Cookies

$2.49

Pistachios

$1.75

Gf Cookie\ Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Gf Cookie Pack

$8.00Out of stock

Yes Bar Gf

$2.85

Kind Bar

$1.75

Strawberry Donuts

$2.50

Pretzel Crisps

$2.25

Baked Chips

$2.25

Sahale Nuts

$3.75

Super Cookie

$4.00

Rip Van Wafers

$3.00

Blue Diamond Almonds

$1.35

Miss Vickies Chips

$2.50

Dorito Mix Chips

$2.25

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

$4.50

Whole bean coffee

Sasquatch

$15.95

DawnChaser

$15.95

Candy Bar

$15.95

Nightcap

$15.95

Burundi Mageyo

$16.95

Mexico Chiapas

$15.95

Hexproof

$15.95

2 12oz bags for $30

$30.00

At Home Brew System

Coffee Bean Hand Grinder

$38.50

Chemex 8 cup Classic

$46.70

Chemex bonded filters

$16.00

Hario V60 paper filters

$8.00

Hario V60 ceramic dripper

$30.00

Hario V60 glass server

$26.50

Yama glass and rose gold Dripper

$42.00

Yama Glass Dripper Set

$68.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5 Delaware St., Woodbury, NJ 08096

Directions

Gallery
Whole and Grounded Cafe image
Whole and Grounded Cafe image
Whole and Grounded Cafe image

Map
