Wolfie's Delicatessen & Wolfie Cohen's Rascal House NEW 1420 Boulevard of the Arts
1420 Boulevard of the Arts
Sarasota, FL 34236
Beverage
Fountain
Juices
Coffee, Tea, & Milk
Bar Drinks
- BT Michelob Ultra$5.00
- BT Modelo$6.00
- BT Stella$7.00
- BT Stella Liberte NA$6.00
- CN Bold City Duke's$6.00
- Big Top Hazy Skywire IPA$7.00
- Greenbench Postcard Pilsner$7.00
- Mango Cart fruited wheat$5.00
- Sun King Pachanga Mex Lager$7.00
- NUTRL$5.50
- Mimosa$12.00
Mionetto prosecco and orange juice
- Bellini$12.00
Mionetto prosecco and peach puree
- Bloody Mary$12.00
Titos Vodka, bloody mary mix, skewer of olives and lemon, sprig of thyme
- Bloody Maria$12.00
House Tequila, bloody mary mix, skewer of olives and lemon, sprig of thyme
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
Mionetto prosecco and Aperol topped with club soda
- Espresso Martini$14.00
2 oz titos vodka 1 oz espresso 0.5 oz kahlua 0.5 oz simple hard shake & strain into coupe garnish w/ 3 espresso beans
- Fleurs de Prairie RSE$10.00+
- Mionetto PRO$13.00+
- Bottomless mimosa$25.00
- The King and I$12.00
2 oz Empress gin 0.75 lemon juice 0.5 oz rosemary simple 3 dashes aquafaba dry shake for 20 seconds add ice shake again, strain into coupe garnish with rosemary sprig
- Some Like It Hot$12.00
2 oz Casamigos Blanco 0.5 oz triple sec 1 oz cuc/jal agave 0.5 lime juice shake & strain over ice tajin rimmed rocks glass garnish with 2 jalepeno rounds
- Whiskey on Wall$12.00
2 oz Jack Daniels 0.5 oz lemon juice 0.5 oz thyme simple shake and strain over big cube rocks glass garnish with lemon wheel & thyme sprig
- Eastside Story$13.00
2 oz Hendricks gin 0.5 oz St. Germaine 1 oz lime juice 0.5 oz simple *muddle cuc, lime, & simple shake & double strain into coupe garnish with cucumber & mint
- Block & Fall$12.00
1.5 oz Slivovitz Plum Brandy 1 tsp plum bitters 3 dashes angostura bitters 0.5 oz lime juice muddle lime, mint, & simple shake & strain into coupe garnish with plum wedge
- Lady Liberty$15.00
2 oz. Casimigos Mezcal 1 oz lime juice 0.5 oz agave syrup muddled basil 3 dashes aquafaba dry shake for 2 sec. add ice and shake again strain into coupe stencil art
- A Walk in Central Park$15.00
2 oz Empress gin 0.5 oz vanilla syrup 0.5 oz pineapple juice 1 oz coconut milk 0.5 oz. hibiscus syrup hard shake and strain into coupe. Garnish with orchid
- Smoke Show$15.00
2 oz. Casamigos mezcal 0.5 oz lime juice 0.75 oz hibiscus syrup shake & strain over ice rocks glass garnish with dehydrated lime
- Studio 1954$14.00
2 oz Bacardi rum 1 oz Chinola 0.5 oz orgeat syrup 1 oz pineapple shake & serve in collins glass garnish w/2 pineapple fronds and orchid
- The Grand Cosmo$13.00
2 oz Belvedere Vodka 1 oz Gran Marnier 0.5 cranberry juice 0.5 lime juice shake and serve into coupe garnish with lime wheel
- Negroni$15.00
1 oz Beefeater gin 1 oz Campari 1 oz Antica vermouth stir in mixing glass strain over large cube rocks glass garnish w/orange peel
- Old Fashioned Broadway$16.00
2 oz. Woodford Bourbon 0.5 oz DEM syrup 2 dashes angostura bitters 2 dashes orange bitters stir in mixing glass strain over large cube rocks glass garnish w/orange peel
- Dirty Rascal$12.00
3 oz. titos 0.5 oz olive brine 3 olives hard shake & serve in coupe garnish w/3 blue cheese olives
- Wolf of Manhattan$16.00
2 oz. Basil Hayden Bourbon 0.5 oz Aperol 0.5 oz Cherry Heering 0.5 oz Amaro Nonino 3 dashes orange bitters shake & serve into coupe garnish w/orange peel & luxardo
- The Color Purple$12.00
- Mint Saigon$12.00
2 oz. Angels Envy 0.75 oz. simple 8 mint springs 3 dashes ango bitters muddle simple & mint strain over crushed ice copper cup garnish w/mint sprig
- Boulevardier of The Arts$15.00
- Margarita$13.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Long Island$13.00
- Moscow Mule$13.00
- French 75$15.00
- Paloma$11.00
- Red Sangria$9.00
- White Sangria$9.00
- Hanukkah lights$15.00
- Oh dreidel$15.00
- Hanukkah-Lada$15.00
- Holiday Sangria$14.00
- White Christmas$15.00
- Titos$12.00
- Belvedere$12.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Titos DBL$17.00
- Belvedere DBL$27.00
- Grey Goose DBL$23.00
- Beefeater Gin$9.00
- Bombay Sapphire Gin$11.00
- Tanqueray Gin$12.00
- Gin Lane 1751 Pink$8.00
- Aviation Gin$9.00
- Hendricks Gin$13.00
- Empress Gin$14.00
- Beefeater DBL$17.00
- Bombay Sapphire DBL$21.00
- Tanqueray DBL$23.00
- Gin Lane 1751 Pink DBL$15.00
- Aviation DBL$17.00
- Hendricks DBL$25.00
- Empress DBL$27.00
- Jameson$15.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Highwest Rye Double Rye$12.00
- Jeffereon DBL BRL Rye$31.00
- Rabbit Hole Derringer$31.00
- Heavens Door Double Barrel$19.00
- Jameson DBL$15.00
- Jack Daniels DBL$21.00
- Highwest Rye Double Rye DBL$23.00
- Jeffereon DBL BRL Rye DBL$61.00
- Rabbit Hole Derringer DBL$61.00
- Heavens Door Double Barrel DBL$37.00
- Makers Mark$14.00
- Basil Hayden Bourbon$18.00
- Jim Beam$9.00
- Elijah Craig$13.00
- Woodford$15.00
- Makers Mark DBL$27.00
- Basil Hayden Bourbon DBL$35.00
- Jim Beam DBL$17.00
- Elijah Craig DBL$25.00
- Woodford DBL$29.00
- Baccardi$8.00
- Sailor Jerry$8.00
- Siesta Key Coconut$10.00
- Appleton Rum$9.00
- Real McCoy 12 yr$24.00
- Real McCoy 14 yr$28.00
- Bacardi DBL$15.00
- Sailor Jerry DBL$15.00
- Siesta Key Coconut Rm DBL$19.00
- Appleton DBL$17.00
- Real McCoy 12 yr DBL$47.00
- Real McCoy 14 yr DBL$55.00
- Corazon$8.00
- Casamigos Blanco Tequila$19.00
- Casamigos Reposado Tequila$20.00
- Casmigos Anjeo Tequila$22.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$20.00
- Del Maguey Mezcal$16.00
- Don Julio Blanco$22.00
- Don Julio 1942$37.00
- Corazon DBL$15.00
- Casamigos Blanco DBL$37.00
- Casamigos Reposado DBL$39.00
- Casmigos Anjeo DBL$43.00
- Casamigos Mezcal DBL$39.00
- Del Maguey Mezcal DBL$31.00
- Don Julio Blanco DBL$43.00
- Don Julio 1942 DBL$73.00
- Dewars White Label$11.00
- Johnny Walker Black$18.00
- Chivas Regal$17.00
- Glenlivet 12yr$21.00
- MaCallan 12 yr$31.00
- Dewars White Label DBL$21.00
- Johnny Walker Black DBL$35.00
- Chivas Regal DBL$33.00
- Glenlivet 12yr DBL$41.00
- MacCallan 12 yr DBL$61.00
- Slivovitz Plum Brandy$14.00
- Hennesy$20.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$23.00
- Christian Bros$8.00
- Slivovitz Plum Brandy DBL$27.00
- Hennesy DBL$39.00
- Remy Martin VSOP DBL$45.00
- Christian Bros DBL