NA Bevs

Water

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Soda

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Kids Drink

Kid Milk

$1.00

OJ

$1.99

Tomato Juice

$1.99

Cranberry juice

$1.99

Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.49

Hot Cocoa

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Appetizers

Sampler Basket

$8.99

Fried Pickles Basket

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms Basket

$6.99

Fried Okra Basket

$6.99

Fried Jalepenos Basket

$6.99

Potato Chip Basket

$3.99

Onion Ring Basket

$6.99

Potato Skins

$7.99

The Big Dog

$24.99

The Puppy

$10.99

Chips & Salsa

$6.46

Chips & Queso

$8.46

Chips & Chili Queso

$8.46

Tripple Dipper

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Sliders

$7.99

Soft Pretzels

$7.99

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Cheesy Tots

$6.99

Chili Cheese Tots

$6.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.99

Calamari

$10.99

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$12.99

1/2 lb Whole Garlic Mushrooms

$4.99

1 lb Whole Garlic Mushrooms

$8.99

SW Egg-Rolls

$6.99

Boudin Balls

$8.99Out of stock

1/2 Order - Cheese Nachos

$6.99

1/2 Order - Chicken Nachos

$6.99

1/2 Order - Beef Nachos

$7.99

Full Order - Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Full Order - Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Full Order - Beef Nachos

$10.99

Full Order - Mixed Nachos

$10.99

1/2 Order - Cheese Quesadillas

$4.99

1/2 Order - Chicken Quesadillas

$6.99

1/2 Order - Beef Quesadillas

$7.99

Full Order - Cheese Quesadillas

$7.99

Full Order - Chicken Quesadillas

$9.99

Full Order - Beef Quesadillas

$10.99

Full Order - Mixed Quesadillas

$10.99

Soups & Salads

Small House Salad

$3.99

Large House Salad

$6.99

Small Caesar Salad

$3.99

Large Caesar Salad

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Salmon Salad

$14.99

Wedge Salad

$9.99

Bunless Beef Burger Salad

$10.99

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Cup

$5.99

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Bowl

$7.49

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$6.99

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$8.99

Chili Cup

$4.49

Chili Bowl

$6.49

Frito Pie

$6.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Wolfburger

$9.49

Bacon CheeseBurger

$10.99

Breakfast Burger

$10.99

Bleu Cheese Burger

$10.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Chili Burger

$10.99

West Texas Redneck Burger

$12.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

BLT Sandwich

$7.99

Club Sandwich

$9.49

Monte Christo

$9.99

French Dip

$8.99

Reuben Sandwich

$9.49

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$9.99

Fish Poboy

$11.99

Shrimp Poboy

$11.99

Oyster Poboy

$11.99

Club Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Hot Dog

$7.99

Chili Dog

$8.99

Wings

5 Bone-In

$8.99

10 Bone-In

$15.99

20 Bone-In

$24.99

50 Bone-In

$72.49

Drums/Wings Upchg

$1.00

8 Boneless

$9.99

12 Boneless

$11.49

20 Boneless

$18.49

Side of Lil Red

$0.50

Side of Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

Side of Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Side of Korean BBQ

$0.50

Side of Dateless Dog

$0.50

Side of Spicy Dog

$0.50

Side of Teryaki

$0.50

Side of Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Side of Barking Pepper

$0.50

Side of Mango Habenero

$0.50

Side of Huff

$0.50

Side of Puff

$0.50

Side of Blowdown

$0.50

Side of Howling

$0.50

Side of Crazy Jon

$0.50

Side of Insanity

$1.50

Entrees

Salmon Plate

$14.99

Catfish Plate

$13.99

Buffalo Shrimp

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Seafood Platter

$17.99

Fish n' Chips

$9.99

Snow Crab

$36.49

Ribeye Steak

$20.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.49

Pork Chops

$11.99

Chop Steak

$11.99

Chicken Tenders

$11.49

CFC Dinner

$13.49

CFS Dinner

$13.49

Big Gordo Burrito

$9.99

Tacos

$9.99

Fajitas for 1

$11.99

Sides

Green Beans

$2.49

Mash Potato

$2.49

Side Mac N Cheese

$2.49

Small Rice

$2.49

Mixed Veggies

$2.49

French Fry Basket

$3.25

Curly Fry Basket

$3.75

Garlic Curly Fry Basket

$3.75

Sweet Potato French Fry Basket

$3.49

Tator Tot Basket

$3.99

Side of French Fries

$2.25

Side of Curly Fries

$2.75

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49

Side of Tatertots

$2.99

Side of Potato Chips

$2.99

Side of Fried Okra

$2.99

Baked Potato

$6.99

Beef Potato

$8.99

Coleslaw

$1.49

Side of Hush Puppies

$2.49

Carrots

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

Pot Salad

$2.49

Add Garlic Bread

$1.99

Side of Corn on the Cobb

$1.49

Side of Red Potatoes

$1.49

Refried Beans

$1.49

Add-Ons

Add Cheese

$0.50

Small Ranch

$0.75

Small Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Large Ranch

$0.99

Large Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Ranch Bowl

$1.99

Bleu Cheese Bowl

$1.99

Small Queso

$0.75

Bowl of Queso

$3.49

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.15

Side of Chili

$0.75

Bacon

$0.99

Pickled Jalepenos

$0.75

Fresh Jalepenos

$0.99

Side of Guacamole

$0.99

Side of Spice

$0.15

Bowl of Spice

$1.99

Melted Butter

$0.50

Melted Butter Bowl

$1.99

Garlic Butter Bowl

$3.99

4 Extra Potato

$1.99

4 Extra Corn

$1.99

8 Extra Potato

$3.99

8 Extra Corn

$3.99

Add Sausage

$6.99

Add 1 Crab Cluster

$14.99

Add 2 Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Add 3 Peel & Eat Shrimp

$6.99

Add Chicken Breast

$9.99

1 Egg

$1.50

1 Tortilla

$0.50

1 Bun

$1.00

Kids

Kid's Burger

$5.99

Kid's Pizza

$5.99

Kids's Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Kid's Corn Dog

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.99

Desserts

Ice Cream

$1.99

Plain Cheesecake

$4.25

Fried Cheesecake

$6.99

Chocolate Volcano

$6.49

Fried Snickers

$6.49

Circus Cookies

$1.25