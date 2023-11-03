Zara's Mediterranean Kitchen 415 Rayford Rd,Ste 300
415 Rayford Rd,Ste 300
Spring, TX 77386
OUR MENU
APPETIZER
- Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)$5.75
Baked Greek savory pastry of sauteed spinach, feta cheese and Mediterranean herbs. Served with Tzatziki sauce.
- Hallume Fried Cheese$11.95
Slices of fresh goat and sheep cheese sauteed in olive oil and herbs, garnished with cucumbers, tomatoes, and finely chopped parsley, served with warm pita bread.
- Loaded Greek Fries$8.95
Crispy seasoned fries topped with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, oregano, black pepper, cheese and finely chopped parsley and our 'Zaru Paru' sauce.
- Crispy Gyro Fries$11.95
A delicious combination of our famous Loaded Greek Fries and thinly sliced, crispy gyros, drizzled with our signature 'Zaru Paru' sauce.
- Zara's Shawarma Fries$11.95
Choice of thinly sliced chicken or beef shawarma tossed with our Loaded Greek Fries, topped with our signature 'Zaru Paru' sauce
- Fried Cauliflower$11.95
Tender bits of cauliflower florets seasoned with homemade batter, fried to perfection and drizzled with our famous 'Zaru Paru' sauce.
- Mohammarah Dip
Tasty blend of roasted red bell pepper, red chili sauce, walnuts, fresh garlic and chefs spices, garnished with olives, parsley, and olive oil. Served with warm pita bread.
- Baba Ganoush
Fire-roasted eggplant blended with garlic, sesame seed paste, and Mediterranean spices. Served with warm pita bread.
- Grecian Dip (Tzatziki)
Creamy blend of homemade Greek yoghurt and spices with mint cucumber, and olive oil. Served with warm pita bread.
- Crispy Falafels$11.95
Crispy vegetarian patties crafted from chickpeas, fava beans, herbs and spices. Served with Tzatziki sauce and warm pita bread
- Fried Kibbeh
Handcrafted croquette made with cracked wheat stuffed with seasoned ground beef, roasted almonds and house spices. Served with Tzatziki sauce.
- Maa! Maa! Cheese$10.95
Fresh goat cheese garnish with toasted walnuts crumbles, olives, dry mint, parsley and olive oil. Served with warm pita bread.
- Stuffed Grape Leaves
Six(6 pcs) hand-crafted stuffed grape leaves with rice, parsley, onions, lemon juice and olive oil.
- Zara's Sambosa
Flaky golden brown shell stuffed with beef, vegetables, or minced chicken. Served with Tzatziki sauce.
- Labneh
Tangy and creamy Mediterranean yoghurt drizzled with silky olive oil and earthy Za'atar spice. Served with warm pita bread
- Vegetarian Mazza$17.95
SIGNATURE HUMMUS
- Traditional Hummus
Creamy blend of garbanzo beans, garlic, lemon juice and sesame seed paste topped with olives, paprika, parsley and olive oil.
- Mediterranean Hummus
Traditional hummus topped with feta cheese, Roma and sun-dried tomatoes, olives, parsley, paprika and olive oil
- Red Bell Pepper Hummus
Traditional hummus infused with roasted red bell peppers topped with walnuts , parsley, sauteed red bell peppers and olive oil.
- Basil Pesto Hummus
Traditional hummus infused with our signature basil pesto mix garnished with feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, roasted walnuts, parsley and olive oil.
- Smoky Chipotle Hummus
Traditional hummus infused with chipotle peppers topped with feta cheese, paprika, parsley and olive oil making the hummus creamy, smoky, slightly sweet and so addicting!
- Creamy Spicy Hummus
Traditional Hummus infused with our homemade chili pepper hot sauce topped with roasted walnuts, feta cheese, paprika and parsley. Then drizzled with olive oil.
- Trio Hummus Sampler$12.95
A perfect treat for hummus lovers! Generous portions of Traditional Hummus, Basil Pesto Hummus and Red Bell Pepper Hummus. Served with warm pita bread. A must try!
Signature Soups
- Lentil Soup$4.95
Anatolian red lentils cooked with roasted onions and Mediterranean spices. Served with homemade crunchy pita chips
- Moroccan Harira Soup$5.95
Healthy, tangy soup made of tomato puree, lentils, chickpeas, vermicelli and authentic herbs garnished with fresh cilantro. Served with homemade crunchy pita chips
FRESH SALADS
- Greek Feta Salad$10.95
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers, artichokes and feta cheese tossed in our signature Greek house dressing.
- Gyro Salad$14.95
Our fresh and healthy Greek Feta Salad topped with generous portion of tender, thinly sliced gyro meat
- Fattoush Salad$11.95
Romaine lettuce, cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives and parsley tossed in our house vinaigrette dressing, garnished with toasted pita bites.
- Tabbouleh Salad$11.95
Chopped parsley, mint, fresh tomatoes, green onions and bulgur wheat, tossed in our special house dressing
- Yogurt Cucumber Salad$10.95
Diced cucumbers, olives, finely chopped dill, Mediterranean herbs and mint with Zara's homemade Greek yogurt, drizzled with olive oil
- Chachu's Salad$12.95
A delightful combination of our refreshing signature Greek Feta Salad, served with homemade stuffed veggie grape leaf
- Falafel Salad$12.95
Enhance nutrition and taste with our popular Greek Feta Salad, garnished with falafel crumbles. It's a winner!
- Zara's Shawarma Salad$14.95
Your choice of thinly sliced chicken or beef shawarma served on a bed of our Greek Feta Salad.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$14.95
Tender and juicy chicken breast meat marinated in Mediterranean herbs then grilled to perfection, served on a bed of our famous Greek Feta Salad.
- Mediterranean Beet Salad$12.95
Cooked beets marinated in our house vinaigrette dressing, tossed in fresh spring mix, arugula, baby spinach, roasted walnuts, cranberries and feta cheese crumbles.
- Zara's Crescent Salad$12.95
Spring mix, romaine lettuce, baby spinach, arugula and sliced apples garnished with walnuts, feta cheese, and cranberries, tossed in our homemade vinaigrette dressing.
SIGNATURE ENTREES
- Shawarma Lover's Platter$18.95
Generous portion of two delicious meat items (Chicken Shawarma, Beef Shawarma or Gyros). Served with your choice of two side items, garlic or Tzatziki sauce and a warm pita bread
- Beef Shawarma Platter$17.95
Thinly sliced top sirloin beef marinated in authentic house spices, slowly roasted on vertical "spit". Served with your choice of two side items, homemade garlic sauce and a warm pita bread
- Gyro Platter$18.95
Tender, lean blend of ground beef and lamb meats seasoned with zesty Greek spices. Served with your choice of two side items , Tzatziki sauce and a warm pita bread
- Chicken Shawarma Platter$16.95
Thinly sliced chicken breast marinated in house spices. Served with your choice of two side items, homemade garlic sauce and a warm pita bread
- Falafel Platter$15.95
Five crispy vegetarian patties crafted from chickpeas, fava beans, herbs and spices. Served with your choice of two side items, Tzatziki sauce and warm pita bread
- Meat Moussaka$17.95
Tri-layered casserole of eggplant , beef, herbs, fresh potatoes, tomatoes, and hearty bechamel sauce pampered with feta cheese. Baked to perfection and served with your choice of two side items and a warm pita bread
- Vegetarian Moussaka$16.95
Broiled eggplant simmered in a sweet herb, roasted tomato sauce, green onion, parsley and fresh garlic. Served with your choice of two side items
- Roasted Lamb Shank$19.95
Fork tenders, oven roasted lamb shank simmered for at least 24 hours in special house spices for maximum flavors. Served with your choice of two side items, Tzatziki sauce and warm pita bread
- Roasted Chicken Mandi$14.95
Loved throughout the Middle East! Chicken leg quarter marinated in exotic Mediterranean herbs and spices baked in an oven until the meat is tender and moist. Served with your choice of two side(s), creamy garlic sauce and warm pita bread
- Emperor's Hummus$15.95
Traditional Hummus topped with your choice of thinly sliced gyros, chicken or beef shawarma, and garnished feta cheese, paprika and olive oil. Served with warm pita bread
- Mediterranean Quesadilla Platter
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of delicious seasoned meat, vegetarian or seafood option, sauteed red and green bell peppers, tomatoes, caramelized onions, chef selected cheese then cut in triangular wedged served with seasoned Basmati rice, traditional hummus and garlic or Tzatziki sauce(s)
- Mediterranean Tacos
Choice of homemade flour or corn tortilla loaded with your choice of vegetarian, meat or seafood option, served with our famous Traditional Hummus dip
- Mediterranean Salmon Platter$19.95
Wild Alaskan salmon fillet (8 oz.) marinated in savory Mediterranean herbs and spices, grilled to perfection and served with Basmati rice and our refreshing house feta salad. Served with warm pita bread.
- Tilapia Anthena Platter$17.95
Wild caught tilapia filet marinated in chef's special herbs, grilled to perfection, topped with homemade lemon butter garlic sauce. Served with fragrant and seasoned Basmati rice and our refreshing house feta salad
WOOD-FIRE GRILLED ENTREES
- Chicken Shish Kabob$16.95
Tender Chunks of Boneless Chicken breast marinated in a special yogurt sauce and herbs. Char-grilled to perfection and served with Basmati rice, house Feta Salad, grilled tomatoes, creamy garlic sauce and warm pita bread
- Beef Shish Kabob$18.95
Tender chunks of juicy top sirloin beef marinated to a flavorful delight, then grilled over a woof fire. Served with our house Feta Salad, Basmati rice, grilled tomatoes, creamy garlic sauce and warm pita bread
- Lamb Shish Kabob$18.95
Finest cut of tender lamb chunks marinated in house spices, grilled to perfection. Served with Basmati rice, house Feta Salad, grilled tomatoes, Tzatziki sauce and warm pita bread
- Shish Kabob Combo$21.95
A skewer of juicy chicken shish kabob and a skewer of beef shish kabob seasoned with chef's special spices and grilled to perfection . Served with Basmati rice , our refreshing house feta salad , grilled tomatoes , creamy garlic sauce and a warm pita bread .
- Zara's Lamb Chops (4pcs)$24.95
Mouthwatering meaty Lamb chops marinated in a special blend of house spices and sizzled in garlic and olive oil , grilled to order. Served with basmati rice , our refreshing House Feta Salad , grilled tomatoes and Tzatziki sauce. Served with warm pita bread.
- Kebabalicious Platter$19.95
A skewer of chicken shish kabob , beef koobideh and kefta kabob served on a bed of seasoned Basmati rice with House Feta Salad , grilled tomatoes , creamy garlic sauce , Tzatziki sauce and a warm Pita bread
- Zara's Mixed Grill Platter$34.95
A Skewer of Chicken Shish Kabob , Beef Koobideh , Kefta Kabob and Chicken and Beef Shawarma. Served with Basmati rice , Feta Salad , Grilled Tomatoes , Creamy Garlic Sauce , Tzatziki sauce and served with warm pita bread. Serves 2+ people
- Ummah Grill Platter$104.95
Generous portions of our mouthwatering meat items , served with a large Greek feta salad seasoned basmati rice traditional hummus , baba ghanoush , homemade garlic sauce , Tzatziki sauce and fresh warm pita bread . It's the perfect family platter. serves more than 5
- Kabob e Sultani$18.95
A skewer of beef koobideh and chicken Shish kabob. Served with Basmati rice , our house Feta Salad , grilled tomatoes , creamy garlic sauce and warm pita bread
- Chicken Kefta Kabob$16.95
2-skewers of grilled ground chicken breast infused with fresh parsley, Mediterranean herbs and onions. Served with Basmati rice, our house Feta Salad, grilled tomatoes, creamy garlic sauce and warm pita bread
- Kefta Kabob$17.95
Two skewers of blended finely ground top sirloin beef and lamb meat, fresh parsley, onions and Mediterranean herbs grilled to perfection. Served with Basmati rice, grilled tomatoes, house Feta Salad, Tzatziki sauce and warm pita bread
- Beef Koobideh$17.95
Two skewers of minced beef seasoned with chef's special spices and herbs, sumac, chili flakes and then char-grilled to perfection. Served with Basmati rice, our refreshing house Feta Salad , warm pita bread and garlic sauce
- Chicken Adana Kabobs$16.95
Two skewers of ground chicken mixed with secret Turkish spices and herbs, sumac, chili flakes, and then char grilled to perfection. Served with our house Feta Salad, warm pita bread and garlic sauce
- Beef Adana Kabobs$17.95
Originated in the city of Adana in Turkey, these ground beef kabobs are packed with flavors from Turkish spices and herbs. Served as two skewers with basmati rice, our Feta salad, creamy garlic sauce and a warm bread
- Chicken Souvlaki Kabob$17.95
Tender and juicy cubes of chicken breast marinated overnight in Greek spices and herb then cooked horizontally on a wood fire grill. Served with Basmati rice , house feta salad , garlic sauce and a warm pita bread
- Beef Souvlaki Kabobs$18.95
Tender and juicy Greek steak Kabobs (souvlaki) , is one of the most popular street foods in Greece that dates back to 200B.C. Served with Basmati rice , house Feta salad , garlic sauce and a warm pita bread
- Lamb Souvlaki Kabobs$19.95
A skewer of juicy lamb meat cut in cubes , marinated in Greek spices and herbs , then cooked horizontally on a grill. Served with Basmati Rice , House Feta Salad , Tzatziki sauce and a warm pita bread
- Souvlaki Kabob combo$21.95
A skewer of chicken Souvlaki and beef Souvlaki Kabobs served with basmati rice house feta salad grilled tomatoes garlic sauce and a warm pita bread.
WRAPS & TORTAS
- Falafel Wrap$10.95
Crispy vegetarian patty crafted from chickpeas, fava beans, herbs and spices, wrapped in pita bread with fresh hummus spread, cabbage, pickled turnip, tomatoes, parsley, and our house dressing.
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap$10.95
Thin slices of juicy chicken breast marinated in authentic spices wrapped in a fresh pita with tomatoes, pickled cucumber, parsley, and a light creamy garlic sauce
- Beef Shawarma Wrap$10.95
Thin slices of seasoned top sirloin beef wrapped in a pita with tomatoes, pickled turnips, hummus spread, seasoned red onions and a light, creamy garlic sauce
- Gyro Wrap$10.50
Juicy tender lean blends of beef and lamb seasoned with zesty Greek spice wrapped in fresh pita with seasoned red onions , tomatoes and parsley . Topped with our homemade tzatziki sauce.
- Chicken Shish Kabob Wrap$10.95
Succulent, boneless pieces of chicken breast char-grilled over woof fire, wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, pickled cucumber, parsley and a light, creamy garlic sauce
- Kefta Kabob Wrap$11.95
Our signature Kefta Kabob skewers wrapped in a pita with hummus spread, lettuce tomatoes, parsley, seasoned red onions and a light, creamy garlic sauce
- Chicken Kefta Kabob Wrap$10.95
Skewers of seasoned ground chicken wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, parsley, hummus spread and a light, creamy garlic sauce
- Beef Koobideh Kabob Wrap$10.95
Finely minced beef skewers seasoned with special spices, wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, parsley, sauteed red onions, hummus spread, and a garlic sauce
- Zara's Hot Chicken Wrap$11.95
Tender crispy and hot fried chicken breast wrapped in a pita with coleslaw , pickled cucumbers topped with our famous and addictive Zaru Paru sauce
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.95
hand battered never frozen juicy all white chicken breast meat wrapped in a pita bread with lettuce tomatoes pickled cucumbers with our signature Zaru Paru sauce
- Mixed Vegetables Wrap$9.95
A delicious melody of sauteed green and red bell peppers red onions squash zucchini mushrooms kalamata olives finely chopped parsley and feta cheese wrapped in a pita with hummus spread then drizzled with a creamy garlic sauce
- Gyro Torta$13.95
juicy tender lean blends of beef and lamb seasoned with zesty Greek spices roasted on a vertical spit. Served on a toasted torta bread with fresh lettuce seasoned tomatoes onions parsley tzatziki sauce with a side of waffle fries
- Chicken Shawarma Torta$12.95
Thin slices of juicy chicken breast marinated in authentic spices and roasted on a vertical spit . Served on a toasted torta bread with lettuce tomatoes pickled cucumbers parsley and topped with a light creamy garlic sauce and served with waffle fries
- Falafel Torta$12.95
Crispy vegetarian patties crafted from chickpeas fava beans herbs and spices served on a toasted torta bread with fresh red cabbage pickled turnip tomatoes and our house dressing served with waffle fries
- Beef Shawarma Torta$13.95
Thin slices of seasoned top sirloin beef cooked on slowly revolving verticle broilers Served on toasted torta bread with lettuce tomatoes pickled turnips hummus spread seasoned red onions garlic sauce with a side of waffle fries
ZARA'S BURGERS
- Grilled Chicken Burger$12.95
Marinated in Mediterranean spices for a flavorful punch and char-grilled over a wood fire. Served with fresh lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickled cucumbers
- Falafun Burger$12.95
Our signature falafel patty with hummus spread, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and Tzatziki sauce
- Zara's 'HOT' Chicken Burger$13.95
Hot, tangy, crispy and juicy all white chicken breast served on a brioche bun with lettuce, coleslaw, and pickled cucumbers drizzled with our addictive 'Zaru Paru' sauce
- Yummy Tummy Burger$12.95
A half-pound juicy homemade beef patty topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers, and red onions and our creamy garlic sauce
- Zara's Crispy Chicken Burger$13.95
Homemade, never frozen flavorful crispy chicken breast meat with lettuce, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and our signature 'Zaru Paru' sauce
- Mango Habanero Burger$13.95
Crispy chicken breast meat served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, coleslaw and our signature mango habanero sauce
- BBQ Chicken Burger$13.95
Crispy Chicken breast meat served on a brioche bun with lettuce tomatoes coleslaw and our signature BBQ sauce .
- Say Cheese Burger$13.95
Slices of goat and sheep cheese sauteed in olive oil and herbs then drizzled with basil pesto sauce topped with fresh lettuce and tomatoes
ZARA'S CHICKEN WINGS
ZARA'S PASTA AND SPAGHETTI
- Mediterranean Salmon Pasta$24.95
Baked wild caught Salmon(8 oz.) marinated in Mediterranean herbs and extra virgin olive oil. Served over penne pasta cooked in our secret Zara's pasta sauce, roma tomatoes, prickly perennial capers, artichokes, green and red bell peppers. Garnished with chopped parsley and feta cheese crumbles.
- Mediterranean Shrimp Pasta$21.95
Shrimp sauteed in Mediterranean herbs and extra virgin olive oil. Served over penne pasta cooked in our secret Zara's pasta sauce , roma tomatoes, prickly perennial capers, artichokes, green and red bell peppers. Garnished with chopped parsley and feta cheese crumbles.
- Shawarma Pesto Pasta$18.95
Choice of Beef Shawarma or Chicken Shawarma served over penne pasta tossed in our signature homemade creamy basil pesto sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, green and red bell peppers, Kalamata olives, then garnished freshly chopped parsley and feta cheese crumbles. It's Delicious!
- Gyro Pesto Pasta$18.95
Gyro meat served over penne pasta tossed in our signature homemade creamy basil pesto sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, Kalamata olives, then garnished with freshly chopped parsley and feta cheese crumbles.
- Shawarma Alfredo Pasta$18.95
Generous portion of Beef or Chicken Shawarma served over fetuccine pasta tossed in our homemade creamy basil pesto sauce then garnished with olive oil, parmesan cheese crumbles and chopped parsley
- Gyro Alfredo pasta$18.95
Generous portions of gyro meat served over fettucine pasta and tossed in oue homemade creamy alfredo sauce then garnished with olive oil , parmesan cheese crumbles and chopped parsley
- Veggie Lovers Spaghetti$16.95
Sauteed black olives mushrooms zucchini caramelized onions baby spinach green and red bell peppers tossed in our homemade tomatoe based marinara sauce drizzled with extra virgin oil . Garnished with parmesan cheese and finely chopped parsley
- Shawarma Spaghetti$18.95
Choice of chicken shawarma or Beef shawarma cooked on a vertical spit then tossed in our homemade marinara sauce and Mediterranean herbs drizzled with extra virgin olive oil garnished with parmesan cheese and finely chopped parsley
- Gyro Spaghetti$18.95
Our famous Gyro meat cooked on a vertical spit then tossed in our homemade marinara sauce and Mediterranean herbs drizzled with extra virgin olive oil garnished with parmesan cheese and finely chopped parsley
- Kabob Meatball Spaghetti$18.95
Choice of Chicken Kefta Lamb Kefta or Beef Koobideh kabob meatball tossed in our homemade marinara sauce and Mediterranean herbs drizzled with extra virgin olive oil then garnished with parmesan and finely chopped parsley
ZARA'S KIDS SPECIAL
- Kid's Platter$10.95
Choice of thinly sliced chicken, beef shawarma or gyro meat served with basmati rice and traditional hummus
- Chicken or Beef Shawarma Pita$10.95
Thin slices of juicy chicken or beef shawarma meat marinated in Mediterranean spices. Served with crispy waffle fries.
- Gyro Pita$10.95
Juicy tender, lean blends of beef and lamb seasoned with zesty Greek spices. Served with crispy waffle fries.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Hand breaded and juicy crispy chicken breast served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and our 'Zaru Paru' sauce. Served with crispy waffle fries.
- Chicken Tenders$8.95
Hand-breaded all white chicken made to order served with crispy waffle fries.
- Chicken Nuggets$7.95
Hand-breaded premium all white meat nuggets. Served with crispy waffle fries.
- Kids Quesadillas$7.95
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with one of your choice of delicious options , then cut in triangular wedges. Served with crispy waffle fries
- Junior Burger$10.95
Homemade beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes and garlic sauce. Served with crispy waffle fries.
- Grilled Chicken Burger$10.95
Grilled Chicken breast patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes and garlic sauce. Served with crispy waffle fries
SIGNATURE DESSERTS
- Baklava(Chocolate, Coconut, Walnut, Pistachio)$3.25
A rich crispy Greek/Middle Eastern pastry consisting of sheets of phyllo layered with chopped nuts , chocolate or coconut. Baked to perfection and brushed with butter, cinnamon, honey and a hint of rose water.
- Tiramisu$7.95
A creamy dessert of espresso-soaked flavored ladyfingers and delicately dipped in coffee, layered in cocoa and mascarpone cheese
- Classic Cheesecake$4.95
A slice of our delicious cinnamon graham cracker crust, filled with our creamy and smooth cream cheese filling and baked to perfection
- Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake$5.75
A slice of our cream cheese base swirled with strawberry preserves. All on a buttery graham cracker crust
- Gelato(Vanilla, Almond, Chocolate, Pistachio, Sorbet)$6.95
A scoop of delicious, frozen dessert made with whole milk
- Zara's Chi Chewy$8.95
Homemade crumbly cookie crust topped with silky cream cheese, raspberry filling and whip cream drizzled with percans. A must try!
- Rice Pudding$6.95
Delightful combination of whole milk sweetened rice and cinnamon sprinkled with nuts served warm.
- Galaktoboureko$7.95
Yummy and delicious Greek desserts made out of semolina custard baked in filo dough
- Chocolate Temptation Cake$5.75
Chocolate cake filled with hazelnut based cream cheese and hazelnut crunch topped with chocolate glaze and sprinkles
ALL NO ITEMS
- No Artichokes
- No Baby Spinach
- No Black Pepper
- No Bulgur Wheat
- No Cabbage
- No Cilantro
- No Cinnamon on Top
- No Cole Slaw
- No Cotija Cheese
- No Cranberries
- No Dry Mint on Top
- No Feta Cheese
- No Feta Cheese (makes it vegan)
- No Fresh Garlic
- No Garlic Sauce
- No Garlic Sauce Inside
- No Green Bell Peppers
- No Green Onions
- No Hummus Inside
- No Hummus/Double Rice
- No Hummus/Waffle Fries$1.50
- No Kalamata Olives
- No Lettuce Inside
- No Marinara Sauce
- No Melted Cheese on fries
- No Olive Oil
- No Onions
- No Oregano
- No Paprika
- No Parsley
- No Perennial Capers
- No Pickled Cucumber
- No Pickled Turnips
- No Pico De Gallo
- No Pistachio on Top
- No Pita / Add Sliced Cucumbers$1.50
- No Pita Bread
- No Pita Chips
- No Red Bell Peppers
- No Roasted Walnuts
- No Salad Dressing
- No Sliced Apples
- No Sliced Mushrooms
- No Sun dried tomatoes
- No Tzatziki Sauce
- No Tzatziki Sauce Inside
- No Whip Cream
- No Za'atar Herb on top
- No Zaru Paru Sauce
- No Zucchini
- Plain (Only Pita & Meat)
- Salad Dressing On The Side
- No Cucumbers
- No Tomatoes
ADD/EXTRA
- Extra Pita Bread$0.95
- Extra Feta Cheese$1.25
- Extra Garlic Sauce$0.95
- Extra Salad Dressing$1.25
- Extra American Cheese$1.00
- Extra Caramalized Onions$1.00
- Extra Grilled Tomatoes$1.25
- Extra Tzatziki Sauce$0.95
- Extra Sliced Cucumbers$1.25
- Extra Zara's Hot Sauce$1.00
- Extra 'Zaru Paru' Sauce$1.00
- Extra Kalamata Olives$1.50
- Extra Ketchup$0.50
- Extra Olive Oil$1.00
- Extra Melted Cheese On Fries$1.50
- Extra Tzatziki On Fries$0.95
- Extra - Beef Shawarma on fries$3.00
- Extra - Chicken Shawarma on Fries$3.00
- Extra Sun Dried Tomatoes$1.00
- Extra Red Bell Pepper$1.00
- Extra Red Onions$0.95
- Extra Artichokes$1.25
- Extra Tomatoes$0.95
- Extra Bulgur Wheat$1.25
- Extra Sliced Apples$1.25
- Extra Roasted Walnuts$1.25
- Extra Beet Roots$3.00
- Extra Pickled Cucumber$0.95
- Extra Lettuce Inside$0.75
- Extra Cabbage$0.95
- Extra Pickled Turnips$0.95
- Extra Coleslaw$1.50
- Extra Mango Habanero Sauce$1.00
- Extra BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Extra Blue Cheese$1.00
- Extra Ranch Sauce$1.00
- Extra Red Bell Peppers$1.00
- Extra Green Bell Peppers$1.00
- Extra Sliced Mushrooms$1.00
- Extra Marinara Sauce$1.00
ADDITIONAL SIDES
- Beef Shawarma Meat$4.25
- Chicken Shawarma Meat$4.25
- Chicken Shish Kabob$5.50
- Chicken, Beef, Gyros Meat$4.95
- Extra - Gyros Meat$4.25
- Greek Feta Salad$3.75
- Grilled Salmon Fillet$5.50
- Sauteed Shrimp$5.50
- Side - Mohammarah Dip$3.00
- Side - Baba Ghanoush$3.00
- Side - Greek Feta Salad$3.00
- Side - Harira Soup$3.50
- Side - Lentil Soup$3.50
- Side - Mixed Vegetables$3.00
- Side - Seasoned Basmati Rice$2.95
- Side - Tabbouleh Salad$3.00
- Side - Tzatziki Dip$3.00
- Sub - Basil Pesto Hummus$3.00
- Sub - Lentil Soup$3.00
- Sub - Mediterranean Hummus$3.00
- Sub - Mohammarah Dip$3.00
- Sub - Red Bell Pepper Hummus$3.00
- Sub - Spicy Hummus$3.00
- Sub - Tabbouleh Salad$3.00
- Sub - Chipotle Hummus$3.00
- Sub - Fattoush Salad$3.00
- Sub - Harira Soup$3.50
- Sub - Mixed Vegetables$3.00
- Sub - Tzatziki Dip$3.00
- Sub - Yogurt Cucumber Salad$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.75
- Waffle Fries$3.25
- Side - Traditional Hummus$3.00
- Side - Mediterranean Hummus$3.00
- Side - Basil Pesto Hummus$3.00
- Side - Red Bell Pepper Hummus$3.00
- Side - Chipotle Hummus$3.00
- Side - Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
- Side - Waffle Fries$3.95
- Side - Spicy Hummus$3.00
BEVERAGES
JUICE BAR
- Pure Mango Juice$6.95
Fresh mango juice. Got to try it!
- For Real Orange Juice$6.95
A freshly squeezed organic orange juice
- Organic Apple Juice$6.95
Freshly made organic apple juice
- Crazy Carrot$7.50
Healthy and sweet blend of carrots, apples and honey
- Heart Beet$7.50
Nutrient-packed fusion of beet root and carrots with a citrus flare
- Cool Cucumber$7.50
Refreshing mix of cucumbers, apples, lemons and ginger
- Fresh Pomegranate Juice$7.50
Freshly-pressed pomegranate juice, loaded with antioxidants and chalk-full of vitamins
- Passion Fruit Juice$7.50
Pressed passion fruit, rich in vitamins, refreshingly sweet and tart
- Beet The Kale$7.50
Cucumber, kale, beetroot and honey
- Refreshing Coconut water$7.50
Refreshing coconut water with fresh chunks of coconut
- Stay Healthy$7.50
Fresh blend of beetroots, apples, celery, cucumbers and honey
- Forever Young$7.50
Organic apples, pineapple, and carrots with a hint of squeezed lemons
- The Greekie$7.50
Brought to you by oranges, apples, beets, celery and carrots
- Honey Delight$7.50
Honeydew melon, cucumber, and fresh coconut water with a hint of mint
- The Sunshine$7.50
Tropical twist of pineapple, mango and honey
- Apple Pucker$7.50
Romaine lettuce , baby spinach , apples , and fresh ginger.
SIGNATURE MOCKTAILS
- Appletini Mocktail$6.95
Apple juice with a fizzy citrus flair. Delicious!
- Bloody Mary Mocktail$6.95
A classic cool and spicy tomato juice based drink
- Blue Lagoon$6.95
Delicious citrus flavor and a dazzling blue hue
- Classic Shirley Temple$6.95
A fizzy pomegranate based drink
- Cranberry Mocktail$6.95
Cranberries, pomegranate and mint with a touch of lemon
- Juicy Julep$6.95
Pineapples, oranges, and lime juice come together in this non-alcoholic version of a favorite mocktail
- Mai Tai Punch$6.95
Tropical combination of orange, pineapple, and lemon juice with a hint of grenadine.
- Mother Mocktail$6.95
Refreshing and fizzy apple, cranberry and orange
- Orange Margarita$6.95
A sweet and tangy citrus burst to quench your thirst
- Orange Moscow Mule$6.95
A combination of oranges and ginger ale
- Peach Margarita$6.95
Refreshing melody of fresh peaches and tangy lime juice
- Sangria$6.95
A sparkly fruit blend of cranberry , grapes , and oranges.
- Sparkling Peach Punch$6.95
A vibrant, refreshing blend of peach, mango and ginger ale
- Strawberry Daiquiri$6.95
A super refreshing strawberry iced drink to sip on a hot summer day
- Strawberry Margarita$6.95
Brighter moments shared with this fresh strawberry drink
- Sunrise Mocktail$6.95
A melody of peaches, oranges, and refreshing pomegranate
- Virgin Cosmopolitan$6.95
Cranberry, orange juice and lime with a splash of sparkling water
- Virgin Mimosa$6.95
A perfect orange & pineapple drink for all seasons
- Zara's Special Mocktail$6.95
A delicious mix of passion fruit, orange, pineapple & pomegranate
FAMOUS VIRGIN MOJITO
- Fresh Mint Mojito$6.95
Lightly sweetened perfect blend of fresh mint and lime juice
- WaterMelon Mint Mojito$6.95
Fresh watermelon mojito mix with mint
- Passion Fruit Mojito$6.95
Fizzy blend of passion fruit with mint
- Mango Mania Mojito$6.95
Classy combination of mangoes and mint in a mojito mix
- Raspberry Mint Mojito$6.95
Refreshing raspberry and mint in a mojito mix. Delight in every sip you take!
- Blackberry Mint Mojito$6.95
Blend of blackberries, mint and our homemade mojito mix
- Strawberry Cucumber Mojito$6.95
Mojito mix blended with fresh strawberries and cucumbers, making you feel like you are sitting on a Mediterranean island
- Strawberry Mint Mojito$6.95
Delicious blend of fresh strawberries, mint and lime juice
- Zara's Special Mojito$6.95
It's our special thirst quencher. Ask for more!
- Orange Mango Mint Mojito$6.95
Mango juice, orange juice, lime and mint make a magical drink!
ZARA'S SIGNATURE SMOOTHIES
- Mango Lassi$6.95
Yogurt, mangoes, and seasoned milk
- Sweet Yogurt Lassi$6.95
A blend of Greek yogurt and seasoned milk
- Salty Yogurt Lassi$6.95
A blend of Greek yogurt and seasoned milk with a pinch of salt
- Chai Smoothie$6.95
Chai, whole milk, masala mix, and honey
- Berry Good$6.95
Blueberries, strawberries, Greek yogurt and bananas
- Tropical Paradise$6.95
Organic kale, banana, pineapple, fresh coconut and honey
- The Aladdin$6.95
Strawberries, passionfruit, apples, and coconut
- Mediterranean Breeze$6.95
Thirst-quenching explosion of strawberry, pineapple, mango, honey, and lemon
- Turkish 'Doogh' Ayran$6.95
A blend of yogurt, milk, mint, salt and lime
- Cuddle On The Beach$6.95
Perfect sweet harmony of pineapple and strawberries
- Triple Flair$6.95
Oranges, pineapple, grapes-Yes! Refreshing and simply enjoyable!
- Pina Colada$6.95
Popular blend of sweet and tangy pineapple and fresh coconut. It's so good that you wont miss the booze.
- The Greenie$6.95
Spinach, banana, pineapple, coconut, and honey.
- Strawberry Sunrise$6.95
Strawberry, banana, Greek yogurt, and honey.
- The Sultan$6.95
Pineapple, coconut, oranges , and bananas.
SIGNATURE MILKSHAKES
- Chocolate Milkshake$6.95
Milk, Hershey's chocolate syrup and ice cream
- Date Night Milkshake$6.95
Organic dates, milk and ice cream
- Merry Strawberry Milkshake$6.95
Strawberries, bananas, milk and ice cream
- The Islander$6.95
Pineapple, coconut, ice cream and milk
- Melon Strawberry Milkshake$6.95
Coffee, ice cream and milk
- The Nutty Gritty$6.95
Almonds, pistachio, ice cream and milk
- Coffee Milkshake$6.95
Coffee, Ice Cream and Milk
REFRESHING LEMONADES
CLASSICS
