Zig's Lakeside Pub and Grill W11146 County Rd G
No reviews yet
W111 46 County Rd G
Beaver Dam, WI 53916
Food
Appetizers
- Extra Sauce$0.25
- 1 Cheese Wrap$2.99
- 2 cheese wraps$4.99
Hand wrapped in wonton skins & deep fried until crispy, served with your choice of marinara or ranch dressing
- 4 cheese wraps$6.99
Hand wrapped in wonton skins & deep fried until crispy, served with your choice of marinara or ranch dressing
- 6 cheese wraps$10.99
Hand wrapped in wonton skins & deep fried until crispy, served with your choice of marinara or ranch dressing
- Appetizer
- Breaded Mushrooms$7.99
- Broccoli Cheddar Bites$6.99
- Cheese Curds$6.99
- Cheesy Garlic Bread 2 pieces$2.99
- Cheesy Garlic Bread- 4 pieces$4.99
- Cheesy Garlic Bread-6 pieces$6.99
- Fried pickles$6.99
- Funnel Fries$6.99
- Jalapeno Poppers$6.99
- Mini Tacos (with salsa & sour cream)$6.99
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Pretzel Bites W Beer Cheese$6.99
- Shoestring Fries - Large$3.99
- Shoestring Fries - Small$1.99
- Sour Cream & Chive Fries - Large$3.99
- Sour Cream & Chive Fries - Small$1.99
- Steak Fries - Large$3.99
- Steak Fries - Small$1.99
- Mini Corndog App$5.99
- Queso Bites$6.99
- deep fried medely$7.99
- just the taste$13.99
- Salmon Crostini$9.99
- Duck Wonton$10.99
- Apple Pie Rolls$9.99
- Pizza Rolls$9.99
- Loaded Potato Wedges$5.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms$8.00
- Fried Green Beans$8.99
- spicy pickle fries$8.99
- pretzel fries$7.99
- pork belly bites w bbq$10.99
Sandwiches
- Hamburger$8.49
All sandwiches include chips & pickle. Add fries to any sandwich $1.25
- Cheeseburger$9.49
- Bacon Cheeseburger$10.49
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.99
- Chicken Sandwich (lettuce, tomato, mayo)$8.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch sandwich$9.99
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$9.99
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$8.99
- Philly Cheese Steak$10.99
- BLT$8.99
- Gyro$10.99
- Grilled Cheese$6.99
- Patty Melt$9.99
- Black N Bleu Burg$11.99
- Chicken bacon ranch wrap$9.99
- chicken wrap mayo lettuce tomato$8.99
- nashville hot wrap$10.99
- Reuben$11.00
- Bratoberfest burger$13.00
- The Heartattack$12.99
- black n blue burger$12.00
- Chicken Biscuit$11.00
Chicken
Kids Menu
- Lil' Hamburger$6.99
All meals include 1 side & kids beverage
- Lil' Cheeseburger$6.99
- Mac & Cheese$6.99
Traditional mac n' cheese for the littles
- Kids cheese pizza$6.99
- Peanut Butter & Jelly$6.99
- Kid Tenders (2 piece)$6.99
2 chicken tenders with choice of sauce
- Kid Grilled Cheese$6.99
- Hot Dog$6.99
Beef hotdog on a toasty bun
- Kids Fish Fry$6.99
- chip/fries$6.99
- Mini Corn Dog$5.99
Pizza
- The "Guppy"
Plain Cheese
- The "Minnow" 1topping
Cheese & one (1) topping
- "Goldfish" 2topping
Cheese & two (2) toppings
- Herring 3 Topping
Cheese & three (3) toppings
- The "Bluegill"
Cheese, Canadian Bacon & Pineapple
- The "Bullhead"
Extra Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion & Green Peppers
- The "Bullhead's Wife"
Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms & Black Olives
- The "Flounder" (Veggie Lovers)
Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, Tomatoes & Green Peppers
- The "Whale" (Meat Lovers)
Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon, Mushrooms & Onions
- The "Piranha" (Everything)
Almost every topping (Pineapple & Jalapeno Peppers upon request)
- maui wowie
- chicken pizza
- 12' Mediteranean Pizza$13.99
- 16" Mediteranean Pizza$20.99
- 12' Mas Fav Pizza$14.99
- 16' Ma's Fav$18.99
- 12' Southwet Chicken & Bacon$13.99
- 16' Southwest Chicken & Bacon$18.99
- 12" Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
- 16" Bacon Cheeseburger$18.99
Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
- Chicken Salad - Grilled or Crispy$9.99
Lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, black olives, onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese and your choice of dressing
- House Salad$5.99
Lettuce, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing
- Side Salad$3.99
- Southwest Chix Salad$13.99
- Chef Salad$8.99
- strawberry fields salad$13.99
- Wedge Salad$12.99
- Cran Almond Chix Salad$12.99
- Greek Chicken Salad$11.99
Soups & Chili
Daily Specials
- Monday: BBQ Pork Sandwich$7.50
- Wednesday: Farm to Table - Chef's Choice$10.99
Wednesday - Farm to Table Chef Choice
- Saturday: Cooks Choice: Steak Sand With FF$12.99
Saturday - Cook's Choice - Check the special board
- Sunday: All you can eat BBQ Ribs w/fries & coleslaw$15.99
All you can eat fall off the bone tender BBQ ribs, choice of parsley buttered potatoes or fries, coleslaw and Italian bread
- Re Order Ribs
- Smoked Pork Nacho$13.99
- Bbq Chicken Flatbread$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$10.99
- Brunch Toastada$11.99
- Brisket Jalapenos$8.99
- WAP SODA$25.00
- WAP BEER$30.00
- Turkey Dinner$14.99
- Single BBQ Ribs$13.99
Friday Fish Fry
- Baked Cod - original or Cajun 3 Pc$10.99
All dinners include coleslaw or cottage cheese, rye bread, tartar sauce & choice of fresh cut steak fries, shoestring fries or mini potato pancakes
- beer battered cod
All dinners include coleslaw or cottage cheese, rye bread, tartar sauce & choice of fresh cut steak fries, shoestring fries or mini potato pancakes
- Beer Battered Perch
All dinners include coleslaw or cottage cheese, rye bread, tartar sauce & choice of fresh cut steak fries, shoestring fries or mini potato pancakes
- Beer Battered Shrimp$12.99+
All dinners include coleslaw or cottage cheese, rye bread, tartar sauce & choice of fresh cut steak fries, shoestring fries or mini potato pancakes
- Beer Battered Walleye$18.99
Jumbo Walleye battered and fried to golden perfection
- Broiled Shrimp 8pc$15.99
8 shrimp broiled in a homemade seasoning blend
- Fish Sandwich$9.99
Includes lettuce & tartar sauce
- Perch Combo: 1 perch, 1 cod, 3 shrimp$17.99
All dinners include coleslaw or cottage cheese, rye bread, tartar sauce & choice of shoestring fries, potato pancakes or baked potato
- Walleye Combo: 1 walleye, 1 cod, 3 shrimp$21.99
- Coconut Shrimp 6pc$13.99
- 1 Piece$3.00
- Blackened shrimp 8pc$15.99
- Fish combo 2 Cod 5 Shrimp$14.99
- Tacos$14.99
- Bang Bang Shrimp$8.99
- Baked Pot$1.99
- Lobster Bisque Cup$4.00
- Lobster Bisque Bowl$5.25
- Chowder Cup$4.00
- Chowder Bowl$5.25
- side potato cake$1.99
Breakfast Kids Menu
Breakfast Menu
- 2 eggs$7.99
- 3 Eggs$8.99
Cooked to order, choice of bacon, sauage or ham, hashbrowns & toast
- Biscuits and Gravy$9.99
Homemade gravy & fluffy biscuits served with 2 eggs cooked to order
- Breakfast Burrito$10.99
Choice of chorizo, ham, bacon or sausage. Filled with scrambled egg cheese blend & choice of veggies w/salsa & sour cream
- Build your own Skillet$12.99
Your choice of 1 meat, 2 veggies and cheese over hashbrowns with 2 eggs cooked your way
- Cheese Omelet$7.99
Cheddar, Amerian or pepperjack with hashbrowns & toast
- Asparagus Ham Omlette$10.99
- Denver Omelet$9.99
Diced ham, cheddar cheese, onion & green pepper with hashbrowns & toast
- Eggs Benny$12.99
- French Toast$8.99
Texas toast dipped in a batter of egg, vanilla & cinnamon grilled to golden perfection with bacon or sausage
- Gyro Omelet$11.99
Gyro meat & Feta cheese served with tzatziki sauce, pita bread & hashbrowns
- Half Order Bis & Gravy$5.99
- Ham Scrambler$10.99
- Hotcakes$8.99
3 buttermilk pancakes with your choice of bacon or sausage
- Meat Omelet$10.99
Choice of cheese & bacon, ham or sausage with hashbrowns & toast
- Breakfast Sandwich (no hb)$5.99
- Panini$10.99
Served with eggs, your choice of ham or bacon and cheese on grilled sourdough with hashbrowns
- Veggie Omelette$8.99
- mozz, pesto, tomato omelette$10.99
- chili omelete$10.99
- Pumpkin cakes$11.99
- steak and eggs$15.99
- polish and eggs$11.99
Breakfast Ala Carte
- 1 Egg$1.25
- 1 Slice French Toast$2.75
- 1 Slice of Ham$2.50
- 1 Slice Toast$1.50
- 2 Eggs$2.50
- Side order 2 Hot Cakes$4.00
- 2 Slice French Toast$5.00
- 2 Slices of Toast$2.00
- 3 Eggs$3.75
- 3 Pieces of Bacon$3.50
- 3 Sausage Links$3.50
- Choppers Meal$5.00
- Hashbrowns$3.00
- Home Fries$2.00
- Side Of Sausage Gravy$1.50
- Side Order 1 Pancake$2.75
- 3 sausage patties$3.50
- Side Hollendaise Sauce$1.50
taco tuesday
Thursday
BAR
LIQUOR
- Absolut - Single$4.00
- Absolut Citron - Single$4.00
- Absolute Rasp$4.00
- Deep Eddys- Single$4.50
- Grey Goose - Single$5.00
- Ketel One - Single$5.00
- Lime Vodka$3.00
- Pink Whitney$4.00
- Smirnoff pink lemonade - Single$4.00
- Titos - Single$4.50
- UV Blue - Single$3.50
- UV Red - Single$3.50
- Well Vodka - Single$3.00
- Pickle vodka$3.00
- Elit vodka$5.50
- Prairie cucumber vodka$4.00
- Absolut - DBL$6.25
- Absolut Citron - DBL$6.25
- Absolute Raspberry$6.25
- Deep Eddys$6.25
- Grey Goose - DBL$7.00
- Ketel One - DBL$7.00
- Lime Vodka$5.50
- New Amsterdam$6.00
- Smirnoff pink lemonade - DBL$6.00
- Titos - DBL$6.25
- UV Blue - DBL$5.75
- UV Red - DBL$5.75
- Well Vodka - DBL$5.50
- X Rated$6.00
- Rush Creek Vodka$6.50
- Elit vodka dbl$7.50
- Prairie cucumber vodka$6.50
- Well Gin - Single$3.00
- Tanqueray - Single$4.00
- Hendricks - Single$4.50
- Bombay sapphire$5.00
- Prairie Gin$4.00
- Well Gin - DBL$5.50
- Tanqueray - DBL$6.00
- Hendricks - DBL$6.50
- bombay sapphire dbl$7.00
- Prairie gin dbl$7.00
- Bacardi - Single$4.00
- Bacardi Dragonfruit - Single$4.00
- Bacardi Limon - Single$4.00
- Captain Morgan - Single$4.25
- Malibu - Single$4.00
- Malibu Mango - Single$4.00
- Well Rum - Single$3.00
- Rum Haven$4.50
- Cruzan$4.00
- Ron Zapaca$4.50
- castillo rum single$4.50
- Bacardi - DBL$6.00
- Bacardi Dragonfruit - DBL$6.00
- Bacardi Limon - DBL$6.00
- Captain Morgan - DBL$6.25
- Malibu - DBL$6.00
- Malibu Mango - DBL$6.00
- Well Rum - DBL$5.50
- Rum Haven Dbl$6.00
- Cruzan$6.00
- Ron Zapaca$7.00
- castillo rum dbl$6.50
- Well Tequila - Single$3.00
- Jose Gold - Single$4.50
- Patron Silver - Single$5.00
- Milagro$5.00
- Hornitos$5.00
- butterfly cannon tequila$5.00
- Superbird Tequila$4.50
- 21 Seeds Tequila$4.50
- casadoreas$4.50
- Jose$6.00
- Patron$7.00
- Herradura$7.00
- Well Tequilla$5.50
- Milagro$7.00
- 21 Seeds$6.50
- Superbird Tequila Dbl$6.50
- Cazadores Tequila Dvbl$6.50
- Canadian Club - Single$3.50
- Crown Apple - Single$4.25
- Crown Royal - Single$4.25
- Gentleman jack - Single$4.50
- Jack Daniels - Single$4.00
- Jack Fire - Single$4.00
- Jack Honey - Single$4.00
- Jameson - Single$4.00
- Jesse James - Single$4.00
- Jim Beam - Single$4.00
- Jim Beam Red Stag - Single$4.00
- Kessler single$4.00
- Makers Mark - Single$5.00
- Mt Royal - Single$4.00
- Mt Royal Rye - Single$4.00
- Ole Smoky mango hab - Single$4.00
- Ole Smoky PB - Single$4.00
- Ole Smoky Salty Caramel - Single$4.00
- Seagrams 7 - Single$4.00
- Skrewball - Single$4.00
- Southern Comfort - Single$4.00
- Tullamore Dew - Single$4.00
- VO - Single$4.00
- Well Whiskey - Single$3.00
- Woodford Reserve - Single$4.00
- Proper 12$4.50
- pendleton$5.00
- Rush Creek$4.50
- Whistle Pig$5.00
- Sweet Tea Whiskey$4.00
- Shankys whip$4.00
- Canadian Club - DBL$6.00
- Crown Apple - DBL$6.25
- Crown Royal - DBL$6.25
- Gentleman jack - DBL$6.00
- Jack Daniels - DBL$6.00
- Jack Fire - DBL$6.00
- Jack Honey - DBL$6.00
- Jameson - DBL$6.00
- Jesse James - DBL$6.00
- Jim Beam - DBL$6.00
- Jim Beam Red Stag - DBL$6.00
- Kessler dbl$6.00
- Makers Mark - DBL$7.00
- Mt Royal - DBL$6.00
- Mt Royal Rye - DBL$6.00
- Ole Smoky mango hab - DBL$6.00
- Seagrams 7 - DBL$6.00
- Southern Comfort - DBL$6.00
- Tullamore Dew - DBL$6.00
- VO - DBL$6.00
- Well Whiskey - DBL$5.50
- Windsor - DBL$6.00
- Woodford Reserve - DBL$7.00
- Proper 12$6.25
- Quiet Man$7.00
- Evan Williams$6.00
- Pendleton$7.00
- Widow Jane Dlb$7.00
- Ram's Point PB Whiskey-DBL$6.00
- Rush Creek$7.00
- Whistle pig$7.00
- Sweet Tea Whiskey$6.00
- Shankys whip dbl$6.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$7.00
- Bulleit Bourbon single$4.50
- Copper & King Single$4.00
- Copper And King Brandy Dbl$7.00
- Drink wisconsibly brandy$4.50
- Drink wisconsibly brandy dbl$6.00
- Four Roses Dbl$6.50
- Four Roses single$4.50
- Jefferson Reserve$7.00
- Korbel Dbl$6.00
- Korbel single$4.00
- Laws Bourbon Dbl$6.50
- Laws Bourbon single$4.00
- Quiet Man$7.00
- Rush Creek Bourbon Dbl$7.00
- Rush Creek bourbon single$4.50
- Well Brandy Dbl$5.50
- Well brandy single$3.50
- Whistlepig Bourbon Dbl$6.50
- Whistlepig Bourbon single$4.50
- Woodford Reserve$7.00
- Pendelton Single$5.00
- Pendelton DBL$8.00
COCKTAILS
- Bloody Mary - Cocktail$6.50
- Screw Driver - Cocktail$6.00
- Single Screw Driver$4.50
- Moscow Mule - Cocktail$7.00
- Martini$6.00
- Friday ol fashion$5.00
- Old fash double$8.50
- Bombs$5.00
- Old Fashioned$7.00
- Mimosa$6.00
- Choppers Drink$3.00
- Margarita$6.00
- Russian$6.00
- Tuesday Margarita$4.00
- Long Island$7.00
- Big Mosa$8.50
- Virg Mary$4.00
- Champaigne$4.00
- F**k It Bucket$12.00
- f**k it bucket refill$10.00
- Boozy Iced Coffee$6.50
- Top Martini$7.50
- Roland Mule$7.50
- Gavins drink$6.75
- Single Bloody$4.50
- Flavored Vod Sltz$7.00
- Rum Punch$6.50
- Summer Hummer$4.00
- Apple Oldfash
- Drink wisconsibly old fashioned$7.00
- Game Day Bloody Bar 1X$7.50
- Game Day Bloody Bar Bottomless$12.50
- Caution drinks$2.00
- manhattan$7.50
BEER
- Ipa$4.25
- miller lite$2.75
- Shandy$4.25
- Spotted Cow$4.25
- Fruity Sour$2.00
- Outboard$4.25
- Pitcher Domestic$10.00
- Pitcher Micro$12.00
- Mug Micro$2.75
- Mug Domestic$1.75
- Monday Madness Mugs$1.50
- Small Tapper Bud Light$1.50
- Small Tapper Micro$2.25
- Louies$4.25
- Rocky$4.25
- Rasp Tart$4.25
- Armchair Pint$4.25
- Angry Orchard$3.50
- Blue Moon - BTL$3.50
- Budweiser$3.00
- Bud light - BTL$3.00
- Bud Lime$3.00
- Busch Light Btl$3.00
- Coors Light - BTL$3.00
- Corona - BTL$4.00
- Corona Premier - BTL$4.00
- Hacker Pschor$4.00
- Heineken$3.50
- Leinies<