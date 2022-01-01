Zip and Sip Hart Street

Zip and Sip imageView gallery

1885 Hart St Ste A

Vincennes, IN 47591

Fountain

sm drink

$1.11

md drink

$1.30

lg drink

$1.73

mega drink

$2.24

Add a Flavor

$0.37

water/ice

$0.56

mega water\ice

$0.79

bottle water

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

tummy yummy

$1.25

bottle of syrup

$9.35

bag of ice

$4.00

ADD BOBA

$1.50

ADD ALMOND MILK

$1.20

Gallons

gal tea

$4.80

gal lem

$4.80

Gal Add a Flavor

$1.60

Gal TWO add a Flavor

$3.20

Hot Drinks

sm hot drink

$2.10

med hot drink

$2.40

ADD MARSHMALLOWS

$0.55

LARGE DRINK

$4.50

Nicole's Flavor Gallons

Flavor Gallon

$12.00

Milkshakes

sm shake

$2.54

md shake

$3.04

lg shake

$4.50

Smoothies

sm smoothie

$2.34

med smoothie

$3.34

lg smoothie

$4.50

Slushies

sm slushie

$1.74

med slushie

$2.54

lg slushie

$3.50

Daily's Smoothie/Slushie

Daily's Smoothie/Slushie 16 oz.

$4.00

Floats

med soda float

$3.64

lg soda float

$4.20

Ice Cream

ice cream cone

$2.75

mini dish

$1.75

dish

$3.00

med wizzard

$3.59

lg wizzard

$5.55

Blend in

$0.50

sprinkles

$0.25

Snacks

fried pickles-2

$2.30

fried pickles-4

$4.00

fried pickles-6

$5.75

jalapeno poppers-2

$2.30

jalapeno poppers-4

$4.00

jalapeno poppers-6

$5.75

mozz sticks-2

$2.20

mozz sticks-4

$3.85

mozz sticks-6

$5.50

mushrooms

$3.85

mac & cheese

$3.85

cheddar nuggets

$4.00

broccoli poppers

$5.00Out of stock

corn nuggets

$3.85

fried cauliflower

$3.85

sweet potato fries

$3.85

cheesy french fries

$3.55

french fries

$2.75

onion rings

$3.30Out of stock

onion straws

$3.30

soft pretzel, no cheese

$3.30

soft pretzel with cheese

$3.99

nachos with cheese

$3.00

Boscos

$4.50

sm sauce

$0.50

lg cheese

$0.85

CHIPS

$0.80

Caramel Apple slices

$3.99Out of stock

Entrees

tenderloin

$5.00

zippy

$5.00

double zippy

$7.00

chicken patty

$5.00

BBQ

$4.75

chicken SALAD

$4.50

mini corn dogs

$4.50

chicken fries

$4.50

chicken o's

$4.50

coney dog

$3.50

hot dog

$2.75

Sweets

cookies

$3.00

cinnamon roll

$3.00

fried brownies

$3.85Out of stock

funnel fries

$4.15

Marshmallow cream

$0.50

Icing

$0.50

Sauces

sm sauce

$0.50

lg cheese

$0.85

Breakfast

cinn roll

$3.00

(2)biscuits and gravy

$4.50

sausage biscuit

$3.00

(1) half order biscuit and gravy

$3.50

sausage and cheese biscuit

$3.00

Sausage patty

$1.75

Chicken biscuit

$5.00

French Toast Sticks with syrup

$2.50

Biscuit and Jelly

$1.75

Gift Card

Gift Card

$1.00

Pint

Pints

$3.27

TICKETS

concert tickets

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Zip and Sip image

