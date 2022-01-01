  • Home
Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails 919 NW Bond

No reviews yet

919 NW Bond St

Bend, OR 97701

Popular Items

Bbq Shrimp
Beet Salad
Cavatappi Pasta

Appetizers

Acadian Flatbreads

$14.00

hand-rolled cracker bread & monterey jack cheese, choice of 3 toppings

Bbq Shrimp

$18.00

with southern grit cake

BBQ Shrimp & Bread

$20.00

Double Bread

$4.00

Trout DIp

$12.00

with lavosh crackers

Salads

1/2 Apple

$9.00

Classic Wedge Salad

$12.00

iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon & creamy blue cheese dressing

Apple Salad

$12.00

arugula, romaine, fresh apples, pecorino, hazelnuts, chive vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$12.00

chopped romaine, homemade Caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan

Mains

Back Ribs

$32.00

slow cooked, truffle mac & cheese, grilled corn salad

Blackened Redfish

$30.00

mashed potatoes, spinach, dungeness crab meat, zydeco sauce

Cavatappi Pasta

$24.00

shrimp & andouille sausage, peppers & light cream sauce

Cheeseburger

$18.00

cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, fries

Filet Au Poivre

$48.00

peppercorn crust, brandy cream sauce, brussels sprouts & au gratin potatoes

Cast Iron Chicken Salad

$18.00

arugula, romaine, fresh peaches, pecorino, hazelnuts, chive vinaigrette, lemon butter

Grilled Redfish

$30.00

mashed potatoes, spinach, dungeness crab meat, zydeco sauce

Jambalaya

$24.00

with brown or basmati rice & homemade cornbread

Mama G's Steak Salad

$19.00

Avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, chopped egg, croutons, champagne vin

Prme Flat Iron Steak

$34.00

worcestershire glaze, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables

Roasted duck

$34.00

served with cavatappi pasta in a mushroom cream sauce & seasonal veg

Vegetable Risotto

$18.00

squash, mushrooms & zucchini topped with hazelnuts and pecorino

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Sweet soy, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, chipotle almond sauce, French fries

Sides

Au Gratin Potatoes

$7.00

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Brussels App

$7.00

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

contains nuts

Crispy Fries

$7.00

GF Crackers

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Sweet Potato

$7.00

Roasted Vegetables

$7.00

Sweet potatoes, butternut squash, parsnips

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Seasonal green vegetable, roasted

Six Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Side Wedge Salad

$5.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$10.00

with cream cheese frosting & candied pecans

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

with chocolate peanut butter ice cream & whipped cream

Key Lime Pie

$10.00Out of stock

with whipped cream

Kids

Kid Ribs

$16.00

with mashed potatoes & seasonal veg

Kid Cavatappi

$12.00

with chicken in a parmesan cream sauce

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

with french fries

Kid Flatbread

$8.00

with monterey jack cheese

Kid Chicken Sando

$8.00

with french fries

Kids Filet Mignon

$24.00

with seasonal veg & fries

Kids Butter Noodle

$10.00

Loft Bustubs

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Upscale Casual American with Influences from the South

Website

Location

919 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97701

Directions

