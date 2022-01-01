Go
Old Shawnee Pizza

Old Shawnee Pizza “OSP” is a veteran and family Owned and operated restaurant that has been in business since 1969!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

6000 Rogers Rd. • $$

Avg 4.8 (4349 reviews)

Popular Items

CLASSIC SALAD$5.00
Harvest blend of lettuce, topped with an Italian cheese blend, bacon bits and
pepperoni. Served with your favorite dressing.
MINI Lunch Pizza Meal$11.99
Your choice of up to 5 toppings
or any specialty served with a small classic
salad or 2 pieces of garlic toast and a drink.
MD Build Your Own$13.99
$9.99 Medium 1 Topping$9.99
Monday’s Special
$9.99 Medium 1 Topping Pizzas
LG Fixins$27.99
Pepperoni, Shredded Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Sausage, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives & Extra All Natural Mozzarella
$13.99 Large 1 Topping$13.99
MARCH MADNESS
Medium 1 Topping Pizza & Small Garlic Breadsticks
SM Build Your Own$10.79
LG Build Your Own$17.29
CLUB SALAD$6.25
A large classic salad with the additions of ham, onions,
tomatoes, smoked bacon, black olives, egg, pepperonis and
topped with 3 cheese blend. Served with house dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
6000 Rogers Rd.

Shawnee KS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
