Old Shawnee Pizza
Old Shawnee Pizza “OSP” is a veteran and family Owned and operated restaurant that has been in business since 1969!
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
6000 Rogers Rd. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6000 Rogers Rd.
Shawnee KS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
McLain's Market
Come in and enjoy! McLain's Market is a local restaurant + bakery in Shawnee offering breakfast, lunch, + dinner; as well as fresh baked goods made daily!
Drastic Measures
A low key cocktail lounge with upbeat music and modern decor.
Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.
Sanchos
Come in and enjoy!