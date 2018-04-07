Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Sandwiches

WingStand by Jefferson's

review star

No reviews yet

5438 Johnson Drive

Mission, KS 66205

loaded fries

buffalo loaded fries*

buffalo loaded fries*

$9.99

NEW! Our crispy fries loaded with crispy chicken & queso, drizzled with our house-made ranch & Medium sauce, sprinkled with green onions. Sauces & queso served on the side for to-go orders.

honey q loaded fries*

honey q loaded fries*

$9.99

NEW! Our crispy fries loaded with crispy chicken, bacon bits & queso, drizzled with our Honey Q sauce, sprinkled with green onions. Sauce & queso served on the side for to-go orders.

stingin' honey garlic loaded fries*

stingin' honey garlic loaded fries*

$9.99

NEW! Our crispy fries loaded with crispy chicken & queso, drizzled with our NEW Stingin' Honey Garlic sauce, sprinkled with green onions. Sauce & queso served on the side for to-go orders.

packs

wing time pack

wing time pack

$27.99

30 boneless wings tossed in your choice of up to 3 Signature Sauces. Served with house-made ranch or blue cheese dressing.

cluckin' awesome pack

cluckin' awesome pack

$27.99

18 boneless wings tossed in up to 3 Signature Sauces & 6 jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of Signature Sauce. Served with your choice of side & house-made ranch or blue cheese dressing.

wings

6 boneless - small

6 boneless - small

$5.00

6 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.

9 boneless - regular

9 boneless - regular

$12.29

9 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.

12 boneless - large

12 boneless - large

$14.49

12 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.

6 traditional - small

6 traditional - small

$5.00

6 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.

9 traditional - regular

9 traditional - regular

$13.99

9 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.

12 traditional - large

12 traditional - large

$16.79

12 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.

tenders

3 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
3 original tenders - small

3 original tenders - small

$9.99

3 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.

4 original tenders - regular

4 original tenders - regular

$13.19

4 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.

5 original tenders - large

5 original tenders - large

$12.99

5 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.

3 tossed tenders - small

3 tossed tenders - small

$10.79

3 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.

4 tossed tenders - regular

4 tossed tenders - regular

$12.39

4 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.

5 tossed tenders - large

5 tossed tenders - large

$14.59

5 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.

sandwiches

double dipped sandwich

double dipped sandwich

$10.39

Our hand-breaded chicken breast, lightly fried, then tossed in Jefferson's turbo sauce & refried for a crispy sandwich with low heat & BIG flavor. Topped with our house-made ranch, mild sauce & pickles. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.

signature sauced sandwich

signature sauced sandwich

$10.39

Our hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed in your choice of one of our signature sauces, topped with honey slaw. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.

gochu-DANG! sandwich

gochu-DANG! sandwich

$10.39

Our hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed in our sticky gochu-dang sauce, topped with honey slaw. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.

kids

2 tenders

$5.99

2 hand-breaded tenders served with fries or veggies, ranch or blue cheese & a 12 oz. drink.

4 boneless

$5.99

4 boneless wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice served with fries or veggies & a 12 oz. drink.

loaded mac

$5.99

Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with chicken, served with fries or veggies and a 12 oz. drink.

extras

famous fried pickles

famous fried pickles

$3.69+

Our famous thick cut, hand-breaded Schwartz pickles fried to golden perfection. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.

french fries

french fries

$3.49+

Our skin on, french fries cooked to crispy perfection!

mac 'n' cheese

mac 'n' cheese

$3.69+

Noodles cooked to perfection drowning in white cheddar cheese.

carrots and celery

carrots and celery

$2.09+

Fresh carrots and celery sticks.

honey slaw

honey slaw

$3.49+

Our house made coleslaw kissed with a touch of honey.

single tender

$2.39

single tossed tender

$2.59

drinks

Coca Cola products, house made lemonade & Luzianne iced tea.

kids drink

$1.59

20 oz. drink

$2.39

We proudly serve our hand pressed lemonade & cherry limeade, Coca-Cola products & Luzianne iced tea.

32 oz. drink

$2.89

We proudly serve our hand pressed lemonade & cherry limeade, Coca-Cola products & Luzianne iced tea.

Bottled 20 oz drink

$2.29

desserts

fried oreos

$4.79

Our hand battered Oreos, lightly fried to a golden brown topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with cream cheese icing.

funnel cake fries

$4.79

A nest of lightly fried, golden brown funnel cake pieces topped with powdered sugar and served with your choice of strawberry or chocolate sauce dipper. All profits from this item are donated to the Jefferson's Foundation.

dipping sauces (dippers)

ranch

$0.79

blue cheese

$0.79

honey mustard

$0.79

mike's hot honey

$0.79
mild

mild

$0.79
medium

medium

$0.79
hot

hot

$0.79
atomic scorpion

atomic scorpion

$0.79
gochu-DANG!

gochu-DANG!

$0.79
honey siracha

honey siracha

$0.79
mike's hot honey citrus

mike's hot honey citrus

$0.79
mango tango

mango tango

$0.79
garlic parmesan

garlic parmesan

$0.79
honey q

honey q

$0.79
asian zinger

asian zinger

$0.79
kc q

kc q

$0.79
teriyaki q

teriyaki q

$0.79

queso

$0.79

game day

25 boneless wings

25 boneless wings

$28.29

Serves approximately 5 people. Tossed in one signature sauce of your choice. One dipper of your choice is included.

20 tenders

20 tenders

$46.69

Serves approximately 7 people. One 12 oz dipper of your choice is included.

20 tossed tenders

20 tossed tenders

$51.79
25 traditional wings

25 traditional wings

$34.89

Serves approximately 5 people. One 12 oz signature sauce of your choice and one 12 oz dipper of your choice is included.

famous fried pickles - catering

famous fried pickles - catering

$26.99

Serves approximately 10 people.

french fries - catering

french fries - catering

$24.99

Serves approximately 12 people.

mac 'n' cheese - catering

mac 'n' cheese - catering

$36.99

Serves approximately 12 people.

honey slaw - catering

honey slaw - catering

$22.99

Serves approximately 12 people.

carrots and celery - catering

carrots and celery - catering

$19.99

Serves approximately 15 people.

donations

$1 Donation

$1.00

wings only

6 boneless - small

6 boneless - small

$7.09

6 boneless wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice.

9 boneless - regular

9 boneless - regular

$9.29

9 boneless wings tossed in up to 2 signature sauces of your choice.

12 boneless - large

12 boneless - large

$11.59

12 boneless wings tossed in up to 3 signature sauces of your choice.

6 traditional - small

6 traditional - small

$8.09

6 traditional wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice.

9 traditional - regular

9 traditional - regular

$10.79

6 traditional wings tossed in up to 2 signature sauces of your choice.

12 traditional - large

12 traditional - large

$12.79

6 traditional wings tossed in up to 3 signature sauces of your choice.

tenders only

3 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
3 original tenders - small

3 original tenders - small

$6.59

3 hand-breaded tenders served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.

4 original tenders - regular

4 original tenders - regular

$8.79

4 hand-breaded tenders served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.

5 original tenders - large

5 original tenders - large

$10.99

5 hand-breaded tenders served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.

3 tossed tenders - small

3 tossed tenders - small

$7.09

3 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in the signature sauce of your choice served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.

4 tossed tenders - regular

4 tossed tenders - regular

$9.59

4 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in the signature sauce of your choice served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.

5 tossed tenders - large

5 tossed tenders - large

$11.99

5 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in the signature sauce of your choice served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.

sandwiches only

double dipped

double dipped

$7.99

Our hand-breaded chicken breast lightly fried, tossed in Jefferson's turbo sauce & refried for a crispy sandwich with low heat & BIG flavor. Topped with our house-made ranch, mild sauce & pickles.

signature sauced sandwich

signature sauced sandwich

$7.99

Our hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed in your choice of one of our signature sauces, topped with honey slaw.

gochu-DANG! sandwich

gochu-DANG! sandwich

$7.99

Our hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed in our sticky gochu-dang sauce, topped with honey slaw and sesame seeds.

kids no side

2 tenders

$4.99

2 hand-breaded tenders served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.

4 boneless

$4.99

4 boneless wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice.

tender mac

$4.99

Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with chicken.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

WingStand is a quick-service restaurant specializing in jumbo wings, hand-breaded chicken tenders and sandwiches, loaded mac 'n' cheese & 18+ Signature Sauces!

Website

Location

5438 Johnson Drive, Mission, KS 66205

Directions

Gallery
WingStand by Jefferson's image
WingStand by Jefferson's image
WingStand by Jefferson's image

