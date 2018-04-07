WingStand by Jefferson's
No reviews yet
5438 Johnson Drive
Mission, KS 66205
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
loaded fries
buffalo loaded fries*
NEW! Our crispy fries loaded with crispy chicken & queso, drizzled with our house-made ranch & Medium sauce, sprinkled with green onions. Sauces & queso served on the side for to-go orders.
honey q loaded fries*
NEW! Our crispy fries loaded with crispy chicken, bacon bits & queso, drizzled with our Honey Q sauce, sprinkled with green onions. Sauce & queso served on the side for to-go orders.
stingin' honey garlic loaded fries*
NEW! Our crispy fries loaded with crispy chicken & queso, drizzled with our NEW Stingin' Honey Garlic sauce, sprinkled with green onions. Sauce & queso served on the side for to-go orders.
packs
wing time pack
30 boneless wings tossed in your choice of up to 3 Signature Sauces. Served with house-made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
cluckin' awesome pack
18 boneless wings tossed in up to 3 Signature Sauces & 6 jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of Signature Sauce. Served with your choice of side & house-made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
wings
6 boneless - small
6 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
9 boneless - regular
9 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
12 boneless - large
12 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
6 traditional - small
6 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
9 traditional - regular
9 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
12 traditional - large
12 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
tenders
3 original tenders - small
3 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
4 original tenders - regular
4 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
5 original tenders - large
5 hand-breaded tenders served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
3 tossed tenders - small
3 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
4 tossed tenders - regular
4 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
5 tossed tenders - large
5 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in sauce & served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink and house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
sandwiches
double dipped sandwich
Our hand-breaded chicken breast, lightly fried, then tossed in Jefferson's turbo sauce & refried for a crispy sandwich with low heat & BIG flavor. Topped with our house-made ranch, mild sauce & pickles. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
signature sauced sandwich
Our hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed in your choice of one of our signature sauces, topped with honey slaw. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
gochu-DANG! sandwich
Our hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed in our sticky gochu-dang sauce, topped with honey slaw. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
kids
2 tenders
2 hand-breaded tenders served with fries or veggies, ranch or blue cheese & a 12 oz. drink.
4 boneless
4 boneless wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice served with fries or veggies & a 12 oz. drink.
loaded mac
Our creamy white cheddar mac 'n' cheese topped with chicken, served with fries or veggies and a 12 oz. drink.
extras
famous fried pickles
Our famous thick cut, hand-breaded Schwartz pickles fried to golden perfection. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
french fries
Our skin on, french fries cooked to crispy perfection!
mac 'n' cheese
Noodles cooked to perfection drowning in white cheddar cheese.
carrots and celery
Fresh carrots and celery sticks.
honey slaw
Our house made coleslaw kissed with a touch of honey.
single tender
single tossed tender
drinks
desserts
fried oreos
Our hand battered Oreos, lightly fried to a golden brown topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with cream cheese icing.
funnel cake fries
A nest of lightly fried, golden brown funnel cake pieces topped with powdered sugar and served with your choice of strawberry or chocolate sauce dipper. All profits from this item are donated to the Jefferson's Foundation.
dipping sauces (dippers)
game day
25 boneless wings
Serves approximately 5 people. Tossed in one signature sauce of your choice. One dipper of your choice is included.
20 tenders
Serves approximately 7 people. One 12 oz dipper of your choice is included.
20 tossed tenders
25 traditional wings
Serves approximately 5 people. One 12 oz signature sauce of your choice and one 12 oz dipper of your choice is included.
famous fried pickles - catering
Serves approximately 10 people.
french fries - catering
Serves approximately 12 people.
mac 'n' cheese - catering
Serves approximately 12 people.
honey slaw - catering
Serves approximately 12 people.
carrots and celery - catering
Serves approximately 15 people.
donations
wings only
6 boneless - small
6 boneless wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice.
9 boneless - regular
9 boneless wings tossed in up to 2 signature sauces of your choice.
12 boneless - large
12 boneless wings tossed in up to 3 signature sauces of your choice.
6 traditional - small
6 traditional wings tossed in the signature sauce of your choice.
9 traditional - regular
6 traditional wings tossed in up to 2 signature sauces of your choice.
12 traditional - large
6 traditional wings tossed in up to 3 signature sauces of your choice.
tenders only
3 original tenders - small
3 hand-breaded tenders served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
4 original tenders - regular
4 hand-breaded tenders served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
5 original tenders - large
5 hand-breaded tenders served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
3 tossed tenders - small
3 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in the signature sauce of your choice served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
4 tossed tenders - regular
4 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in the signature sauce of your choice served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
5 tossed tenders - large
5 hand-breaded tenders, tossed in the signature sauce of your choice served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
sandwiches only
double dipped
Our hand-breaded chicken breast lightly fried, tossed in Jefferson's turbo sauce & refried for a crispy sandwich with low heat & BIG flavor. Topped with our house-made ranch, mild sauce & pickles.
signature sauced sandwich
Our hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed in your choice of one of our signature sauces, topped with honey slaw.
gochu-DANG! sandwich
Our hand-breaded chicken breast, tossed in our sticky gochu-dang sauce, topped with honey slaw and sesame seeds.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
WingStand is a quick-service restaurant specializing in jumbo wings, hand-breaded chicken tenders and sandwiches, loaded mac 'n' cheese & 18+ Signature Sauces!
5438 Johnson Drive, Mission, KS 66205