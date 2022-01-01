Go
Toast

Over Easy

Brunch with aloha

418 Kuulei Rd #103 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1336 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Bacon$4.00
Fruit & Cream Cheese Pancakes$12.00
with blueberries & cream cheese
Fried Egg Sandwich$11.00
house baked sourdough, two OK Poultry Farm eggs, cheddar, caramelized onions, spicy aioli
Brunch Bowl$16.00
avocado, soft boiled eggs, chilled house made yoghurt, spinach, tomato jam, candied bacon, sourdough toast, De La Farms microgreens
French Toast (Full)$16.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch, orange creme fraiche
Keiki Pancakes$7.00
mini pancakes, powered sugar
Over Easy Plate$12.00
Kalua Pig Hash$16.00
kalua pork, Okinawan & fingerling potatoes, lomi tomato, OK Poultry Farm eggs, green goddess, cilantro
Potato N Eggs$16.00
soft boiled egg, potato puree, tomato jam, bacon, French bread, mixed greens
Plain Pancakes$9.00
powdered sugar
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

418 Kuulei Rd #103

Kailua HI

Sunday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:01 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:01 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:01 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
