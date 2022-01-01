Go
Pacific Bowls & Rolls

Poke Bowls and Sushi Rolls!

475 Alvarado St.

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl$17.00
3 scoops. Chicken over white rice, house BBQ sauce, cucumber, carrots, avocado.
Lomi-Lomi Salmon Bowl$17.00
3 scoops. Salmon, ponzu sauce, tomato, green onion, sweet onion, cucumber, furikake, avocado. *All items above are included in the bowl already*
Salmon Roll$8.50
Salmon, avocado, cucumber.
California Roll$7.50
Crab, avocado, cucumber.
BYO Bowl or Sushirrito | 2 Scoops$14.00
Pick your base, 2 proteins, mix-ins, toppings and sauces.
BYO Kid's Bowl or Sushirito$12.00
Pick your base, protein, mix-ins, toppings and sauces. 1 scoop plus 3 side options.
BYO Bowl or Sushirrito | 3 Scoops$16.00
Pick your base, 3 proteins, mix-ins, toppings and sauces.
Northern Lights$15.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado and Cucumber on top- Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Masago and Ponzu Sauce
PBR Roll$13.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Salmon (on top) Spicy tuna, Masago, Green Onions, Spicy Mayo
California Bowl$17.00
3 scoops. Crab, tuna, green onion, sweet onion, masago, furikake,cucumber, ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, avocado. *All items above are included in the bowl already*
Location

475 Alvarado St.

Monterey CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
