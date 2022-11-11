Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream

Rosine's Restaurant 434 Alvarado St

No reviews yet

434 Alvarado St

Monterey, CA 93940

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Starters

Calamari Strips and Chips

$12.99

Calamari strips and french fries

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

Jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions with salsa and sour cream

Thick-Cut Onion Rings

$7.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99Out of stock

With tortilla chips

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99
Sweet and Spicy Wings

$12.49

Wings and drumettes in a sweet and spicy sauce

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Guacamole

$3.99

BBQ Wings

$13.49

Soups

Minestrone Bowl

$7.99

Made with beef

Cup of the Day

$6.99

Bowl of the Day

$7.99

Quart of Minestrone

$18.99

Made with beef

Quart Of The Day

$18.99

Salads

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Turkey, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, black olives and egg with vinaigrette dressing

Shrimp Louie

$16.49

Shrimp, tomatoes, black olives, pickles and egg slices with Louie dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Dressing made with olive oil, anchovies, grated asiago and romano cheese and croutons

Chinese Chicken Salad

$15.99

Chicken, mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, green onions and rice noodles with sesame dressing

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$15.99

Chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, tomatoes, Jack and cheddar cheese with tortilla strips and our spicy ranch dressing

Field Green Chicken Cranberry Salad

$15.49

Chicken, blue cheese, dried cranberries, blue cheese and walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Greek Salad

$12.99

Cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives and feta cheese with vinaigrette dressing

Spinach Salad

$12.99

Mushrooms, tomatoes, egg, bacon and walnuts with raspberry walnut vinaigrette dressing

Steak Salad

$17.49

Sliced steak, bleu cheese, tomatoes and red onions with vinaigrette dressing

Honey Crisp Chicken Salad

$15.99

Crispy chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, corn, almonds, cheddar cheese with honey mustard dressing

Chicken Tostada Salad

$15.49

Chicken, refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, olives, jalapeños, avocado and sour cream, with chips and salsa fresca

Wedge

$11.99

Bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes and green onions with bleu cheese dressing

Sandwiches

Turkey Dip

$13.99

Warm slices of turkey on a french roll with turkey au jus

California Club

$15.99

Turkey, avocado, Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on choice of bread

Club Classic

$14.49

Garden Delight

$14.49

Avocado, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries and lettuce with choice of cheese on swirl rye bread

Hot Tuna

$14.49

White albacore tuna on grilled sour dough with choice of cheese, tomatoes on request

Reuben

$14.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing on grilled swirl rye bread

Turkey Reuben

$14.99

Turkey, cole slaw, swiss cheese and russian dressing on grilled rye bread

Calamari Steak Sandwich

$16.99

Breaded and grilled calamari steak on a french roll

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.99

Chicken, pesto, jack cheese and tomatoes on grilled sourdough bread

Jim's French Dip

$14.99

Roast beef with swiss cheese on an onion roll

Hot Turkey

$14.99

Turkey over bread with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable and cranberry sauce

Hot Beef

$14.99

Roast beef over bread with mashed potatoes and gravy and vegetable

BLT

$13.49

Broiler

Family Burger

$15.49

Burger with bacon, cheese and grilled onions

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.49

Burger basted with BBQ sauce, with bacon and cheddar cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.99

Burger with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese

Guacamole Bacon Burger

$15.99

Burger with guacamole, bacon and spicy ranch dressing on the side

Patty Melt

$14.99

Burger with swiss cheese on grilled rye bread, grilled onions on request

California Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Chicken breast with Jack cheese and avocado with honey mustard dressing on the side

Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

$15.49

Seasoned chicken breast, jack cheese and green chilies on an onion roll with spicy ranch on the side

Ultimate Burger

$17.99

Two burgers, bacon, cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions, and cheese on a french roll

Veggie Burger

$13.99

Made with garden vegetables and whole grains

New York Steak Sandwich

$18.99

10oz NY steak on a french roll

Salmon Sandwich

$18.99

Salmon with pesto on a french roll

Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Pastas

Chicken Parmesan

$21.99

Breaded and grilled chicken breast with marinara sauce and melted cheese with fettuccini alfredo

Lasagna

$16.99

Pasta layered with ground beef, ricotta cheese, Jack, Asiago and Parmesan cheese and our meat sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.49

Creamy alfredo sauce with Asiago and Parmesan cheese

Pesto Pasta

$13.99

Olive oil, basil and cream with fettuccini noodles

Pasta Meat Sauce

$14.99

Homemade meat sauce with pasta

Caprese

$18.99

Italian sausage, Roma tomatoes, basil, tomato cream sauce, melted cheese

Angel Hair

$16.99

Basil, Roma tomatoes, garlic and olive oil

Pasta Italian Sausage

$17.98

Topped with Asiago and Parmesan cheese

Pasta Meatball

$17.98

Topped with Asiago and Parmesan cheese

Pasta Marinara

$13.99

Topped with Asiago and Parmesan cheese

Seafood Pasta

$27.99

Salmon and prawns with pasta and choice of sauce

Dinner Entrees

Rosine's Steak

$29.99

NY steak, baked potato and vegetables

Sicilian Breaded Meat

$22.99

Breaded and grilled filet, mashed potatoes and gravy and vegetables

BBQ Ribs

$29.99

Pork ribs with bbq sauce, baked potato and vegetables

Half BBQ Ribs

$25.99

Pork ribs with bbq sauce, baked potato and vegetables

Surf and Turf

$29.99

NY steak, prawns, baked potato and vegetables

Calamari Dinner

$18.99

Breaded and grilled calamari steak, rice and vegetables

Lamb Shanks

$27.99

Braised lamb shanks in a demi glaze, mashed potatoes and gravy and vegetables

Blackened Chicken

$18.99

Seasoned chicken breast, avocado, pico de gallo over mashed potatoes with vegetables

Charbroiled Pork Chops

$24.99

Two center-cut pork chops, homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables and applesauce

BBQ Combo

$25.99

Quarter rack of bbq pork ribs, bbq chicken breast, hot link, baked potato and vegetables

Black and Bleu Steak

$24.99

Seasoned NY steak with bleu cheese crumbles, baked potato and vegetables

Salmon Florentine

$27.99

Salmon topped with fresh sautéed spinach and hollandaise, with rice and vegetables

Dinner Sides

French Fries

$4.99

Potato Salad

$5.99

Cole Slaw

$4.99

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Vegetables

$5.49

Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Spinach Side

$3.99

Gravy

$2.49

Ranch

$0.50

Cranberries

$0.79

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Rice

$4.99

Baked Potato

$4.99

Side Italian Sausage

$6.99

Side Meatballs

$6.99

Avocado

$2.99

Dessert Cakes

$8.99

Made fresh daily. Selections may vary! Please enter your top three choices or Call 831-375-1400 to find out our current menu.

Cream Cakes

Cream Cake

$8.99

Made fresh daily. Selections may vary! Please enter your top three choices or Call 831-375-1400 to find out our current menu.

Cheesecakes

Cheesecake

$8.99

Made fresh daily. Selections may vary! Please enter your top three choices or Call 831-375-1400 to find out our current menu.

Pies

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.99

Turtle

$8.99

Keylime

$8.99

Coconut Mango Keylime

$8.99

Cookie Dough Cheesecake Pie

$8.99

Brownies

Brownie

$5.99Out of stock

Cookies and Custard

Chocolate Chip Walnut

$3.49

Custard

$4.99

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.49

Soda

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Guava Juice

$3.99

Mango Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Peach Juice

$3.99

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Family-owned restaurant celebrating over 41 years!

434 Alvarado St, Monterey, CA 93940

