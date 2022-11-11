Rosine's Restaurant 434 Alvarado St
434 Alvarado St
Monterey, CA 93940
Popular Items
Starters
Calamari Strips and Chips
Calamari strips and french fries
Loaded Potato Skins
Jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions with salsa and sour cream
Thick-Cut Onion Rings
Spinach Artichoke Dip
With tortilla chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet and Spicy Wings
Wings and drumettes in a sweet and spicy sauce
Chips and Salsa
Guacamole
BBQ Wings
Soups
Salads
Cobb Salad
Turkey, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes, black olives and egg with vinaigrette dressing
Shrimp Louie
Shrimp, tomatoes, black olives, pickles and egg slices with Louie dressing
Caesar Salad
Dressing made with olive oil, anchovies, grated asiago and romano cheese and croutons
Chinese Chicken Salad
Chicken, mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, green onions and rice noodles with sesame dressing
Southwestern Chicken Salad
Chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, tomatoes, Jack and cheddar cheese with tortilla strips and our spicy ranch dressing
Field Green Chicken Cranberry Salad
Chicken, blue cheese, dried cranberries, blue cheese and walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Greek Salad
Cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives and feta cheese with vinaigrette dressing
Spinach Salad
Mushrooms, tomatoes, egg, bacon and walnuts with raspberry walnut vinaigrette dressing
Steak Salad
Sliced steak, bleu cheese, tomatoes and red onions with vinaigrette dressing
Honey Crisp Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, corn, almonds, cheddar cheese with honey mustard dressing
Chicken Tostada Salad
Chicken, refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, olives, jalapeños, avocado and sour cream, with chips and salsa fresca
Wedge
Bacon, bleu cheese, tomatoes and green onions with bleu cheese dressing
Sandwiches
Turkey Dip
Warm slices of turkey on a french roll with turkey au jus
California Club
Turkey, avocado, Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on choice of bread
Club Classic
Garden Delight
Avocado, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries and lettuce with choice of cheese on swirl rye bread
Hot Tuna
White albacore tuna on grilled sour dough with choice of cheese, tomatoes on request
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing on grilled swirl rye bread
Turkey Reuben
Turkey, cole slaw, swiss cheese and russian dressing on grilled rye bread
Calamari Steak Sandwich
Breaded and grilled calamari steak on a french roll
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Chicken, pesto, jack cheese and tomatoes on grilled sourdough bread
Jim's French Dip
Roast beef with swiss cheese on an onion roll
Hot Turkey
Turkey over bread with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable and cranberry sauce
Hot Beef
Roast beef over bread with mashed potatoes and gravy and vegetable
BLT
Broiler
Family Burger
Burger with bacon, cheese and grilled onions
BBQ Bacon Burger
Burger basted with BBQ sauce, with bacon and cheddar cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Burger with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese
Guacamole Bacon Burger
Burger with guacamole, bacon and spicy ranch dressing on the side
Patty Melt
Burger with swiss cheese on grilled rye bread, grilled onions on request
California Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast with Jack cheese and avocado with honey mustard dressing on the side
Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned chicken breast, jack cheese and green chilies on an onion roll with spicy ranch on the side
Ultimate Burger
Two burgers, bacon, cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions, and cheese on a french roll
Veggie Burger
Made with garden vegetables and whole grains
New York Steak Sandwich
10oz NY steak on a french roll
Salmon Sandwich
Salmon with pesto on a french roll
Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich
Pastas
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded and grilled chicken breast with marinara sauce and melted cheese with fettuccini alfredo
Lasagna
Pasta layered with ground beef, ricotta cheese, Jack, Asiago and Parmesan cheese and our meat sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy alfredo sauce with Asiago and Parmesan cheese
Pesto Pasta
Olive oil, basil and cream with fettuccini noodles
Pasta Meat Sauce
Homemade meat sauce with pasta
Caprese
Italian sausage, Roma tomatoes, basil, tomato cream sauce, melted cheese
Angel Hair
Basil, Roma tomatoes, garlic and olive oil
Pasta Italian Sausage
Topped with Asiago and Parmesan cheese
Pasta Meatball
Topped with Asiago and Parmesan cheese
Pasta Marinara
Topped with Asiago and Parmesan cheese
Seafood Pasta
Salmon and prawns with pasta and choice of sauce
Dinner Entrees
Rosine's Steak
NY steak, baked potato and vegetables
Sicilian Breaded Meat
Breaded and grilled filet, mashed potatoes and gravy and vegetables
BBQ Ribs
Pork ribs with bbq sauce, baked potato and vegetables
Half BBQ Ribs
Pork ribs with bbq sauce, baked potato and vegetables
Surf and Turf
NY steak, prawns, baked potato and vegetables
Calamari Dinner
Breaded and grilled calamari steak, rice and vegetables
Lamb Shanks
Braised lamb shanks in a demi glaze, mashed potatoes and gravy and vegetables
Blackened Chicken
Seasoned chicken breast, avocado, pico de gallo over mashed potatoes with vegetables
Charbroiled Pork Chops
Two center-cut pork chops, homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables and applesauce
BBQ Combo
Quarter rack of bbq pork ribs, bbq chicken breast, hot link, baked potato and vegetables
Black and Bleu Steak
Seasoned NY steak with bleu cheese crumbles, baked potato and vegetables
Salmon Florentine
Salmon topped with fresh sautéed spinach and hollandaise, with rice and vegetables
Dinner Sides
Dessert Cakes
Cream Cakes
Cheesecakes
Pies
Brownies
Cookies and Custard
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Family-owned restaurant celebrating over 41 years!
434 Alvarado St, Monterey, CA 93940