Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries

Emozioni

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

21490 East Cliff Drive

Twin Lakes, CA 95062

Order Again

Popular Items

3 mini assorted pastries
Babba rum

Piccola pasticceria

Mini babbà

Mini babbà

$3.50Out of stock

Sponge cake soaked and saturated in a spiced rum syrup, Italian custard stuffed, topped with amarena cherries

Mini pistachio cake

Mini pistachio cake

$3.50

Pan di spagna cake soaked with espresso, layered with pistachio custard and vanilla cream

Mini orange choc coated cake

Mini orange choc coated cake

$4.00

Pan di Spagna cake soaked with arancello liqueur , orange custard, and dark chocolate coated.

Mini eclair

Mini eclair

$2.50

Eclair choux pastry filled with a choice of custard ( vanilla/choc/ pistachio/ coffee)

Mono portions size

Babba rum

Babba rum

$8.00

Sponge cake soaked and saturated in a spiced rhum syrup.

Chocolate bomb

Chocolate bomb

$10.00

Milk chocolate ganache, vanilla cream, flourless chocolate brownie, dark chocolate glazed.

Millefoglie

Millefoglie

$12.00

Puff pastry layered with pistachio custard, and vanilla chantilly.

Doughnut sciù

Doughnut sciù

$12.00Out of stock

Choux pastry, filled with milk chocolate ganache, dark chocolate custard, and dark chocolate glazed.

Special of the day

$6.00

Marsala Italian poached pear cake

Lemon Meringue tart

Lemon Meringue tart

$12.00Out of stock

Italian short crust tart shell filled with lemon custard, lemon candy peels, and Italian torched meringue .

Coffee

Americano

$3.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Caffe vergnano, italian espresso beans.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

Caffe vergnano, italian espresso beans. With whipped milk foam.

Latte

$4.75

Mocha

$5.00

Italian brioche

$4.50

Sourdough mother yeast Italian brioche

Minion size party box

3 mini assorted pastries

3 mini assorted pastries

$8.00

3 petite pastries -pistachio, coffee, vanilla cake bite. - orange, chocolate coated cake bite. - chocolate mini eclair.

6 mini assorted pastries

6 mini assorted pastries

$13.00

6 petite assorted pastries. - pistachio, coffee, vanilla cake bite. - orange chocolate coated cake bite. - mini eclair chocolate - mini eclair vanilla - baba rum cake, with amarena cherries. - special of the day mini bite.

Savory

Parigina pizza slice

Parigina pizza slice

$8.00

Sourdough pizza starer pizza dough with prosciutto cotto, tomato sauce, and sharp provolone, topped with a crunchy puff pastry crust

Rustico Napoletano

Rustico Napoletano

$8.00

Semi-sweet short crust, filled with ricotta cheese, and diced Italian deli meat and cheese .

Specialty Pizza

$7.00Out of stock

Stuffed pizza roll with fresh ricotta, salami and prosciutto

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Emozioni patisserie, takes the best quality products, and the experience, talent, and avant-Garde techniques to the next game of the pastry game! Hand craft and attention for details is what makes the Emozioni experience unique. We try our best to also give a variety of choices for dietary restrictions/allergies/intolerances. In our beautiful display case you will find the perfect dessert that will satisfy your cravings!

21490 East Cliff Drive, Twin Lakes, CA 95062

Emozioni image

