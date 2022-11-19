Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Manresa Bread - Los Gatos 276 N Santa Cruz

404 Reviews

$$

276 N Santa Cruz Ave

Los Gatos, CA 95030

BREAD

BREAD

100% Whole Wheat

100% Whole Wheat

$10.00Out of stock

loaf made with Yecora rojo, Patron(similar to yecora), Rye flour, Type 70 flour, water and salt.

Baguette

Baguette

$5.00Out of stock

Organic red and white wheat, water, salt, naturally leavened

Levain

Levain

$10.00Out of stock

Organic whole wheat, organic white wheat, organic rye, sourdough starter, water, salt.

Sourdough Pretzel

Sourdough Pretzel

$9.00Out of stock

Einkorn flour, high Gluten flour, Water, Salt, malt powder and butter, starter.

Deli Rye Loaf (Fri-Sun only)

Deli Rye Loaf (Fri-Sun only)

$9.00Out of stock

Organic AP flour, Rye Flour, water, salt, butter, caraway seeds and naturally leavened.

Pumpernickel Rugbrod (half loaf)

$10.00Out of stock

Fine Rye, ABC, Water, Salt, Molasses, Rye, Levain, Soaker, Rye Levain, Water, Rye Chef, Pumpernickel, Sunflower Seeds, Millet, Flax Seeds, Pepitas

Olive Ciabatta

$10.00

HG flour, toasted spelt flour, water, salt, 20% starter, poolish, olive oilk, diastatic malt powder, dried herbs, fresh oregano and olives

Chocolate Cherry Bread

Chocolate Cherry Bread

$12.00Out of stock

High Gluten flour, Water, salt, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, cocoa powder, dried cherries, starter

PASTRIES

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Hard red California wheat flour, all purpose flour, milk, water, eggs, salt, yeast, butter, barley malt, powdered sugar, almond meal, lemon zest, sliced almonds, honey and puratos Allergen: Egg, almonds and honey

Apple Pie KA

Apple Pie KA

$6.50Out of stock

AP Flour, Rye Flour, Granulated Sugar Brown Sugar, Butter, Salt, Cinnamon, Lemon Zest, Diced apples, cornstarch, apple juice , cinnamon vanilla and lemon zest Allergens: Wheat and dairy

Butternut Squash Muffin (GF)

Butternut Squash Muffin (GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Sugar, eggs, canola oil, rice flour, oat flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground ginger, salt, pepitas, pumpkin puree and shredded butternut squash.

Cherry Rosemary Pepitas Scones

Cherry Rosemary Pepitas Scones

$5.00Out of stock

Cake flour, blanco flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, black pepper, rosemary, butter balls, cream, pepitas, cheddar cheese, dried tart cherries Allergens: Gluten, dairy and egg

Triple Chocolate Panettone

$70.00Out of stock
Croissant

Croissant

$4.50

Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs Ingredients: organic flour, butter, yeast, salt, sugar, egg, water, barley syrup, puratos

Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$5.00Out of stock

Organic wheat flour, organic sugar, cream, salt, water and butter. Contains: Butter

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$4.50

Organic flour, milk, cream sugar, salt, commercial yeast, barley malt, butter, puratos, granulated sugar, salt and ground cinnamon. ALLERGENS: Cinnamon, Dairy

Pain Au Choc.

Pain Au Choc.

$5.50

Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs Ingredients: organic flour, butter, yeast, salt, sugar, egg, water, barley syrup, puratos, valrhona chocolate.

Quiche Lorraine (slice)

Quiche Lorraine (slice)

$8.00Out of stock

Milk, cream, eggs, organic flour, salt, white pepper, bacon, leeks and comte cheese.

Spinach & Goat Cheese (slice)

Spinach & Goat Cheese (slice)

$8.00Out of stock

Milk, cream, eggs, organic flour, salt, white pepper, goat cheese and spinach.

Vegan Chocolate Muffin (GF)

Vegan Chocolate Muffin (GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Sugar, cocoa powder, GF flour, chocolate chucks, baking soda, baking powder, salt, canola oil, oatmilk, vanilla extract, flax seed, cinnamon, sesame seeds, oats, tahini oil, coconut oil

Whole Quiche Lorraine

Whole Quiche Lorraine

$48.00Out of stock
Whole Spinach & Goat Cheese Quiche

Whole Spinach & Goat Cheese Quiche

$48.00Out of stock

Organic AP flour, milk, cream, eggs, butter, water, fontina, parmesan, Spinach, leek and goat cheese

WW Chocolate Walnut Cookie

WW Chocolate Walnut Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Whole wheat flour, butter, brown sugar, WALNUTS, eggs, baking soda, chocolate chunks ALLERGEN: Walnuts, Eggs,

XL Breton Kouign Amann

XL Breton Kouign Amann

$32.00Out of stock

Organic flour, water, salt, yeast, gold barley malt, syrup, butter and soft puratos.

Hazelnut Brown Butter Cake

$5.00

Brown Butter, Vanilla Paste, Hazelnut Flour Powdered Sugar, Salt, Oat Flour, Rice Flour Egg Whites, Sugar, Cream, Corn Syrup Coffee, ground, Salt, Jivara, Butter, Vanilla

Polenta Berry Muffin (GF)

$5.00

Butterscotch Pecan Cookies

$5.00

coconut, pecans, butterscotch chips, golden raisin, brown sugar, kamut flour, whole wheat flour, eggs, vanilla, butter, oats, rye flakes Allergens: pecans, gluten, dairy

Pecan Buckwheat Brownies (GF)

$4.50

ggs, Sugar, Brown sugar, Butter, Dark chocolate (satilla), Buckwheat flour, cornstarch, cocoa powder, salt, milk chocolate Satilia 35%, chopped, pecan pieces, toasted cocoa nibs Allergens: eggs, dairy, nuts, soy

Berry Almond Croissant

$7.00

Hard red California wheat flour, all purpose flour, milk, water, eggs, salt, yeast, butter, barley malt, powdered sugar, almond meal, lemon zest, sliced almonds, honey and puratos, blackberry, raspberry, rhubarb, cornstarch, Allergen: Egg, almonds, honey and gluten

HANDLE BAGS

Handle bag

$0.25

Coffee

Americano

$4.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Capuccino

$4.00

Chai

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso

$3.25

Flat White

$4.00

Gibraltar

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Milk

$2.50+

Mocha

$6.00

Monkey Bread Latte

$6.50

21 grams of Mascovado syrup and 2 tap of cinnamon

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$6.00

21 grams of Honey Simple syrup and 2 tap of cinnamon

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Barista box

$36.00

Nitro Flash Brew On Tap

$5.00

Tea

Long Island Strawberry Green Tea

$5.00

Black - English Breakfast

$5.00

Lemon Mango Punch Herbal Tea

$5.00

Fentimans

Fentiman's Rose Lemonade

$3.50

Fentiman's Elderflower

$3.50

Soda

Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.50
Hanks Rootbeer

Hanks Rootbeer

$3.50

Water

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$3.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$3.50

Pantry Essentials

Chocolate Cherry Granola (GF)

Chocolate Cherry Granola (GF)

$12.00

Oats, Rye flakes, buckwheat groats, cocoa powder, puffed rice, brown sugar, spices, coconut oil, maple syrup, barley malt syrup, tart cherries, pumpkin seeds, cocoa nibs and 70% chocolate

Almond Granola

Almond Granola

$9.00
Rye Brownie Mix Mocha Chip

Rye Brownie Mix Mocha Chip

$18.00
Waffle Mix Einkorn

Waffle Mix Einkorn

$16.00
Whole Wheat Chocolate Cookie Mix

Whole Wheat Chocolate Cookie Mix

$16.00
Baguette Kit

Baguette Kit

$149.00

Askinosie Chocolate Bars

Red Raspberry & Dark Chocolate

$10.00

Dark & coffee Chocolate

$10.00

Dark Milk & Fleur De Sel

$10.00
Jeni's Dark & Malted Milk

Jeni's Dark & Malted Milk

$10.00

MB Merch

Toasty Mugs

Toasty Mugs

$28.00
20 Ounce Miir Tumbler

20 Ounce Miir Tumbler

$36.00
MB Croissant Man Pins

MB Croissant Man Pins

$5.00
At Home in the Kitchen Cookbook

At Home in the Kitchen Cookbook

$35.00
Cherry Bombe Cookbook

Cherry Bombe Cookbook

$35.00
Manresa Cookbook

Manresa Cookbook

$50.00
Southern Ground Cookbook

Southern Ground Cookbook

$35.00

Hario- v60 dripper

$28.00

V60 Paper Filter

$8.00

MB Baguette Stress Squeezer

$4.00

Bart bridge Trucker Hat

$45.00

MB Beanie

$22.00

Zipper Bag

$35.00

Sanny Tumbler

$42.00

Sanny Bowl

$42.00

Sanny Mugs

$38.00

Clothing

Grey Bread Crewneck

$42.00

Ceramics

Sanny Tumbler

$42.00

Sanny Bowl

$42.00

Sanny Mugs

$38.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Online ordering for contactless pickup of all your Manresa Bread favorites.

Location

276 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Directions

Manresa Bread image
Manresa Bread image

