Paci's Dining Room and Lounge

Paci's will be closed on Monday's until further notice due to low staffing levels. we are currently accepting applications for full time cooks and are hoping to return to normal bussiness hour in the near future. Thank you for your understanding and support!

384 Old National Pike

Popular Items

STEAK/CHICKEN SALAD$9.99
A fresh bed of greens topped with our three cheese blend, tomatoes, carrots and beets, served with your choice of fries, protein and dressing.
ANTIPASTA SALAD$4.59
Paci's favorite, bed of greens topped with a three cheese blend, ham, salami, pepperoni, carrots, tomatoes and beets, served with your choice of dressing.
BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO$14.59
Spicy cajun seasoned chicken served on a bed of bowtie pasta tossed in our blackened Alfredo sauce
HO-HO CAKE$4.50
ORIGINAL FLIPPERS$9.99
All Flippers are served with 4 jumbo wings smothered in your choice of the Original Butter & Garlic or your choice of heat. Includes a roll and one side sauce.
GHOST SOUP$3.99
A Paci's classic spicy ghost wing soup
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$3.99
BACON CHICKEN RANCH$9.99
Crispy chicken topped with bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing served on a toasted roll. Includes fresh cut fries.
HAMBURGER$8.79
A 6 oz. burger grilled with Paci's special blend of ground beef topped with your choice of toppings and served on a grilled bun. Includes fresh cut fries.
HOUSE SALAD
Paci's classic bed of greens topped with carrots, tomatoes and beets, served your choice of dressing.
Location

384 Old National Pike

Brownsville PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
