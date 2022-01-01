Go
Paradise Bakery

Since 1976, our goal at Paradise Bakery has been to create exceptional baked goods from scratch. We’re proud to say that every day, on our little corner in the heart of Aspen, our bakery products and gelato are hand made the same way we have done it for over 40 years.
It is our goal to make your experience at Paradise so special that next time you will bring a friend for a “Taste of Paradise.”

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

320 S Galena St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1003 reviews)

Popular Items

Muffin$5.25
Baked fresh all day, our muffins are made from scratch with the finest ingredients. You'll love the square muffin top!
Ham & Cheddar Croissant$7.35
Light & flaky, made with 100% pure butter. Filled with ham and cheddar cheese and baked fresh each morning.
Cinnamon Roll$6.10
Our delicious, home-made cinnamon roll is the perfect sweet treat!
Dozen Cookies$28.00
One dozen of your favorite flavors!
**Please let us know the quantity of each flavor in the "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" section at the bottom.**
Latte$4.57
Espresso with steamed milk and a dollop of foam
Quiche Muffin$5.25
Crustless egg muffin loaded with Parmesan, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese! Choose between spinach or ham.
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on a flaky croissant or a fresh bagel. Served with egg, cheese and bacon or ham or turkey -- choose fresh spinach for a vegetarian option.
Bagel$3.25
Freshly made bagels available in a variety of flavors. Choose a delicious spread to top it off!
Cookie$3.25
Made right here at Paradise Bakery from scratch with the finest ingredients. We bake them fresh all day long!
Breakfast Burrito$11.60
Hearty breakfast of eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, vegetarian green chili and your choice of bacon or ham or fresh spinach rolled in a flour tortilla. Served hot!
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

320 S Galena St

Aspen CO

Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
