PARADISE BIRYANI - DUBLIN

6601 Dublin Blvd Ste B

Popular Items

BONELESS CHK DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK$31.99
Jumbo Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
PARADISE BONELESS CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI$14.99
BUTTER NAAN$2.49
GARLIC NAAN$2.99
CHICKEN 65$10.99
Since its introduction in 1965, this unique dish made with ginger, cayenne pepper and lime, has been favorite to many
CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI$14.99
MURGH TANGDI$10.99
Our Spicy Tandoori stands apart. Chicken is marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and plenty of spices- grilled to perfection
VEGETABLE DUM BIRYANI$13.99
CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FAMILY PACK$30.99
Jumbo Chicken Dum Biryani Pack + comes with your choice of Appetizer (Gobi65/ Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian )
GOAT DUM BIRYANI$15.99
6601 Dublin Blvd Ste B

Dublin CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
