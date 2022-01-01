Go
Toast

Paradise Ranch

Come in and enjoy!

7503 Granger Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Arroz con pollo lunch$12.65
Durango Lunch$13.80
Ginger Ale$3.50
refried beans$2.88
Guacamole side$2.30
The bowl$13.80
Chorizo & Eggs$12.65
rice$2.88
chipotle ranch salsa$1.15
Fries$3.45
See full menu

Location

7503 Granger Road

Valley view OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aladdin's Eatery

No reviews yet

Aladdin's Eatery

Slyman's Tavern

No reviews yet

Enjoy our famous sandwiches on the go!

Yours Truly Rockside

No reviews yet

Guests enjoy a variety of fresh and delicious menu items, featuring creative burgers and chicken sandwiches to homemade hummus, all day breakfast, specialty omelets and delicious soups. There’s something here for everyone. Stop in at any of our locations from early morning to late evening. Catering trays, on/off site private event catering and delivery service are also available.

Gyro George

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston