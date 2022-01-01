Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
16660 Sheridan St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
16660 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Piola
In 1986, in the heart of Treviso, a new idea takes shape: the re-invention of the most quintessential Italian establishment: the Pizzeria; that idea is now a wonderful reality called Piola.
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
Everybody wants to Mazza!
Ishilima
Come in and enjoy!
Super Arepa
Come in and enjoy!