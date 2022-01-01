Go
Toast
  • /
  • Hollywood
  • /
  • Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.

Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

16660 Sheridan St • $$

Avg 4.4 (713 reviews)

Popular Items

16 WINGS$28.00
Traditional bone-in chicken wings served with house-made blue cheese & celery
8 WINGS$15.00
Traditional bone-in chicken wings served with house-made blue cheese & celery
HALF DOZEN GARLIC ROLLS$5.85
fluffy traditional rolls topped with garlic, parmesan & a touch of parseley
MEDIUM PIZZA$16.95
14" MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA
18" EXTRA LARGE PIZZA$20.50
18" EXTRA LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
REGULAR SLICE$3.75
REGULAR CHEESE SLICE
HALF DOZEN ZEPPOLES$4.50
italian style cruellers covered in confectionary sugar
LARGE PIZZA$18.50
16" LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.75
8 cheese sticks served with marinara
DOZEN GARLIC ROLLS$10.70
fluffy traditional rolls topped with garlic, parmesan & a touch of parseley
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

16660 Sheridan St

Pembroke Pines FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Piola

No reviews yet

In 1986, in the heart of Treviso, a new idea takes shape: the re-invention of the most quintessential Italian establishment: the Pizzeria; that idea is now a wonderful reality called Piola.

Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine

No reviews yet

Everybody wants to Mazza!

Ishilima

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Super Arepa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston