Patrick's Pub & Eatery

18 Weirs Road

GILFORD, NH 03249

Hours

Popular Items

Pub Burger$15.99
Half pound American Black Angus on grilled a grilled brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and american cheese
Fish 'N Chips$19.99
Haddock lightly breaded and deep-fried. Served with choice of two sides....we recommend pub fries & coleslaw!
BBQ Steak Tips$24.99
Tender & juicy marinated tips topped with peppers, onions and Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides
Wild Wings$14.99
Tender, brined wings tossed in one of our housemade sauces - Buffalo, Irish Whiskey BBQ or Guinness dressing
Bavarian Pretzels$9.99
Soft pretzels served with Patrick's Ale cheese sauce and hearty brown mustard
Pub Fries$2.99
Drunken Chicken & Chips$17.99
Chicken tenders deep-fried and tossed with our Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides - we recommend pub fries & coleslaw!
Signature Dippin' Chicken$12.99
Hand-breaded, house-brined chicken tenders, deep-fried, dunkable and delicious
Caesar Salad - Large$10.99
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and our housemade Caesar dressing. Consider topping it off with chicken or a burger!
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Hand-cut, breaded and deep-fried with housemade marinara sauce
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

18 Weirs Road, GILFORD NH 03249

