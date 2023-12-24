Wayfarer Coffee Roasters - Downtown 626 Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bringing quality, ethically sourced, specialty coffee to the Lakes Region. We roast all of our coffee and serve our famous liege waffles, house made yogurt parfaits, oatmeal and energy bites.
Location
626 Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar - Laconia - 569 Main St
No Reviews
569 Main St Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurant