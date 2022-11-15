Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hectors Fine Food and Spirits

review star

No reviews yet

53 Beacon Street West

Laconia, NH 03246

Order Again

Popular Items

Hectors Club Sandwich
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Finger Basket

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$14.99

Scallops wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and seared and served with a local NH Maple syrup

Boneless Wings

$13.99

Tossed with BBQ, Buffalo or Orange Ginger sauce. Gluten free.

Cajun Egg Rolls

$11.99

Savory filled eggrolls stuffed with Cajun chicken, corn, and mixed cheddar cheese

Chicken Fingers Appetizer

$11.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Chopped grilled chicken, mushrooms, and scallions folded in a toasted buttery tortilla

Chicken Wings

$13.99

Chicken wings fried till crispy golden brown and served with a sauce of your choice

Chips & Salsa Large

$3.49

Chips & Salsa Small

$2.49

Coconut Shrimp

$14.99

Coconut shrimp with orange ginger sauce

Fresh Sesame Hummus

$10.99

Served with crisp vegetables and flour tortilla chips or corn chips

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla

$13.99

Fresh sauteed vegetables folded in a toasted, buttery tortilla and served with our house blue guac

Loaded Nachos Full Order

$13.49

Corn chips loaded with flame broiled angus beef, nacho cheese, fresh tomatoes, scallions, and served with salsa

Loaded Nachos Half Order

$11.49

Corn chips loaded with flame broiled angus beef, nacho cheese, fresh tomatoes, scallions, and served with salsa

Margherita Flatbread

$12.99

Fresh tomato, basil, and mozzarella on a grilled flatbread with a pesto sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks with a dipping sauce

Potato Skin Full Order

$10.99

Hand carved potato skins topped with smokey bacon, mixed cheese, and chives

Potato Skin Half Order

$8.99

1/2 order of hand carved potato skins topped with smokey bacon, mixed cheese, and chives

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Chilled shrimp with cocktail sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.99

Mushrooms stuffed fresh daily with our house seafood stuffing

Tomato Basil Bruschetta

$10.99

Fresh vine ripe tomatoes with fresh basil tossed in balsamic vinegar and served over toasted garlic bread topped with Parmesan cheese

Sandwiches and Burgers

Angus Beef Burger

$14.99

Half pound of 100% certified Black Angus burger grilled to perfection Go ahead and Build Your Own Burger.

Burger

$13.99

6 oz. burger grilled to perfection

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.99

Breaded chicken breast with ham and Swiss cheese served on a grilled ciabatta roll

Chicken Florentine Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken with spinach, mushrooms, and blended cheeses

Classic BLT

$10.99

Smoked bacon with crisp lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread

Classic Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Crisp romaine lettuce with our Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese filled with fresh grilled chicken

Classic Reuben

$12.99

Corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on pumpernickel swirl bread

Fiesta Turkey Wrap

$13.99

Roast turkey, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Southwest mayo served in a wrap

Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken with lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta roll with a side of Ranch dressing

Grilled Vegetarian Sandwich

$10.99

Sourdough bread dressed with olive oil and filled with fresh grilled vegetables and cheddar

Ground Turkey Burger

$10.99

Anthony's favorite!

Hectors Club Sandwich

$13.99

Choose turkey, ham, roast beef, or tuna on choice of bread and toasted with lettuce, tomato, and bacon

Laconia Jack "Irwin" Sandwich

$12.99

A Hectors classic with ham, turkey, and Swiss on toasted sourdough with creamy garlic dressing

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Our sirloin tips with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers topped with a melted cheese blend and served open-faced on a French baguette

Roast Beef Dip

$13.99

Our own roast beef piled high on grilled French bread and served with onion soup for dipping

Turkey Rachel

$12.99

Fresh turkey breast with coleslaw, cheddar cheese, and Russian dressing on pumpernickel swirl bread

Vegetarian Burger

$10.99

A garden vegetable burger loaded with more vegetables and topped with American cheese

Salads/Soups

Add a Side Caesar Salad

$4.49

Order a side Caesar Salad to add to any sandwich or entrée.

Add a Side House Salad

$4.49

Order a side House Salad to add to any sandwich or entrée.

Baked French Onion Soup (Crock)

$5.99

A crock full of our delicious French Onion Soup

Baked French Onion Soup (Cup)

$4.79

A cup full of our delicious French Onion Soup

Ceasar Salad

$10.99

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese. Add anchovies on request. Gluten free on request.

Chefs Salad

$14.49

Crisp greens topped with turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and a hard boiled egg with your choice of dressing

Chicken Fajita Salad

$14.99

Crisp greens topped with grilled marinated chicken, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, onion, and jack cheese with jalapeno ranch dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.99

Crispy fried or grilled chicken over mixed greens with pineapple, mandarin oranges, onions, sliced cucumber, and glazed pecans. Topped with crunchy noodles.

Greek Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, sliced peppers, cucumber, tomato, onion, feta cheese, tossed with oregano and served with a Pita pocket

House Salad (Large)

$10.99

Mixed greens topped with fresh garden vegetables with your choice of dressing

House Salad (Medium)

$8.99

Mixed greens topped with fresh garden vegetables with your choice of dressing

House Salad (Small)

$6.99

Mixed greens topped with fresh garden vegetables with your choice of dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and feta cheese

New England Clam Chowder (bowl)

$5.99

A bowl full of our delicious chowda!

New England Clam Chowder (cup)

$4.99

A cup full of our delicious chowda!

Quinoa Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, strawberries, almonds, quinoa, carrots, feta cheese, mandarin oranges, and blueberries

Soup Du Jour - Bowl

$5.99

A bowl of our Soup of the Day

Soup Du Jour - Cup

$4.99

A cup of our Soup of the Day

Lunch Options

Hectors Quiche of the Day

$9.49

Homemade quiche with your choice of side: House Salad or Soup Du Jour. Available for lunch only.

Half Sandwich and Soup Du Jour

$9.99

Your choice of Turkey, Roast Beef, Tuna, or BLT. Available for lunch only.

Entrees

Baked Haddock

$22.99

Fresh haddock topped with seasoned bread crumbs. Served with our vegetable Du Jour and your choice of baked potato (after 4PM), rice, or French fries. Available for dinner only.

Baked Stuffed Scallops

Baked Stuffed Scallops

$27.99

Scallops baked with our house stuffing. Served with our vegetable Du Jour and your choice of baked potato (after 4PM), rice, or French fries. Available for dinner only.

Bourbon Street Steak Tips

$26.99

Flame broiled Black Angus beef tips grilled to perfection. Served with our vegetable Du Jour and your choice of baked potato (after 4PM), rice, or French fries. Available for dinner only.

Broiled 12oz NY Sirloin

$29.99

Served with your choice of Gorgonzola butter or Bearnaise sauce. Served with our vegetable Du Jour and your choice of baked potato (after 4PM), rice, or French fries. Available for dinner only.

Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo

$21.99

Fresh seared chicken and broccoli in a rich and creamy alfredo sauce served over cavatappi. Available for dinner only.

Chicken George

$19.99

Baked chicken breast topped with asparagus spears, tomatoes, Swiss and feta cheese, and Bearnaise sauce. Served with our vegetable Du Jour and your choice of baked potato (after 4PM), rice, or French fries. Available for dinner only.

Chicken Marsala

$21.99

Classic Marsala served with mushrooms and a creamy marsala sauce over linguini. Available for dinner only.

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

Hand breaded chicken breasts topped with melted provolone cheese, marinara sauce, and served atop linguini. Available for dinner only.

Chicken Scallopini

$21.99

Fresh seared chicken with capers and mushrooms served with a buttery lemon sauce over linguini. Available for dinner only.

Fried Seafood Platter

$25.99

Fried Seafood Platter served with French Fries and cole slaw. Available for dinner only.

Garlic Butter Steak and Shrimp

$34.99

Ribeye and shrimp smothered in garlic butter and grilled to perfection. Available for dinner only.

Grilled Wild Atlantic Salmon

$23.99

Grilled and served with a lemon dill glaze.. Served with our vegetable Du Jour and your choice of baked potato (after 4PM), rice, or French fries. Available for dinner only.

Hectors Chicken Carbonara

$22.99

Seared chicken, ham, peas, and smoked bacon in a rich and creamy alfredo sauce and finished with Romano cheese

Ribeye Steak

$34.99

16 oz. Ribeye steak char-broiled to perfection

Shrimp Mediterranean

$23.99

Scampi'ed Jumbo Shrimp with capers, artichoke hearts, fresh tomato, olives, and served over linguini in a light white wine sauce. Available for dinner only.

Vegetarian Pasta Primavera

$19.99

Fresh vegetables sautéed in a garlic and white wine sauce and served over linguine. Available for dinner only.

Lighter Entrees

Beer Battered Shrimp

$15.49

Shrimp served with French fries. Available for lunch and dinner.

Fish and Chips

$15.99

Wild caught haddock fried till golden brown with French fries and cole slaw. Available for lunch and dinner.

Chicken Finger Basket

$13.49

Chicken fingers served with French fries and your choice of sauce. Available for lunch and dinner.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.99

Kids cheeseburger served with your choice of French Fries, Apple Sauce, or Carrot & Celery Sticks

Kids Hamburger

$9.99

Kids hamburger served with your choice of French Fries, Apple Sauce, or Carrot & Celery Sticks

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Kids Chicken Fingers served with your choice of French Fries, Apple Sauce, or Carrot & Celery Sticks

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids hot dog served with your choice of French Fries, Apple Sauce, or Carrot & Celery Sticks

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids grilled cheese served with your choice of French Fries, Apple Sauce, or Carrot & Celery Sticks

Kids Spaghetti

$7.99

Kids spaghetti with marinara sauce

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$7.99

Kids portion of macaroni and cheese

Kids Juices

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Sirloin Steak Tips

$11.99

Grilled black angus sirloin steak tips served with rice and vegetable

Kids Chicken Bacon Cheddar Sandwich

$10.99

Kids Chicken Bacon Cheddar sandwich served with your choice of French Fries, Apple Sauce, or Carrot & Celery Sticks

Kids Soda

$1.50

Dessert

Grapenut Pudding

$5.00

Always homemade and topped with whipped cream.

Cheesecake

$6.50

Served plain or add strawberries

Boston Cream Pie

$6.00

A light and delightful yellow cake filled with a silky custard and topped with a creamy chocolate icing

Apple Pie

$5.00

Warm apple pie served plain or A La Mode (A La Mode not available via takeout)

Sides

Side Guacamole

$1.75

Side Vegetable

$3.50

Side Cole Slaw

$3.50

Side Pasta Salad

$3.50

Side Onion Rings

$4.29

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Baked Potato

$3.50

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$4.29

Side of Jalapeno

$1.00

In-House Buffet Packages

Finger Sandwich Buffet

$16.00

Pasta Buffet

$16.00

Hectors Value Buffet

$23.00

Hectors Dinner Buffet

$29.99

Beverages Options

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Disani Bottled Water

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$2.75

Orange

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tea

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hectors Fine Food and Spirits is a Lakes Region landmark restaurant destination with a tradition of excellence for over 35 years.

Location

53 Beacon Street West, Laconia, NH 03246

Directions

