Hectors Fine Food and Spirits

Appetizers
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Scallops wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and seared and served with a local NH Maple syrup
Boneless Wings
Tossed with BBQ, Buffalo or Orange Ginger sauce. Gluten free.
Cajun Egg Rolls
Savory filled eggrolls stuffed with Cajun chicken, corn, and mixed cheddar cheese
Chicken Fingers Appetizer
Chicken Quesadilla
Chopped grilled chicken, mushrooms, and scallions folded in a toasted buttery tortilla
Chicken Wings
Chicken wings fried till crispy golden brown and served with a sauce of your choice
Chips & Salsa Large
Chips & Salsa Small
Coconut Shrimp
Coconut shrimp with orange ginger sauce
Fresh Sesame Hummus
Served with crisp vegetables and flour tortilla chips or corn chips
Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla
Fresh sauteed vegetables folded in a toasted, buttery tortilla and served with our house blue guac
Loaded Nachos Full Order
Corn chips loaded with flame broiled angus beef, nacho cheese, fresh tomatoes, scallions, and served with salsa
Loaded Nachos Half Order
Corn chips loaded with flame broiled angus beef, nacho cheese, fresh tomatoes, scallions, and served with salsa
Margherita Flatbread
Fresh tomato, basil, and mozzarella on a grilled flatbread with a pesto sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella Sticks with a dipping sauce
Potato Skin Full Order
Hand carved potato skins topped with smokey bacon, mixed cheese, and chives
Potato Skin Half Order
1/2 order of hand carved potato skins topped with smokey bacon, mixed cheese, and chives
Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled shrimp with cocktail sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushrooms stuffed fresh daily with our house seafood stuffing
Tomato Basil Bruschetta
Fresh vine ripe tomatoes with fresh basil tossed in balsamic vinegar and served over toasted garlic bread topped with Parmesan cheese
Sandwiches and Burgers
Angus Beef Burger
Half pound of 100% certified Black Angus burger grilled to perfection Go ahead and Build Your Own Burger.
Burger
6 oz. burger grilled to perfection
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Breaded chicken breast with ham and Swiss cheese served on a grilled ciabatta roll
Chicken Florentine Wrap
Grilled chicken with spinach, mushrooms, and blended cheeses
Classic BLT
Smoked bacon with crisp lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
Classic Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crisp romaine lettuce with our Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese filled with fresh grilled chicken
Classic Reuben
Corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on pumpernickel swirl bread
Fiesta Turkey Wrap
Roast turkey, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Southwest mayo served in a wrap
Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich
Grilled chicken with lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta roll with a side of Ranch dressing
Grilled Vegetarian Sandwich
Sourdough bread dressed with olive oil and filled with fresh grilled vegetables and cheddar
Ground Turkey Burger
Anthony's favorite!
Hectors Club Sandwich
Choose turkey, ham, roast beef, or tuna on choice of bread and toasted with lettuce, tomato, and bacon
Laconia Jack "Irwin" Sandwich
A Hectors classic with ham, turkey, and Swiss on toasted sourdough with creamy garlic dressing
Philly Cheese Steak
Our sirloin tips with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers topped with a melted cheese blend and served open-faced on a French baguette
Roast Beef Dip
Our own roast beef piled high on grilled French bread and served with onion soup for dipping
Turkey Rachel
Fresh turkey breast with coleslaw, cheddar cheese, and Russian dressing on pumpernickel swirl bread
Vegetarian Burger
A garden vegetable burger loaded with more vegetables and topped with American cheese
Salads/Soups
Add a Side Caesar Salad
Order a side Caesar Salad to add to any sandwich or entrée.
Add a Side House Salad
Order a side House Salad to add to any sandwich or entrée.
Baked French Onion Soup (Crock)
A crock full of our delicious French Onion Soup
Baked French Onion Soup (Cup)
A cup full of our delicious French Onion Soup
Ceasar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese. Add anchovies on request. Gluten free on request.
Chefs Salad
Crisp greens topped with turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and a hard boiled egg with your choice of dressing
Chicken Fajita Salad
Crisp greens topped with grilled marinated chicken, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, onion, and jack cheese with jalapeno ranch dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy fried or grilled chicken over mixed greens with pineapple, mandarin oranges, onions, sliced cucumber, and glazed pecans. Topped with crunchy noodles.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, sliced peppers, cucumber, tomato, onion, feta cheese, tossed with oregano and served with a Pita pocket
House Salad (Large)
Mixed greens topped with fresh garden vegetables with your choice of dressing
House Salad (Medium)
Mixed greens topped with fresh garden vegetables with your choice of dressing
House Salad (Small)
Mixed greens topped with fresh garden vegetables with your choice of dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and feta cheese
New England Clam Chowder (bowl)
A bowl full of our delicious chowda!
New England Clam Chowder (cup)
A cup full of our delicious chowda!
Quinoa Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, almonds, quinoa, carrots, feta cheese, mandarin oranges, and blueberries
Soup Du Jour - Bowl
A bowl of our Soup of the Day
Soup Du Jour - Cup
A cup of our Soup of the Day
Lunch Options
Entrees
Baked Haddock
Fresh haddock topped with seasoned bread crumbs. Served with our vegetable Du Jour and your choice of baked potato (after 4PM), rice, or French fries. Available for dinner only.
Baked Stuffed Scallops
Scallops baked with our house stuffing. Served with our vegetable Du Jour and your choice of baked potato (after 4PM), rice, or French fries. Available for dinner only.
Bourbon Street Steak Tips
Flame broiled Black Angus beef tips grilled to perfection. Served with our vegetable Du Jour and your choice of baked potato (after 4PM), rice, or French fries. Available for dinner only.
Broiled 12oz NY Sirloin
Served with your choice of Gorgonzola butter or Bearnaise sauce. Served with our vegetable Du Jour and your choice of baked potato (after 4PM), rice, or French fries. Available for dinner only.
Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo
Fresh seared chicken and broccoli in a rich and creamy alfredo sauce served over cavatappi. Available for dinner only.
Chicken George
Baked chicken breast topped with asparagus spears, tomatoes, Swiss and feta cheese, and Bearnaise sauce. Served with our vegetable Du Jour and your choice of baked potato (after 4PM), rice, or French fries. Available for dinner only.
Chicken Marsala
Classic Marsala served with mushrooms and a creamy marsala sauce over linguini. Available for dinner only.
Chicken Parmesan
Hand breaded chicken breasts topped with melted provolone cheese, marinara sauce, and served atop linguini. Available for dinner only.
Chicken Scallopini
Fresh seared chicken with capers and mushrooms served with a buttery lemon sauce over linguini. Available for dinner only.
Fried Seafood Platter
Fried Seafood Platter served with French Fries and cole slaw. Available for dinner only.
Garlic Butter Steak and Shrimp
Ribeye and shrimp smothered in garlic butter and grilled to perfection. Available for dinner only.
Grilled Wild Atlantic Salmon
Grilled and served with a lemon dill glaze.. Served with our vegetable Du Jour and your choice of baked potato (after 4PM), rice, or French fries. Available for dinner only.
Hectors Chicken Carbonara
Seared chicken, ham, peas, and smoked bacon in a rich and creamy alfredo sauce and finished with Romano cheese
Ribeye Steak
16 oz. Ribeye steak char-broiled to perfection
Shrimp Mediterranean
Scampi'ed Jumbo Shrimp with capers, artichoke hearts, fresh tomato, olives, and served over linguini in a light white wine sauce. Available for dinner only.
Vegetarian Pasta Primavera
Fresh vegetables sautéed in a garlic and white wine sauce and served over linguine. Available for dinner only.
Lighter Entrees
Beer Battered Shrimp
Shrimp served with French fries. Available for lunch and dinner.
Fish and Chips
Wild caught haddock fried till golden brown with French fries and cole slaw. Available for lunch and dinner.
Chicken Finger Basket
Chicken fingers served with French fries and your choice of sauce. Available for lunch and dinner.
Kids Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids cheeseburger served with your choice of French Fries, Apple Sauce, or Carrot & Celery Sticks
Kids Hamburger
Kids hamburger served with your choice of French Fries, Apple Sauce, or Carrot & Celery Sticks
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Chicken Fingers served with your choice of French Fries, Apple Sauce, or Carrot & Celery Sticks
Kids Hot Dog
Kids hot dog served with your choice of French Fries, Apple Sauce, or Carrot & Celery Sticks
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids grilled cheese served with your choice of French Fries, Apple Sauce, or Carrot & Celery Sticks
Kids Spaghetti
Kids spaghetti with marinara sauce
Kids Macaroni and Cheese
Kids portion of macaroni and cheese
Kids Juices
Kids Milk
Kids Sirloin Steak Tips
Grilled black angus sirloin steak tips served with rice and vegetable
Kids Chicken Bacon Cheddar Sandwich
Kids Chicken Bacon Cheddar sandwich served with your choice of French Fries, Apple Sauce, or Carrot & Celery Sticks
Kids Soda
Dessert
Grapenut Pudding
Always homemade and topped with whipped cream.
Cheesecake
Served plain or add strawberries
Boston Cream Pie
A light and delightful yellow cake filled with a silky custard and topped with a creamy chocolate icing
Apple Pie
Warm apple pie served plain or A La Mode (A La Mode not available via takeout)
Sides
In-House Buffet Packages
Beverages Options
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Disani Bottled Water
Gingerale
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
OJ
Orange
Pineapple Juice
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Soda
Sprite
Tea
Tomato Juice
Tonic Water
