The Natural Pickle 92 Court Street

Popular Items

Don't Go Bacon My Heart

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Fresh Brewed

$2.79+

Fresh ground Wicked Joes Organic Beans

Large 16oz

$3.46

Espresso Drinks

16oz Latte

$4.47

20oz Latte

$6.22

Small Cappuccino

$4.47

Large Cappuccino

$6.22

Small Americano

$3.55

Large Americano

$4.38

Double Espresso

$2.53

Artisan Teas

Chai Tea

$4.89+

Hot Tea 12oz

$2.90

Small Iced Tea 16oz

$3.69+

Matcha Late

$4.89+

Iced Coffees

160z

$4.15

20oz

$4.75

Nitro 16oz

$3.66

Nitro 20oz

$4.26

Sandwiches

Build A Sandwich

$5.25

Bagles, Breads, Toast

Maple French Toast Bagel

$6.89

New York Style French Toast Bagel, Maple Butter, Uncured Bacon, Vermont Cheddar Cheese

Avocado Toast

Classic

$4.49

Local Sourdough, Smashed Avocado, tomato, Crushed Red Pepper, Salt, Olive Oil

Don't Go Bacon My Heart

$6.49

Local Sourdough Bread, Smashed Avocado, 4 Slices of Uncured Bacon, Fine Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Sunny Side

$5.49

Local Sourdough, Smashed Avocado, Over Easy Egg, Chives, Chili Flakes

For the Love of Vegan

$6.49

Smashed Avocado, Sundried Tomato, Chickpeas, Sprouts, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Crushed Black Pepper

Salads- Chopped, Tossed

Cobb

$12.95

Salad Greens, Tomato, Uncured Bacon, Chicken, Hard-boiled Egg, Avocado, Chives, Blue Cheese

Caesar

$9.49

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons tossed with Caesar dressing

Caribbean Chicken

$10.99

chicken, mixed greens, sliced almonds, pineapple, coconut dressing

Greek

$10.79

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, red onion, olives, oregano, olive Oil

Crunchy Asian

$10.99

Chicken, mixed greens, Chinese Noodles, sliced Almonds, Sesame Seeds, Sesame Ginger dressing

Tofu Tahini

$10.99

tofu, mixed greens, cucumbers, sesame seeds, miso tahini dressing

Southwest Tuna

$10.99

romaine, tuna, corn, avocado, black beans, tomato, chipotle ranch dressing

12" Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.99

Chicken salad, white American cheese, uncured, bacon, lettuce, tomato, regular mayo, and buffalo sauce

Ultimate Veggie

$8.99

mixed greens, avocado, red pepper hummus, cucumber, tomato, carrot

Walnut Chicken Salad

$9.99

Romaine, walnut chicken salad, tomato

Steak

$12.95

mixed greens, steak, tomato, peppers, onions, garlic aioli

Curried Chicken Salad

$9.99

curried chicken salad, spinach, cucumber, tomato, carrots

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$10.99

chicken, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch

BLT

$8.99

romaine, uncured bacon, tomato, mayo

Grilled Veggie Burger

$10.95

grilled veggie burger, romaine, tomato, red onion, vegan mayonnaise

Panini Creations

Southwest Chipotle Turkey

$10.99

Uncured turkey breast, Pepper Jack cheese, spinach, fresh Salsa, creamy chipotle, and oven roasted turkey on panini bread

Ham with Honey Mustard

$10.99

Swiss cheese, pickles, honey mustard, and ham served on toasted panini bread.

Everything Veggie

$9.99

Vegan cream cheese, tomato, onions, spinach, and everything seasoning served on toasted panini bread.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, ranch dressing

Chicken Fajita

$10.99

Chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, onions, sweet peppers, creamy chipotle on panini bread

Pesto Tofu

$10.99

Tofu, pesto, onion, tomato, served on toasted panini bread

Pastrami Reuben

$10.99

uncured pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, zesty dressing

Old School Pita Pocket Creations

Classic Greek Gyro Pita Pocket

$9.99

chicken smothered with tzatziki sauce and topped with feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, romaine lettuce, and tomato, served in a pita pocket

Ham with Honey Mustard Pita Pocket

$9.99

Uncured Ham, Vermont cheddar cheese, red onion, spinach, and honey mustard sauce, all in a pita pocket

Chipotle Turkey Bacon Pita Pocket

$9.99

roasted turkey, uncured bacon, spinach, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, served in a pita pocket

Natural Pickle Pita Pocket

$9.99

sliced pickles, homemade pickle relish, tomato romaine lettuce, red onion, garlic seasoning in a pita

Steak in Cheese Pita Pocket

$10.99

Pretzel Roll Creations

Roast Beef Pretzel Melt

$10.95

angus roast beef, sharp cheddar, red onion, horseradish sauce

Turkey Swiss Pretzel Melt

$9.99

Local Sliced Turkey Breast, With Melted Baby Swiss, with Honey Dijjon on a toasted Pretzel Roll

Breakfast

Bagel - Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$6.79

Croissant - Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$6.79

uncured north country smokehouse bacon, egg, cheddar cheese on a toast croissant

Croissant - Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$6.79

uncured sausage, egg, cheddar cheese on a toasted croissant

English Muffin- Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$6.79

uncured north country smokehouse bacon, egg, cheddar cheese on a toasted English muffin

English Muffin-Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$6.79

Lunch

Monte Cristo

$8.99

Ham Cheddar Croissant

$7.99

Pretzel Roll Turkey n Swiss

$8.99

French Dip Pita

$9.99

Grilled Tomato n Cheese

$7.99

Gluten Free Blackbean Patty Melt

$7.99

Cooler Drinks

Water

$1.00

Drinks

Remedy Organics

$4.99

Spindrift

$1.99

Remedy Shots

$3.89

Aspire Healthy Energy

$4.99

Karma Probiotic Water

$3.99

Poland Spring Water

$1.89

Uncle Matt's Orange

$3.99

Uncle Matt's Immunity

$3.99

Snacks

Uglies Chips

$1.25

VT Smoke n Cure Meat Stix

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

92 Court Street, Laconia, NH 03246

Directions

