Wayfarer Coffee Lakeport
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Wayfarer Coffee Lakeport is our second cafe featuring an expanded food menu that includes wild sourdough toasts and sandwiches and house made pastries.
Location
781 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wayfarer Coffee Roasters - Downtown - 626 Main Street
No Reviews
626 Main Street Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurant
GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar - Laconia - 569 Main St
No Reviews
569 Main St Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurant