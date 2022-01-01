Pensive Distilling Company

The Baker's Table - 1004 Monmouth St.

No reviews yet

The Baker’s Table is a rustic, neighborhood restaurant, café and bakery located in the historic Monmouth Street district of Newport, KY. Opened in 2018 by chef David Willocks and designer Wendy Braun, the restaurant received much critical acclaim in its opening year; named one of the “Best New Restaurants in America” by EATER.com and USA Today.

