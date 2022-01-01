The Baker's Table - 1004 Monmouth St.

Go
The Baker’s Table is a rustic, neighborhood restaurant, café and bakery located in the historic Monmouth Street district of Newport, KY. Opened in 2018 by chef David Willocks and designer Wendy Braun, the restaurant received much critical acclaim in its opening year; named one of the “Best New Restaurants in America” by EATER.com and USA Today.

Avg 4.9 (1249 reviews)

Popular Items

Garden Lettuce Salad$12.00
Farm greens dressed with citrus vinaigrette, tossed with toasted almonds, goat cheese, radish and herbs.
Chocolate Cake with Whiskey Caramel$9.00
Chocolate cake with coffee buttercream and a whiskey caramel drizzle.
Grilled Cheese$11.00
A sunny-side-up egg served on our brioche bun with spicy aioli, cheddar, lettuces & pickled red onion. Add applewood bacon if you like!
Fish & Chips (takeout only)$22.00
Buttermilk fried wild cod with fried chips, vinegar slaw & remoulade sauce.
Burger with Fries$17.00
Burger topped with swiss cheese, roasted cipollini onion bacon jam, arugula & mustard aioli. Comes with hand cut fries and Mac Sauce for dipping.
Fried Chicken Sammy
NEW! A buttermilk marinated, fried chicken breast with melted cheddar, spicy slaw and arugula on our hand-rolled brioche bun.
House-made Sourdough Loaf$9.00
Our classic sourdough loaf - made in house with only flour, water and salt.
Crispy Potatoes$10.00
Fried Kennebec potatoes with aioli and herbs
Biscuits and Gravy$13.00
Our buttermilk biscuits dressed in gravy of Sea Island Red Peas & pork sausage, finished with a sunny-side-up egg.
Italian Ricotta Doughnuts$11.00
Fried doughnuts, tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with a seasonal curd for dipping.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1004 Monmouth St

Newport KY

Sunday8:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 12:00 am
