The food we serve brings us back to the streets of Vietnam. It is the scent of star anise and ginger from grandma’s pot of pho. It is the aroma of the fresh chicken on the street-side grill. “It” is the beauty of Vietnam, served one bowl and one plate at a time. From the ingredients we use to the cooking methods and final presentation, we want every bite to take you back to Vietnam.

SOUPS • PHO

409 Hancock St • $

Avg 4.4 (1140 reviews)

Popular Items

51 Hue Special Soup$12.00
Famous soup from the Huế region of Vietnam. Sliced shank, shrimp and pork meatball, tendon, and pork knuckle in beef broth with minced lemongrass and served with thick vermicelli noodles.
43 Vegetable Pho$10.00
Tofu, snow peas, broccoli, and carrots in a vegetable broth.
65 Grilled Chicken$12.00
Grilled Chicken
71 House Special Vermicelli Bowl$15.00
Shrimp on sugarcane, grilled pork, pork meatball, and egg roll.
39 Chicken Pho$9.00
Chicken in a chicken broth with pho noodles.
3 Shrimp Spring Rolls$6.00
Spring rolls are served cool to the touch and are light and refreshing. Shrimp, mint, lettuce and vermicelli wrapped in soft rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
31 Eye Round Steak$9.00
Eye Round Steak
72 Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$12.00
Grilled chicken vermicelli
21 Special Combination Noodle Soup$10.00
Special Combination Noodle Soup
64 Grilled Pork Chop$12.00
Grilled pork chop
Location

409 Hancock St

Quincy MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
